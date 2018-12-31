Katie Warner is a stay-at-home mother, writer, speaker and evangelist who is passionate about taking small steps toward a more meaningful and spiritual life and helping others do the same. She is the author of Head & Heart: Becoming Spiritual Leaders for Your Family, a book that offers practical strategies and inspiring stories to help men and women more intentionally live out their faith within family life.

Katie is the writer behind the website, KatieWarner.com, a correspondent for the National Catholic Register, the part-time Manager of Communication & Evangelization for Catholics Come Home, a segment host on an EWTN television show, and a presenter for the Augustine Institute’s Symbolon program, as well as Catholic conferences, parishes, dioceses, and business groups.

Katie lives in Florida with her husband and two young children.