Here’s an article by an atheist who bears an uncanny resemblance to Jack Chick. He theorizes on What Rome Is Up To when a couple of Catholic sources remark that the discovery of life on other planets poses no particular threat to the Catholic faith.
This piece is a classic example of how sin makes you stupid. Our Bright knows ahead of time that Catholics are censorious idiots who fear Truth. So it only stands to reason that Rome fears the discovery of life on other worlds because the first Vulcan we meet will conclusively prove that advanced civilizations have outgrown the god myth and Arthur C. Clarke's Childhood's End is the only truly prophetic book ever written. Therefore, it can only be that "Rome" is preparing a last-ditch spin defense for That Great and Terrible Day: the Definitive Eschatological Event when the Hope of Atheists is fulfilled as we make First Contact with ET and our Elder Intergalactic Brothers Who Have Outgrown god Reassure Atheists They Were Right All Along.
It really is remarkable how much atheists have in common with Fundies. The real Parousia is going to be quite a jolt for both camps.
In fact, of course, the possibility of extraterrestrial organic life—even intelligent organic life—is not a new thing for the Faith.
The best short essays I've seen on this question are from C.S. Lewis. One is called "Religion and Rocketry" and the other is "Will We Lose God in Outer Space?" Lewis points out several basic criteria that have to be met before organic life on other worlds would pose a theological problem to Christianity.
- First, it has to exist, which we don't know.
- Second, it has to be sentient. Alien oysters cannot sin any more than ours do.
- Third, it has to have fallen. An unfallen race is not in need of redemption.
- Fourth, we have to know that, being fallen, it has been denied the chance of redemption by God. How on earth (or Thulcandra) we'd ever figure that out beats me.
- Fifth, we have to know that the redemption will be forever denied this hypothetically existent, hypothetically rational, hypothetically fallen race. After all, if you'd visited earth 10,000 years ago you would not have seen too many obvious clues that redemption was in the works for us. And since the only way to know that God has no plans to redeem them is to know the mind of God, this seems an especially tricky hurdle to get over.
- Sixth, we have to know that redemption via an incarnation, death and resurrection of God the Son in this fallen alien nature is the only way in which God redeems fallen creatures and that such a redemption will never be granted such creatures.
As Lewis says, if our faith never encounters a bigger challenge than this, we are sitting pretty.
The curious thing is that atheist materialists, deluded by their fantasy philosophy, tend to inhabit a mental universe populated by creatures of Gene Roddenberry’s imagination rather than cold hard fact. As strange as it sounds to say it, the best thing these allegedly scientific atheists could do here is stop listening to fairy tales about Klingons and Vulcans and face the fact that the real non-human intelligences have been known to the Church since its birth. They are called "angels" and “devils”. The only thing the Church (and real science) is agnostic about is the existence of organic intelligent creatures. If it turns out God made those too, then glory to God! He can do as he likes. It is, after all, his universe.
That said, I would not be a bit surprised to discover that we are, in fact, alone. As Ward and Brownlee have done a fine job of demonstrating in Rare Earth, the Copernican Principle (i.e., the notion that planets like ours are dime a dozen in the Great Grand Scheme of Things) is waaaaaaay over-rated. I wouldn't be at all surprised if our planet is one of the few in the galaxy to have complex life and the only one with intelligent life. After all, all the hard evidence supports this view so far. If the universe is crowded with alien civilizations, then—as Enrico Fermi asked 50 years ago and projects like SETI are making more acutely felt with each day—where is everybody? But I won’t bet the farm on the proposition the we are alone. I merely note that what difficulties I have with the notion of extra-terrestrial intelligence have nothing to do with the Faith.
Finally, supposing, just for argument’s sake, Klaatu does touch down on the White House lawn tomorrow: should Catholics preach the gospel to him? Until Lewis' questions are answered I doubt there would be much point. Indeed, as Lewis’ Space Trilogy suggests (almost alone in the canons of science fiction that I know of), the reality may well be that an unfallen race would be way ahead of us in their knowledge of Maleldil, just as the angels are. That only stands to reason since the universal God who reveals himself to us in Christ Jesus would be present to the souls of unfallen rational creatures without the hampering effects of original sin. Missionaries to an unfallen planet might find themselves embarrassed by the knowledge of their students, who would all speak "with authority, not like the scribes and Pharisees."
I tend to side with Lewis in his speculation that, if there are any intelligent critters out there the vast distances of space are designed to be a quarantine. If we ever made contact with a technologically inferior race, we would murder and enslave them as we have murdered and enslaved weaker members of our own race. If they were technologically superior, they would very properly annihilate us in self-defense.
But, as I never tire of saying, that won't happen, because we are never getting off the earth in any serious way and we will never contact any aliens. It will be vastly simpler to erect a glittering metropolis in Antarctica then a self-sustaining colony on the Moon, much less Mars. And the irrational anger that cheery assertion typically provokes in our culture is, I think, one of the surest proofs that we have largely substituted a secular eschatology of the Glorious Ascension of Man for a Christian one.
“Never?”
Not soon.
But if the Lord tarries, I imagine we can construct a partial ringworld, or some inhabitable planetoids, or do some terraforming, or something, sometime between now and the expansion of the sun. We have about 5 billion years leeway, after all. (Okay, okay: 3 billion, since we can’t continue to live on earth after the luminosity of the sun increases too much to support plant life.)
