Sometime back, I wrote a little piece about John Lennon’s hymn to original sin (aka “Imagine”) expressing my bafflement at the fact that people (including Catholics who ought to know better) regard this as a hope-filled anthem of the Coming Great Rosy Dawn and not as what it is, Music to Accompany the Machine Gunning of the Counter-Revolutionaries. I got lots of mail for it, but one note which particularly stands out as Illustrative of the Problem follows, with my responses:
I am a life-long Catholic, educated by Holy Names sisters in Seattle, Wa. Do you actually write for a catholic magazine?
Everybody wants to think they know everything about something, -here’s my attempt: Lennon experienced the 60’s- a lot.
The 60s were a decade. They were not the apex of human experience and the generation that came of age in that decade is not the summit of human life. If you ask me, the generation that came of age in the 30s and 40s has much more to pride itself on than the Boomers. Indeed, the generation that came of age in the 60s (I speak as a member of the Baby Boom myself) is singular in its massive narcissism, in its belief that it more or less discovered all the great human questions such as sex and sacrifice, and in its calm assurance of its superiority to both its parents and its children. Everyone who lived through the 60s experienced them a lot. Some of them even learned from the folly of that decade.
He was worth $25,000,000 when he died, I believe. Most people who experienced the 60s a lot did not have the enormous cushions of wealth and fame to buffer their experience.
I only know that he was an advocate for world peace and was savagely shot to death.
Everyone is an advocate for world peace, just as everyone wants to be happy. We can't not will our own happiness. Sin comes in, not in wanting something good (we all do), but in trying to get that good in wrong ways. "Imagine" is a sloppy-minded song that seeks the good in wrong ways and so invites chaos, folly, and destruction. As I pointed out in my article, the things the song advocates were all advocated by the great totalitarians of the 20th Century. The fact that these foolish sentiments are wrapped up in a gauzy and hypnotic melody doesn't alter that. Nor does the fact that Lennon was a victim of a foul murder render the song other than intellectually pernicious drivel.
His song as a poetic, ironic comment on what the world chooses to fight over.
There is not an ounce of irony in "Imagine". Lennon could be plenty ironic when he wanted to be. "How I Won the War" is irony. "Imagine" is a straightforward plea--practically a manifesto--of Lennon's vision of the Ideal World. The only problem is: his ideal, when somebody tries to implement it, creates hell on earth.
He was inviting the world to STOP! Please don’t take it out of context as so many others have – as you well pointed out.
I didn't take it out of context. I quoted virtually the whole thing. Anybody can naively invite the world to STOP! and shout "Down with Bad Things!" But Lennon does more than this: he proposes his own solution: the Good Things. Anybody can say war is bad, killing is bad, greed is bad. Lennon doesn't do just this. He says a number of good things are bad too: faith in God, eternal hope of heaven, a transcendent vision, nations, possessions. This is sophomore high school philosophy, not serious thought, not good poetry, and certainly not good theology.
It will be replied, "Well, Lennon was not a philosopher or theologian." True enough. Which is why it is so dangerous to take him as a reliable guide or prophet (which is clearly what many of the devotees of the song do). When he wrote "Imagine" he was a naive man spouting doggerel nonsense which many people foolishly regard as full of profound ideas. And the problem is: ideas have consequences. If people believe nonsense, they will act on what they believe. If they believe we would be better off without people who believe in Heaven, then (as the 20th Century shows) they will see to it that those who do wind up in concentration camps.
Again, it will be replied that belief in God has led to crimes as well. Yes. However, in the Catholic world view, this is a corruption of the revelation (even when Catholics do it). In an atheistic worldview, there is no such thing as a "corruption" of atheism because there is no revelation higher than the Strong Man to correct him. As Dostoyevsky says, "If there is no God then everything is permissible." John Lennon, when you boil it down, is wishing for a world in which Everything is Permissible. That is the essential folly of the song.
As you know, Muslim leaders were furious over a statement by our Pope taken out of context. And countries in civil war and upheaval are using starvation and genocide to achieve their own selfish, materialistic goals. Catholics are oppressed in China. Lennon was making us ask ourselves, why?
No. He wasn't. He wasn't interested in why. He was advocating, in an intellectually lazy way, a wish that all that stuff would just go away and not bother him anymore. So instead of bothering to find out what causes social injustice, he just wished for a world where nobody had any possessions (except him and his $25,000,000). Telling a starving man that you hope he has nothing is not a glowing and poetic sentiment. It's a sloppy cop-out from the hard work of recognizing that it is sin, not possessions, that is the problem and that all have a right to a fair share of the world’s goods. Telling a victim of genocide that "above us, there is only sky" is another way of saying "The death of you and all you love means nothing in the grand scheme of things. All that matters is power. The regime that slaughtered your people wins!" "Imagine" is a poem by a dilettante who wants to fancy himself a philosopher, but doesn't want to be bothered with the hard work of thinking.
My daughter writes music. In one of her songs, she sings
“Nothing is right, ‘cause we fight
For what we love.
But why, I ask, can’t we just love?
‘Cause nothing would get done.”
A poetic rock song, Mr. Shea. What does it mean? – don’t answer that.
"Don't answer that" is another way of saying, "Don't think." There is a whole cultural subtext behind that admonition. It's the notion that it is more authentic to feel something strongly than to hold a conviction arrived at by the use of reason. It's the notion (and Star Wars films are full of this sort of thing), that we are more truly guided by "the gut" or by instinct or "The Force" than by the use of our heads. "Don't think: feel!" says Obi-Wan to the young Anakin. Looks great on screen and it always works. But who except a fool would entrust our lives to a pilot or a cab driver who just shut their eyes and lunged?
