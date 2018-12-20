Puppets Bring Together Faith and Culture in Retelling of the Nativity Story

The “Nativity Story” was the final work of puppeteer Jane Henson, wife of Muppets creator Jim Henson

Jane Henson, co-creator of The Muppets, had a lifelong interest in the story of the nativity of Christ, as depicted by figurines beneath her Christmas tree. Her final project was to bring the nativity story to a wide audience through a stylized puppet show. Jane Henson's “Nativity Story” has been performed on stage in Florida and in a number of American cities, and will soon travel to England.

A Catholic Childhood Tradition

Jane Ann Nebel loved the Nativity scene beneath her parents’ Christmas tree. As a young child in St. Albans, Queens, she often played with the ceramic figurines – cradling the Baby Jesus in her palm, carefully setting him in the manger, then helping the humble shepherds and the stately Magi to move forward, step by step, to worship the newborn King.

Jane carried those happy childhood memories with her into adulthood – through her career as a puppeteer and artist who, alongside acclaimed puppeteer Jim Henson, helped to found The Muppets. Jane worked with Henson for several years on The Muppets and other projects, eventually marrying him. As their family grew, Jane quit full-time puppeteering in the early '60s and devoted herself to raising their five children; then later in life, her children grown, Jane experienced a renewed interest in her Catholic faith. She remembered the manger scene that had been such a strong influence in her childhood. She wondered, could she create one more marionette show, one in which the familiar figures from the creche would come to life, bringing the story of Jesus' birth to the world?

Jane talked with others about the project, including her daughters Cheryl, who is president of the Jim Henson Foundation, and Heather, who has her own puppet company. She also talked with Sean Keohane, director of the Pinocchio Marionette Theater in Orlando, who had studied in the 1980s at the British American Drama Academy. Then in early 2008, Keohane received a midnight call from Jane's daughter. Jane had been thinking about this “manger” thing she wanted to do. Could he meet her at her Manhattan studio space, the Carriage House, and help to flesh out a plan for the show?

Bringing Christ's Birth Into Focus – With Marionettes

The Register talked with Sean Keohane about that meeting and about the unique puppet show that resulted. “Jane was humble and shy, but she knew what she wanted,” Keohane reported. “She recounted the entire nativity story. Beyond that, she talked about Mary's parents, and about how Joseph was changed through the course of the narrative.” Keohane sat for hours with Jane Henson, drinking tea and talking about what they would do in the show. Then as the production got closer to development, Jane would call together a larger group of friends and invite their input; but always, Sean reported, she was “the mother hen sitting in the center.” She sculpted the puppet heads herself, and then worked with the creative team at the Jim Henson Studio in New York to finish the puppets.

Keohane, with Jane Henson's direction, wrote the script – and he acknowledges that he took creative license with the biblical narrative. “For instance,” he said, “Herod is an evil villain, but he's almost comical. And the character who undergoes the greatest transformation is Joseph. At the beginning, Joseph feels a little abused; but by the end, he's the protector.” Keohane noted that while nothing is completely made up, there are what he called “expanded scenes” in which he interpreted a character's reaction.

One challenge which the writers faced was to convert the biblical narrative of the birth of Christ into a drama suitable for the stage. Jane didn't want the show to be specifically “Catholic” or even religious; rather, she hoped that it would be a cultural presentation that would appeal to a wide audience. Nonetheless, Sean Keohane described the finished product as a great tool of evangelization. “You are loved,” it teaches. “God so loved the world that he gave his only Son.”

The “Nativity Story” was Jane Henson's final work. She died in 2013, but Cheryl and Heather Henson are producers of the show now, in their mother's memory.

A special performance of Jane Henson's “Nativity Story” was featured in a CBS Christmas Eve special in 2013. Hosted by Regis Philbin and filmed in New York's St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, “A New York Christmas to Remember” was a joint production of The Church of St. Paul the Apostle, Paulist Productions, and Scott Mirkin Productions.

The Play's Charitable Outreach

Sean Keohane was proud to present Jane Henson's “Nativity Story” to the public; but while the performance is great holiday entertainment for the whole family, this unique theatrical piece has a second purpose: It's offered for free to organizations that have a financial need. Last year, Sean reported, the puppet show helped to raise money for St. James Cathedral School in Orlando to install an elevator on campus for students who need it, including a disabled second-grader who sings in the choir.

Another performance at the Episcopal Church of the Messiah in Winter Garden, Florida helped to support a Christian family of refugees from the Middle East who had been displaced by ISIS. In Grand Rapids, Michigan, the production of Jane Henson's “Nativity Story” helped to raise money for new pews in the Cathedral of St. Andrew, the official seat of the Diocese of Grand Rapids.

In December 2019 the show will travel to England, where it will be presented in the late 19th-century Gothic Revival-style Union Chapel, a Congregationalist church also renowned as one of the best concert venues in London, just up the street from Islington's storied Little Angel puppet theatre. The performance will be accompanied by choirs and the Chapel's famous pipe organ, played by Claire Singer. The Henson “Nativity Story” will be staged to benefit Union Chapel's Margins Project, serving the city's homeless and in-crisis population.

To learn more about the performance or to inquire about bringing the production to your church or school, visit the website.