Always assuming, of course, that SMOD 2016 doesn’t win the upcoming election, and decide to show up to be inaugurated
Lewis also pointed out that atheists tend to say “If we find life on other planets, it proves that Christianity is wrong, because life isn’t so special after all(no Creator)” and also “If we find that there’s no life on any other planets, it proves that Christianity is wrong, because we just evolved by freak chance (no Creator).” When I had fully digested that, I had a good laugh and quit worrying forever about that line of attack on my faith. Thanks again, Uncle Jack!
Arthur C. Clarke! Read that book and his other stuff [except the stuff he hadn’t written yet] in jr. high. Thanks for the memories…
Interesting article. I would respectfully put it to you, that the vast distances between the stars ARE a quarantine - for the rest of the universe. I certainly believe in thousands if not millions of other sentient races, want to bet the WE were the ONLY ones to fall??? God is protecting THEM from US. A heck of a dubious honor.
As for sentient life elsewhere conflicting with our Religion, bogus! What was the difference in 1500 with Natives in the New World 3,000 miles across an ocean of water vs Natives on new planets 3,000 light years across the ocean of space? Back then a huge theological problem concerned whether or not the Native Americans were fallen, or if they needed to be saved. NOTHING that the Church can’t handle theologically.
Near the end of Walker Percy’s, “Lost in the Cosmos: The Last Self-Help Book”, I remember him describing three stages of human civilization or conscientiousness.
C1 possess “something like the consciousness of a child grown mature and sophisticated but maintaining its innocence permanently and avoiding the malformations of self-consciousness, enjoying the beauty of [their] planet and each other and [their] science and art without weariness, boredom, fear, guilt, or shame.” (Unfallen)
C2 consciousness has “fallen into the pit of itself.” “They are usually polite at first, but always turn hostile, deceptive, and end by attempting to screw [the aliens have consulted an “earth-slang dictionary”] . . . any creatures . . . which have an opening or a protuberance…. They [are] also sentimental and cruel—or rather sentimental, therefore cruel. One goes with the other. They are mainly interested in self-esteem.” We are C2 and still trying decide if we want to begin to move toward C3. (Fallen and in the process of choosing to accept redemption.)
C3 consciousness is a C2 consciousness which has become aware of its predicament, sought help, and received it…. If a C1 meets with disaster, falls into the pit of itself, and becomes a C2, it must become aware of its sickness and seek a remedy in order to be restored to the preternaturality of C1.” (Fallen and redeemed.)
A C1 or C3 civilization will avoid us as C2.
Very good article Mr.Shea, glad to see a fellow C.S. Lewis fan
The title of your blog captured my attention, as it quoted both one of my favorite prayers and one of my favorite classic science fiction movies.
Well though-out and written, especially all of your C.S. Lewis references… Kudos!
My only non-positive comment is to one of your concluding sentences, “But, as I never tire of saying, that won’t happen, because we are never getting off the earth in any serious way and we will never contact any aliens.”
Although by the current level of knowledge and technological savvy, your statement may be statistically supported, mere mortals have often been proven wrong in there prognostications about the future, and I, therefore, refuse to say never. ...And even harbor a small hope that it may happen, ...to the greater glory of God!
C.S. Lewis went to his eternal reward over fifty years ago. Amazing how prescient his writing has proved to be!
TeaPot562
“The curious thing is that atheist materialists, deluded by their fantasy philosophy, tend to inhabit a mental universe populated by creatures of Gene Roddenberry’s imagination rather than cold hard fact.”
Two quotes to go along with the article:
“Pride: the original virtual reality system.”
and
“Atheism is the most irrational and ignorant of all the new age religions.”
OK, the Borg are totally fallen, because they disrespect others’ free will. (“Resistance is futile; you will be assimilated.”) Very unjust of them; fallen. Very, very fallen. The Vulcans are fallen, because in their distant past they nearly destroyed themselves with wars. The Klingons are obviously fallen, because so many of them are *ptakh*! The Romulans are also fallen, because they seem to believe that any planet in any sector of any galaxy they happen to visit is *theirs*. Very avaricious. And speaking of avaricious - the Ferengi. Whoa, very fallen. All they care about is profit. Even the Q, I think, are fallen - destroying members of their own Continuum who interbreed with humans. Very unjust.
.
I like the Betazoids very much, but sadly they, too, are fallen - Both Troi and her mother are unduly lavish with their favors (as the Victorians would say.)
.
The beings I would diagnose as closest to “saintly” - fallen, but now redeemed - would be the people of Organia (Star Trek Classic S1 Ep6)
(Kirk: “I’m embarrassed. I was furious with the Organians for stopping a war I didn’t want. We think of ourselves as the most powerful beings in the universe. It’s unsettling to discover that we’re wrong.”) The Organians rock!
Mark:
Most modern Catholics (even relatively traditional ones) may be unaware that some editions of the old Baltimore Catechism #2 actually had supplementary questions discussing life on other planets. Seems the Church stole a march on the atheists (or better: theophobes) even before Vatican II.
It is very telling how atheists, protestants and liberals (even those who call themselves ‘catholic’) are lined up in array against Jesus and His Church, the Catholic Church. It really speaks to the Truth of Jesus Christ and His Church as the One True Church.
Thank you, Mr Shea, for an excellent treatment of this subject. If intelligent life is discovered elsewhere in the universe, then the Church will do as it has always done: look at the situation in the light of Scripture and Tradition act act accordingly.
Like the way you use the imagination of a C. S. Lewis, the science of a Lemaitre and the humor of a Chesterton to ridicule the ridiculus.
Great work!! Bon travail mon ami!!!!
“we are never getting off the earth in any serious way and we will never contact any aliens.”
Interesting.