Matt Archbold graduated from Saint Joseph’s University in 1995. He is a former journalist who left the newspaper business to raise his five children. He writes for the Creative Minority Report.
I've read a number of stories about how atheism is seen as "cool" by many young people, especially among college age youths. That's funny to me because I couldn't think of anything less cool than becoming an atheist. So, just in case any young people are reading, here are eight reasons that atheism is the in-coolest choice ever.
8) Religious people live longer, happier lives, according to numerous scientific studies. I know you atheist types are all about the SCIENCE even though you pretty much get all your scientific information from Huffpo articles with clickbait headlines like "Watch Bill Nye completely own a Creationist!" or "How Rolling Your Eyes is the Greatest Debate Tactic Against Christians!" (Rule of thumb: if the article you're reading contains exclamation points, it's probably not a respected scientific publication.) But I guess because you're an atheist who will live a shorter life maybe you don't have time to read actual scientific journals. I mean, something's gotta' be cut out, right?
But on top of shorter lives, studies indicate you'll be more miserable too. So while your life won't be longer, it might just feel that way.
7) Michelangelo and Bach (look 'em up kids!) were indisputably awesome Christian artists. But hey, atheists have the kid who plays Harry Potter. Do you really don't want to be a part of any group that includes the actor formerly known as Harry Potter. Or maybe you do because that's how uncool you actually are.
Michelangelo was never photographed like that. Ever.
6) Typical Atheist gathering:
World Youth Day:
See the difference?
5) Most of your big time mass killers of the 20th century were atheists. I'm talking Stalin, Mao, and Che among others. These guys had the kind of body counts that there weren't enough body bags for so bulldozers needed to be employed. And nothing says uncool like being a mass killer of the innocent.
4) This is an extreme Christian.
This is an extreme atheist:
See the difference?
3) As a Christian, my wife looks at me like I'm a gift from God. Seriously, to her that's what I am. Your atheist girlfriend (should you ever get one after you move out of your stepdad's basement) will see you as a gel-haired accident in skinny jeans on a lonely rock orbiting a meaningless sun in a mistake of a universe. See the difference? It's kind of a big one.
2) Many of your college professors agree with your atheist beliefs. How's that for the uncoolest choice ever? Hey, look at you siding with all the gray-haired tweedy authoritarian types at your school. Note: If your best friend at college is the "Diversity Awareness Coordinator" you're colleging wrong. And if you think your professors are cool, I think they call that being a brown-noser. And brown-nosers are even less cool than gender studies majors.
Y'know when the whole 60's thing happened, young people would say not to trust anyone over 40. But now, you guys go off to college wanting nothing more than to adopt the beliefs of your old boring professors. What could be less cool than wanting to be like your teacher? (Except if your teacher is Tony Esolen. Then it's ok.)
1) Atheists have less children and that probably means...well you probably know what that means since you're all about SCIENCE! Once again, to sum up, you'll be miserable, have a shorter life, and quite likely less sex than your religious counterparts. And you thought atheism was cool? Reconsider and repent ye' fools. Jesus said he is the way, the truth, and the life. Left unsaid, is that He's totally cooler than Richard Dawkins!
“Posted by Ken on Friday, Jun, 2, 2017 10:56 PM (EDT):
@ Paul. I will pray for you and it’s never a waste of time, breath or energy because that’s what Christians do, Whether you believe in him or not you are a child of God… blah blah blah…”
Kind of the stock reply I expected. But if you are going to pray for me, please pray to The Flying Spaghetti Monster. He is only slightly less ridiculous than anything from the judeo-christian faiths. Plus, he grants you ‘all-you-can-eat-meatballs’ for the entire duration of lent. During ramadan, you only get shredded parm. However, during passover he serves a clam linguini that is to die for.
Go now, in peace and love of the lord our saviour, Barilla. And remember, al dente pluribus feastum, brother. I will pray for you also. Because you are praying to the wrong one.
@ Paul. I will pray for you and it’s never a waste of time, breath or energy because that’s what Christians do, Whether you believe in him or not you are a child of God and he loves you more than you could ever imagine and he wants you back. I pray one day you and all non believers will return to him for HE is waiting with open arms and his mercy is infinite.
Hello, Stefano. I wanted to address two points in your post:
(1) Regarding the word “proof:” If I were to make the claim that Zeus exists, he cares about what we humans do, and he wants us to worship him, you would no doubt ask that I show you proof of these outrageous statements. It isn’t up to you, who are just going about your daily business, to prove that these statements are mistaken. It’s up to me, the person making the claims, to prove the truth of them. If I were to respond to your demand by stating that no proof of his existence or his non-existence can be shown ... that that’s why it’s called “faith” ... then you would be perfectly within your rights to ignore me and continue your daily business.
(2) You asked me to, “Please be aware that when you say “the Christian/Judean Yahweh, the Muslim Allah, and the Hindu Vishnu ... do not exist” you are not just stating your belief, but you are telling all these people “you are wrong!”” Yes, I am aware that I am saying all these people are wrong. Just as you would be aware, to continue the metaphor, that you telling me Zeus doesn’t exist is the same as telling me I’m wrong. Certainly, it’s blunt to imply in such a way that billions of people are wrong, but there’s no help for it. If people are wrong, they’re wrong. There’s nothing intrinsically bad about saying it.
Your post was very thoughtful and well-written. Since I am so often attacked simply for not believing in a (to me) mythical being, it was a pleasant change. Thanks.
It speaks volumes that you need to support your thin argument with misleading claims and cherry picked unflattering photos. Ultimately you are using dishonesty to promote your ideology. Do you truly think that is a good thing or that intelligent people would not pick up on the fraudulent claims? Or are you admitting that the demographic your appealing to is not overtly intelligent?
It’s simple. If God existed, you wouldn’t have to have faith in it. You wouldn’t need to believe in it. It would just be. This isn’t hard
As for “proving God exists.” Anyone who claims to do that doesn’t understand how science or proofs actually work.
Science doesn’t “prove.” Science _explains_. It rolls up all the known empirical observations and develops the best explanation possible that takes all those observations into account. And there are no empirical observations for God. It’s all a bunch of goat herder and slave mythology that should have been rejected hundreds if not thousands of years ago.