I have a healthy respect for intuition, poetic insight, non-linear ways of approaching life, and all that mysterious side of things we associate with mystics, children, and poets. But as a Catholic, I also believe that truth is one and that errant nonsense is not rendered "profound" by being dressed up with rhyme and meter. "Imagine" is errant--and dangerous--nonsense.
It may likely be filled with the spouting sulfuric acid nuclear fire shrapnel that you had in your article, and I don’t think I could handle any more of that stuff.
You do realize, don't you, that you just used a very low form of emotional manipulation to score off an opponent and then run away? Here's how it works on instant replay. Instead of addressing the merits of my argument, you instead opt to give me a sample of your daughter's poetry, knowing that nobody but a true heel would respond with anything but, "That's so beautiful!" to a mother's offering of her daughter's poetry. (You will notice that I did not take the bait, and confined all my remarks to your admonition not to think and to "Imagine".) Then, you peremptorily sign off with a cutting remark about my sulfuric acid and nuclear fire shrapnel (by which you mean my analysis) of "Imagine". Message: "A brute like you would probably savage a young girl's poetry in front of her own mother too and I'm not going to sit around and let you do that! Good day to you, sir!"
Stop foolishly regarding the song as full of profound ideas and enjoy the music. It’s like John said about his song writing in a documentary “It’s how I felt or what I thought that day”. Keep it simple.
I liked this piece. There is a whole lot of popular music I thought was so “significant” and “full of meaning” back when I was a teen. Now I cringe to hear the silly stuff LOL!
Ed, my previous comment directed your way was a bit flippant, but your accusation that religion has caused more violence than anything else in history (although not a new idea) is not something I meant to dismiss as trivial. One problem with it, however, is how unevenly it seems to be applied. Do we look at tribal cultures such as Native Americans who frequently warred with each other and attribute that violence to their religions? Do we examine the history of China and conclude that Confucianism and Buddhism are violent religions because China fought wars? I knew very little about Indian history, but I imagine it contains plenty of warfare between groups—does that mean that Hinduism is responsible? Surely we all know where unjust war and violence comes from: the desire for wealth, power and control that come right out of the human heart. Is there any major religion that endorses those as motivations for action? Look at the 16th century European explorers: they may have maintained a veneer of Christian faith, bringing priests along like mascots, but their behavior was . . . well, we all know what it was. In some cases we know because of the writings of the priests and others who were horrified witnesses. But I think there’s a lot more to this issue than can be addressed in a combox discussion. Thanks for keeping it civil.
“OK, what do followers of Jesus have in common with Communists? Well, let’s see: most of them have two arms and legs, and they eat food, and they have authority structures with leaders and specific belief systems. So there you have it—Christians are like Communists.”
The first two examples you cite are silly, yes - but religious zealotry (and no - not your average Catholic attending mass on a Sunday morning) does bear significant similarities to political regimes such as Stalinism and Nazism. Whether you’re referencing the superiority of the Aryan race, The Holy Trinity, Hitler, or Jesus, or Allah, you’re still talking about groups of people putting their faith in ideas that cannot be proved or are scientifically unsound, along with single individuals who managed to influence and sway millions of people. The comparison between between Nazism and Christianity is not so far-fetched as you claim and I’m not the first one to point this out:
http://www.historytoday.com/robert-carr/nazism-and-christian-heritage
“Most of those regimes are very similar to religious institutions: A cult of personality (Kim Jong Un, Lenin, Stalin, Pol Pot, Hitler) coupled with a specific belief system. Whether people are worshiping Jesus, Allah, or Hitler, the end result is the same.”
Sorry, but that is a ridiculous comparison. (In the world of informal logic, it’s what we call a faulty analogy because the analogues are sufficiently dissimilar to warrant a meaningful comparison.) You can compare any two things in the world, say, zucchini and apples. It’s an inane comparison, however. Sure, they’re both edible produce, but that’s about as far as the comparison can be pressed. OK, what do followers of Jesus have in common with Communists? Well, let’s see: most of them have two arms and legs, and they eat food, and they have authority structures with leaders and specific belief systems. So there you have it—Christians are like Communists. But wait a second: Most Capitalists—and Socialists—regardless of faith, have two arms and legs, and eat food and live under a hierarchically-structured government with leaders and a specific belief system. By the canons of this mode of logic, only the anarchists are exempt from the cult of personality. Wait, on second thought I take that back. They, too, have a specific belief system, and the last time I checked, they also had a cultic personality: His name is Noam Chomsky.
“Ed, you’re totally right. I mean, think of all the millions that were killed in those terrible Methodist death camps, forced into slave labor in Lutheran “nonconformist re-education” camps, and deprived of their property and livelihood when the Catholic enforcers, abetted by the Hindu army, took over . . . wait, that’s an IMAGINARY twentieth century. My mistake.”
How about all the wars fought in the name of various religions? The Crusades, The French Wars of Religion, The Thirty Years’ War, atrocities committed by ISIS, etc., etc., etc. Millions suffered, millions died. The belief in God or Allah, or what-have-you didn’t seem to prevent these. Quite the opposite.
But really - this essay is about John Lennon and Imagine. Let’s not forget the reaction by all the good Christians when Lennon (whose quote was taken out of context) said that The Beatles were bigger than Jesus. Did the good Christians turn the other cheek as Christ bade them do? Nope. They created bonfires burning Beatles records and vilified Lennon and the band. And why? Why such a strong reaction to an off-the-cuff comment by a pop star? Have to wonder about that.
