The origin of the term "holiday" is Holy Day. A Holy Day is a day set apart for something. Our present understanding of the term "holy" always assumes that the thing set apart is set apart for God. This is not surprising. Words like "holy" are pretty much only the province of biblical characters, preachers and other religious types.
Yet curiously, the word "holiday" is not necessarily fraught with such religious implications. That's why we celebrate the Fourth of July Holiday, but don't imagine it is a Feast in the same sense that Christmas is. It is "holy" to Americans, not the Church.
And rightly so. We do well, as a people, to celebrate the American founding. It is a thing worthy of celebration, like all birthdays. But a question can arise, and has arisen over the years, of how we ought to regard our country or any country as Catholics who are, in a certain sense, "aliens and strangers" here on earth. Ought we to be patriots? This is a particularly live issue when we contemplate the depths to which nationalism and "love of the Fatherland" have brought the 20th Century. And so, the question arises: Would Jesus have saluted the flag?
Such a question elicits many throat-clearings and embarrassed silences in postmodern circles. I myself have felt the embarrassment, schooled as I am in the assumption that any linkage of "God and Country" is a prelude to all sorts of arrogant rhetoric about "America: The City on the Hill" and "Manifest Destiny" and all. And to be sure, I think America has a great deal to blush about and do not regard my country as a Royal Priesthood or a Holy Nation.
But when asked, "Would Jesus commend patriotism?" I answer "Yes, he would."
Why?
Jesus tells us the two greatest commandments are "Love God" and "Love your neighbor." At bottom, all healthy patriotism is simply obedience to the second commandment. It is the recognition that love does not stop at my front door, or even at my next door neighbor's front door, but that it extends to my town, my state, and my country (and beyond). Seen in this light, patriotism is simply common sense. As we are to love our neighbor (including our enemy) we are to love our country (even when she sins). But to love our country when she sins does not require us to shout jingoistic nonsense like "My Country, Right or Wrong!" This, as Chesterton observed, is like shouting "My mother, drunk or sober!" Jesus certainly never subscribed to such nonsense, and when it was necessary, shouted prophetic warning to his countrymen while steadfastly refusing to ever give up preaching to them the love of God, even when they nailed him to a cross.
This is not beer and brass bands "patriotism". But neither is it the current trendy version of high-minded religious disdain for the "vulgarity" of loving one's country which turns up its nose at all patriotism and piously refuses to be present at the Fourth of July parade with the hoi polloi. Rather, it is love of neighbor, which is all patriotism ever is, and the refusal to reject that neighbor even when he sins. When patriotism ceases to be love of neighbor--when it becomes Pride, for instance, and exalts the love of country over the love of God (as happened in Nazi Germany)--it ceases to be patriotism and the first voice of complaint ought to be a Catholic voice. But when patriotism dies altogether in a high-minded contempt for all such "vulgarity" as love of country, it is just as dead--and just as prideful.
May God bless my country, which is to say, may God bless my neighbor.
I distinguish between love of country and allegiance to its current government or form of government. That’s why I’m fine with ‘America the Beautiful’, but sit down during the Pledge of Allegiance.
Would Jesus salute the flag? Enough’s enough. That’s it. Great Comet for 2016.
I draw a distinction between love of one’s homeland and allegiance to it’s current government. That’s why I’m fine with ‘America the Beautiful’, but sit down during the Pledge of Allegiance.
The big picture is: God created the world.
Nations just happened to become part of it.
The world is our home and we are
patriots of the world first before the nation in which
we are born into.
Unfortunately, we have been segregated against one another
and against other nations, with human dreamed up ideologies.
“We have to be ‘taught’ to hate and fear”
Segregation, hate and fear does not come from God, it
comes through other human beings from Satin getting
the better of them.
In the vastness of space, the world God created and placed
each of us in or on, is like the volume of a drip of water
in the ocean.
Looking down, as a popular song says:
“from a distance there is harmony”
Divide it into countries and allow satin to run unchecked
amongst those who prefer Satin’s rule, then harmony
evaporates as we come closer.
The most significant establishment governing over the
whole world with the same ideals and teachings, is
not a government of men but a government of God;
a government for the infallible protection of faih and morals.
God, not humans, gave to us; His Church and promised
it would last until the end of time.
It is surely plainly obvious, that Jesus would have no
interest in saluting any particular flag or any nation set
up by fallible human beings;
especially a nation that rejects His moral code, and passes
outrageous laws against His commandments.
