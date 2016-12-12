Matt Archbold graduated from Saint Joseph’s University in 1995. He is a former journalist who left the newspaper business to raise his five children. He writes for the Creative Minority Report.
My kids wanted to hear nothing but Christmas music since the day after Halloween. They didn't have to wait long before the mellifluous warblings of Burl Ives and Karen Carpenter were played 24-7 on the radio.
But I've noticed, as I'm sure that you have, some of these "Christmas" songs have absolutely nothing to do with Christmas. I mean, nothing.
I'm pretty sure you'll all be with me that the classification of "Christmas songs" has been a bit.....uhm, liberally assigned to songs that don't have anything to do with Christmas. I mean, at all. I'm not even being nit-picky. I'll even allow that Frosty and Rudolph and Santa are affiliated with Christmas. They're not in any actual real way. But I'm just showing you how open-minded I am and that's what makes my outrage over the inclusion of the following songs into the Christmas canon a bit more valid.
In no particular order (and this list is by no means exhaustive) here are some of the "Christmas" songs that have absolutely nothing to do with Christmas:
1) Same Old Lang Syne by Dan Fogelberg - Now, to be clear from the start, the song mentions that it's Christmas Eve but there's nothing actually related to Christmas going on here. It might as well have been Arbor Day.
OK. Here we have a song about a rock star who's out roaming around a grocery store at some odd hour (probably looking for booze) and he happens upon an old girlfriend. She doesn't recognize him at first glance which probably ticks him off because he's a big time famous rock star and she's the high school girl he dumped. When she recognizes him, she drops her purse causing them to laugh until they cried which probably means they're both drunk as heck already. So what do they decide to do? They hop in their cars, drive around and can't find an open bar and decide just to sit in the car and drink themselves happy and maybe forget how miserable they both are.
They toast to their innocence which is kind of ironic as they're sitting in a car drinking and likely contemplating adultery and they soon realize that they're so drunk they can't figure out what to say to each other so she starts kvetching about her marriage and he says how much he hates touring because you know the life of a rock star is just sooooooooo unbearable.
And you just know that all the great Christmas songs are really about rock stars complaining in the frozen foods aisle.
Anyway, after all the beers are gone he allows this past flame who just drank her face off and is so completely emotionally unstable that she was laughing and crying over spilling her purse to hop into her car and drive away probably to run someone over.
And that's a Christmas song?
2) Jingle Bells - Jingle Bells is one of the most famous Christmas songs in the world but unfortunately it actually has nothing to do with Christmas. It was written by James Lord Pierpont and published under the title "One Horse Open Sleigh" in 1857 about Thanksgiving. Yup. Thanksgiving. And the definition of Thanksgiving is "a holiday that has absolutely nothing to do with Christmas." But nobody wants to hear a Thanksgiving song so it's now a Christmas song.
The dude who wrote it has "Lord" in his name but that's about as close as the song gets anywhere near God.
Everyone knows the first verse but not many know the second verse which seems to be about...well you be the judge what it's about.
A day or two ago
I thought I'd take a ride
And soon, Miss Fanny Bright
Was seated by my side,
The horse was lean and lank
Misfortune seemed his lot
He got into a drifted bank
And then we got upsot.
So he got Miss Fanny Bright to get in the sleigh with him, he went a little fast (if you know what I mean) and crashed into a ditch. That's the 1850's version of "I ran out of gas" I guess. And now they're getting all upsotty!
And then the fourth verse consists of some dude sleighing by and laughing at the idiot who crashed his sleigh and then driving off. Nice.
This is like the opposite of a Christmas song.
3) Jingle Bell Rock -Adding the word "rock" to a Thanksgiving song doesn't really make it more Christmasy does it? In fact, it might make it less.
4) Sleigh Ride - The amazing thing about this song being included in the Christmas canon is that this song pretty much specifically states that it's not a Christmas song. It's a birthday song.
The lyrics make it plain and clear that they're heading to "a birthday party at the home of Farmer Gray." But there's no market for birthday songs so it too got crammed down out throat as a Christmas song. I, for one, won't be celebrating Farmer Gray's birthday come December 25th.
5) Winter Wonderland - It's a song written by a guy with tuberculosis sitting in a sanitarium writing about a snowy day. That's it. A snowy day. Hey, when I think of Christmas I'm thinking of garland, manger scenes, and the harsh phlegmy sounds of a tuberculosis victim, amiright?
6) Baby It's Cold Outside - You knew this one would be on the list. I have zero clue how this song worked its way into Christmas airplay. Just to give you some idea, it's a duet about a girl who keeps insisting she must go home while the guy uses every excuse to keep her there saying that it's cold outside so she should really stay. The female voice in the song is called "The Mouse" and the male "The Wolf." I mean, this song is about one step short of the guy slipping a roofie into her drink. Definitively not a Christmas song.
7) My Favorite Things - This one is a recent inclusion. It's like dj's got bored with Bing and Nat King Cole and just picked a song out of a hat to include as a Christmas song. You know the song. It's a list of favorite thing like brown paper packages tied up with strings, doorbells, schnitzel with noodle and pretty much every other thing in the world. You know what didn't make the list though? Baby Jesus, that's who!
I know, I know. Maybe the Savior just didn't make the cut. Maybe Baby Jesus was right after snowflakes that stay on my nose and eyelashes. But definitely not a Christmas song. if Schnitzel with noodles day gets made a federal holiday I'd expect this song. But until then let's ignore it, ok?
