Matt Archbold graduated from Saint Joseph’s University in 1995. He is a former journalist who left the newspaper business to raise his five children. He writes for the Creative Minority Report.
Many Catholics are rightly upset about the scandalous anti-Catholic new HBO show called "The Young Pope." But Hollywood has been attacking the Church for years. I went back and looked up some movies in which the pope and the Church were portrayed. What I came up with was not encouraging.
The Pope Must Die - This early 90's movie is more embarrassing than puberty. Robbie Coltraine, who is essentially bionically likeable, couldn't even save this piece of cinematic sludge. And keep in mind that he once even made a movie called "Nuns on the Run" almost not the worst movie of the year.
So my third favorite part of the movie is that the entire premise of the movie is that because the Cardinals were hard of hearing they mistakenly made this random fat American priest the pope. And you might have guessed it, besides being led by hard of hearing Cardinals, the Church is essentially made up of gun-smuggling evil Mafiosos. Oh, and the pope has a child out of wedlock with Beverly D'Angelo who seems to be put in the movie just so that when the bad guys try to kill him it's someone he really cares about. Y'know, the whole "This time it's personal" thing.
The second best part is the ending. It's a liberal dream. After an evil Cardinal is killed, a nun is chosen to become the first female Pope in history (I guess they didn't see "Pope Joan.") The new Popette immediately announces that the Church will give all of its gold to the poor because y'know it was hoarding it from all the gun smuggling. And then she approves of priests getting married so Robbie Coltraine can marry Beverly D'Angelo. You see, its all there to warm the liberal heart. A dead Cardinal, married priests, a female pope, and liberation theology. That's a lot of checked boxes right there.
The movie was an absolute dud at the box office. And this is the best part, they actually changed the name of the movie to, get this, "The Pope Must Diet." Y'know, because he's fat. Get it? So all they did was just add a little cross after the "The Pope Must Die." You can't make this stuff up. Man, I wish the internet was around back then. We would've had such a good time with that one.
Pope Joan - From the liberal feminist mindset that brought you the recent Ghostbusters remake came this epic tale of a girl who became pope. You've all heard the fable about Pope Joan, a female pope who was a woman dressed as a man. It's like Yentl but celibate. (Man, how I wish Yentl was celibate! There's some things you just can't unsee.)
It's really like someone came up with the idea of making a movie about a female pope and got all their friends and crew together on a Tuesday afternoon and just kinda' improvised it, only sometimes remembering to say things like "thee" and "thou" instead of "hey guys!" with everyone speaking in different accents.
Its sense of nuance is epitomized by Joan's beast of a father beating her with a board for reading while he's shouting the "Our Father." Now that's awesome nuance, huh? And never mind the clear fact that the actress is...well...a woman and nobody realizes this at all. It's worse than everyone not seeing that Clark Kent is Superman. I mean, at least they realize Clark Kent is a man. I mean, how dumb do they think Catholics are? Don't answer that.
The Young Pope with Jude Law - It's not the greatest cinematic papal debacle but it's the latest. Jude Law, in an upcoming HBO series plays the pope who is likely bisexual, possibly an atheist, and the most evil of all - a smoker. I know, right? That's seriously the only sin they could come up with to show he's an actual bad guy. He smokes. Ooooh, edgy. The Hollywood Reporter even describes the character as narcissistic, destructive, and arrogant which, ironically enough, is pretty much how they describe every priest. I suspect it's going to try to be a bit like Game of Thrones but with less dragons (maybe) but with more nudity (definitely.)
Gone with the Pope - No. Seriously. That's the name of a movie. It's a ridiculous mafia b-movie that was filmed in the 1970's on a shoestring budget and then cut and pasted together a few years ago. In the movie, some gangsters kidnap the pope and demand $1 from every Catholic around the world. You'll love it if you like movies in which there's more death and sex than a Steven Seagal fever dream. The actors (all with weaponized sideburns) literally read off cue cards when called on to deliver a line more profound than an expletive. And the whole thing builds to a crescendo in which the main gangster (who has killed many people throughout the film) inexplicably excoriates the Pope for not helping Jews in World War II which makes about as much sense in the movie as the ending of Battlestar Galactica.
I'm a little unclear who they thought this would resonate with. I don't believe there's truth to the rumor that this was the inspiration behind The Godfather III.
Godfather III - Now this is a trickier one because the pope in the movie was actually portrayed as a good man. But because of that, he was assassinated right away by the eeeeeeevil people in the eeeeeeevil Vatican because duh, it's the eeeeeevil Vatican.
But here's the main problem with the pope being in The Godfather III - the pope is in The Godfather Part 3! And it was the single biggest cinematic heartbreak of American males, at least until George Lucas imagined the demonic specter of Jar Jar Binks.
Bridget Fonda was in the Godfather 3 and has anyone even seen her since? I mean, not even on a SyFy movie. So any character of a pope even being affiliated with this bomb of a movie could have possibly set the Church back decades (which could actually be a good thing.) But we've been promised that the gates of Hell would not prevail against the Church but nothing about bad cinema.
Angels and Demons - This one gets a little confusing. It starts with the death of a pope and then Ewan Magregor, who plays a priest, assumes control of the Vatican because y'know, he's like 20 years old so that makes sense.
And then someone threatens to kill all the papal candidates and things get a little gray for me here, I think the bad guy threatens to blow up with Vatican with anti-matter (because, I guess, there's always some of that lying around the Vatican.)
So the Vatican calls a Harvard professor to investigate. Let me tell you something, if this happened in real life, I think the first suspect would be a Harvard professor but I digress.
Then the bodies start dropping and I think each killing is supposed to represent one of the band members of Earth, Wind and Fire or something. I mean, I didn't like "Boogie Wonderland" all that much either, but threatening the Vatican with anti-matter over it seems like a bit of overkill to me.
