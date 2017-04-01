ABOVE: Ruth the sheep. BELOW: Joseph, Bo the donkey, Mary. (All photos courtesy Sony Pictures)

Blogs | Apr. 26, 2017

Patricia Heaton Joins Cast of Animated Christmas Story, “The Star”

The animated film will tell the story of the first Christmas through the eyes of the animals who witnessed it.

On Nov. 10, Sony Pictures Animation will release its highly anticipated faith-and-family film “The Star” in theaters nationwide. The animated film will tell the story of the first Christmas through the eyes of the animals who witnessed it. Sony Pictures describes the story:

A small but brave donkey named Bo yearns for a life beyond his daily grind at the village mill. One day he finds the courage to break free and finally goes on the adventure of his dreams. On his journey he teams up with Ruth, a lovable sheep who has lost her flock, and Dave, a dove with lofty aspirations. Along with three wisecracking camels and some eccentric stable animals, Bo and his new friends follow the Star and become accidental heroes in the greatest story ever told – the first Christmas.

And today, on April 26, Sony Pictures released the first images of four of the film's characters, including Edith the cow, played by three-time Emmy winner Patricia Heaton.

Besides Heaton, the cast of “The Star” features celebrity voice talent including Steven Yeun (Bo the donkey), Kelly Clarkson (Leah the horse), Aidy Bryant (Ruth the sheep), Keegan-Michael Key (Dave the dove), Kristin Chenoweth (Mouse), Anthony Anderson (Zach the goat), Gabriel Iglesias (Rufus the dog), Ving Rhames (Thaddeus the dog), national radio personality Delilah Rene (Elizabeth), Kris Kristofferson (Old Donkey), Gina Rodriguez (Mary), and Zachary Levi (Joseph). Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry and Tracy Morgan play the three camels (Deborah, Cyrus and Felix) and Christopher Plummer stars as King Herod.

Patricia Heaton called “The Star” the perfect family movie. “It gives an ‘animals’-eye view’ of the first Christmas in a way that is funny, engaging and inspiring,” Heaton said. “Moms, dads, grandparents and kids will be swept up in the adventure of a new look at a timeless story.”

About the Production



DeVon Franklin, executive producer of “The Star”, is well known for the faith film “Miracles From Heaven.”

“The Star” is directed by Academy Award-nominated writer/director Timothy Reckart (“Head Over Heels”); executive-produced by DeVon Franklin (“Miracles From Heaven”), Lisa Henson and Brian Henson (The Jim Henson Company) and Ben Waisbren; produced by Jennifer Magee-Cook; with a story by Simon Moore and Carlos Kotkin, and screenplay by Carlos Kotkin. Digital animation is provided by Cinesite Studios.