Ed, you’re totally right. I mean, think of all the millions that were killed in those terrible Methodist death camps, forced into slave labor in Lutheran “nonconformist re-education” camps, and deprived of their property and livelihood when the Catholic enforcers, abetted by the Hindu army, took over . . . wait, that’s an IMAGINARY twentieth century. My mistake.
Cyril’s comment is factually incorrect. More people died under atheistic communism than have died under any other world view, despite communism’s relatively recent appearance in the world. Talk to people who lived in the Soviet Union. You can’t imagine living in such fear. A woman I worked with lived near Moscow. She said there were many (I forget how many she said) ethnic groups living in her town. She didn’t know that, because everyone was so afraid that they all said they were Russian. She only found out after the collapse of that horrible regime that her husband was a Jew.
Tell that to the literally millions of people who lost their lives, were expelled from their homes, or suffered forced abortions under secular, atheistic regimes in Russia, China, Cambodia, and North Korea. And all that in the twentieth century alone.
Most of those regimes are very similar to religious institutions: A cult of personality (Kim Jong Un, Lenin, Stalin, Pol Pot, Hitler) coupled with a specific belief system. Whether people are worshiping Jesus, Allah, or Hitler, the end result is the same.
“More harm has been done by religious zealots than those who believe (And rightly so) that “above us (is) only sky.’”
Tell that to the literally millions of people who lost their lives, were expelled from their homes, or suffered forced abortions under secular, atheistic regimes in Russia, China, Cambodia, and North Korea. And all that in the twentieth century alone.
Jeez, you did not use Wikipedia as a resource? Whoever added that to the discussion does not know that no researcher or writer uses Wikipedia. In fact, it is not an acceptable reference in most college research papers. Should not be in high school either.
Wiki is unreliable because it is not peer reviewed, nor even edited by any source willing to take responsibility for its content.
From the New Jerusalem Bible:
Gen 1:28 God blessed them, saying to them, ‘Be fruitful, multiply, fill the earth and subdue it. Be masters of the fish of the sea, the birds of heaven and all the living creatures that move on earth.’
Isa 55:8 ff. for my thoughts are not your thoughts and your ways are not my ways, declares Yahweh. For the heavens are as high above earth as my ways are above your ways, my thoughts above your thoughts. For, as the rain and the snow come down from the sky and do not return before having watered the earth, fertilising it and making it germinate to provide seed for the sower and food to eat, so it is with the word that goes from my mouth: it will not return to me unfulfilled or before having carried out my good pleasure and having achieved what it was sent to do.
Rev 21:3,4 Then I heard a loud voice call from the throne, ‘Look, here God lives among human beings. He will make his home among them; they will be his people, and he will be their God, God-with-them. He will wipe away all tears from their eyes; there will be no more death, and no more mourning or sadness or pain. The world of the past has gone.’
Ps 37:28,29 for Yahweh loves justice and will not forsake his faithful. Evil-doers will perish eternally, the descendants of the wicked be annihilated, but the upright shall have the land for their own, there they shall live for ever.
Ps 115:16 Heaven belongs to Yahweh, but earth he has given to the children of Adam.
Lennon was putting into song the frustration many feel in this life, especially over the failed promises of politicians and mainstream religion. Much of it will be realized in the near future under the perfect government we should pray for, at Mt 6:9,10 So you should pray like this: Our Father in heaven, may your name be held holy, your kingdom come, your will be done, on earth as in heaven.
Catholicism, Judaism, Islam, etc. are much the same to me. Nonsensical beliefs couched in the trappings of ritual and faith. More harm has been done by religious zealots than those who believe (And rightly so) that “above us (is) only sky.”
Take, for example, the scourge of pedophilia that embroiled the Catholic Church. When priests were discovered sexually abusing boys, what did the bishops do? Simply moved them to another parish. Swept everything under the rug. Covered it up. So much for religion acting as a moral compass.
Lennon was right - Christianity will “vanish and shrink.” And none too soon for me.
“If people believe nonsense, they will act on what they believe.”
Sort of like the people who believe the nonsense the Catholic Church espouses.
Lennon is not a Prophet, nor did he ever claim to be. However, the song “Imagine” is beautiful both melodicly and lryically. It has inspired millions of people and as many have pointed out, there are so many rude, vulgar, violent songs out in the world, it’s amazing you twist this one around to be the “original sin.”
I’m not from the 60s but will always love the music the Beatles made and that they made solo. I am also, excuse me, not some dumb mindless idiot, but am highly educated, intelligent and well spoken. I enjoy many differnt types of music, such as clasical, jazz, rock, country and traditional folk tunes. And I am well into lryics.
If you ever wonder why church attendance is down, it’s because of this type of thinking.
How one thinks about a song when one first writes it changes as you grow older. I’m sure Paul McCartney sings “Yesterday” with a more profound understanding after the death of Linda, the death of John, raising a family, and all he has seen. Who knows how John would sing “Imagine” now?
John did struggle with God—but his later songs show a softer side. Listen to the lyrics of “God Save Oz”:
Oh, God, save us one and all.
Oh, God, save us from defeat.
Oh, God, save us from the war.
Oh, God, save us on the street.
Yeah, let’s fight for people rights.
Let us fight for freedom.
or “Grow Old With Me”—“the best is yet to be/God bless our love.” Or the amazing “Beautiful Boy” to his son, Sean. “When you go to sleep/say a little prayer.”
Jesus calls us to imagine the world as it will be one day. Heaven won’t be above; people will share everything; and there will no longer be nations or religions since we will be worshipping in Spirit and in truth. I can sing “Imagine” as a hymn to the future Kingdom. I hope you will join us.