But enough about that. Have a great day.
The pull away from God is the result of poor Christian example as much as anything else. We can all look in the mirror. Add to this poor catechesis and a few cultural mickeys slipped in; ultra egalitarianism and also eastern thoughts and philosophies in the entertainment industry, and in education. These have sealed the deal for many young people. The focus of the piece was in fact collegiate level atheism. No surprises there, though. We know how it is at that age, and especially so at university; Imported beer suddenly becomes much more interesting than domestic. ideas are like that, too, for those in the act of becoming their own man, or woman. “Bring me the unfamiliar… the exotic.. so I can claim to have discovered it, discerned it completely and, of my own free will elected to make it my own!” could be tattooed on their foreheads. We should be watchful, and prayerful, but avoid any over-reacting to this stage in life. A little distance is what they are looking for….but that very distance will one day afford them some unexpected perspective– Especially about dear ol’ mom and dad… and hopefully their dormant faith.
The mention of Tony Esolen made me laugh. Right you are to commend him. Should anyone not know this man’s writings, become acquainted as soon as you are able. He has assorted books and countless articles, but for an unvarnished, refreshing look at our shared Western experience, download and treat yourself to his “Politically Incorrect Guide To Western Civilization”. Great listen.
“@ Paul, actually I did assume that you and most of the other atheists on here were prompted to troll this blog. So much for your previous comment about ” screaming into an echo chamber” and making the distinction between Christians and atheists. Looks like you pretty much contradicted your own message. I’ll pray for you that one day the scales will fall from your eyes as the did for St Paul.”
Troll is an overstatement of what we are doing. In light of this laughable and painfully out of touch and insulting article which I might add was aimed directly at the worldview we as atheists have chosen for ourselves, I would say we are more defending our position and sharing our thoughts on that matter than trolling. But I guess it works better for your side to use more pejorative terms, as solidly backed up arguments from your side seem to be quite lacking, be it here or anywhere else. Imagine if we were as thin-skinned an immature as most people of religious faith. We would be running to the ACLU or something to have these hateful, childish postings removed, banished, thrown into eternal flame!!!
As for being in an echo-chamber, don’t really see it. I mean, here I am, on a RC sponsored blog site, interacting. That would be in contrast of your claim I exist in an echo-chamber, no?
As for your prayers for me, I mean this most sincerely; don’t waste your breath, time or energy.
@ St. George Jackson Mivart , Really?? Thanks for the entomology lesson but I think you know what my point was.
Posted by Ken on Sunday, May, 28, 2017: “because I believe as the old adage goes, you attract more flies with honey than vinegar”
Ken, this is just one more thing you are wrong about. Look into why “vinegar flies” got their name. AKA “fruit flies”, genus Drosophila.
@ Nick, no problem. Reading it myself I could have worded it better. It is a bit confusing. God bless you too..
In this short video a Jewish scientist explains how science proves the existence of a Creator https://hashem.com/professor-gerald-schroeder-proves-creation-in-5-minutes/
Catholic “proofs” of God’s existence are based on St. Thomas Aquinas, who adapted these from Aristotle. Today these seem rather lame to those who adhere to atheistic scientism. Here an Orthodox Jewish Rabbi gives a more updated defense of the Creator’s existence. (BTW I’m a Catholic, but find this article by a Jewish Rabbi very useful.) http://www.aish.com/sp/ph/A_Reasonable_Argument_for_Gods_Existence.html
@Ken, Yes, I did misread your comment. I thought you were calling Mr. Archbold a hypocrite. My apologies for my error. God Bless!
I’m sorry, but, as a Christian myself: what a bad article. I realize it’s intended to be funny, but it just makes every argument sound stupid. I pray that the writer has better pieces.
@ Nick, please reread my post as I agree that this is tongue in cheek. I just didn’t feel it was the best angle to come at it. I’m in agreement with you . @ Paul, actually I did assume that you and most of the other atheists on here were prompted to troll this blog. So much for your previous comment about ” screaming into an echo chamber” and making the distinction between Christians and atheists. Looks like you pretty much contradicted your own message. I’ll pray for you that one day the scales will fall from your eyes as the did for St Paul.
HI atheists,
If you want overweleming mathematical evidence God exists to the point of atheist foolishness, try reading the HaShem Equation. Afterwards, you can contact your local Catholic churh as the only appropriae response to reading it will be your conversion to the Catholicism.
Hi Ginny B.
First: Yes, I do want you to believe in Zarathustra. This is the best proof I could find in 10 seconds on the internet: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zoroaster
:)
Second: you say ” It is up to the religious person to prove their claim”. I kinda agree with you, but not with the term “prove”. By “prove” we usually mean positive proof, in the way, say, a DNA test can prove that Jones is his father’s son. In the realm of spirituality, no positive proof exists. No one can prove God’s existance, just as no one can disprove it. We can all list arguments supporting either side, but not proof.
Third: on the other hand, you claim that “the Christian/Judean Yahweh, the Muslim Allah, and the Hindu Vishnu ... do not exist”. That is a pretty strong claim, which you believe, and I respect your belief. It takes courage to believe that our loved ones have completely ceased to exist independently from our memory (I am here assuming that you also do not believe in anything immortal - I may be mistaken). On the other hand, I hope you can appreciate how a huge percentage of people throughout history, and today, believe that there is a God who loves us deeply, and that we will be together with our loved ones forever. Please be aware that when you say “the Christian/Judean Yahweh, the Muslim Allah, and the Hindu Vishnu ... do not exist” you are not just stating your belief, but you are telling all these people “you are wrong!”
(ofcourse, you may argue that the believer is telling you that you are wrong, and that is true, but there is a difference between saying “no, it’s not true that your dad died in the war when you were a baby, you actually have no father, you were created synthetically in a test tube!” versus “no, it’s not true that you were created synthetically in a test tube, you actually have a father, you just never met him”)
The phrase “concern-trolling” is a two-word summation of all the reasons your article will fail to convince anybody.
@Ken, “Turn the other cheek” is not apropos in this context. How about tongue in cheek?
