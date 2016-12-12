Mark P. Shea is a popular Catholic writer and speaker. The author of numerous books, his most recent work is The Work of Mercy (Servant) and The Heart of Catholic Prayer (Our Sunday Visitor). Mark contributes numerous articles to many magazines, including his popular column “Connecting the Dots” for the National Catholic Register. Mark is known nationally for his one minute “Words of Encouragement” on Catholic radio. He also maintains the Catholic and Enjoying It blog. He lives in Washington state with his wife, Janet, and their four sons.
It once seemed perfectly obvious to me that Catholics honored Mary too much. All those feasts, rosaries, icons, statues and whatnot were ridiculously excessive. Yes, the gospel of Luke said something about her being "blessed" and yes I thought her a good person. But that was that.
No Mary, No Salvation
People who celebrated her or called her "Mother" or did all the million things which Catholic piety encourages bordered on idolatry. It was all too much. Jesus, after all, is our Savior, not Mary.
However, after looking at the gospel of Luke afresh and thinking more and more about the humanity of Jesus Christ, some things dawned on me. For it turns out that Luke said more than "something" about Mary. He reports that God was conceived in her womb and thereby made a son of Adam! This means more than merely saying that Mary was an incubator unit for the Incarnation. It means that the Logos, the Second Person of the Trinity derives his humanity--all of it--from her! Why does this matter? Because the entire reason we are able to call Jesus "savior" at all is because the God who cannot die became a man who could die. And he chose to do it through Mary's free "yes" to him. No Mary, no human nature for Christ. No human nature for Christ, no death on the cross. No death, no resurrection. No resurrection, no salvation. Without Mary, we are still in our sins.
Too Much vs. Just Enough
This made me see Mary very differently. The Incarnation is vastly more than God zipping on a disposable man-suit. He remains man eternally. Therefore, his joining with the human race through the womb of Mary means (since he is the savior of us all), that she is the mother of us all (John 19:27). Moreover, it means that her remarkable choice to say "Yes" to the Incarnation was not merely a one-time incident, it was an offering of her own heart to God and us. Her heart was pierced by the sword that opened the fountain of blood and water in Christ's human heart, for it was she who, by the grace of God, gave him that heart (Luke 2:35; John 19:34).
Seeing this, I began to wonder again: If Catholics honor Mary "too much", where did we Evangelicals honor her "just enough." Mary herself said "henceforth, all generations will call me blessed." When was the last time I had heard a contemporary Christian tune on the radio sung in honor of Mary? Or a prayer in church to extol her? How about a teensy weensy bit of verse or a little article in some magazine singling out Mary as blessed among women? Aside from "Silent Night" was there anything in Evangelical piety which dared to praise her for even a moment? I was an Evangelical for seven years and I never saw so much as a dram of it.
St. Luke? Is That You?
So the question became for me, "How could we talk about something being 'excessive' when we had virtually no experience of it ourselves?" What if it was we Evangelicals who were excessive in our horror of Marian piety and Catholics who are normal? Judging from the witness of the early Fathers and even of Martin Luther (who had a very robust Marian devotion and whose tomb is decorated with an illustration of the Assumption of the Virgin into Heaven) it seemed to me that it was we Evangelicals who were excessive in our fear of her rather than Catholics who were excessive in their devotion.
"Hail Mary, full of grace. The Lord is with thee. Blessed art thou among women and blessed is the fruit of thy womb, Jesus. Holy Mary, Mother of God, pray for us sinners, now and at the hour of our death. Amen."
There. That didn't hurt a bit. In fact, I think I heard St. Luke pray it too!
Dear Peter Aiello, yes, dear. We are not in any disagreement on the essentials of our faith.
Susan d: The question of honor is not in play here. Jesus wants to be treated as God. We are to go to Him directly because there is no one else that is part of the Godhead. We receive Christ by faith. This is a faith that can only be applied to the Godhead. This is why He is the only mediator between the Father and us; and only Christ can fulfill that role. If we place anyone else in that position, it is idolatry. No creature of God qualifies because we are not allowed to apply that type of faith to them. Regardless of how much of the Holy Spirit Mary has, we are not allowed to have faith in Christ through her. This would be the same as having faith in another Christian, and saying that you are having faith in Christ through faith in that person because they have Christ in them. This is my reading of Louis de Montfort.