Mark Shea. You should try using google before you write your next article. You have no idea what you are saying here. There is a wiki page on this song that explains it from John’s own perspective. You could not be more wrong in your analysis.
Ashpenaz, you’re starting to make a few interesting points. However, the Bible clearly uses “Kingdom of God” in different senses: if it were ONLY on Earth, then Jesus wouldn’t have to ASCEND up to Heaven above. God’s kingdom is both here and above, making it heretic to claim that there is no Heaven above. I’d recommend reading up on the different ways “Kingdom of God” is used throughout the Bible.
Again, Jesus did not command every single person to have nothing. As I already said, a church couldn’t function without any money. He clearly said it shouldn’t be our idol, a master we serve, and as you point out, he emphasized the importance of giving to others. However, he did not suggest an entire letting go of economics: otherwise, the concepts of tithing and funding we see in the New Testament church don’t make sense. It sure doesn’t make sense to say, “Imagine no possessions.” I can’t even own a Bible? A computer to read this on?
Lennon openly disdained Christ. Trying to twist the entertainer’s words to fit the Bible is not a smart endeavor. He wanted rid of religion.
And just because you think a song is “schmaltzy” doesn’t mean it’s not Christian, so I’m not sure what point you were trying to make by comparing “On Eagles’ Wings” to “Imagine.”
Here are Bible verses I would use to make the connection between Jesus’ teaching and the song “Imagine”:
Verse 1:
20When asked by the Pharisees when the kingdom of God would come, Jesus replied, “The kingdom of God will not come with observable signs. 21Nor will people say, ‘Look, here it is,’ or ‘There it is.’ For you see, the kingdom of God is in your midst.” 2
Verse 2:
Sell your possessions and give to the poor. Provide yourselves with purses that will not wear out, an inexhaustible treasure in heaven, where no thief approaches and no moth destroys.
Verse 3:
3 And I heard a loud voice from the throne saying, “Look! God’s dwelling place is now among the people, and he will dwell with them. They will be his people, and God himself will be with them and be their God. 4 ‘He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death’ or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away.”
Chorus:
19 “Come, follow me,” Jesus said, “and I will send you out to fish for people.”
As far as “On Eagles’ Wings,” I just think it’s a schmalzy song.
Lennon abandoned his wife and son for Yoko Pno. This bad example likely influenced some to justify their falling in love with somebody new while married.
He also failed to have enough intellectual depth to recognize th greater evil of the communist totalitarians over the evil of violence to adress the problem. How many peace protests did he lead in North Vietnam to inspire them to give peace a chance.
Ashpenaz, your point would be more compelling if you attempted to explain it. How is “Imagine,” as you claim, “just as orthodox Christian as ‘On Eagles’ Wings’”? In my previous post, I clearly explained how the parts of “Imagine” you cited aren’t part of Christian thought. Are you going to provide a response to any of that?
Mark, you are spot on.
I did what John Lennon told me to do, “Imagine there’s no heaven above us. No hell below.” I concluded that this world is all there is; therefore, I’m going to take as much of it as I can, and I’ll probably take it from you.
I realize that makes me an awful person, but that was my logical conclusion. I’m sure there are alternative conclusions, but the “That’s all there is; I’m going to take as much as I can” was the most obvious one to me. Even so, he doesn’t offer any way to say your conclusion is better than mine.
“Imagine” is just as orthodox Christian as “On Eagle’s Wings” and a lot more listenable.
I must agree wholeheartedly with Bobby.
Imagine was written by the Devil himself as the theme song of the idiot and any attempt to link it with the religion of Christ is actually quite disgusting!
While I love your article, Mr. Shea, it seems to me that calling Mr. Graeme Reid’s comment, a farrago of nonsense was uncharitable. It is a coherent piece. And it is more factually accurate than your suggestion that every is an advocate for peace. Try working retail. You’ll see how many people want nothing more than to bring hell upon others. Mr. Reid is perhaps making an unsubstantiated leap to an underlying conspiracy, yet, since neither I nor you were there with Lennon throughout his career, we cannot claim we know there wasn’t such a conspiracy. I would suggest you read up on the Fabian society, their philosophy, their scatological perversities and their pact concerning world domination. If, in light of such research, you still fail to recognize a coordinated effort behind the movement toward an atheistic, nihilistic, relativistic, anti-family, anti-Christian, anti-nationalist worldview, I am sure God will wait until you are ready for it.
One other point, clearly Peter, Paul, and Mary did not just take that name because it sounded catchy. It may have been a little tongue in cheek, but the reference to the biblical figures is obvious. One would think any good Christian would find it insulting as an attempt to usurp a spiritual role then distort the biblical worldview into the progressive worldview. They were doing just what Lennon did, albeit they were less influential. Mr. Reid and I are on you side. You should save the throwing stones for the devil’s children.
Ashpenaz, “Imagine” does not sum up Jesus’s teachings. You said:
“Heaven and hell aren’t places, either above or below—heaven and hell are here and now, based on our relationship with God and others.” Actually, Jesus is sitting at the right hand of God since he ASCENDED TO Heaven. He prayed that God’s will be done on Earth as it is in Heaven. You may want to read up more on the end times and how they relate to the present: it’s not a simple concept.
“We need to sell our possessions and give to the poor to free us to be brothers and sisters with everyone.” We can be brothers and sisters to everyone even if we own possessions. Also, he gave the commandment to give everything to the poor to only some people. Later, the church developed means of sharing resources to help everyone, but that’s not the same as giving up everything. If everyone gave up everything, then how could we minister to people? No church buildings, Bibles, medicine, functioning economy…
“We need to open up our borders and not think of all the tribal reasons we wage war.” Multiple nations doesn’t mean war is necessary. We can be at peace even with different cultures and legal systems.
