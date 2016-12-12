Blogs | Oct. 30, 2016

Amazing Video of Christians Erecting a Cross in Town Once Held by ISIS

This is truly amazing.

Matthew Archbold

To me, this is like a Christian version of that famous Iwo Jima photograph. It is moving and beautiful.

The video originally aired on France 24 and re-shown on Catholic World Report shows a group of Christian fighters in a town just outside Mosul returning home after having been violently driven from the town two years before.

The first thing these Christians do is erect a cross to put atop the Church and ring the bells. It's truly amazing.

Sadly, they then walk through the Church and view firsthand the descration that had taken place there. But still, they begin to pray.

Please watch: