Once upon a time, I was talking with a friend, a fellow convert who (as is common with us) was wondering why on earth Catholics who don't believe much of what the Church teaches stay. He was greatly puzzled about the tendency of many life-long Catholics to remain quite proudly Catholic despite the fact that much of what the Church insists we must believe is something they flatly reject in favor or whatever the latest Oprahism is on the tube. Equally puzzling, both during this pontificate and the last one, is the common tendency of many Catholics--usually cradle Catholics--to say all sorts of rubbish about the teaching of the Pope (he's "reactionary" doncha know), yet to go on treating him as a beloved figure. For many converts, it's a weird and disorienting experience.
I think, after a lot of pondering, that much of the disconnect comes from the fact that converts tend to take very seriously the experience of the Faith in its dimension as a Body of Doctrine. When you become a Catholic as an adult, you are required to give full and honest assent, before God Almighty Himself, to the proposition: "I believe all that the Holy Catholic Church believes, teaches and proclaims is revealed by God." Evangelical converts, in particular, feel the weight of that proposition and, as a general rule, make very sure they can say it in good conscience before they are received into the Church. If you cannot say it in good conscience then (we strongly believe) to claim to be Catholic is to lie to God.
There is no parallel moment of crisis for cradle Catholics. Instead, the principle experience of the Church for cradle Catholics is as Family. Oh sure, there are those little rituals we do now and then, when we are asked if we realio-trulio believe the Creed and so forth. But that's just one of those things the family does--like flag salutes. The main thing, however, is that we are family. And in a family, you disagree with the Old Man, but you'd never dream of saying you weren't family anymore.
It seems to me that both of these experiences of Church are true to a degree. Those who experience the Church as Body of Doctrine have their strong and weak points. On the one hand, they take very seriously what the Church actually teaches and are willing to learn from the Church and when she makes us uncomfortable. On the other hand, there can sometimes be a troubling zeal to purge the Church of the Doctrinally Impure. Similarly, “Church as Family” folk will often go to the mat to make room for the catholicity of the Church. On the down side, they often do not have a clue what the Church teaches because "Catholic" is more like an ethnicity for them than a revelation from God that is meant change our lives.
And revelation is the key here, for both parties. Ultimately the Catholic faith is about a living relationship with God the Father, through our Lord Jesus, by the power of the Holy Spirit and the sacrament of the Church which is both Mother and Teacher. Too often we want to avoid that uncomfortable encounter by replacing God with mere doctrine or familial feeling. All creatures which take the place of God are idols. But ordered toward the praise of God and the glory of his saints, all creatures—including right doctrine and the familial feeling—are sacraments by which God gives his life to us and to the world.
Sue Korlan: I was one of those cradle Catholics with an ethnic Catholicism and K thru 16 Catholic schooling. By the time I was 20 years old I was agnostic. When the emphasis in a religion is on outward observances, it doesn’t provide the necessary personal interaction with God that is required for peace and contentment in life. This type of teaching was totally absent in my upbringing. This may be why your siblings are not interested. I had to find it about 10 years later outside of what the Catholic Church had taught me prior to Vatican II. I learned of it directly from the Bible itself with no help from priests or ministers. I can now be a Christian in a way that makes sense to me. I now again interact with the Catholic Church, but the Bible remains my primary Catholic spiritual instruction book.
I’m the child of a convert so I think my thinking is more like a convert even though I’m “cradle Catholic.”
Although I might agree some converts can be legalistic or rigid to a degree I’m not.
I was taught the catechism in Catholic grade school. So was my brother a year and a half younger than me. My sister who is 3 years younger than me and all the rest of my brothers and sisters got 12 Catholic school years of Jesus loves you. My brother and I know and accept the faith. Most of the rest don’t. There was a serious breakdown of catechesis.
Very nicely done. Best piece I’ve read by Shea in a long time.
As a cradle Catholic, I tend to take the “family approach”. There are definitely “rules” that are purely man made- Friday abstinence from meat, marrying non-Catholic prohibition (yes I know it no longer exists), for example. And, certainly there are biblical interpretations with which I disagree. They were probably fine 2000 years ago but have little or no application today.