8) Let it Snow - Oh the weather outside if frightful but the fire's so delightful. Yup. Pretty much the same thing is going on here as in "Baby it's Cold Outside" but at least here it seems mutual and the police won't need to get involved. But while a lack of necessary jail time is a plus there's nothing real Christmasy going on here.
I could go on but I'm feeling a little upsot.
I think somewhere along the way songs about winter and snow got lumped in with Christmas, likely on account of the obvious change in season that coincides. I don’t mind them being mixed in with legitimate Christmas songs on the local radio. I do mind them in in church - either by the kids or adult choir.
Fyi, there are a few non-snow songs out there, but they don’t shout baby Jesus. There’s Mele Kalikimaka and Christmas in the Caribbean (Jimmy Buffett).
Yes Lorenzo, incredible as it seems, even in Australia we are expected to sing these songs about snowy winters at Christmas.
Suggestion for your next article Mr. A. “80 Marty Haugen tunes that have Nothing to Do With Catholicism nor
The True Holy Sacrifice of the Mass”.
Let’s see…..I don’t think these wintery songs around Christmas would played in the Southern Hemisphere. Our Winter is their summer. Matt, since the Church is universal why don’t you let us know if the secular Christmas season song writers have messed dwith Christmas down there?
I loved the humor in this and learned more about these songs I had no knowledge of. In today’s culture of people duped into being politically correct and taking God out of everything, especially related to this topic of CHRISTmas…and reducing it to a mere “holiday” I have to agree with you Matthew. I for one prefer to listen to beautiful hymns truly related to what this holy day (versus holiday) is truly about and proudly wear my shirt that reads “Jesus is the reason for the season” and greet people with “Merry Christmas!”
Why the angst? Why split hairs over something not having a direct connection and ignore if it serves to enable recollection. I dunno, I think the pious are supposed to be recalling at this time of year, but some still have time to rebuke others who recall it differently. No?
Winner Wonerlsnd, and a Marshmallow Workd are two other ones. But I’ve never heard the Dan Folgerberg (by the way I love) never heard as a Christmas song on the radio either! Matt you should be glad they’re even playing Christmas songs! Some of our local stores aren’t playing them and not even Wal Mart . Now, I admit I get tired of hearing some of them particular,y if they’re ‘being slaughtered by some “now” artist, but I like hearing some. So I asked the Walmart cashier why they weren’t playing them and he said someone complained! I don’t know if this is a corporate or local decision, but I noticed our local grocery not playing them either. It’s bad enough that some don’t want to say Merry Christmas but now they’re being PC correct! And I live in an area where there’s mostly Motmons but they do celebrate Christmas. And Matt, soon “their” Christmas will be over but ours will go on for a few weeks, but the Christmas songs on the radio will stop the day after Christmas. Not too many New Years ones. And I admit I love Jingle Bell Rovk and Rovking around the Christmas Tree and the Chipmunks. I’m old enough to remember when they first came out! Lots of good memories there.
I attended a funeral once at the “Jingle Bells” Unitarian Church where it was first performed.
Pierpont, the composer, had an interesting life. He was born in Massachusetts but ended up in Savannah where “Jingle Bells” was first performed & (supposedly) composed there, too. He ended up serving in the Confederate Army & is buried in Savannah.
I get it Matt, but keep your focus on the season.
Rejoice and be glad, the King is coming!
He is coming very soon!
Well said! And vague, fuzzy “Season’s Greetings” to all!
Yes, yes, yes. I hate “Rocking around the Christmas Tree” and “Jingle Bell Rock”. I detest “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas” and Kenny Rogers’ version of “Mary Did You Know”. I hate all the glitzy, schmoozy Las Vegas style Christmas music. It makes my teeth hurt. It makes Baby Jesus cry.
However, I do love “I’ll Be Home for Christmas”, “There’s No Place Like Home for the Holidays”, “Merry Christmas Darling”, and “All I Want for Christmas is You”. And I must say, Dean Martin singing “Baby It’s Cold Outside” and “Let It Snow” makes me happy. And anything vaguely holiday-like from Perry Como. None of these songs mention the spiritual reality of Christmas, but there it is. And I think/hope Baby Jesus does not cry and is happy when He hears them too.
Merry Advent - smk, ofs
These are secular songs and jolly tunes which are not intended to be hymns or Christmas carols - I don’t think anyone who knows the Christmas Story would confuse the two categories.
Non-religious tunes and songs are more appropriate as seasonal background muzak in shops, bars etc. than the trivial use/abuse of a sacred hymn or carol.
I hate the trivial use of holy words and music as secular background (eg Silent Night) - it seems wrong to ignore the serious words of a hymn as “background” when chatting, partying, dancing, shopping or during a Consumerist TV advert for a product which does not really celebrate the Incarnation.
As a footnote, many of the most popular American non-religious Christmas songs and tunes (eg White Christmas) were written by people of Jewish background who have made a massive contribution to both popular and classical music.
http://www.tabletmag.com/jewish-arts-and-culture/music/22910/have-yourself-a-jewish-little-christmas
http://www.interfaithfamily.com/arts_and_entertainment/popular_culture/The_Jews_Who_Wrote_Christmas_Songs.shtml
“Santa Baby” is the song I love to hate.
A Christmas tree has nothing to do with Christmas, either, or do holly and mistletoe, bells, or snow—if you want to be a stick in the mud. Or perhaps it might be better to say that they are as irrelevant to the Feast of the Nativity as stained glass and pipe organs are to the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass.