One of the curious side effects of my line of work as a Catholic writer is that people will sometimes confess very odd phenomena they normally won’t discuss with people who aren’t known for believing in miracles. Some years ago, a woman I know cleared her throat awkwardly, looked very sheepish, asked me, “If I tell you something that happened to me once, will you promise not to laugh at me?” and (when I promised) told me a very strange Tale of the Unexplained.
She was a diabetic. She found out she was diabetic, she said, when she had gone into a diabetic coma a few years before and had to be rushed to Ballard Hospital in Seattle. She soon came around, but for a day or so, she was well enough to be bored, but not quite well enough for the doctors to let her go.
So she lay there in her bed twiddling her thumbs. Presently, she became aware of a sound from the other room: a sound she took for a radio broadcast. As she listened she realized that it was the sound of a Mass being said. Being a lapsed Catholic and having nothing better to do, she lay there and listened.
As the liturgy went on, she listened to the music, the readings, the homily, and the prayers. When it came to the prayers of the faithful, she heard them pray for the repose of Father So and So’s soul and, to her surprise, they also offered a prayer for her.
Immediately, she started trying to figure out how somebody on the radio would be praying for her and she concluded that the Mass must be broadcast from St. Martin’s College in Olympia, some 50 miles south of Seattle. She assumed this because her mother worked at St. Martin’s.
So when her mother came to visit her she thanked her for enrolling her for prayer and told her she’d heard the broadcast.
Her mother said, “What broadcast?”
She replied, “The broadcast of the Mass from St. Martin’s.”
Her mother said, “We don’t broadcast our Mass.”
My friend was taken aback. “Well, I heard it!” she said.
Her mother asked her what she heard and she described the liturgy, homily and prayers precisely. Her mother looked thoughtful and said, “Yes, that’s what happened. But we don’t broadcast our Mass.” Just to be sure, they checked with the priest who celebrated. Nope. No Mass broadcasts. The priest remarked to my friend, “It would appear you were given a rather singular favor by our Lord.”
My friend, after relating this strange story, looked at me with pleading eyes, hoping I would not think her crazy. “Do you believe me?” she said, clearly worried I would laugh at her.
Actually, I did believe her. She was pretty obviously telling the truth. And she had nothing to gain from such a tale.
So I told her, “Yes, I believe you.” She looked deeply relieved. Then I asked her if she’d gone back to Mass as a result of this experience.
“No!” she said. “Why would God allow me to have diabetes?”
It is to shake one’s head.
I thought, “Sheesh, lady! What do you want? An engraved invitation?”
My pal Dave has an entirely different approach to the whole suffering thing. For him, the question is not “Why does God allow me to suffer?” Rather, it’s “If God himself has to suffer, what makes me think I’m so special as to get a pass? We are, after all, talking about the worship of a crucified God who warned us that those who would walk in his footsteps must likewise carry a cross.” Dave thinks that’s going to involve Christ’s followers in a spot of bother now and then.
That sort of thinking, though it probably accounts for why Dave will never be a pastor, is well-grounded in his work as an historian of 20th Century Eastern Europe and has stood me in good stead in my own times of suffering. The option has never been “Shall we suffer?” The option has always and only ever been “Shall our suffering be a doorway to heaven—or not?”
I suspect that many—indeed most—people who think they disbelieve in God are really just angry at him. It’s hard to believe he loves you when you are suffering great pain or loss. But the Sign of the Cross is the sign that God is with us in our suffering. Not merely “with us” in that empty, tedious Hallmark greeting card way. (Dave also remarks “When people say, ‘I’ll be there in spirit’ what they mean is ‘I won’t be there.’”). Rather, God is with us—right at our side—in the very worst suffering the human person can endure. Hunger, homelessness, fear, whisper campaigns, loss of friends and loved ones, terror, betrayal, kangaroo courts, excruciating physical pain—he’s felt it all. Attempting to get rid of him by an act of anti-faith will not make the hurting stop: It will merely make it meaningless. With him, the suffering can do more than mean something: it becomes the prelude to our glorious resurrection in the Victor over death.
