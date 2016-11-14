Blogs | Dec. 20, 2016

Planned Parenthood's So Sad, Very Bad Week

Facing Criminal Prosecution, and All Their Friends Are Gone

Kathy Schiffer

There was bad news on top of bad news for Planned Parenthood this week. It looks like the abortion organization will face prosecution for their role in selling aborted baby body parts. On December 19, the Senate Judiciary Committee referred their case against four Planned Parenthood organizations and three organ procurement companies to the FBI and the Department of Justice for “investigation and possible prosecution.” Sen. Chuck Grassley, Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said in his letter to Attorney General Loretta Lynch and FBI Director James Comey,

The facts uncovered raise a reasonable suspicion that these organizations, and/or individuals employed by them, may have engaged in a conspiracy to violate the fetal tissue law.

But it gets worse. Grassley also alleges a possible cover-up by the Planned Parenthood Federation of America: “In addition,” Grassley writes,

...as also described in the attached report, it appears that the Planned Parenthood Federation of America learned that its affiliates engaging in paid fetal tissue programs were not following the policies and procedures it had put in place to ensure compliance with 42 U.S.C. § 289g-2. However, instead of exercising its oversight procedures to bring them into compliance, it contacted the affiliates involved and then altered those oversight procedures in a manner that allowed the affiliates’ conduct to continue.

The four Planned Parenthood organizations cited in today's letter are

Planned Parenthood Mar Monte;

Planned Parenthood Los Angeles;

Planned Parenthood Northern California; and

Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest.

These four clinics were all exposed in undercover video recordings by the nonprofit Center for Medical Progress. The videos, which were released sequentially by CMP founder David Daleiden, proved that Planned Parenthood had illegally profited financially by selling aborted baby remains to three organ procurement organizations: StemExpress, LLC; Advanced Bioscience Resources, Inc.; and Novogenix Laboratories, LLC. Each of those organizations may also face criminal prosecution for their activities, as revealed in Daleiden's undercover videos.

Mat Staver, whose organization Liberty Counsel is defending CMP investigator Sandra Merrill, said of Monday's announcement, “This referral by the Senate Judiciary is a positive step to reveal and to eliminate this barbaric practice of human genocide.”

And Lila Rose, pro-life activist, said in a statement to Breitbart News,

Planned Parenthood has claimed for more than a year that it did nothing illegal in its grotesque practice of trafficking aborted baby body parts for money. Now, a second congressional investigation has uncovered more evidence that has led to four more Planned Parenthood affiliates and Planned Parenthood’s national office being referred to federal law enforcement.

Rose also recalled the referral two weeks ago of a case against Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast. In that case, the House Select Investigative Panel on Infant Lives referred the case to the Texas Attorney General for criminal prosecution. “This is not a set of isolated incidences or a few rogue employees,” Rose reported. “The evidence shows that these crimes were coordinated at the highest levels of Planned Parenthood.”

In addition to the above-listed criminal prosecutions which will now move forward, Rose has called for the elimination of all taxpayer funding for the abortion chain.

More Bad News from the Texas DA's Office

But the bad news for Planned Parenthood doesn't end there. Besides the threat of criminal prosecution and a public relations nightmare, the abortion giant has suffered the loss of its most supportive friends in the state of Texas.

Harris County District Attorney Devon Anderson, a Republican originally appointed by former Texas Governor Rick Perry, had inflamed pro-life citizens when she announced that Planned Parenthood had been cleared of misusing fetal tissue, and instead she indicted the Center for Medical Progress, makers of the undercover video which exposed Planned Parenthood's illegal practices. In November, the unpopular Anderson was defeated at the polls, ousted from the DA seat by pro-life candidate Kim Ogg.

And on December 16, even before taking the Oath of Office, District Attorney-elect Kim Ogg told at least 37 prosecutors who had served under DA Devon Anderson that they would be fired. Among the prosecutors to be terminated is Assistant District Attorney Sunni Mitchell, who was blamed for leaking information from the “secret” grand jury process to Planned Parenthood and working with them to indict undercover journalists David Daleiden and Sandra Merritt.

The Houston Press reported that at a press conference late Friday, Ogg said those prosecutors were almost all in leadership positions; 11 of the positions were middle-management and will not be restored. According to the Houston Press:

Ogg said that the firings were part of her vision for a “culture change” at the DA's office — the issue on which she mounted her campaign. Some of the prosecutors were fired because of prosecutorial misconduct, some of which has been documented in “news stories,” Ogg said.

Responding to critics who objected to her firing of the 37 attorneys, Ogg said, “While I'm not prepared to discuss specific dismissals, I will tell you that integrity will be the hallmark of this administration, and that every lawyer has a duty to the public, to themselves and to their client to perform each duty in an ethical fashion.”

What's next for Planned Parenthood?

Cecile Richards, the organization's president, talked last month with liberal TV host Rachel Maddow about the organization's “Doomsday Plan” under President-elect Donald Trump. “So it is important,” Richards said, “and we will absolutely be fighting for a justice of the Supreme Court who supports this right [to abortion] for women.”

But even Rachel Maddow acknowledged that this was likely just a pipe dream, and that there would not be a pro-abortion Supreme Court justice nominated during the Trump presidency.

The times, they are a-changing.