I do not know what will happen in the afterlife. I suspect God will be waiting for me and will have the same look on his face my father did when I came staggering home after curfew. He’ll then tell me to go get washed up as it is time for dinner. My God loves us all despite of our misgivings.
“I think that it is a fair question to ask, if you don’t believe what the Church teaches, then do you stay? If you don’t believe in what the Church teaches about life/death issues, marriage, liturgy and the sacraments then why stay. Would you not be happier elsewhere?”
-
Careful here. The goal must always be to bring people closer to God, not push them further away.
-
Suggesting to someone they might be happier elsewhere treads precipitously close to the latter. I think far better is to encourage them to learn why the Church teaches what it does about these matters, because extremely few really know the depth of the Catholic Church’s teachings and the how they can be traced back to the Bible and Sacred Tradition handed on by the Apostles.
” I well remember that it was a “sin” if you had a hamburger at 11:55 PM on Friday, but it was OK if you had that burger at 12:05 AM on Saturday. All this legalistic hair splitting makes one more than a little cynical about petty rules.”
-
Little rules like Friday abstinence are not meant to be petty. They’re meant to help us develop discipline, fortitude, and a sacrificial character (in infinitesimal imitation of and communion with Christ’s ultimate sacrifice - hence why it is on Friday), an awareness of our own tendency to seek things we desire contrasting against our actual ability to do without them, and more besides all of that.
-
Friday abstinence seems arbitrary, because to a degree, it is. There is nothing morally wrong with eating a hamburger on Friday. It’s only that the Church sought ways to help us develop our spiritual lives, and that’s one of the ways chosen. Because Our Lord entrusted His Church with the authority to do so, it is sinful to reject the Church’s just instructions, but generally not a grave matter.
-
Unfortunately, it seems good catechesis about small matters like the value of the discipline of Friday abstinence is even more rare than good catechesis on far more important matters like the True Presence in the Eucharist, the indissolubility of marriage, the sanctity of life even before birth, etc.
-
I’m sure limited catechesis was at least as much, probably far more of a problem even in the 1950’s than priests going around making their own personal judgements of the state of others’ souls. I’m not saying it never happened, but even today I regularly encounter wild differences between what some people think of another person (even outside the Church…nay…looking at the magazine rack at the grocery store checkout, FAR MORE OFTEN outside the Church than in) and reality. Priests have a delicate job of reminding entire congregations that everyone is a sinner and needs repentance without leading some to think “he’s specifically thinking about my last confession and trying to make me uncomfortable,” or similar.
Years ago, I was curious as to whether there was a Christian mystical spirituality that was similar to eastern mysticism. In a lecture that I attended by a Indian guru, he said that all the religions were basically the same. I found that to be an odd statement because I was never exposed to his kind of thinking all through my Catholic upbringing and Catholic school. He got me curious, but I wasn’t sure where to go for an answer. After deciding to not wade through 2000 years of Christian history, I ended up going directly to the source documents of the Church, the Bible itself, to see what I could find in there. It was the best decision that I have ever made in my life. The Bible’s mysticism ended up being much more powerful than the eastern one that I had been using for about 3 years prior to that. Not only did it provide inner peace; but also the inner strength to maintain that peace. Its effects are described in the fruit of the Spirit (Galatians 5:22-23).
The main difference that I found was that the fruit is imparted to us from the Creator through the Spirit of Jesus Christ; and we access His Spirit by our unconditional trust in Him. He ends up residing within us and sharing Himself with us. This ushered in a lifelong spiritual journey that I never knew was possible. From that point on, I wanted to see if there was anything else in the Bible that would be beneficial, which I had not been taught. The Bible became my main resource for Catholic teaching. I call it Catholic teaching because it was compiled by the Catholic Church in the 4th century as its regulating document for all other teaching. Vatican II in Dei Verbum 21 says: “Therefore, like the Christian religion itself, all the preaching of the Church must be nourished and regulated by Sacred Scripture”. This sounds like ‘sola scriptura’ Catholic style. I don’t think that most Catholics are aware of this.
