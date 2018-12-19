Astronauts Who Read Genesis on Christmas Eve — and Got Sued

In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth.

This is one of the most beautiful and amazing videos I've ever seen. On Christmas Eve 1968, as they orbited the moon for the first time, astronauts Frank Borman, Jim Lovell and Bill Anders recited the first ten verses of the book of Genesis during a program viewed worldwide. In 2017, Borman and Lovell fondly recall discuss how that came to be. It's an amazing story about how the wife of a journalist who grew up in a convent came up with the idea to read the first verses of Genesis to the world. And then they laughingly recall how they were sued for doing it.

HT The Federalist