Sheesh! People are so sensitive today. To all those who were sooooo offended: Lighten up!
Oh, and never watch the late, great comedian Don Rickles. Or, any of the classic Carol Burnett Shows.
I think many religious people as well as many atheists have forgotten a central point to atheism: You cannot make yourself believe in something that doesn’t exist. I don’t believe in Santa Claus or Thor or the Easter Bunny or Zeus. They don’t exist. I don’t believe in a third moon around Mars, I don’t believe in the existence of dragons, I don’t believe in seas of gold in Alaska. They don’t exist.
Neither do the Christian/Judean Yahweh, the Muslim Allah, and the Hindu Vishnu. If something doesn’t exist, there is no amount of thought, prayer, or discussion that will make them exist.
Secondly, it is not the duty of atheists to prove the existence of thousands of gods that have been worshipped in human history. We are not the ones making claims that a supernatural being not only exists but also cares what we do. It is up to the religious person to prove their claim. If you believe in Zarathustra, then, of course, that’s your right. If you want *me* to believe in Zarathustra, you have better offer some proof.
Reaching out to people with assertions of coolness, as this author did, the definition of which the author never bothered to give, and using such inept arguments, indicates to me that the author didn’t intend this article to reach anyone currently on the fence, but only to ridicule his opponents. And that is not cool (def. “attractive or impressive”).
@Ken - I think it was more a sly, sarcastic dig at atheism than an ‘observation’. At any rate, I would guess, going from my own experience that many atheists were once catholic, and find the hypocrisy of the RC church quite offensive and speak out against religion whenever it crosses their path. For instance, I would never have come to this thread on my own volition, it was a link from an atheist publication on my FB wall. I am not ‘searching’ (a favourite trope of christians around the world) for anything. I don’t feel the need to perpetuate a bronze age mind control system including all supernatural nonsense that goes with it. To me, religious people are people who miss being children and need a structured, paternally-based faith system to make the feel safe.
I will admit this is not one of the author’s better pieces and something I wouldn’t have written because I believe as the old adage goes, you attract more flies with honey than vinegar but I find the feigned outrage displayed by many of the posts here rather amusing considering the absolute hatred and vitriol spewed by atheists and secularists toward Christians on various sites and discussion boards. This piece is nothing in comparison. I know as Christians we are supposed to turn the other cheek but the hypocrisy here is glaring.
@ Paul, It was just an observation, no need to get so defensive. I have atheist friends including some family members which I pray for. And you write ” I used to be just like you until I opened my eyes.” Well actually I could turn that around and say the same thing. Thanks for your feedback.
This is written so disrespectfully in tone and content. I was completely turned off by the time I got to “look ‘em up, kids.” Does the author realize he’s writing to thoughtful, intelligent young adults. You don’t win people over to your side with condescension. Plus, putting down diversity awareness and gender studies shows a lack of awareness of issues that seriously matter in our era. This article is a disgrace to the NCRegister.
I’m calling Poe’s Law on this.
Make believe is always cooler than reality…ask any 5 year old
I feel like the only rational response to an article like this is…ahemm…. I’m rubber you’re glue, what ever you say bounces off of me and sticks to you.
Comparing pictures is pretty lazy. I mean like impressively lazy.
I personally would love to go toe to toe with you an how uncool religion is. I mean seriously I’d be up for it any time…no pictures though, we’d have to use words and stuff.
You up for it bud? You ready to go?
“Posted by Ken on Wednesday, May, 24, 2017 3:21 PM (EDT):
Not much to say about the article except it seems to be satire as someone else posited. What I do find interesting is how many atheists read the National Catholic Register. Maybe they are searching.”
No, you see, we as atheists do not bury our heads in the sand, screaming into our own private echo chambers. Nothing any atheist could have said here can make the distinction between atheists and religious people more clearly that your post, which states, in essence, that attempting to understand the other side is something religious people are incapable of doing. Thank you, close minded catholic. PS - I used to be just like you until I opened my eyes.
</b>
Atheism is like smoking: It is something that seems cool and rebellious to teenagers, but is immature and stupid to most adults. Of course, like smoking, some people do get hooked, to their own detriment.
Most atheist arguments are not new and have been addressed many times. Many of them are based on false history or untrue “facts”.
You can stop now, the horse is dead, you are wasting your own time and boring the rest of us.
Of course, immature atheists and bad arguments for atheism do not make a case for God. That being said, very few militant atheists have the mental ability or fortitude to take their beliefs to their logical conclusion, which is not an enlightened world governed by reason, but a dark world where love is folly and justice is an illusion. In reality, most atheists are functionally pantheists, but don’t want people to think they are hippies.
Oh no, I’m uncool! Well, as a 36 year old mother, I haven’t cared about being “cool” in a looooong time. I’ll take my “uncool” atheism over fairy tales any day.
The Bible has the last word -
“The fool has said in his heart ‘There is no God’” - Psalm 14 v 1.
Why do people like you always make the same mistake about atheism and science? It requires absolutely no knowledge of science to be an atheist. I have always been an atheist, but had no real understanding of evolutionary science until my forties. I could ask a 100 questions about the Book of Genesis alone that reveal the story’s flaws, the majority of which have anything other than a tenuous science basis.
The fact is, books like the Bible and the Quran were not written as science books, but as stories and folklore inspired by superstition and relative ignorance. Other books such as the Lord of the Rings and the Harry Potter stories contain as little science as any holy book.
I am an atheist, and being “cool” is overrated. Just be yourself, do not worry about what people think of you. The only thing that matters is what YOU think about yourself.
So do not let people tell you what is cool and what is not. You can figure that out for yourself.
Live your life the best you know how, for all we know, it is the only one we get.
Sincerely,
Could not care less about being “cool.”
Posted by christopher schaefer on Tuesday, May, 23, 2017 8:12 PM (EDT):
@ Mrscracker who says “I think the point was more about demographics. And as far as demographics go, those with the most descendants tend to win.”
So how did this discussion suddenly segue into Islam?! Please stay on topic.”
***************
Sorry for the misunderstanding. Demographics is non-sectarian. Orthodox Jews, traditional Catholics, Amish, & others currently have larger families & better odds of passing down their beliefs & traditions-not to mention DNA-than denominations/groups who have few to no children.