“We need to let go of the religion of the Pharisees and worship God in Spirit and in truth.” Lennon said to imagine NO religion; he never said anything about ditching only the false ones.
“Jesus gave us His dream of the Kingdom, and I happily join him. Under Him, the world will be as one.” A world in which we have nothing to live for, like Lennon said?
All the mental acrobatics in the world can’t turn “Imagine” into a legitimately Christian song.
Noel Stookey’s given name was Noel Paul Stookey. He used Paul as part of the trio and Noel as a solo artist and in other aspects of life. I quite fail to see anything sinister in the name Peter, Paul & Mary. It’s in keeping with the types of names folk artists used at the time, Christian allusions and all.
Do we really believe (in our wildest imaginations) and knowing the fallen-nature capable-of-horrendous-evil that some are capable of (and especially if they get into a position of power), do we really believe that we can just purge the world of “religion, possessions and countries” and we will then somehow meld together into one big group hug? That suddenly there will be no war, no hate, no crime, no violence, no hunger, no possessions, no greed, no malice, no envy, no prejudice, no selfish ambitions, etc. etc.?? That is a fallacy; it IS a want-to-be experiment, a one world order (“and the world will live as one”) imagination that will only work if there are absolutely NO evil ambitions and intentions… NONE, EVER!! That my friend is not the world we live in or will it ever be until Christ comes again. In fact that is an imaginary world that if it came to pass, in reality, would enslave us because there ARE people, many people, who DO HAVE very, very evil ambitions and intentions.
Thank you, Mark.
“Imagine” is brainless—that is, it is perfectly suited to non-thinkers and lazy thinkers, who sadly comprise most of the American electorate.
I know people: I have met, up close and personally, over a quarter-million in my work over the years. Many are so very wonderful, but most of them are totally clueless, which is why America has been a sitting duck for the post-modernist heresies now wrecking our nation.
first of all, one should grasp the facts as they are not what you “perceive” them to be! facts are facts and opinions are opinions are opinions!
lennon never said there was no heaven, never said there were no countries. in fact he makes it clear there are all those things, he was simply saying “imagine” not being concerned about those things, living life as a “brotherhood” of man. sounds Christian like to me.
reportedly lennon was worth 250 million at the time of his death, not 25 million and according to publications he and his wife, yoko ono, gave 10% of their income to charitable organizations.
one can debate the salvation of lennon’s soul but being wealthy shouldn’t have anything to do with whether someone has an idyllic vision on what utopia on earth might look like, afterall, i’m sure the catholic church has billions stashed away that never helps any of it’s followers who live in poverty.
lennon, philosophically, is one of my heros. is the church or you so afraid people may admire someone for their talent and their views other than someone who is designated a “saint” by man?
Joseph Blough, Jr.
There are many groups and singers that sang
these words not just that group in question.
I didn’t say it was their composition!
You say their names were
Peter Yarrow, Paul Stooky and Mary Travers?
According to a post by Maggie McT, Paul
was Noel Stookey.
This is backed up by Wikipedia which says:
“The trio was composed of songwriter Peter Yarrow,
Paul Stookey and Mary Travers”.
Joseph, If Noel Stookey wanted to change his name,
then perhaps he could have chosen Bill, or Fred
or George or something else.
The reason he would have used the name Paul
is so obvious.
You say you don’t know why their respective
parents named them as such; but don’t
you mean you don’t know why the parents of
‘two’ of them named them such? What about
the other one?
You quote words I wrote from the song as:
“Come mothers and fathers all over the land;
…for the times they are a changing….”
while deliberately, you left out the words between
those two lines;
and then you use your false belief that you were right
concerning the names, to falsely justify
an attack on the messenger.
The words you deliberately left out are:
—And don’t critisize if you can’t understand;
your sons and your daughters are beyond your command;
your old road is rapidly ageing;
please get out of the new one if you can’t lend your hand…
Not very appealing words are they?
Or do you actually agree with them?
And Mark Shea, you also said that
“Peter, Paul, and Mary were called that because it
was their names” You were wrong too!
You are the journalist, I merely made a comment.
Thus, it is you who should be particularly accurate
when making comments. A Noel cannot be a Paul
unless the name is changed.
Conspiracy theory? Farrago of nonsense?
Conspiracy theories cease to be conspiracy theories
once their essence becomes entrenched in the culture!
This article is very apropos for me. For the last several weeks, I have been thinking about making a video to post on Youtube using Imagine and adding video of violent protests, riots, and war with comments on the screen such as “Hitler didn’t believe in heaven, nor did Stalin, Mao, or Pol Pot.” My idea was that people who sought to listen to that song would be confronted with the chaotic consequences of the song’s suggestions. Unfortunately, I am completely ignorant of how to make and post such a video. If anyone else knows, feel free to take my idea and run with it.
And if anyone doesn’t think this song is consequential, spend some time in public schools. At least in the ones I have spent substantial time in, it is the most prevalent worldview inherent in the teaching there. It is also the predominant view of the mainstream media, including books and movies. As demonstrated by the letter Mr. Shea rebutted, many people have, seemingly unconsciously replaced real good with Lennon’s counterfeit as a result. Their thinking, if only we love, without rules, everything will be peaceful. Pernicious nonsense. And I’ll admit, I bought into it for a long time. With disastrous results.