Will, I am in your age bracket and I know that people who feel “judged” by others are often merely judging themselves and blaming others for it. Your attitude concerning abstaining from meat seems childlike because it concerns with the letter of the law rather than the spirit. That requirement never went away, you know, the bishops just changed it to allow people to choose what sacrifice is more appropriate for them personally. How many people do you know who sacrifice anything on Friday or any other day? See how well it worked out to let people decide for themselves.
Cradle Catholics had Catholic school to help them learn about the church while they grew up. It would be difficult to avoid having a cultural basis in Catholicism growing up and attending Catholic schools. We converts have the catechism (as well as EWTN) and priests to educate and guide us, so we focus on the specifics teachings over the family aspects of the church.
Last Spring I attended a bible study class with 20 or so of the people in our parish, and nearly everyone was a Cradle Catholic. What I really liked about that class, was that every one of the people there was as eager and passionate to learn about God as I am. The theological background for my classmates varied a lot, but I was impressed how everyone was open to learning from each other.
I understand how it can be difficult to embrace the position of our church, as there is a lot of pressure to conform to politically correct views on current social issues. I think all Catholics need to consider if politically correct positions are more important than obeying God’s word as taught by the Catholic Church. We can love people that we disagree with, without needing to publicly condemn them nor challenge the teachings of our church.
In answer to the question of why one would convert to the Catholic Church when they are attached to the Latin Mass according to the Missal of 1962 it is because the Latin Mass according to the Missal of 1962 is openly celebrated as the Extrordinary Form ( the Novus Ordo being the Ordinary Form) according to the Apostolic Letter of Pope Benedict -Summorum Pontificum - issued in 2007. It is not clandestine, schismatic, inferior, illegal, or forbidden by the Vatican. If the opportunity to participate in that liturgy serves as a motivation for conversion to the Church I think we should all rejoice that another soul has found the One True Church
“The main thing, however, is that we are family. And in a family, you disagree with the Old Man, but you’d never dream of saying you weren’t family anymore.” Does the Old Man dream of saying that you are not family anymore? Doesn’t seem like there is any need to go elsewhere even if you disagree with the Church. Maybe this is part of why there is so much diversity in the Church today. Vatican II’s teaching on personal conscience may also have contributed to this diversity.
What Will said. Verbatim.
And I speak for so many with whom I often discuss this very topic.
Many converts sought liberation TO the Church’s rules.
Many cradle Catholics sought liberation FROM rules.
And how ironic—-to many Traditional Catholics today, the 1950s were the Catholic Paradise. But I and Will recall when the 1950s were condemned from the pulpit as “Evil Modernity.” (among the moral evils: rock and roll, Elvis’s hips, close dancing on American Bandstand, French kissing, attending your divorced aunt’s wedding, going to a neighbor’s funeral at the Methodist church, playing basketball at the YMCA, drive-in movies, Psycho, The Seven Year Itch, House of Wax, and The Moon is Blue (all morally objectionable even for adults), allowing girls on the altar, The Twist, etc.
As a cradle catholic, I was always taught that I/we should have AN INFORMED CONSCIENCE. To accomplish this takes continual study, prayer, life in my parish community, involvement, reading and listening to our Holy Father and the his brother bishops. Hearing what the Magisterium hands on, abiding by their instruction,and loving my neighbor as I love my family. We cannot pick and choose what we believe. Scripture and Tradition, the Holy Spirit must be out guides. The “Word” was Jesus, and Jesus is the “Word”.
Maggie M.
I think that it is a fair question to ask, if you don’t believe what the Church teaches, then do you stay? If you don’t believe in what the Church teaches about life/death issues, marriage, liturgy and the sacraments then why stay. Would you not be happier elsewhere? Or do you prefer to proclaim “Oh, poor me.” Or do you just prefer to take the easy road, one that allows you to whine and complain and poison the opinions of other members of the Church.
Your analysis of the differences between cradle and convert Catholics is excellent. I was raised Catholic. My father was happy and proud to be, not just a Catholic, but an IRISH Catholic. When I was growing up this identity dominated our concept of ourselves as a family, although only two great-grandparents (my father’s mother’s parents) were Irish immigrants.