The fastest growing denomination in the US are the Amish because of their high birthrates & high retention of members.
Not much to say about the article except it seems to be satire as someone else posited. What I do find interesting is how many atheists read the National Catholic Register. Maybe they are searching.
Thanks for the laugh! I needed that.
Still an atheist.
Your writing reminds me of that of a poorly written 9th grade theme paper in other words the equivalent of most anything that Ann Coulter writes,
One could accurately describe you as the third derivative, with respect to time, of the Position Vector.
Hi Matthew,
Again…a great article. Well written and you call a spade a spade. I wouldn’t worry about the remarks of the self-identified atheists or the crypto-atheist trolls who pretend to be Catholic. Even a cursory examination of their remarks shows a stricking similarity—-a remarkable lack of critical thinking. My favorite one is from Chaz who writes:
>I’m overwhelmed. I’ve been atheist for 40 years, but I now realize that I was just trying >to be cool. I’m ready to convert. Which religion is the true one again?
Let’s deconstruct this one…Chaz is saying that because people who practice a religion don’t all agree, therefore there is no God, atheists live to ripe old ages, atheists have produced millions of hospitals and schools for poor kids and, of course, the universe magically started on its own.
I’d like to hope willfiul ignornace like this is rare but it’s not. To all the atheists who have pretended to have read Matthew’s delightful article, did you share your bile with Dawkins and Hitchens when they repeasted unthought out, ignorant, illogical whining about Christians but oddly and artfully avoiding Jews, moslems and Buddhists?
@ Mrscracker who says “I think the point was more about demographics. And as far as demographics go, those with the most descendants tend to win.”
So how did this discussion suddenly segue into Islam?! Please stay on topic.
Mark: When you untwist yourself from your pretzel position, you will be much more comfortable with whatever your beliefs are.
@Anna Rose: I agree. This article smells like a troll, like someone pretending to be Catholic with inane “humor” nominally pointed at Atheists, but that actually makes Catholics look ridiculous. (I mean, really, Michaelangelo’s “David” is a bit more risqué than whatever that Harry Potter kid is doing.) Sadly, I suspect, this was a sincere attempt by a very misguided person. I hope the author retracts this submission.
Catholicism may not be cool, but I have always admired my fellow Catholics for the way they mix spiritual fire with intellectual rigor. And, yes, I usually also admire their ability to make (and take) jokes.
Speaking of intellectual rigor and being able to take a joke — The Flying Spaghetti Monster.
A surprising number of Catholics I’ve met see the humor in the “FSM” and enjoy it not as an argument for Atheism but as making fun of the non-rigorous thinking so many people (read, “Evangelicals”) fall into when trying to make logical arguments about teaching religion in public schools. Thank goodness we Catholics are free from that. :-)
Posted by John Pieret on Monday, May, 22, 2017 10:37 AM (EDT):
“Atheists have less children ... you probably know what that means since you’re all about SCIENCE!”
Yeah! Science has made wonderful strides in safe contraception.
Really! Could you make a more ridiculous argument?”
******************
I think the point was more about demographics. And as far as demographics go, those with the most descendants tend to win.
Who’s the coolest cat in the block ?
Let me explain ..
..
(1 hour later and 8 arguments straight outta Poe’s law)
..
.. and that’s why i’m cool !!
Well, thank you for confirming my views of many Christians as arrogant and narrow-minded. And for the laughs. Do you really think that those of us with an atheist view, adopt that view because it is cool? I am an atheist because my parents, instead of stuffing my head full of their own views (i.e. imprint their beliefs on an impressionable mind), taught me to think for myself. To paraphrase Descartes (and probably commit a few sins against Latin, but hey: I’m an atheist, who cares about sins, right?): “Cogito, ergo atheistus sum.”
Wow. I’m officially embarrassed to be Christian. Can you imagine Christ our Lord saying any of this? Jesus was so eloquent in his arguments, leaving people in shock when he dropped the mic. “Let he who is without sin cast the first stone.” That’s a truth bomb right there. This whole article is one big lie. The evidence is skewed so badly that any Christian seriously doubting their faith with see right through the lies and side with the atheists who ‘tell it like it is’ rather than telling things like they wish they were. Seriously, brother. You’re hurting our faith! This is the sort of article an atheist would write to make fun of Christians, it’s that bad.
“And you thought atheism was cool? Reconsider and repent ye’ fools.”
Matthew 5:22 NIV
But I tell you that anyone who is angry with a brother or sister[a] will be subject to judgment. Again, anyone who says to a brother or sister, ‘Raca,’[c] is answerable to the court. And anyone who says, ‘You fool!’ will be in danger of the fire of hell.
Thanks for showing your fellow Catholics how judgmental Catholics can be. You are a great advertisement for atheism, as you seem to be bent on proving the nonexistence of God through showing how he does not even seem capable of helping his believers be mature, thoughtful or even nice.
Posts like this make religious folks question their religion - keep it up!
It is amusing to me how many people (theists and atheists alike) don’t recognize the satire staring them in the face.
This article purposely uses fallacies and stereotyping (not to mention anachronisms…Michelangelo with a camera?) to highlight bad arguments on both sides of the theist/atheist discussion.
To those who can’t see the satire…you all really need to take a breath and stop taking yourselves so seriously.
Donald Link says:
> “Unlike the honest agnostic who simply states the matter is unknown, the
> atheist claims a lack of evidence supports his position.”
This statement betrays a lack of understanding of what atheism and agnosticism actually mean. They describe two very different things; theism/a-theism describe *belief* and gnosticism/a-gnosticism describe *knowledge*. Most atheists are “Agnostic Atheists,” meaning that they find no evidence of a supreme being, but since one cannot prove a negative, would be open to the possibility (if proof were provided) that one could exist. But as such, no proof exists. Whereas a “Gnostic Atheist” would assert that he KNOWS that there is no god - and there are very few of those, because - despite theists’ ironic, self-unaware allegations to the contrary, most atheists don’t have that level of intellectual arrogance (however, there are LOTS of religious people who openly and loudly claim to KNOW that their particular god is real.)
I think this article was not meant to be deep and should only be appreciated on the level of light humor. I read the Bible and other spiritual readings daily. Sometimes it’s okay to lighten things up a little.
“Cool” as a slang term used to describe a person’s demeanor has two (intertwined) meanings: “emotionally detached/ironic,” or “hip/fashionable.” I’ll assume we can dispense with the “emotionally detached/ironic” definition. Christ was earnest in his teachings, and passionate about his followers — the very opposite of “cool.” In as much as we follow Him, we are not going to be ironists.
Pursuit of His favor is inherently uncool. “Cool” people don’t seek approval, or at the very least they conceal their striving. It’s not “cool” to try hard. Christians, though, must always be striving, inevitably coming up short, but striving again nonetheless. There’s nothing effortless about it.
So we are left with “hip/fashionable.” Choices made in the name of fashion are meant to indicate status or taste. But one doesn’t choose one’s faith as a social signifier. Over time, Christianity’s popularity has waxed and waned — in terms of world demographics — but this is not the popularity of fashion. Fashion is inherently disposable, which is one of the real criticisms against it. I see no evidence in the Bible that Christ intended his teachings as a faddish pursuit, like the bestseller of the moment. Nor is it a personal style — He was trying to broadcast His message, not keep it to a small group of disciples.
If Christ was the opposite of cool, how can His followers hope to best emulate Him while trying to be cool? It seems like a dangerous distraction to even pursue irony or fashion while trying to be a servant to all and an exemplar of His word. I really don’t see any support for your argument that Christianity competes on a field of “coolness.”
When you don’t have arguments you write stupid articles like this. Every person choice shoudn’t be a matter of reason!
I don’t get it. Does the author of this believes that “a guy living in the 16th century(Michelangelo)” was never taken in such a photo” is an argument?
First photos were taken in the 19th century. So, by definition, Michelangelo could not be taken in photo like Daniel Radcliffe. It just does not make sense. And did the author check Michelangelo’s private life and preferences? I’m pretty sure he would meet surprises.
“Many of your college professors agree with your atheist beliefs. How’s that for the uncoolest choice ever?”
You know who agrees with your Catholic beliefs? The Pope! How’s THAT for uncool? He’s even older than any of my professors were.
Wow. As a Catholic myself, I have to say that this article misses the mark in about every possible way. Cringeworthy attempts at humor aside, the tone and arguments (or lack thereof) make me almost suspect that the author is secretly an atheist trying to mock Catholics. I appreciate the attempt at levity, but this is truly asinine. Next time I’d suggest a proof-reader to filter out all the silly grammatical errors, and maybe also leaving comedy to people who are actually funny.
1) Your #8 is total BS; heres why: You can say a lot on the internet, but until you can back up that claim in statement 8 with some pretty heft facts, I’m talking more than one, triple-blind tested, peer reviewed articles on the subject, your just straight lying
2) Your entire statement about Christian artists consist of great wonders like Bach while we get superstars is totally wrong, considering the Humanist Expansion during the Renaissance period
3) You can do a lot with pictures, they prove nothing. Also, check out the Science March and Womens March; Just because there are more of you doesn’t mean your better than us
4) Your entire argument that terrible people like Stalin did bad things because of them being athiest is totally false as well, they feared the Church because it takes power away from the state, and slaughtered to maintain power. Also, have you ever heard of the Dark Ages or the Crusades?
5) Again, pictures can show a lot of things, for example, one can show the countless hordes of christian men swarming on Islam, turning the soil red with the blood of fellow humans because of the will of BOTH religions
6) Post-God I see the universe as a grand, expansive, beautiful place ripe for Human exploration. It has no other meaning apart from the meaning we give it, we view it as beautiful, ergo, it is beautiful to us. From my personal experience, you idiots are the ones who simply ignore the vast, beautiful beyond that is past our own planet and clouds, preferring to look at the sky in wonder instead of the vast, infinite cosmos.
7) Thats your argument? Seriously, your biggest post out of all of them, the one just before number one, the climax of your arguments against Atheism, is that professors are greying, mean people that are mean’t to lead you astray? Seriously? Thats…thats not even an actual claim thats just clumping up all professors, including christian ones you moron, into a single group and lighting that group on fire for no particular reason apart from you having a bad college experience.
8)And I quote “Atheists have less children and that probably means…well you probably know what that means since you’re all about SCIENCE!” What does it mean? You never specified, that could mean a lot, I mean, seriously you could have used that as a thing for how we’re always diseased or killing ourselves or ANYTHING, come on man I’M a better preacher than you are and I’m ATHEIST. As I’ve said before, you can say a lot, but until you back claims like that with peer-reviewed papers, your just lying dude
I have never been cool. I’ve always been an overachieving, goody-goody, who liked music that was “too old” for me, and books that were “too stodgy.” It’s always been true whether I was a born again Christian and missionary or an atheist.
And whether Christian or atheist, I never made the mistake of using “coolness” as some sort of instrument for finding truth.
I used faith for a while, but that was a mistake.
Now, I use reason. I have no reason to believe in gods or goddesses. I don’t care if that makes me uncool, or cool as a mountain breeze.
I’ll be showing my 4 children this article, and we’ll practice our fallacy and bias-confirmation identification skills using it.
Thank you.
Unconvincing. 8)True.The unhappiness is a direct result of persecution from the zealously religious. 7)Artists? Thank secular scientists for the internet you are using and the electricity that runs it and the medical and hygiene advancements you enjoy so much- not religion. 6)You should have used a Reason Rally picture, not a small group petitioning for equal rights. 5)Debunked and you never remember Hitler was catholic and slaughtered atheists alongside Jews and all the other groups they attacked to purify their race to gods true children. 4)Extreme christians shoot up schools, womens health clinics, gay clubs and encourage harm to nonchristians- its all over the media and not just your brother religion, Islam. 3)Atheists value human life, not patriarchy’s. 2)I actually expected a bashing of educators. 1)Fewer kids cause wait til later in life and value education. Christians have twice as many abortions, though.
