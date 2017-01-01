Heinrich Hofmann (1824–1911), “Christ and the Rich Young Man”

Blogs | Sep. 2, 2017

Blessed Are the Poor, and Woe to You Who Are Rich

The gospel must subvert and undermine the way of the world in whatever culture it finds itself.

Does anybody in the United States stop to question the underlying values that so many Americans seem to swallow without thinking? I’m talking about what I call the Alpha American Achievement culture. Go, go, go! Win, win, win! Be beautiful! Be successful! Be great! Be powerful! Positive thinking! Beat the other guy! You can do it! We are going to win so much you are going to get tired of winning!

Far be it from me to rain on anyone’s parade, but I find it all exhausting and I remember why I ran away from home to go live in England. However, it is not only that this mentality is exhausting, but that, from a Catholic point of view, it doesn’t really fit with gospel values.

There’s very little in the New Testament about being winners. Instead it’s all about crosses and the paradoxical truths that God’s glory is revealed not in strength, but in weakness. The readings for St. Bartholomew earlier this month are all about the foolishness of the gospel, the weakness of St. Paul and the lowliness of the Christian calling. So he writes to the Corinthians:

What do you have that was not given to you? And if it was given, how can you boast as though it were not? Is it that you have everything you want – that you are rich already, in possession of your kingdom, with us left outside? Indeed I wish you were really kings, and we could be kings with you! But instead, it seems to me, God has put us apostles at the end of his parade, with the men sentenced to death; it is true – we have been put on show in front of the whole universe, angels as well as men. Here we are, fools for the sake of Christ, while you are the learned men in Christ; we have no power, but you are influential; you are celebrities, we are nobodies. To this day, we go without food and drink and clothes; we are beaten and have no homes; we work for our living with our own hands. When we are cursed, we answer with a blessing; when we are hounded, we put up with it; we are insulted and we answer politely. We are treated as the offal of the world, still to this day, the scum of the earth.

I love St. Paul. He’s actually being sarcastic here. He’s making fun of the Corinthians, who clearly were all wrapped up in power plays and the way of the world. “Ooooh” he says, “You guys are so smart, but me, I’m just a holy fool, a clown for God. You are celebrities. I’m a nobody.” You can just hear him writing to modern Americans, “Wow! You guys have really done it! I mean, talk about superpower of superpowers! You’re rich, you’re beautiful, you’re smart. Sheesh! Good going! And me, I’m just a blue-collar guy, mostly out of work and homeless, but I’m chugging along. Trying to do my best you know?”

So says the great apostle. He stands the whole thing on its head. What worries me about so much of American Catholicism is that we have uncritically accepted the Alpha American Achievement culture.

We go for show. We dress for success. We strive to be on top and be the winners (which usually means beating the other guy). There’s nothing wrong with this per se, it’s when we believe that this outward, trophy-winning, success oriented, appearance focused thing is reality, and when we live life as if this is all that matters. This is non-Gospel. It’s exactly the opposite of the beatitudes. It’s the opposite of the apostolic life.

The Catholic faith should not condone the American Alpha Achievement culture, but criticize it. Someone has said the gospel is only good news when it is subversive. Instead, what we’ve done is drafted Christianity into the whole thing as if to give God’s blessing to these worldly values.

The gospel must subvert and undermine the way of the world in whatever culture it finds itself. In America it is the prophetic part of the gospel to challenge the accepted success culture, to find the marginalized, the downtrodden and those who are not so outwardly wonderful.

They’re God’s little people, and like all the saints, it is our task to identify with them and somehow stand things on their head and put down the mighty from their thrones and exalt the humble and meek.