Matt Archbold graduated from Saint Joseph’s University in 1995. He is a former journalist who left the newspaper business to raise his five children. He writes for the Creative Minority Report.
This is the best kind of hilarious because the best kind is always unintentional. But this pro-gay pride ad from KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is especially hilarious because it delivers exactly the opposite message from what they intended.
You'll probably get it right away, but the airline was attempting to show their support for the gay pride movement by running an ad which said, “It doesn’t matter who you click with,” as seen in the tweet below:
So they're showing their support by... showing seat belt buckles that couldn't possibly “click” because they're the same? I hope they realize that these, um... non-traditional seat belts don't actually perform their function, which is to save lives! But as we all know, safety is secondary to tolerance.
I'm telling you now, though, that if I got into an airplane seat with two matching seat belts I would worry immensely about what other simple concepts had escaped their notice. I wouldn't even care if one of the seat belt buckles identified as the other kind of seat belt. I know this is very un-21st century of me, but I'll go with the “traditional” seat belts that actually perform the function their manufacturer intended. But maybe this airline doesn't even believe in a manufacturer.
And here's a question: Would a passenger who believed only in using seat belts that actually worked, be forced to sit in a seat with a non-clicking seat belt because insisting on traditional seat belts is viewed as hateful?
You see, here's the thing I think many forget nowadays—seat belts, like human beings, are created for a purpose. We ignore that at our own peril. And that is not hilarious.
This ad should be used by those who want to promote true, sacramental marriage, and the the teachings of natural law.
What is being lost in all this industrial/commercial support for politically correct stands is that they are preaching religion - an irrational, unchristian religion. Just let them publish their support for the real existence of the Christian God, or in the Real Presence. Riots would erupt throughout the world!
Hilarious!!!!!!!
Somebody needs to draw these brainiacs a picture: male part fits into the corresponding female part then you will hear the click. Ready. Let’s try it.
KML actually made the point that everybody knows in the simplest and
most perfect way. God can work through anyone. :)
Yup. Somebody at KLM wasn’t thinking.
:)
KLM’s lock-step fiasco for the gay and lesbian agenda is all over social media. The foolish company should support heterosexual normativity.