Thought some of you might value the other side of the “arguments”. If not, I guess you won’t let this comment post. That wouldn’t shock me either ;)
From a philosophical point, atheist are the very antithesis of the freethinkers they claim to be. Unlike the honest agnostic who simply states the matter is unknown, the atheist claims a lack of evidence supports his position. Obviously a contradiction in terms. While it is true that belief can not be compelled, it would seem, for them, lack of belief is rather easily come by.
This is a very sad and puerile article that starts with the premise that people become atheist (or remain non-believers for that matter) based on “coolness”.
It also implies that young people should become Christians because it is “cooler”.
As an atheist I am not offended by this kind of schoolyard rhetoric. I just find it sad and misinformed.
If I were a christian, I would be ashamed of being associated with an article so poorly written and researched.
Matthew, setting aside a lot of other points I could make…as a woman about to celebrate a milestone anniversary this week, prepped and married in the Catholic church, and recently reflecting on all that has happened in those years from that day until today: I really think you need to go back to your pre-cana priest or your sponsor couple and have a chat about how you think your wife looks at YOU as if you were a gift of God, yet make no mention of how you see her. Son, if you believe what you profess, you and your wife are a gift to each other and that gift is OF God not FROM God. You are setting yourself above not just the atheists you find “uncool,” but also of others in your immediate circle. No good can come from that. Please, please prayerfully reevaluate your words and ask if they are coming from a place of Christ, or a place of Matthew Archbold.
Thank you Matthew, this was excellent! It can be difficult to respectfully bash atheists, but you did it. It’s not too often that I laugh hard when reading the NCR articles, but again, you made me laugh - hard.
Keep up the good work.
Thanks be to God!
Is this like “The Onion” because this is a great piece of satire. Where to begin. Would Michaelango have taken a photo like that. Well we can’t be sure but if their were cameras in the 15th century I’m sure he’d be down with that, considering he created David.
Keep drinking that koolaid buddy.
As a millennial (1991) and an atheist, I feel like I should respond to this article.
Does the author know how this will reflect upon Christianity? Opinion poll after opinion poll show that young people like me are repulsed by judgemental attitudes in contemporary Christianity. This article has reinforced that perception and pushed millenials farther away from Christ. Even worse, the guidelines ask that “charity guide your words.” I wholeheartedly agree with that sentiment, but it does make me wonder why this article was published. I’m sorry to say that if Matthew Archbold is a Catholic, then the Catholic Church is not a community I want to be part of, even if Catholicism were true.
I’m overwhelmed. I’ve been atheist for 40 years, but I now realize that I was just trying to be cool. I’m ready to convert. Which religion is the true one again?
I felt a uncomfortable reading this article by Matthew Archbold., but not for the reason you might imagine.
As an atheist, I’m accustomed to having disrespect pushed my way. Yet I found this article not only to be disrespectful, but poorly contrived too.
By all means lambaste my position on the numinous, but would you be so kind as to do it elegantly and with wit, rather than the stumbling contrivances Mr. Archbold presents here.
P.S. And Matthew, if you’re reading this, don’t feel too badly…you have the fundamentals to be a good writer, and a course in creative writing could sparkle up your language in no time. My atheism will be the better for it.
It is odd to read the “lively and honest discussion” request on an article that is obviously biased, disingenuous, and twisted. Any Hindu could virtually write the exact same article, replacing atheist with Christian.
I love this article, it’s so lame and stupid that a lot of kids are gonna be pushed out and away from the church by this. Keep up the good work showing to kids how idiotic religion is!
Wow. I teach English at the college level (making me one of those “uncool college teachers that shares your beliefs, you poor uncool kids,” I suppose), and this is without a doubt one of the poorest arguments I have read in defense of Christianity in a long time. I may even use this next semester as an example of how NOT to make an argument. Here’s why:
1) Tone: Archbold’s tone is condescending towards the very audience he’s trying to reach, and he engages in ad hominem attacks against representatives of the other side. Not the best way to reach your readers.
2) Lack of evidence: Archbold attacks “science types” for always requiring evidence but gives absolutely none to back up his assertions that religious people live longer and that atheists have less children. Instead, he resorts to “studies prove,” a phrase that I mark as an error in my students’ papers if they don’t back it up.
3) Logical fallacies: in addition to ad hominem, Archbold twice brings in images to prove that atheists and their gatherings are “less cool” than their Christian counterparts, yet the images he chooses fall under the fallacy of “unrepresentative sample.” And let’s not even get into the cherry picking involved in stating that Stalin and Mao were atheist mass murderers without bringing up the Spanish Inquisition…
I could engage in my own ad hominem attack by questioning the sanity of anyone who literally says he is “God’s gift” to anyone else, but I’ll stop there. “Blessed are the meek,” indeed.
I like the beautiful photo of Mother Teresa.
It’s good to show the image difference between Christians and non, a picture says a thousand words.
Mate, people like yourself are proof of my failings.
As a recovering atheist, I have to say the circular reasoning of the atheist was weighing on my mind. It wasn’t so much intellectualism that led me to atheism, but it was intelligence that led me away from it. As a research scientist, I have yet to have an atheist explain to me why science disproves God. It doesn’t. But then again, I was never told how to prove God by an atheist either - perhaps because most arent really knowledgeable of the scientific values they espouse. I dont really know. But the faith required of me to believe in the ‘primordial ooze’ and whatever was there before the big bang. But then I realized that the only real reason for atheism to be the belief in not believing in things is that they really dont stand for anything. Athiests really dont need to constantly mock, whine and complain. All they really need to do is realize that they have a deeply held belief that there is no God. God cant be proven or disproven using science. And the faith of the atheist is just as valuable as the faith of anyone else. Let them worship not worshiping anything. And let us worship how we worship. But science is born of Christianity. Science exists because of Christianity, not in spite of it. Sorry guys…but you adhere to facts and this is clearly one of them
I have never read a more awkwardly out-of-touch and misinformed article in my entire life. If you ever want to understand why church membership numbers are dropping, all you need to do is refer to this article. If you want to appeal to younger people, you should start by not treating everyone in the world like a stereotype. The newer generations are a lot sharper than you give them credit for, and see this kind of talk for what it is: thinly veiled hatred. You should also stop trying to talk to them on what you assume is their level, because all you end up doing is embarrassing yourself. If you stop with all the condescension and start treating them like actual people, you’ll find that they’ll be more receptive to what you’re saying.