The Beatles let their success go to their heads. IMagine was a dumb song,then and it still is. I survived that era. There were the normal kids and the other ones. Normal kids played sports, studied, went to dances, had part time jobs, listened to the radio. The other ones slumped around as if they were cool and acted so weird we tried to ignore them as much as possible. To this day i can spot a “hippie” from that era from a mile away. They still think theyre cool and unfortunately they seem to be in charge everywhere.
THANK YOU - it’s a nice melody, but the words of that song are idiotic ramblings of a moron who because he was a Beatle, thought he knew something about politics. At this time, he was on heroin, and his goofy avant garde wife was bringing in all sorts of mental cases who thought they were deep.
Thank you. I like to rock out to The Beatles once and a while, but I never could stand Lennon’s pompous attitude. I thought commies wanted to make everyone equal, so why did he have tons of money? Granted, I was not born until 1988, but still.
Sorry you clearly have a personal problem with John Lennon. I lost a hero In 911 and that was due to so called religiousbeliefs. I have heard many songs that are far worse than Imagine. Just turn on your radio station and listen for awhile. There are songs about rape, keeping your women or man in place and more. As far as John Lennon’s murder no one deserves to die in such a vicious and cold blooded manner. However, you don’t mention the facts that the murderer lives in a private cell has access to books, excercise, visits from his wife and more. Who are you to judge another human being are you perfect I know everyday I try to be a better person than the day before. Y7ou throw stones at a dead person who cannot confront you. Should I judge you and call you a hipocrit.
Frankly, (with the quite notable exception of The Beatles) I am not a fan of Lennon, musically or personally. And I have never liked the song “Imagine” (along with most of his solo stuff). That said, I’m sorry but what a weak article. ie:
1 - His song “Imagine” I would hardly call a “hymn”
2 - No, “the 60s” weren’t a decade. ie unless you’re talking about them strictly in the literal, chronological sense - which people almost never are when they say “the 60s.”
3 - “Everyone is an advocate for world peace…” given events in recent years, the error of that statement is more than a little obvious.
4 - ““Imagine” is a sloppy-minded song that seeks the good in wrong ways and so invites chaos, folly, and destruction.” I stopped reading after this drivel. How does this make any sense?
Mr Shea, you sound like another person having a hissy because of the “imagine there’s no Heaven” line and spewing anti-Lennon nonsense as a result. Nothing to see here, move along. (PS and oh btw: I am Catholic)
“I often imagine what it would look like if John Lennon and Steve Jobs had a cage match for the self-ascribed title of “I’m the smartest and most consequential person who ever lived.” it would be too close to call.” Neil deGrasse Tyson wants in on that action.
Graeme:
Your conspiracy theory is a farrago of nonsense. And Peter, Paul, and Mary were called that because it was their names. Don’t make everything worse with paranoid fantasy.
@ Graeme Reid: Sometimes it is better to keep ones mouth closed and be thought a fool than to open it and remove all doubt. This most aptly applies to you.
“…a group called Peter Paul and Mary, who obviously disrespectfully took their names from St Peter, St Paul and Mary the mother of Jesus…” This announcement glaringly illustrates your ignorance; and I’m being kind by stating you are only ignorant instead of pointing out the sheer stupidity or your statement.
“…a group called Peter Paul and Mary” was an American folk group formed in New York City in 1961 and was composed of three singers; Peter Yarrow, Paul Stooky and Mary Travers. I don’t know why their respective parents named them as such, but I’m quite sure it was not to be disrespectful to Sts. Peter and Paul or to Jesus’ mother, Mary. Your ignorance is eclipsed only by the hubris with which you make such pronouncements.
“Come mothers and fathers all over the land;
…for the times they are a changing….”
Once again, your ignorance shines brightly. The lines you quote are from a song, “The Times They Are a-Changin’”, written and first performed by Bob Dylan in 1963 and released as the title track on the album of the same name in 1964. It was covered by Peter, Paul, and Mary later in 1964.
I’ve long hated that song, for all the reasons you give. I’m constantly amazed that people find such foolishness “inspiring.” Lennon was smart enough, but not especially deep. He didn’t exactly live a life conducive to deep thought and introspection.
And to Mr. Reid: They were Peter, Paul, and Mary because they were Peter Yarrow and Mary Travers, and Noel Stookey just went along. It wasn’t necessarily an evil plot; they may have just thought they were being clever.
I think I liked “Imagine” when I heard it as a kid in the 70s (when it was written and performed, not the 60s). At some point I paid attention to the lyrics and learned more about what a mess John Lennon was. We’ve all had friends, however, who were basically, even fatally confused and misguided, but we loved them anyway. That is what I thought of when I read about Paul McCarteny saying that Lennon would forever be his “mate” despite the nasty way Lennon turned on him. Since I didn’t know him it is too easy to despise him perhaps.
Probably for the first time ever I agree wholeheartedly with you, Mark. If you only could apply the same critical discernment to Pope Francis, the Lennon of the Church…
Imagine is a short summary of Jesus’ teachings:
Heaven and hell aren’t places, either above or below—heaven and hell are here and now, based on our relationship with God and others.
We need to sell our possessions and give to the poor to free us to be brothers and sisters with everyone.
We need to open up our borders and not think of all the tribal reasons we wage war. We need to let go of the religion of the Pharisees and worship God in Spirit and in truth.
Jesus gave us His dream of the Kingdom, and I happily join him. Under Him, the world will be as one.
I grew up in the 60’s, but like an idiot, I was a fan of The Monkees. I remember Davy Jones always appearing on the the covers of “Tiger Beat” and other teenybopper magazines. I listened to the Beetles too and I think “Let it Be” was my favorite Beetles song. By the early 70’s The Monkees and Beetles were behind me and Jimi Hendrix and Led Zeppelin were my new fan favorites, but that’s another story.