My mother loved my father, and so she went along. As an adult I learned that in her heart she was agnostic, but had abandoned overt skepticism along with smoking when she fell in love. Her whole life she never seemed to have a problem with going through the motions without belief. My father never found out her true feelings.
I started to question things at eleven or twelve, when I noticed that you couldn’t tell the Catholics from anybody else based on how they behaved. All that grace didn’t seem to be having an effect. I rapidly noticed the similarities among all the world mythologies, and all the differences. That didn’t inspire any more belief in one than another. I figured out that if you can reject Islam and Hinduism, you can reject Christianity on the same grounds. For years I called myself an agnostic, but when I realized that I lived exactly like an atheist, I embraced that description of my world view.
I missed the quaintness and specialness of the Irish Catholic identity, but it didn’t make sense to me to try to redefine the identity to accommodate what amounted to a contradiction of that identity.
I too am somewhat mystified by the tendency of most countries to make a lovable mascot of the pope while ignoring what he says. But they do the same with the Dalai Lama. I think people just like having mascots.
Seems to be a pretty strong argument against “infant baptism” as practiced today in the Church. Not that it can’t be done theologically, but on a practical level the Church should cease doing it w/out a substantial commitment and preparation of the parent(s) as both devoted believers, competent and active catechists. There should be “checks” along the way prior to 1st Holy Communion and Confirmation as well… for the PARENTS ... That would create quite a stir and pruning in the Church. Seems to make even more sense than trying to “beef up” sacramental prep for marriage, although it is needed too. The net effect will be an even greater exodus from the Church.
Sometimes we “cradle Catholics” move from being cultural Catholics to those who embrace all that the Catholic Church is and teaches. This usually comes about as a result of a conversion. Conversion usually is not a one-time experience. I know in my own life it took years. God was patient and kind with me even during the times I did not understand or was angry. None of us can get to the place of “perfection” without God’s grace which He gives in abundance to all. What we do with it, is our decision. Ultimately, there is no conflict in a relationship with the Triune God and obedience to the teachings of the Church. They coexist peacefully.
I do not think this has always been the case. I agree that a convert surely must have taken the trouble to see what they are signing up to. Cradle Catholics, in the past, were catechised but seemingly they no longer are. We also have plenty of pastors who direct us down the primrose path - Jesuits in particular. And then “We believe” which means I suppose that each and every one of the propositions of the Creed are believed by some of those around us but of course we can each pick and choose which bits we believe. Going back to “I believe” was a bit challenging - particularly for some priests it seems who complain about the complicated syntax!
I think that for many cradle Catholics (I’m one, but have never left the Church or doubt/rejected any of the Church’s teachings), it’s a matter of failed catechesis, and failed formation in the faith. We recently got a new pastor in town in the other parish. We see many of the parishioners flocking over to our parish because they don’t like what he says. He reminds everyone, before Communion, that if you are in the state of mortal sin, just come up and get a blessing. And that to miss Mass on Sundays is a mortal sin, etc. We had one distraught woman, whom I didn’t know from Eve, flag us down a couple of Sunday’s ago as we were leaving, to tell us that she’s now a member of our parish, because she’s an “old school Catholic” and doesn’t need anyone making her “feel bad.” Geesh! He was just teaching what the Church teaches!
As a 65 year old Cradle Catholic, who was pounded by nuns and priests, I still consider myself a Catholic, but take many so called “doctrines” and rules with a grain of salt. I well remember that it was a “sin” if you had a hamburger at 11:55 PM on Friday, but it was OK if you had that burger at 12:05 AM on Saturday. All this legalistic hair splitting makes one more than a little cynical about petty rules.
Also, the clergy and much of the laity of my youth was extremely judgemental of other people. Indeed they seemed to be more concerned with the sins of others than their own sins. I cannot abide that
Some of the Uber Catholics seem to think that the 1950’s was some sort of paradise. It was not. I was there.
I see many comments on blogs from converts that the only true liturgy is the 1962 Latin Mass. Makes me wonder why they became converts. Kind of like the person who got married and immediately began work trying to change their spouse.