If the author is trying to make Catholics look like imbeciles, congratulations, you made it. Haven’t read so much nonsense in one article for a while. Atheists don’t even need to mock that, it speaks for itself.
Wow. As a former Catholic, current agnostic who spends a lot of time defending the Catholic Church against stereotypes that it is close minded, inherently abusive, and purposefully promotes ignorance and anti science, this is a really disappointing read. The author isn’t just a bad writer: he presents Christianity in the most trivial, snide, petty manner possible, for no better purpose than that others will think he is “cool”.
I must have missed the beatitude about “Blessed are you when you scorn and despise those who do not share your beliefs, because if there’s one thing Jesus loves, it’s a half-assed list of snotty putdowns.” But I do recall the admonishment against religion for show:
“And when you pray, do not be like the hypocrites, for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and on the street corners to be seen by others.” -Matthew 6:5
Jesus welcomed the leper, the prostitute, the tax collector, the repentant thief. He extolled the virtues of action over religion when telling of the Good Samaritan. But he flipped tables when he witnessed religious hypocrisy. So it’s not hard to imagine his response to this. I’m embarrassed the NCR would even publish such petulent, self satisfied drivel, not because it’s uncool, but because it is, quite simply, unChristian.
I’m tried to imagine how this could more embarrassing, cringe-worthy, condescending, and tone-deaf.
I failed.
Those of us that were teenagers in the 60s never trusted anyone over 30. Thirty. Get your facts straight.
Atheism’s relative “coolness” is irrelevant, as is whether bad people were atheists or not. Atheism only concerns itself with whether gods exist. The truth of a god’s existence matter not one whit to who is or is not a believer. I became an atheist when it was obvious to me gods don’t exist. I didn’t do it because I found it cool, or because I like to sleep in on Sundays.
what a stupid article. All the worst boilerplate arguments rolled into a single insular article.
“Father Z” often points out that the “biological solution”, i.e. retirement of 1960s-70s clergy, will end liturgical abuse and restore Catholic tradition. Perhaps this “biological solution” likewise will happen to millennials who adhere to atheistic scientism: sadly, they’ll abort & contracept themselves into extinction. That photo of Mr. Wimpy, aka Daniel Radcliffe, baring his embarrassingly pathetic chest underscores the delusional ego-centrism that drives folks like him. Do a Google image search of “1950s male body builders” or “Steve Reeves in Hercules” to see male chests that exude masculinity. This was just before anabolic steroids destroyed the body-building sport, a time when religion still was very much a part of our culture and before “gender fluidity” had been invented. That ALSO was a time when Judeo-Christian moral values shaped our government: abortion existed—but everyone knew it was wrong and did not consider it a “right” or “women’s health care”. Sodomy existed—but everyone knew it was wrong and did not refer to it as “the conjugal act within the context of marriage”. It also was a time when most folks had a sense of humor; judging from comments here by atheists, it seems many of them lack such.
I’ll be as charitable as I can without lying. I have to assume this was an attempt at humor, since nothing else would explain someone calling themselves an editor deeming this sorry collection of false stereotypes, straw man arguments and ad hominem derision to be worthy of publication. Perhaps Mr. Archbold should try a similar “humorous” article about all Jews being avaricious Shylocks, or all Muslims being deranged suicide bombers. How about a funny article about how all Catholic priests are child rapists? Ha… Ha. Would that pass editorial muster here on the National Catholic Register?
Mr. Archbold insults the intelligence of the young people he is apparently trying to reach. His snide conceit is just the least of the problematic attitudes that are driving young people out of churches in droves. They don’t become atheists because “it’s cool.” They think carefully about what they’ve been taught, and they realize that the teachings are simplistic, not grounded in facts, and have only been used to manipulate them. It’s an earnest, difficult, and often painful process by thoughtful and sincere young people, not a shallow lark by bored, flippant adolescents.
1 using the word “coolest” when speaking to young people is lame, condescending and simply ineffective, they read right through it.
2 Using phrases such as “Michaelangelo was never photographed…” is demonstrating your profound rhetorical weakness, thus casting the entire argument as witless propaganda.
3 The decidedly anti-intellectual nature of your argument is easily refutable by any person who has engaged in the study of even basic philosophical and rhetorical logic.
Aquinas would weep having read this.
Posted by Ken de Russy
By what methods do you know God exists? Are some methods of knowing more reliable than others?”
********************
One of my daughters majored in Philosophy & could answer your question much better than I can.
But I guess I’d use by the same method that I know love, honor & loyalty exist: through the actions of those who follow & are guided by them. Those of us who follow Christ sometimes aren’t the best examples.
Don’t you worry your little heads about atheism. Atheism is just a cool water sandwich.
So, on one hand it is bad to do something just because it is “cool” but kids should become Christian because it is “so cool.” I agree with the commentor above, the charitable comment rule should apply to articles as well and this one should be removed. It is totally inaccurate for one, and stereotyping atheists as one way is a lot like saying all Christians are like Westboro Baptist Church or Waco. It is inaccurate, childish and a really good way to push more young folks away from your religion. And you wonder why people are leaving the Church in droves.. Not only does it come off as desperate, childish and mean spirited but it also conflicts greatly with the “god is love” bit. I mean, if your god is really all about love, then why are you so hateful? I was raised atheist and do not fit into your stereotypes here at all and I for one feel you owe the atheist community an apology for this article, not that I expect it. Maybe get to know a few before you get all judgemental again.
You know,if you want respect for your religion, which I hear all the time about how I should “respect other people’s beliefs”, try acting in a respectable manner. This, Sir, is not it.If you believe what you wrote here, it does not deserve my respect.
“As a Christian, my wife looks at me like I’m a gift from God. Seriously, to her that’s what I am”
Well, good for you. It means I wont ever have to deal with your smarmy personality. Real people respect each other and treat each other as equals. My boyfriend has no need to be a “gift from god” to me. He’s a real man without such insecurities.