I’ve written several times about the last Christmas Eve that I attended an Ordinary Form Mass at my local parish, when we had a combined group of singers from the Italian choir, the Spanish choir, and the English choir, because after the Italians sang Tu Scendi Dalla Stelle, a man from the Spanish choir sang “Imagine.” It amazed me that nobody thought it was odd to have an atheist anthem at a Mass to honor the newborn Christ Child. I started singing in a Gregorian chant choir at another church 30 minutes away. On Christmas Eve, at Extraordinary Form Masses, we sing, the Propers for the first Mass of Christmas, and O Magnum Mysterium, instead of a collection of randomly chosen hymns and even secular music. So, as you wrote, Imagine is sung ecstatically on many occasions, even at Catholic Masses. BTW, I idolized the Beatles like many others of my generation. We awaited each new album as if it was an oracle and they were prophets. But I know better now.
The words of Lennon’s song ‘Imagine’ are straight out
brain washing deliberately set to a catchy tune
to ensure continuing acceptance.
Also of note are lines from another song from a group
called Peter Paul and Mary, who obviously disrespectfully
took their names from St Peter, St Paul and Mary the
mother of Jesus;
i.e. “Come mothers and fathers all over the land;
and don’t critisize if you don’t understand;
your sons and your daughters are beyong your command;
your old road is rapidly ageing;
please get out of the new one if you can’t lend your hand;
for the times they are a changing….”
The elite pushers of anti-family agendas have achieved much
since their well funded ‘Congress for Cultural Freedom’
conferences in Berlin in 1950.
British athiest, Bertrand Russell, one of five honorary
members associated with the Congress for Cultural Freedom
wrote a book in 1951 ‘The Impact of Science on Society’
which layed out the vision for “MASS PSYCHOLOGY” on the
population via the growth of “modern methods of propaganda”
Included is:
“It may be hoped that in time anybody will be able to
persuade anybody of anything.”
“The social psychologists of the future will have a number
of classes of school children on whom they will try different
methods of producing an unshakable conviction that
snow is black…
FIRST, that the influence of home is obstructive.
SECOND, that not much can be done unless indoctrination
begins before the age of ten.
THIRD, that VERSES SET TO MUSIC AND REPEATEDLY INTONED ARE
VERY EFFECTIVE.
FOURTH, that anyone adhering to the opinion that snow is
white must be held to show a morbid taste for eccentricity…”
It would seem however that they are the ones who are eccentric.
But they are not eccentric, they are elites with a mission.
John was a tortured soul, indeed. I was a Beatle fan growing up in the sixties; until the “Revolver” album, they were fun and their joy radiated on stage and on camera. After 1966, that joy evaporated. “Imagine” came out my freshman year of college. John missed the lessons of history entirely, as you point out. The June 1966 issue of ‘Datebook” magazine, wherein he gives the infamous interview with the quote “we’re bigger than Jesus”, betrayed his arrogance. Apparently the other three were ready to strangle him over it.
Imagine there’s no heaven
It’s easy if you try
No hell below us
Above us only sky
Imagine all the people
Living for today…
Sounds like the definition of relativism… make your own truth! Then what???
I remember seeing the three remaining ex-Beatles on a television show, and one of them commented that he was sure John was smiling on them from heaven. I immediately quipped, “John imagined there was no heaven.”
I’ve had the chance to hear John Michael Talbot talk (briefly) about the 60’s. I remember he said everyone talked about enlightenment, when all it was was navel-gazing; everyone practiced free love, which turned out to be selfishness; and everyone wanted peace, but they were willing to bomb and kill for it. He started looking for something better, thanks be to God.
The only pop song more naïve—and destructive—than “Imagine” is Billy Joel’s “Only the Good Die Young.” I doubt either man could tell you the difference between philosophy and philanthropy. That was one of the problems with the 60s: from it emerged myriad entertainers with enormous artistic talent but very little in the way of cerebral substance, if you know what I mean. Maybe it was all the acid they were dropping.
I graduated from High School in 1969 so I guess you could say I came of age in the 60’s and Mr. Shea you nailed it! I didn’t buy into that crap either and decided to become a nurse and help people instead! People who thought the 60’s were great mostly are the ones that were using some form of drugs. It was a time of a lot of hate, anger, rage and violence. Thankfully some good came out of it and we began to see the injustices of our times against people of all races and we began to change. I think landing on the moon taught us anything was possible with hard work, team efforts and great work ethics. And the song Imagine was one of many wasted John Lennon songs. Once he got into drugs his songs stopped making sense! thank you for your article.
I confess to being a dyed-in-the-wool Beatles fan: I saw them in 1965, and saw McCartney with his own band in 1993. The Beatles were more than the sum of their parts; and Lennon, apart from the Beatles, proved that in the negative.
Even what some regard as Lennon’s “masterpiece,” “A Day in the Life,” included the touches of the other three, especially McCartney.
As songwriters go, McCartney has always enjoyed writing things that are “just pop songs.” Lennon, on the other hand, considered himself an “artiste”: He felt it was his duty to tell people how they should think; and if you disagreed with him—or thought that a particular song of his was garbage—you were to be dismissed.
“Imagine,” while musically pleasant, is one such song as regards its lyrical content. Mark, you’ve done an excellent job of detailing the problem with the messages that “Imagine” attempts to convey.
In their early years, when Lennon and McCartney truly collaborated on songs, they made some of the most enjoyable pop music of the 1960’s. On his own (and under the somewhat questionable influence of Yoko), the quality of Lennon’s music was often secondary to its “message”—and as you’ve pointed out, Mark, the message was frequently less than desirable.
