We are approaching the 49th anniversary of Che Guevera's death. Awwww.
I bring this up because I saw some fool in the pew behind me last week wearing a Che shirt. Nothing like having the image of a mass murderer on the shirt of someone standing behind you. Yeah, it's a little unsettling. (He left right after Communion. I know, right?)
So before I present to you my five reasons Christians should never wear Che shirts, some of you might be thinking "C'mon Matt, Che was a revolutionary Robin Hood type who gave to the poor and fought for social justice and stuff. It's not like he savagely killed Christians for little or no reason."
5) Che savagely killed Christians for little or no reason.
And it's not just me saying it. In 2005, Cuban Jazz musician Paquito D'Rivera wrote a moving letter to the guitarist Santana, who wore a shirt with a crucifix and an image of Che's face to the premiere of the movie The Motorcycle Diaries, which lionized Che.
Hola, Santana: I found out, through our friend Raul Artiles, that you'll be performing in Miami soon; I find this rather ill-advised, since not too long ago you committed the faux-pas of appearing at the "Oscar Awards" ceremony, brandishing, with pride, an enormous crucifix over a tee-shirt with that archaic and stereotyped image of "The Butcher of the Cabaña," the moniker given to the lamentable character known as Ché Guevara by those Cubans who had to suffer his tortures and humiliations in that nefarious prison.
One of these Cubans was my cousin Bebo, imprisoned there just for being a Christian. He recounts to me on occasion, always with infinite bitterness, how he could hear, from his cell, in the early hours of dawn, the executions without prior trials or process of law, of the many who died shouting, "Long Live Christ The King!" The guerrilla guy with the beret with the star is something more than that ridiculous film about a motorcycle, my illustrious colleague, and to juxtapose Christ with Ché Guevara is like entering a synagogue with a swastika hanging from your neck...
Wow. Pretty awful. But hey, so maybe Che had a little bitty problem with Christians. But it's not like he totally hated Christ, right?
4) Che hated Christ.
Che actually said, "In fact, if Christ himself stood in my way, I, like Nietzsche, would not hesitate to squish him like a worm. Once again, not just me. Here's a witness remembering Che saying something similar about Christ.
OK. Ok. So one offhand comment about Christ. Maybe he was having a bad day. It's not like Che ever specificlly said he was the opposite of Christ.
3) Yup. Che said he was the opposite of Christ.
Che reportedly said, “I am not Christ or a philanthropist, old lady, I am all the contrary of a Christ … I fight for the things I believe in, with all the weapons at my disposal and try to leave the other man dead so that I don’t get nailed to a cross or any other place.”
Yeah, so there's that. So he didn't like Christ. But at least it's not like he got off on killing so much that he would improvise bad poetry about the joy of killing.
2) Che spouted bad poetry about the joy of killing.
"Crazy with fury I will stain my rifle red while slaughtering any enemy that falls in my hands! My nostrils dilate while savoring the acrid odor of gunpowder and blood. With the deaths of my enemies I prepare my being for the sacred fight and join the triumphant proletariat with a bestial howl!” Ooooooook? I mean come on. Seriously? This reads like Jeffrey Dahmer's middle school attempt at journaling through his emo phase.
Che once reportedly said, “A revolutionary must become a cold killing machine motivated by pure hate.”
Hmmm. I don't remember that part of the Bible, do you? So on the one hand, you have Christ calling for love while Che calls for people to become "cold killing machines motivated by pure hate." Kinda' the same but a bit different, doncha' think? I mean, there's some space there.
1) Che was the eeeevilest of all things eeeeevil.
Che was a smoker!!!!! I mean we can look past the whole murdering thing and the squishing Christ under his feet thing. And even the bad poetry. But a supporter of Big Tobacco? No way. That's too far.
My comment is not about Che Guevera, but rather the author of this piece, and others like him who unwittingly contribute to the sometimes negative view of Catholics many have by adopting a “holier than thou” attitude. In the intro to the article, Matthew Archibold calls the person sitting in the pew behind him a “fool”.
We are all Brothers and Sisters in Christ, even those wearing Charles Manson and Che Guevera T-Shirts. Calling Che Guevera a murderer is a statement of fact. Calling your fellow Catholic a fool is a slanderous judgement. And none of us is worthy to judge another.
Matthew, that “fool” sitting behind you at mass was there for the same reason you were - to seek forgiveness, to hear God’s Word, and to celebrate the Holy Eucharist. And presumably you smiled at him and shook his hand when the congregation exchanged the peace.
I urge all who attempt to share the Good News in writing to be careful of the words you choose and the adjectives you use. You cannot build up the Kingdom of God by tearing down its members.
Thank you for the more detailed info, which could be useful if someone disagrees on this point. But could you include sources for the quote from him?
Never will I understand why liberals excuse the incredible murderous violence done by communists, unless they secretly are communists themselves. I mean, they killed way more people than the Nazis. But when you mention this to people who are soft on communism, often they look at you with a blank stare like you’re from another planet!
I think in the case of pre-Castro Cuba, it was a more a country owned/controlled mostly by Americans-or at least American interests. But yes, in other parts of Latin America you had a few families controlling everything. And that’s still true today in some parts.
I have extremely fuzzy memories of visiting Cuba right before Castro. I was way too little to remember much, but the black beans & rice stands out. It was seriously good & they had all sorts of stuff like chopped onions & avocado to put on top of it.
Cuba used to be a very popular & nearby vacation destination for Americans. I hope they get a decent govt one day.
The offensive Che fad.
So—I have to admit that I once bought my oldest kid a Che t-shirt because they were “buy one get one free” at Lucky Brand (and incredibly soft). Obviously, I was ignorant about what a despicable anti Christ he was. When my husband saw it, he told me that he was a murderer, and brought me up to speed. I don’t think a lot of people knew how evil he actually was. With his dashing good looks and anti establishment crusade, he captured the imaginations of a lot of young, frustrated Latin Americans that were disgusted with their country being owned and run by just a few Catholic families. Evil begets evil and doesn’t discriminate between the left or the right. Che captured the imagination of even the children of the wealthy, who were tired of so much corruption. I really doubt that they knew at first what was going on and I really doubt that his face would be on *anything* if he was as ugly as the rash of Venezuelan communists the world has had to put up with lately.
I think the dude at Church was just wearing his “rage against the machine” T-shirt. It’s a young person’s way of flipping off the Capitalist bankers who are ruining our country and destroying the middle class.
How did he and Yasser Arafat manage to have four days’ growth every day?
Just make sure it wasn’t a “Mandatory Fun” shirt with Weird Al posing as Che.
I would note that by the trigger finger of man or the hand of God, Che was brought to the final reality that we all eventually arrive at and in his case, the world was the beneficiary.
Never ending supply of Che t-shirts and posters await all incoming freshman at many colleges around the country. Sidewalk sales immediately outside of enrollment. T he mystique of the killer and crusher of unions they don’t know.
Thank you for a great article. It goes to show how careful and vigilant we should be of “trends”....Che images are very trendy and people might ask “who is that?” and someone might say “oh, this great leader who fought for the poor, etc” and people think it is good and support it. We must always be aware and learn about who these “icons” are and not lose our focus on our true Icon- Jesus Christ.
Makes about as much sense as the folks who went about wearing Mao t-shirts, buttons, etc back in the 1970’s. Mao was one of the most infamous mass killers in history, a sexual deviant & abuser of women, & a total fraud.
Does this mean I have to stop listening to Santana? I was actually having a conversation with a Saudi friend about Che Guevara earlier. Interesting post.