One curious thing I thought right before I fell asleep is that they got Tom Hanks in a role and it's like they surgically removed all of his personality. Why get Tom Hanks then? Just hire Nicholas Cage.
So when I woke up because there was a lot of noise and fighting, it turned out that the bad guy was the teenage priest who assumed control of the Vatican played by Magregor. And then he commits suicide by lighting himself on fire. (It turns out cassocks are very flammable.) Oh, belated spoiler alert. Sorry about that. But why did he kill all those people? It's because he was mad that the last pope trying to bridge the gap between science and religion. (Copernicus just said, "that ending stunk!")
These movies, based on the books by Dan Brown, are bonkers wrapped in nuts, and shrouded in silly. I've got three words for you: Albino monk assassins. Dude, if the Church had albino monk assassins on standby, I think we'd be doing a heckuva lot better in the culture wars, don't you?
Saving Grace - It's actually not a bad movie and Tom Conti is excellent as the pope but the premise is absolutely ridiculous. It's about a pope who didn't want to be pope anymore and was considering resigning. Like that could happen. Totally unbelievable. Where do they get this stuff?
Ok, couldn’t resist:
How would “The Gungan Who Shall Not Be Named” pronounce the “Mea Culpa”?
Mee-sa culpa, mee-sa culpa, mee-sa maxima culpa… (you heard his voice in your head as you read it, didn’t you?)
Sorry for that one…heading to Confession now…
Great article, Mr. Archbold…to add insult to injury(ies) the Jude Law movie is about Pope Pius XIII (Birth name: Lucian Pulvermacher). Pope Pius who you might ask? If you did, you’d be right.
By my research, Pope Pius XIII was never elected by Papal Conclave. Lucian Pulvermacher was basically a Priest who disagreed (to the extreme) with ecumenical Church Reforms and the Second Vatican Council lit the match in him to break away from the Roman Catholic Church by creating the “True Catholic Church”. Thusly nominated by an electorate of his ‘peers’ to be Pope Pius XIII.
Not that HBO will make those facts known to their viewing audiences who, sad to say, get their facts from TV and will likely correlate this show to the Roman Catholic Church (juuuust like they did with The Da Vinci Code, Angels & Demons, ad nauseum…)...
{insert Grain of Salt here} http://www.truecarpentry.org/tccwww/cathwww/pope/faq.htm#who
Of all the movies mentioned, only “Angela and Demons” I have seen.
But my concern about Hollywood portrayal of the Church is that ‘the Cine Valley’ only is passionately interested in making mockery of the Church, perhaps for the negatives that their lenses are condemned to.
I keep waiting for Hollywood, when’the Cine Valley’ will awaken itself to the saintly side of the Church.
You made my morning but killed a new sweater by making me laugh so hard my coffee went up my nose and, gravity being what it is, down and out onto it.
“Jar-Jar Binks” was pretty much the only name I recognised. Poor, traumatised eleven year old me….Darth Maul looked kinda cool though.
My guess is that Pope Joan came from the Latin abbreviation of Joannes (John). If you do not know Latin (or ignore it), Pp. Joan. equals Pope or Popess Joan.
Let’s not forget the Showtime series “The Borgias’. While Alexander VI was portrayed relatively accurately, his second successor down, Julius II was portrayed as a combination Rasputin and Richelieu and as a probable poisoner to boot. It made for a colorful series but belongs right up there with others of the Oliver Stone School of History.
Never saw any of ‘em, but my assessment is, time for Hollyweird (borrowed from Guardian Angel founder Curtiss Sliwa)to get real day jobs. Maybe those poor Tinsel Town folks like Brad and Angelina would still be together and stay together! Love your style—I was cracking up reading this! :) And, BTW, I, too LOVED Sister Act!
I liked your list, but you lost credibility when you attached the new Ghostbusters. That just makes you sound like a reactionary.
The first rule of knowing about albino monk assassins is that you never mention them otherwise they will <gasp!> <chokE!> <Aagggh!>
Great article, a good laugh for today! I had to check out some of the trailers for the more obscure choices. For the love of all that is good, do not watch the Gone with the Pope trailer if you can avoid it, people! Apparently it found an audience though, cause all the commentators were all for it.
Apparently there are two versions of Pope Joan, 1972 and 2009. I watched the modern 2009 trailer, and this movie may be the low point in the careers of John Goodman and David Wenham. The irony is the trailer ends with the lead character saying “We must stay true to our convictions, no matter how high the price”.
You make a very painful reality very very funny. Thanks. I needed that.
I am happy to report I have not seen any of the mentioned movies, with the exception of the ones featuring The Gungan Who Shall Not Be Named.
The worst movie I’ve seen that tried to weave Christianity into it is (I kid you not, and I am very ashamed—or ought to get some sort of medal or psych examination for sitting through it) “The Man Who Saved The World”, also known as “Turkish Star Wars.” The film has a set piece that takes place in a achingly gorgeous (one of the very few things that can be described as such in the movie) ancient Christian Church with well-preserved frescoes dating back to the Romans… which then proceeds to basically recast Jesus Christ as Captain Adama (I wish I was making this up) before having one of the world’s most pathetically badly scripted, choreographed, filmed and edited fight scenes right there. In the ancient church.
I’m glad to see “Sister Act” did not make the list. I must confess to enjoying it, especially when the pope attends a performance of the choir at the end of the show.
I was kinda hoping LIZSTOMANIA would be on here. You know, the one with Ringo Starr as The Pope and Roger Daltrey as Franz Liszt.
Hilarious! Great topic, and I love your style, Matt. Thanks for the laughs.
Hee!hee! Why don’t we have albino monk assassins on standy?