Dear Peter Aiello, “We never give more honor to Jesus than when we honor His mother, and we honor her simply and solely to honor Him all the more perfectly.” St. Louis Marie de Montfort
Mary is our mother according to the Bible. “Honor your mother and your father” is still the first Commandment that carries a promise. She is the first Christian and our role model. If the terms that you object to appear excessive to you, think how Jesus addresses His mother, whom He loved for all eternity—“Never be afraid of loving the Blessed Virgin too much. You can never love her more than Jesus did.” St. Maximillian Kolbe
I have heard the idea from many Catholics that if you find a woman’s image more appealing, then go to Mary instead of Jesus. Mary and Jesus are not interchangeable for purposes of salvation. A Catholic saint named Louis de Montfort does say that the preferred way of getting to Jesus is by consecration to Mary. This is not official Church teaching but it is very much in Catholic culture. I never heard of him in Catholic school, but many Marian prayers reflect his thinking. I came across him a few years ago when I was curious about the reasons for the place that Mary has in the Catholic Church. I was shocked when I read his writings. When he describes his views on consecration to Mary, is sounds like something that would be permitted only for the Godhead. In Scripture, we go directly to Christ for salvation. There is no other way. Those that choose another way have no guarantees.
I have been a Catholic for 54 years and never have I heard a single word that would put Mary in anything but honored creature status. Never. She always points to her son Jesus. I guess Catholics may be pointing this out until the end of time. Martin Luther and Calvin both honored Mary as Catholics do. I think the persistent anti Catholic bias stems from the historical English hatred of all things Catholic and it naturally spread to the United States and colors much of U.S. protestant relgion. I guess all we can do is to continue to call Mary blessed and honor Jesus’s mother as he did.
There is much unofficial Catholic thinking on Mary. The Church itself is measured in its approach to Mary. Honoring Mary’s immediate contribution to the birth of Jesus is not an issue; but Jesus also had grandparents. Jesus is called the son of David and the lion of the tribe of Judah. His entire human linage is also recognized. He is called the Last Adam. All of this led to Christ’s birth. This is why there are two genealogies of Jesus in the gospels. All of this is essential. Then there is His divine linage from the Father.
Both Christ’s human and divine natures are essential in the plan of salvation. Without the human component, there could be no shed blood for the remission of sin. Without the divine component, we would not be allowed to have the faith in Him that appropriates His Spirit and the graces that flow from Him to us. It is not disrespectful to recognizes that Mary is not part of the Godhead and that she should not be treated as such. Jesus is the only way, truth, and life. I do believe that there are Catholics don’t appreciate this.
Very well written. As I have said before your writing on apologetics is very inspiring.
When I read opinions that God did not necessarily hang the salvation of the world on Mary’s Yes, I think “Says who?” Perhaps this was the most pivotal decision made by any human in the history of the world?
If Mary had said no to the Angel, there would be no Jesus, and the gates of heaven would still be closed. Thank you Mother.
Was Mary the sole contributor to the humanity of Christ? If she was, would Christ have been a woman? Could Christ be called the Son of God if the Father didn’t contribute to the humanity of Jesus?
I believe there are Catholics whose devotion toward Mary is excessive; and there are others who ignore her. There are Catholics who give her the same devotion or more than Christ. One thing that is important to remember is that she is not part of the Godhead as Christ is. Jesus can be treated as God because He is the God-man. Jesus’ human faith in the Father is what enables Him to receive the graces from the Father that are passed on to us through our latria faith in Him. This is why He is the mediator of all graces. His Spirit was poured out so that we can have access to these graces because we need His Spirit presence within us in order for us to benefit from this. Then He is able to share the graces with us. This doesn’t happen from a distance.
The only way that Mary could do this is if her spirit was available to us; but Vatican II clarifies this in Lumen Gentium 62: “Therefore the Blessed Virgin is invoked by the Church under the titles of Advocate, Auxiliatrix, Adjutrix, and Mediatrix. This, however, is to be so understood that it neither takes away from nor adds anything to the dignity and efficaciousness of Christ the one Mediator. For no creature could ever be counted as equal with the Incarnate Word and Redeemer”. Apparently, the Church felt that it was necessary to clarify this for the benefit of some Catholics who are unclear on the concept.
Let us add that in the same Gospel it is related that Elisabeth, inspired by the Holy Spirit calls Mary the mother of her Lord. To the Jews of her time only God was the Lord.
Note that Luke’s Gospel, at the time of the Presentation of the infant Jesus in the temple, includes a prophecy (to Mary) that “thine own soul a sword shall pierce, so that the thoughts of many hearts may be revealed”; and that John’s Gospel, at the Crucifixion, records Mary being present when her Son died. How do you think that she felt?
In technical terms, what we creatures owe to God is Latria (adoration).
to the saints we render Dulia (reverence) and to the Blessed Virgin, Hyperdulia. She is like other saints in some respects, but unlike them in that she never did anything outside of the perfect will of God.
TeaPot562
Wow! Wonderful analysis. Thank you!
Mark! Mark! Mark! Why do you love this lady of the Roses so much? By being so excessive, you run the risk of falling into Her eternal embrace when you leave this earthly life. Be careful my friend, be very careful!
Your work is being observed by Her Son. Don’t forget His gratefulness is eternal. Consider yourself warned!!!