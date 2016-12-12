Mark P. Shea is a popular Catholic writer and speaker. The author of numerous books, his most recent work is The Work of Mercy (Servant) and The Heart of Catholic Prayer (Our Sunday Visitor). Mark contributes numerous articles to many magazines, including his popular column “Connecting the Dots” for the National Catholic Register. Mark is known nationally for his one minute “Words of Encouragement” on Catholic radio. He also maintains the Catholic and Enjoying It blog. He lives in Washington state with his wife, Janet, and their four sons.
When I was a kid I believed my family knew everything. My brother Mike, after all, could work wonder by turning me invisible with a mere “Abracadabra!” I’d run around the house waving at everybody and making faces and they would all stare right through me saying, “I hear you, Mark, but I can’t see you! Where are you?”
More than that, my parents knew everything there was to know about anything from ancient history like World War II to all the names of airplanes to dinosaurs. My oldest brother, Rick, was a fountain of information on subject that came to hand. They were gods—until the day I asked “Who invented shoes?” and was flummoxed to discover none of them knew.
And as time wore on, I discovered that this strange new experience only increased in frequency. I found there were more and more questions my parents and brothers couldn’t answer at the drop of a hat. I discovered, in short, that they were human beings.
I sometimes think that many people still have not discovered this important fact when it comes to our priests. Here, for instance, is a letter I got recently from somebody who was greatly exercised because priests were not addressing an issue very close to my correspondent’s heart. My correspondent wrote:
What would you say if someone asked you when did Jesus know he was God? Trust me, not everyone agrees on the answer, especially not Catholic priests. When we start talking about Jesus, I think it is very important at this time to immediately say God is Jesus and Jesus is present in the Eucharist. I sure wish one priest would get up on the altar and say Jesus is God and Jesus knew he was God from the incarnation.
Now I'm fairly well-educated theologically. I get lots of questions along these lines from readers and listeners on radio programs. Indeed, I’ve gotten questions that were real lulus (“What is the official Church teaching on how much body mass you can lose before you lose your soul?” stands as the current champion lulu). But, that said, I can tell you that if someone suddenly demanded "When did Jesus know he was God?" my immediate answer would be "Beats me." So I can well understand how someone might get a variety of answers to that question from a variety of Catholics, including priests. Jesus has, as we recall, a divine and human nature. We know from divine revelation that he “increased in wisdom and in stature” (Luke 2:52). In short, he learned things like all humans do. In his deity, he is omniscient. In his humanity, he asks questions because he doesn't know things. He freely confesses "Of that day and that hour, no one knows, not even the angels of heaven, nor the Son, but the Father only” (Matthew 24:36). So I don't know that it's a slam dunk to say with absolute confidence that Jesus knew he was God from the moment of his Incarnation in Mary’s womb.
Now, I'm just giving you my completely uninformed gerblat of a response based on what happens to spring to mind at the moment. That and five bucks will get you a cup of St. Arbuck’s coffee. I'm willing to bet good money that somewhere in the Church's tradition this question has been given an exhaustive going-over by somebody (probably several somebodies) and there is probably even be magisterial teaching on the question. If there is, then pay attention to that and not to my ignorant ramblings.
However, that said, my point is this: the failure of a busy, harried priest to be a theological vending machine on every abstruse question of theology--and that at the drop of a hat--is not really an indication of something sinister or substandard going on in the pulpit. Nor is it quite fair to relate the sudden question "When did Jesus know he was God?" to either the preaching of the Real Presence or the general question "Is Jesus God?" and suggest that failure to have sudden universal competence in the first question means neglect or denial of the other two questions. I go to a Dominican parish with a very strong Eucharistic devotion and very clear preaching on the deity of Christ and the Real Presence. Yet I have never heard a homily preached on the consciousness of Christ and the question of when he knew he was God. That's largely because the question just hasn't come up, not because there is a denial of his deity or of the Real Presence.
Moral: Don’t borrow trouble by assuming a priest who can’t give snappy answers to sudden and difficult questions is an apostate in the pulpit. Chances are he’s just human.
There is so a denial of Christ’s deity and real presence—the Church calls this blasphemy and apostasy. There would be no need for apologists like yourself, Mark, if denial didn’t exist.
Thank doubters for your income
@MN
*
There is a major weakness in your argument. You are basically saying that people should be their own spiritual directors. Kind of like Sola Scriptura. I have heard it said that a person who has themselves as a spiritual director has a fool for a directee.
I am glad someone finally said it. Instead of expecting the priest to be able to answer every possible question, we, the laity have the ability to do RESEARCH and answer a lot of our own questions. Yes, it’s not as quick and easy as the clerical vending machine but more often than not you will either find the answer to your question or at least find out that there is no official Catholic teaching on the question. Go to Catholic Answers, New Advent, or any number of good Catholic websites, call in to a Catholic radio show, Google the Catechism of the Catholic Church and other papal documents. With the Internet documents can be accessed at the tip of the finger. Sheesh, people can be so lazy.
I’d say that Jesus knew He was divine at the same time He knew He was human. And apparently children sense very early that they are different from a dog or a cat. When they actually put that intuition into words comes much later.
Dear Father Gummersheimer,
May God bless you with deep Catholic Faith.
Praised Be Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ!
In the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit!
I was deeply concerned at one Mass when a priest preached exactly the subject of this question in a homily - that Jesus was not aware of His divinity until His baptism by John (others say until He was found teaching in the temple at 12). But as you say, priests are human beings, so the questionable nature of this homily was not earth-shattering to me (also, sadly, I’ve heard worse). His individual fallibility does not diminish the infallibility of the Church on clearly and authoritatively stated matters of faith and morals.
In fact, even if it was heresy, not only the Church, but the faculties of that particular priest loses no validity. Erroneous beliefs on the part of the priest can lead others to heresy, which is itself a very grave matter, but he retains his ordination nonetheless. So as long as the other requirements for validity are met, he still validly confects the Eucharist, forgives sins, ministers baptism, etc.
Still, the idea that Jesus did not initially know He was God is at best speculative. When I heard the homily, I thought it had been condemned as heresy, but when I looked for more information after hearing that homily, I found no confirmation of such.
Yet, at the same time, my research made it much more plainly clear that there was nothing even resembling a consensus among well-educated theologians that Jesus was unaware of His divinity - the opposite seemed closer to a consensus. As a result, actively promoting this notion to lay persons seems utterly inappropriate. It is doubtless excusable if a priest can’t answer the question well when asked, but it is inexcusable for an individual priest to present his personal speculation as established fact to lay persons.
For what it’s worth, the closest formally defined heresy I know of is Nestorianism - the belief that Jesus was a human person united with the divine person, not one person with a fully united human and divine nature, as was confirmed at the Council of Ephesus. The idea that Jesus was fully human and fully divine but somehow after taking on His humanity did not possess all His divine knowledge falls short of Nestorianism. I found several convincing arguments against the idea, and a couple muddled arguments for it, but nothing I could read as a conclusive condemnation.
this human being (priest) usually went to 12 years of college and faith training, is suppose to be praying everyday, saying Mass, Rosary etc and is very educated. Let us not excuse then to easily. They are not just human being they are men who are given special graces and blessing, a long and detail education, should have a prayer life and should know their faith well. Seem this is the typical excuse people are now using to excuse our Priest from being fully committed to their vocation and God’s people. Then let us not forget about the Holy Spirit He will teach us and inspire us what to say, that is of course if a person or priests have a deep relationship with God and listens to the Holy Spirit. We are children of God not just normal human being, a royal priesthood, with gifts. I strong disagree with this author and his causal remark about the behavior and knowledge of priests. if what he says is true then it is not only sad it is a failure on the Priests to be informed and living up to his true vocation completely. God makes up for human weakness St. Paul says. Maybe our Priests are so human because they do not have God in their lives and do not live their priesthood.
I have no idea who “Halina” is and I am not questioning his/her faith, but if he/she would like to know what a priest does all day long, I would be happy for them to come and walk with me. While I am not complaining, I am the pastor of three parishes, the largest of which has a 150+ grade school that is in the beginning stages of a $4 Million fund raising campaign for the expansion of the school. I would love to spend all of my time praying, reflecting and studying the Scriptures and the Documents of Church teaching so that I could be the holiest and intellectual priest possible. But that is not where my “sheep” are at, at this moment. Reminding us of what Pope Francis said that the good shepherd has to smell like the sheep.
As for the original question in Mr. Shea’s article, in one of my theology classes I remember the professor say that Jesus knew he was God in so far as he was humanly capable of understanding.
Shalom
........the failure of a busy, harried priest (O really! with all the functions of the laity?, including ordinary men and women who distribute the Holy Communion, who’s hands are not consecrated, who even go with the Holy Viaticum to the sick and dying, instead of the priest?), to be a theological vending machine on every abstruse question of theology—and that at the drop of a hat—is not really an indication of something sinister or substandard going on in the pulpit…...... Maybe they are too busy today with social and political agenda’s, too busy with blogging?
O Lord, give to Your Church many holy priests! “Pray ye therefore the Lord of the harvest, that He send forth laborers into His harvest.” (Mt. 9,38).
The Church, the Mystical Body of Christ….it is concrete organism which is visible in its members, the faithful, who are joined together under the leadership of their pastors…..There are the faithful and there are the shepherds, the priests appointed by Christ to GUIDE SOULS. Priests must be thoroughly aware of the great dignity of their call if they wish to live at the height of their vocation. “They must be holy, says Saint Pius X, because they are friends and representatives of a holy God.”
As Saint Catherine of Siena cautioned her disciples to see priests only as ‘the dispensers of the Blood of the humble Immaculate Lamb’ and to overlook the faults which they might notice in them. A priest is a man, therefore always remains fallible and capable of making mistakes, BUT this does not prevent him from being the Anointed of the Lord, marked forever with an indelible sign (in fact, the sacred mark he received at ordination means that he is in the world but not of the world ‘St. John 15:19), and having the power to consecrate the Body of Christ, to administer the sacraments, and to preach to the people in the name of God….he helps us to understand DIVINE TRUTHS, he shows us how to lead a good life, blesses our efforts, sustains our footsteps, and strengthens us in our last agony.
A priest is essentially a man of faith. If he no longer knows what he is, he looses faith in himself, and in his priesthood. The priest has a duty to bear witness to Our Lord. “You are My witness….men do not put a lamp under a bushel”.......FEED THE SHEEP!
Saint John Vianney patron of all priests, pray for saintly Priests, for unworldly Priests, for pure Priests, for worthy Priests, for Priests who love the Eucharist, for Priests to glory only in Christ!
But, that said, I can tell you that if someone suddenly demanded “When did Jesus know he was God?” my immediate answer would be “Beats me.”
When Mary the Mother of GOD entered into Zachary’s house, wonderful grace entered with her…....the infant John LEAPED WITH JOY, because sanctifying grace was then given to him before he was born…...and Elizabeth was filled with the Holy Ghost, and she cried out: Blessed art thou among women, and blessed is the fruit of thy womb. And whence is this to me, that the mother of my Lord (God), should come to me?..........she knew that Mary was the bearer of God!
JESUS means Redeemer and Saviour, and He had come to redeem and save the World (Mt. 1;21). This is the holiest, most venerable, and most powerful name by which we can be saved. WHY did the kings fall down and adored Christ? Because (if they pagans knew, would Jesus not know that He was God?), by the light of faith they saw the INFANT at Bethlehem GOD HIMSELF, and, notwithstanding the poverty of His surroundings, recognized in Him the EXPECTED MESSIAH, THE NEW-BORN KING OF THE JEWS, and by prostrating themselves before Him paid Him the homage of their country.
From the example of the three wise men (not from the unbelieving Jews), we should learn to obey God rather than man, that we must be obedient to His directions, even if we do not understand them.
“Jesus ‘is the image of the invisible God, the first-born of every creature; for in Him were all things created in heaven and on earth, visible and invisible….all things were created by Him and in Him. And He is before all, and by Him all things consist” (Col. 1,15-17). This text from St. Paul summarizes the infinite greatness of Jesus. As the WORD, He is the perfect, substantial image of the Father, having the same divine nature as the Father and proceeding from Him by eternal generation. The WORD (GOD), became incarnate in order to give us supernatural being; Jesus came precisely to make us children of God. He, God’s only Son by nature, became thus the first-born of many brethren who, in Him and through Him, become children of God by grace. This is the wonderful, mysterious plan of our elevation to the supernatural state:
“Blessed be the God and Father…..who hath blessed us with spiritual blessings in heavenly places, in Christ…..who hath predestinated us unto the adoption of children through Jesus Christ.” (Eph. 1,3-5).