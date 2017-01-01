The Basilica of St. Mary Major in Rome. (Pierre-Selim Huard, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Priests Slashed by Deranged Man in Roman Basilica

Two priests were violently attacked in Rome's Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore on Saturday, January 7 – their faces slashed with a broken bottle.

Fr. Adolfo Ralf, Father Superior of the Franciscan Friars of the Immaculate, was slashed on the cheek by 42-year-old Renzo Cerro, a homeless man who burst into the sacristy and brandished the neck of a broken bottle. Fr. Angelo Gaeta, sacristan at the Basilica, was more seriously injured, sustaining a deep wound from cheekbone to chin. Both priests were treated in the hospital and are expected to make a full recovery.

Attacker Had a Troubled History

Renzo Cerro, the attacker, attempted to flee the basilica on foot; but he was stopped in the nearby Piazza Dante by Carabinieri, Italian police, and by the basilica's own guards who were patrolling the area surrounding the basilica – part of an enhanced police presence in the wake of recent terror threats against the Vatican. According to The Italian Insider, Cerro suffers from psychological disorders and already had a criminal record. When he was apprehended, he told the officers, “The Church does not understand me.”

A Religious Community in Turmoil

Today the Franciscan Friars of the Immaculate (FFI) have about 300 professed members, who serve the Church on six continents. The two priests who were attacked last Saturday were among a group of friars who filed a complaint against Fr. Stefano Manelli, former head of the order, accusing him of alleged abuses of power.

Fr. Fidenzio Volpi, a Capuchin Franciscan who was put in charge of the investigation into Manelli's leadership, accused Fr. Manelli and his family of financial misconduct. Father Volpi criticized the direction which the order was headed under Fr. Manelli, charging that they had succumbed to a “crypto-lefebvrian and definitely traditionalist drift”; and he forbade them from celebrating the Latin Mass. Father Manelli was later ousted by Pope Francis in 2013.