In the BIBLE, JESUS SAID: “Render to Caesar the things that are Caesar’s and to GOD the things that are GOD’s.” (Matt 22:21) We also have the words from the Acts of the Apostles—-that “We must obey GOD, rather than men.” (Acts 5:29) Taking both passages of the “Word of the Lord” in the New Testament into account, it is clear that we should obey what our government requires of us—-UNLESS it is CONTRARY TO GOD’S LAW: the “Ten Commandments.” In the latter case, it is clear: we must be ready to be “imprisoned”—-like the apostles were—when/if our Government “requires” us to do something contrary to GOD’s LAW. Citizens of the “United States of America,” we are no longer “one nation, under God,” no longer “united” under two of our Laws, i.e., when it comes to “legalized abortion” and “homosexual marriage.” We have forsaken GOD re. TWO of the most IMPORTANT LAWS of our LAND: we cannot, will not go on for long in this situation!.....We sing today: “God bless America….” I wonder: How can HE!?!
I would say that the problem is people do not know the difference between jingoism (which IS bad) and patriotism, which can be good. You can love your country too much.
JMJ I wonder how many Americans know that 5 Popes (in the past) have Condemed Americanism! Do americans care why, probably not, We should! Read where the pledge of allegiance was invented and why, it wasn’t in 1776 nor the year Betsy Ross made the first flag. An amazing story, not God’s grace (but he permitted it).By the way we are Not a nation under God as we think, trully not in the constitution. Respectfully with Love, Joseph J. Pippet, North Cape May, N.J.
Sursun The ideas of City on a Hill, and Manifest Destiny are bad because it implies that America is superior to others. A healthy patriotism loves its country (not the same thing as the nation-state!) because it is home, and that is enough to make it worth loving. A healthy patriotism doesn’t need to seek self-affirmation by comparing itself to other nations and then put itself above the others.
Rose: I have no idea what you are talking about.
Sursun: Patriotism is not a dirty word. That was the point of my piece. However it is the Church that is the City on the Hill, not the US. As for “Manifest Destiny”, here is what it meant to Thomas Hart Benton, one of its chief exponents: “It would seem that the white race alone received the divine command, to subdue and replenish the earth! for it is the only race that has obeyed it—the only one that hunts out new and distant lands, and even a New world, to subdue and replenish…. Three and a half centuries ago, this race, in obedience to the great command, arrived in the New world, and found new lands to subdue and replenish…. The van of the Caucasian race now top the Rocky Mountains, and spread down to the shores of the Pacific. In a few years a great population will grow up there, luminous with the accumulated lights of European and American civilization…. The Red race has disappeared from the Atlantic coast: the tribes that resisted civilization met extinction. This is a cause of lamentation with many. For my part, I cannot murmur at what seems to be the effect of divine law. I cannot repine that this Capitol has replaced the wigwam—this Christian people, replaced the savages—white matrons, the red squaws and such men as Washington, Franklin, and Jefferson, have taken the place of Powhattan, Opechonecanough, and other red men, howsoever respectable they may have been as savages. Civilization, or extinction, has been the fate of all people who have found themselves in the track of the advancing Whites, and civilization, always the preference of the Whites, has been pressed as an object, while extinction has followed as a consequence of its resistance.”
God’s Name is blasphemed among the Gentiles because of Manifest Destiny.
Defender: I agree completely.
William: I agree that our fascination with militarism has dimmed our obedience to the command to love our enemies almost completely. I do not agree it is necessarily a sin to kill in warfare. But our goal should be to avoid killing, not figure out ways to kill and glamorize it as heroism.
MT: I agree with that too.
Patriotism does not only fall under the sacred liturgy of the US nation state. I would caution against equalizing love of home and neighbor with love of an absolutizing nation state.
[Jesus tells us the two greatest commandments are “Love God” and “Love your neighbor.” At bottom, all healthy patriotism is simply obedience to the second commandment.]
What about “love your enemies, do good to those hurt you”? Are we being obedient to the second commandment when we kill the “terrorist” or enemy during war?
Yes, Jesus would commend patriotism, but he would also condemn the heresy that has infected our Catholic faith that places said patriotism and political ideologies above Him and our faith. One need only look at how so many of the leading political figures and commentators who profess to be Catholics use their position to bash the Pope and the Church’s teaching on so many social issues.
it’s funny how patriotism has become a dirty word to Mark Shea. He blushes at mentions of a City on a Hill, and Manifest Destiny. My goodness, how the educational system has failed us when simple things like that must be treated with disgust. To be ashamed of those things is to be woefully uneducated - as it seems, most of these politically correct people seem to be.
“Render unto Cesar that which is Cesar’s.”
You’re being picky, Mark. The 4th of July is not the equivalent of a “holy” day. It is not a secular redefinition of “holiday” as is same-sex marriage. It’s simply a day off work to celebrate a our independence from the British Kingdom.
Can’t you appreciate anything that doesn’t involve prayer?