Since there is a 400 word limit, I guess I have to make multiple comments…
6) [photos] Is that _really_ a ‘typical atheist gathering’? And it is an honest comparison to show it next to ‘world youth day’, which is not a typical Christian gathering? Is either particularly ‘cool’? What does this even have to do with your thesis?
5) Most of your big time mass killers of the 20th century were atheists. I’m talking Stalin, Mao, and Che among others.
So - I’ll give you Stalin and Mao. Che Guevara? Citation needed because (from Wikipedia)
“I have yet to find a single credible source pointing to a case where Che executed “an innocent”. Those persons executed by Guevara or on his orders were condemned for the usual crimes punishable by death at times of war or in its aftermath: desertion, treason or crimes such as rape, torture or murder. I should add that my research spanned five years, and included anti-Castro Cubans among the Cuban-American exile community in Miami and elsewhere.
— Jon Lee Anderson, author of Che Guevara: A Revolutionary Life, PBS forum[120]”
And - what about Adolf Hitler - who was a devout Christian? What about the Crusades? The Inquisition? Do you _really_ want to try to make this comparison?
This is hilarious! Some truly clever writing here. Thanks to Poe’s law, the Register and its faithful readers fail to realize that Matthew Archbold is undoubtedly an atheist troll, attempting to make Christians look silly in their own house, by using classic, debunked tropes and by conspicuously attempting to “write cool.” This is a truly brilliant example of irony and subterfuge. Bravo!
A grown man obsessed with being cool… is seriously uncool. This just made this atheist’s day :)
Sorry, your article is just silly. And desperate. And insulting, to both my intellect and my view of humanity.
http://www.patheos.com/blogs/friendlyatheist/2017/05/22/catholic-writer-thinks-he-can-prove-atheism-is-the-uncoolest-choice-ever-he-cannot/
8)Religious people live longer, happier lives, according to numerous scientific studies.
Which studies? Since they are numerous, certainly you could have easily found one to cite…
Well here’s an article (with citations) showing that you are probably wrong on #8. Also, not sure what that has to do with ‘coolness’. Very few people think being old is particularly ‘cool’. It’s not a bad thing, and most people find it preferable to the alternative, but it’s not really ‘cool’.
https://www.psychologytoday.com/blog/the-human-beast/201302/do-religious-people-really-live-longer
7) Michelangelo and Bach were great artists. Daniel Radcliffe is not cool.
Well - first, while I doubt anyone disputes the greatness of either Bach or Michaeloangelo, and they were both devout, I really doubt anyone today - even afficianodos of their work - would call them ‘cool’... Don’t you have some more modern artists?
Second - I counter with Rafael Sanzio and Hector Berlioz, both atheists.
Third - Daniel Radcliffe actually _is_ considered to be pretty cool, you might want to find a better counterexample.
Here’s a nice list of atheist musicians - many of which are considered extremely cool by quite a few people:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_atheists_in_music
There are not really any modern Christian musicians that are thought of as cool by any large number of people.
Omg you americans are unbelivable dumb. your just a product of undeducated parents , who could not think for them selfs and told their children to do the same. Its really funny if your on the other side of the atlantic :D
I have to thank this author for making the argument atheists attempt to make all the time: that the only way to retain adherents to your religious beliefs is to demonize others, use physical insults, and to generally use ridiculous and outlandish comparisons that mean nothing.
Congrats on reaffirming my decision to stay as far from organized religion as possible.
“Atheists have less children ... you probably know what that means since you’re all about SCIENCE!”
Yeah! Science has made wonderful strides in safe contraception.
Really! Could you make a more ridiculous argument?
This is a parody, right? I mean, no intelligent, adult human being would throw out so many laughable straw men and outright lies in one article. At least, reaffirm my faith in humanity by confirming this article was meant to be a joke.
If not, it’s the most hilariously desperate bid to make Catholicism seem “cool” I’ve ever seen.
I’m not an atheist because I think it’s cool, I’m an atheist because it’s what I think is true.
I don’t know if atheism is the “uncoolest choice ever” but this article is certainly making Catholicism seem like the most desperate religion ever.
Also, I notice that the comment policy here does not allow “comments that lack charity.” Does that apply to articles as well?
Atheists know how to use Spell Check.
By what methods do you know God exists? Are some methods of knowing more reliable than others?
fewer children—not less
Hi Matthew,
Thank you for writing everything I had wanted to but didn’t because I didn’t think atheism was important enough to comment on. And, for the record, as a Catholic, I’m a whole lot cooler than I had been when I was an atheist.
Who’s that angry guy underneath the picture of Saint Teresa of Calcutta? They’re not only “uncool”, they’re less famous.
Unfortunately, this article was very childish, and can I say it? “Unchristian.” In particular, the physical stereotyping of “atheist” women and claiming that college professors are “authoritarian” is absurd, and it would only anger someone questioning his or her religious beliefs. I was raised Catholic, and I attended Catholic school eleven of my thirteen K12 years. I was forced to memorize and repeat the Baltimore catechism without any option to question what I was told. My teachers were Notre Dame nuns and Jesuit priests - all but a few of these men and women were more authoritarian than any college professor I ever had. These comparisons are silly and easily debunked.
It gets very tiresome to differentiate individual atheists from political atheism. Forced beliefs are always bad and always wrong. People must be free to make their own decisions when it comes to the most personal of beliefs. Atheism had nothing to do with mass murder, but communism did of which political atheism was one of many components. Modern western atheists are not a “movement.” These are individuals who span the entire range of being morally upstanding to despicable - just like people who identify as Christian.
The ways Catholics are going to recruit and retain believers is not through bashing atheists. I would hope the author would consider a different approach to keeping children and young adults interested in Catholicism.
Comment instructions “ask that charity guide your words.” I’m not seeing any charity in the article. I advise you not place restrictions on responses that you do not follow in your original text.
“(Rule of thumb: if the article you’re reading contains exclamation points, it’s probably not a respected scientific publication.)”
Rule of the other thumb: if a source can’t even spell SCIENCE correctly, it’s probably not a respected scientific publication.
I have no interest in being cool. I just want to be right.