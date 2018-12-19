Matt Archbold graduated from Saint Joseph’s University in 1995. He is a former journalist who left the newspaper business to raise his five children. He writes for the Creative Minority Report.
Blogs | Dec. 19, 2018
Astronauts Who Read Genesis on Christmas Eve — and Got Sued
In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth.
This is one of the most beautiful and amazing videos I've ever seen. On Christmas Eve 1968, as they orbited the moon for the first time, astronauts Frank Borman, Jim Lovell and Bill Anders recited the first ten verses of the book of Genesis during a program viewed worldwide. In 2017, Borman and Lovell fondly recall discuss how that came to be. It's an amazing story about how the wife of a journalist who grew up in a convent came up with the idea to read the first verses of Genesis to the world. And then they laughingly recall how they were sued for doing it.
Comments
Join the Discussion
We encourage a lively and honest discussion of our content. We ask that charity guide your words. By submitting this form, you are agreeing to our discussion guidelines. Comments are published at our discretion. We won't publish comments that lack charity, are off topic, or are more than 400 words. Thank you for keeping this forum thoughtful and respectful.
Comments are no longer being accepted on this article.