So what did the mother and the priest do? No follow-up? Just left this poor woman alone? A missed opportunity, too bad.
God loves us more than anyone can imagine, and He showed us by His death on a cross. He wants us to be brothers and sisters in Christ. To love one another. However, we have put our trust in man and ourselves and the world, and we will always let ourselves down. Trust Jesus.
God allows suffering for a greater good. We puny humans do not always see His work in our lives but He is working. Constantly calling us. It’s OK to be angry with God. God will listen to your hurts and bring you peace.
cowalker, Christ is living. Whatever your issues were, He has always been present in the tabernacle. I am sorry you deprived your children of faith. And I don’t believe you were indoctrinated. You were taught the truth. Christ asked, “Will there be faith on earth when the Son of Man returns?” because He saw these times. You can try to fight His truth but whether another human believes in Him or His truth or not, it will always be the Truth and He will always be our Lord. You will believe when you meet Him at your death or His Second Coming, whichever comes first.
Suffering can be understood in a different way. When one signs up to be a Marine one knows that first stop is bootcamp, replete with emotional and physical hardships (suffering). This is accepted in order to become a qualified fighting machine Marine. So it is that we have been placed by God in a spiritual bootcamp. Would you rather be a spiritual wimp or a saintly warrior? Quit grumbling and accept the opportunity.
Mother Angelica told the story of one time when all her chronic ailments were acting up, and she was scheduled for her Adoration Hour smack in the middle of the night. She got up, got all dressed in her habit, went into the Chapel, and proceeded to complain to Jesus about all her physical pain, and how tough it was for her to come to Adoration at that hour, and then asked Jesus, “Why me?” Then she said she heard as clear as if Jesus was right next to her, “Why Me?” And that shut her up… and that should shut all of us up!
Sometimes a response shocks you so much you can’t even respond, but I hope someone talked to this woman. And I hope if you continue to see her Mark that you will try to get her to understand. EVEN IF God did this to her, God reached out to let her know she was being prayed for during the Mass. A miracle happened which should mean her faith in God should increase, but she is rejecting Him knowing He is involved in her life and reaching out? That, we hear is how one ends up in hell. She needs our prayers.
“Then I asked her if she’d gone back to Mass as a result of this experience.
‘No!’ she said. “Why would God allow me to have diabetes?”
This reminds me of an atheist friend of mine. He told me that once when he was going to sleep he felt he was losing control of his sanity. His mind was completely out of control. He was terrified, and it was getting worse. Finally, he called upon God to help him. Immediately his mind was back, a tremendous feeling of peace and joy came over him, and he went to sleep. So, then, did he return to the Church?
“No! It could have been aliens from outer space who helped me. How would I know? Maybe I’m just too logical.”
Wow…God ‘allows’ some things, but other things are simply consequences! If she’d eaten poorly and developed diabetes as a result, then she blames God…???
“I suspect that many—indeed most—people who think they disbelieve in God are really just angry at him.”
Well, I think that is true only of people raised as believers. My now adult children were raised as secular humanists and are merely bemused by the concept of a personal God. Those of us who “lose” our faith, at first are likely to feel betrayed by the disappearance of a loving all-powerful parent who promises to make us happy forever, thus mitigating our fear of death. For a while we project this anger onto the fictional concept of God, because it’s less painful than being angry at the family who indoctrinated us into belief. But hang in there. I’ll steal a motto and say “It gets better!” There will always be emotional baggage for those of us who were “cradle believers,” but the emotions definitely fade.
As religious faith becomes less and less common among the younger generations, I think the “angry” atheist will become more rare.
This should be printed in all our bulletins: On the way to Calvary, Jesus said to the holy women who were crying for Him: “Don’t cry for Me, but for yourselves, and your children” We are part of those children and when He said that He meant we are all going to suffer before we leave this earth. It’s a definite cross we must bear if we want heaven just as Christ suffered to die to this earth.
Priests need to remind people of certain things like that happening so we can stay close to God’s desires for us. And do it in writing on the door so he knows we can’t miss it.! It would keep lukewarm catholics - home.