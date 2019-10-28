In this list below, I’ve rounded up some of my many favorite items for men, women, children, families and teachers — mostly from Catholic small business, entrepreneurs and artists. Not only do I think these selections — many of which I already own and love and others I have on my own shopping list — make fabulous gifts, but I also love that I can give something heartfelt to friends and family, while supporting creative Catholic families and companies in the process.

Hope this gift guide matches you with some gems.

 

For Men

  1. Wood Pardon Crucifix or other handcrafted items from The Catholic Woodworker. Gorgeous, high-quality rosaries and other prayer aids.
  2. Monk Manual. “A system for being + doing” (basically the coolest type of planner you can imagine).
  3. Guadalupe Roastery. Good coffee from a company with a great mission and policies.
  4. Rugged Rosaries. Paracord rosaries with tons of styles. I think my husband owns at least three of them.
  5. SignumX T-shirt. Signum X (meaning the Sign of the Cross) apparel was started by a Catholic dad who wanted “So-Cal” style shirts with rich meaning.
  6. The Catholic Gentleman book. “A solid and practical guide to virtuous manhood.” Author Sam Guzman is a truly genuine soul and wise guide.

 

For Women

  1. Brick House in the City shirts. I love the designs, the gal behind the business, and the fact that they have a new line for kids now, too.
  2. Jewelry from Telos Art and Design. Custom faith-centered pieces with modern design. While you’re browsing the gorgeous necklaces, check out the super cool rosary window clings for the kids.
  3. Marian pillow cover from Rooted Designs. If you’re looking for something a little more holiday-themed, I also love the Advent wreath coloring pillow.
  4. Sacrifice beads from Happy Nest Home Goods. And if you want to grab sets for the little kids, here are some chewable-friendly ones from Little Praying Hands.
  5. Saint notecards from Saint Script: on my wish list. Love these beautiful, artistic cards for anytime.
  6. Catholic Mother’s Planner: It has all of the bells and whistles of a regular planner, plus inspirational quotes, spiritual challenges, feast days and more. Blessed Is She also has a lovely planner for Catholic women.

 

For Home and Family

  1. Theology of Home. More than a lovely addition to your coffee table, this book will capture you with its beautiful photography while nourishing your soul with its wisdom for cultivating authentic faith at home.
  2. Wall Rosary. So many different colors and designs, and a wonderful way to give the holy rosary a special place of honor in the home.
  3. Corda Candles. The scents are amazing and the religious theming is so cool. I have the Compline (reminiscent of the Liturgy of the Hours) and Shower of Roses (in honor of St. Therese) candles, and I plan to get more.
  4. Botanical Rosary art. From Rose Harrington, these gorgeous floral mysteries of the Rosary watercolor paintings add so much spiritual depth and color to any room.
  5. A Spouse Who Prays. This little guide to praying for your spouse and marriage has 52 intentions, one for each week of the year, that will take you through praying for an increase in the theological virtues, the cardinal virtues, the fruits and gifts of the Spirit, as well as other virtues and intentions especially important in marital life.
  6. Rosary wall hanger. From Rough2Rustic, these hangers sell out quickly, but they are lovely, useful, and perfect for a living or prayer room wall. I also love this natural wood nativity garland, which you can paint, color or stain, and jazz up any fireplace mantel.

 

For Kids

  1. First Faith Treasury books. My absolute favorite board and picture books for little ones and some of the most used and loved books in our home. Check out Father Ben Gets Ready for Mass, which is both fun and interactive while also being catechetical, and Kiddie Cat: A Child’s First Catechism Lesson as a great way to introduce little ones to the story of their Catholic faith.
  2. Saint dolls. These handmade Marzipantz shop dolls are my absolute favorites, but can be hard to get your hands on. Your little ones will also love these saint pillow dolls from Blessed Friends Forever or the wide variety of little saint dolls from Shining Light Dolls.
  3. Catholic baby swaddles. The Our Lady of Guadalupe, Sacred Heart, and Saint Francis blankets from Be a Heart Design are all adorable and perfect for boys or girls.
  4. Catholic Family Crate. Monthly packages to help you build Catholic culture at home and live liturgically. I love the activities, mementos, prayers and music that come in each box.
  5. Saint paper puppets. From Studio Senn, these come in soldier saints and princess saints and are perfect shoe stuffers (for St. Nicholas day) or stocking stuffers. While you’re at her shop, grab a Litany of Humility static cling for your bathroom mirror. (I have one and love it.)
  6. Lego Catechism of the Seven Sacraments from Holy Heroes. This book is so cool. Your kids will love it, and you’ll learn a lot from it, too!
  7. Soft saint bracelets from Chews Life. Cute and perfect for little wrists. Also check out their Divine Mercy teether, chewable rosaries, and now their beautiful rosary bracelets for older kids and adults.
  8. My Catholic Keepsake. A unique and modern Catholic baby (through high school) memory book to record both faith and developmental milestones. Such a neat way to record your child’s sacraments for him/her.
  9. Brother Francis DVDs. These episodes have solid teaching and are incredibly appealing to the little crowd. I love the Days of Advent reflections for little ones, as well as all of the various topics on saints, prayer, sacraments. Also check out the newest series, Totally Toddlers.

 

For Teachers and Catechists

  1. Coffee cozy. These adorable coffee cozies from The Cozy Wife come in tons of different colors with lots of great saint quotes, Marian titles and customizable options. Consider designing your own with your favorite Bible verse.
  2. A Teacher Who Prays: A Journal to Guide You in Praying for Your Students. Beautiful little companion for teachers to help them pray intentionally, specifically, and uniquely for their students each week.
  3. Religious tea towel. In addition to the stylish tea towels from Live Today Well, I also love their tote bags and mugs as great teacher gifts.

Shopping tip: I love to do my Christmas shopping in late October and throughout November. I even try to wrap my gifts before the First Sunday of Advent. This frees up December for making Advent a time of preparation for the birth of Jesus, rather than a month full of stress and shopping. If you haven’t tried early holiday shopping before, try it this year. I think you’ll be hooked.