“Imagine” might better be described as the anthem for Nihilism. I can think of few other tomes that simply throw humanity out to the vagaries of nature to fend for themselves. What makes us human is the most of us have purpose and direction. Although not any sort of fan, I can not recall hearing of any specific effort of his that resulted in the betterment of even a small part of the disadvantaged on this earth, but instead he was ready to consign them to the nothingness of the hereafter at their passing.
They DO fall for it. And it’s just one of many horrible pop songs that may as well have been inspired by Satan. The lalalala aspect and hopeful tone makes it even worse than most: sort of hypnotically positive.
God forgive this misguided hippy. Parents beware: There are many emulators feeding rubbish into your children’s brains even as we speak.
I was married in the 60s had 3 of our 5 children in the 60s and couldnt tell you one think about John Lennon other than he was shot some time ago.and if you hadnt brought this subject up i like many thousands of people couldnt care less…what was more important in this country that the ABORTION BILL was passed. i would much rather you stuck your teeth into that Millions of babies have never seen the light of day. and you have to worry about JOHN LENNON God help you
It is common to romanticize the 60’s as a era of change for the better. Change was there but for the better? What is happening to society today makes the premise that it is for the better questionable.
Thanks for the fantastic article, Mark!
People like John Lennon appeared at the time to be merely an agent of implementation for the advancement of a drug culture that turned America in entirely the wrong direction. He was an early and soiled rest stop along the highway to the depravities of “modern culture.” He helped to lay the foundations of a political “bridge to the 21st century.” Unfortunately, the bridge was a gateway from Sodom and Gomorrah that featured several off ramps in Washington D.C. The drug culture he promoted led to the dumbing down of the populace in order to make it more pliable for socialist political and cultural exploitation. What would benefit society today is a return to classical Western Civilization and that merits a cultural revolution in a social, cultural, and political sense. Rather than a “Little Red Book,” we should promote a rise of esteem for more spiritual qualities that derive from Faith. With all respect due to Matthew Arnold, it is time for a tide in the sea of faith to return, as all tides will, to wash the shore clean of debris along Dover Beach.
I was born in 1957 and lost my sense of peer pressure (as a man might lose his sense of smell) around 1968. I spent that era as an outsider to the “scene”, which looked like an endless loop of the disco episode of “Lost in Space”: people doing weird and inexplicable things because they somehow felt good and because everybody else was doing them. They complained about conformism, but the “scene” was at least as conformist as anything that went on in the 1950s. They wanted to “raise consciousness” but spent half their time getting unconscious with drugs (and how was that “cool”?) They trashed nine out of Ten Commandments, then expected serious regard for a “pacifism” that was largely (but not for all of them) cowardly self-interest. The “scene” should be buried and forget like a “bad trip”.
Brilliant, Mark!
I grew up during this time too, and I also know many idolized John Lennon, but I wasn’t one of them. His personal life was a mess. Supposedly he was raised Catholic but he lost his way big time. He was influenced a lot I think by Far East Gurus and Buddhism., not to mention drugs. Then he abandoned his son and married Yoko. Their honeymoon was obscenely displayed in a store window. Imagine is the worst song he ever wrote, as it was aimed at kids who threw away their parents morals and wanted to live a life with no restrictions, no God, and an anything goes attitude (that I’m afraid may be repeating itself now). There were other songs too in that era like “Dust in the Wind” “Let’s Live for Today” etc. that also echoed the despairing cry of youth forgetting God. He and others supposedly rejected the world, lived in communes (often with their parents money) but offered nothing to replace it. I think a far better song by the Beatles was Revolution, but not sure if John wrote it. It’s too bad Imagine didn’t have different lyrics as the melody was good. I did hear he was attempting to change his life. Maybe maturity finally and different thinking finally was seeping in.
This could be a definition for relativism…live for today, each determine his or her own truth. Then what? What of our souls? Looking around I sometimes feel as if his dream has come true…
Yes….think Paul laughed when people thought they were against making money….said something like “lets go write a song for a new swimming pool” ...funny that people think celeb’s like lennon or michael Jackson know the answer to their problems…they can barely fend for themselves…sad
I often imagine what it would look like if John Lennon and Steve Jobs had a cage match for the self-ascribed title of “I’m the smartest and most consequential person who ever lived.” it would be too close to call.
Stop trying to be our modern day Chesterton! You have greater depth and more cajones. That makes you more Paul Tarsus!! Admire the company you keep.
Let His Truth flow from you like a torrent; unvarnished, unadulterated and unbowed.
I “experienced” the 1960’s too. Thankfully, though as a child. As young as I was, I could see all the folly & wasted lives & decide I wanted no part of it. Folks a little older than me fried their minds on drugs & went from one shallow sexual relationship to the next with nothing except STD’s to show for it. And later on, if they settled down & tried to start a family, they often were disappointed because the STD’s had wrought so much havoc.
Even today I meet people who “experienced” that era & can sense the long term damage drugs did to them. There’s a cognitive part of them that’s missing in action. It’s amazing folks in John Lennon’s profession could even function as well as they did.
What an dreadful period in our history. I sure hope we learn from it rather than repeat it.
Thank you for this article. God bless!
I’m three decades too young to know anything about the content here, but I wanted to commend you, Mark, on your clever headline which was only apparent to me after having read the article as I wasn’t familiar with the song title. Well done.
Many people have, it’s the basis of left wing politics - and it’s very popular among progressive (i.e. most) Catholics in America including bishops. so…you don’t have to imagine.