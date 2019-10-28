(PublicDomainPictures/Pixabay/CC0)

The Buy Small, Buy Catholic Gift Guide

30+ Gift Ideas for Men, Women, Children, Families and Teachers

In this list below, I’ve rounded up some of my many favorite items for men, women, children, families and teachers — mostly from Catholic small business, entrepreneurs and artists. Not only do I think these selections — many of which I already own and love and others I have on my own shopping list — make fabulous gifts, but I also love that I can give something heartfelt to friends and family, while supporting creative Catholic families and companies in the process.

Hope this gift guide matches you with some gems.

For Men

Wood Pardon Crucifix or other handcrafted items from The Catholic Woodworker. Gorgeous, high-quality rosaries and other prayer aids. Monk Manual. “A system for being + doing” (basically the coolest type of planner you can imagine). Guadalupe Roastery. Good coffee from a company with a great mission and policies. Rugged Rosaries. Paracord rosaries with tons of styles. I think my husband owns at least three of them. SignumX T-shirt. Signum X (meaning the Sign of the Cross) apparel was started by a Catholic dad who wanted “So-Cal” style shirts with rich meaning. The Catholic Gentleman book. “A solid and practical guide to virtuous manhood.” Author Sam Guzman is a truly genuine soul and wise guide.

For Women

For Home and Family

Theology of Home. More than a lovely addition to your coffee table, this book will capture you with its beautiful photography while nourishing your soul with its wisdom for cultivating authentic faith at home. Wall Rosary. So many different colors and designs, and a wonderful way to give the holy rosary a special place of honor in the home. Corda Candles. The scents are amazing and the religious theming is so cool. I have the Compline (reminiscent of the Liturgy of the Hours) and Shower of Roses (in honor of St. Therese) candles, and I plan to get more. Botanical Rosary art. From Rose Harrington, these gorgeous floral mysteries of the Rosary watercolor paintings add so much spiritual depth and color to any room. A Spouse Who Prays. This little guide to praying for your spouse and marriage has 52 intentions, one for each week of the year, that will take you through praying for an increase in the theological virtues, the cardinal virtues, the fruits and gifts of the Spirit, as well as other virtues and intentions especially important in marital life. Rosary wall hanger. From Rough2Rustic, these hangers sell out quickly, but they are lovely, useful, and perfect for a living or prayer room wall. I also love this natural wood nativity garland, which you can paint, color or stain, and jazz up any fireplace mantel.

For Kids

For Teachers and Catechists

Coffee cozy. These adorable coffee cozies from The Cozy Wife come in tons of different colors with lots of great saint quotes, Marian titles and customizable options. Consider designing your own with your favorite Bible verse. A Teacher Who Prays: A Journal to Guide You in Praying for Your Students. Beautiful little companion for teachers to help them pray intentionally, specifically, and uniquely for their students each week. Religious tea towel. In addition to the stylish tea towels from Live Today Well, I also love their tote bags and mugs as great teacher gifts.

Shopping tip: I love to do my Christmas shopping in late October and throughout November. I even try to wrap my gifts before the First Sunday of Advent. This frees up December for making Advent a time of preparation for the birth of Jesus, rather than a month full of stress and shopping. If you haven’t tried early holiday shopping before, try it this year. I think you’ll be hooked.