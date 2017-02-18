(Credit: Priests for Life)

Norma McCorvey Was Wrong, Then She Was Right — May God Welcome Her Home

Norma McCorvey, the “Jane Roe” in the Roe v. Wade decision, said after her conversion, “I am dedicated to spending the rest of my life undoing the law that bears my name.”

Norma McCorvey, whose infamous “Roe v. Wade” case reached the Supreme Court and resulted in the legalization of abortion across America, died Saturday, Feb. 18 at the age of 69. Journalist Joshua Prager, who has been working on a book about the Roe v. Wade decision, told the Washington Post that McCorvey died of heart disease at an assisted-care facility in Texas.

McCorvey – known by abortion proponents under the pseudonym “Jane Roe” – was only 21 years old, a high school drop-out and “street kid” who had lived in a Catholic boarding school and a reform school for delinquents, facing drug and alcohol addiction and abuse – when she found herself expecting a child. She'd already given birth to two children: a daughter Melissa, who was conceived during her brief marriage to sheet-metal worker Elwood “Woody” McCorvey, and who was being raised by Norma's parents; and another whom she'd put up for adoption. She was desperate to obtain an abortion this time, although the procedure was illegal in her home state of Texas.

Enter Sarah Weddington, a pro-abortion feminist attorney who saw Norma's pregnancy as an opportunity to challenge the Texas abortion law, and to advance abortion as a choice available to all women. Weddington, who had aborted her own child, did not help Norma to obtain an abortion; rather, she used her to build a class-action suit defining abortion as a “right.” Roe v. Wade eventually made its way to the U.S. Supreme Court; and on Jan. 22, 1973, the U.S. Supreme Court, in a 7-2 decision, affirmed the legality of a woman's right to choose abortion throughout all nine months of pregnancy. The “right to privacy” named in the Supreme Court decision is not found specifically but is, according to Roe v. Wade, to be implied in the “penumbra” of the Constitution.

The Grace of God Touches Norma's Heart

Norma McCorvey might have continued on the trajectory of support for abortion rights, but in the 1980s she became a born-again Christian, being baptized in a swimming pool by Evangelical pastor Philip “Flip” Benham. She admitted publicly that she had lied – that her pregnancy was caused, not by a rape, but by an affair which she believed was “love.” She came to understand that it was pro-life Christians, not abortion advocates, who extended a hand of friendship; and Norma became a spokesperson for the pro-life cause.

But God wasn't finished with her. On Aug. 17, 1998, McCorvey took the next step: She was received into the Catholic Church at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Dallas, Texas. She wrote about her conversion on the website of Priests For Life, explaining:

My Mom was a Roman Catholic, and she would often take me to Catholic Churches and leave me at Mass alone. There aren’t many good memories from my childhood, but this is one of them. I liked it so much and was often moved to tears. I felt the presence of God. There was something very moving about the Catholic ritual and symbolism — the procession with the priest and altar boys, the incense, cross, and candles, the statues and the music. I knew God was everywhere, but in Catholic Churches I always felt especially close to Him. When I asked my Mom why she would take me there, she said, “Remember, the Catholic Church was the first Church.” I knew I couldn’t take communion, but I was content.

The thing that I found out about church is that no one bothers you — you’re just praying and being with God, His Son, and the Blessed Virgin Mary. There’s nothing else on your mind. I find peace in that. Mass is a time for cleansing your soul. You’re in His house and everything is quiet except for the priest saying the Mass. It’s a time to spend only with God.

The practice of going to Mass occasionally continued into my adult life. After my baptism, my friend Connie Gonzales and I would worship regularly at Hillcrest Bible Church on three Sundays out of the month. There was one Sunday each month, though, that we called “God’s Sunday,” on which we would go to Catholic Mass.

So the Catholic Church, and the idea of formally joining it, was never that far from my mind. Several events and the answers to a few key questions brought me to the definite decision to do so.

Norma talked about the day she was received into the Church: Her sponsor was Lynn Mills, a pro-life activist from Detroit. Five priests concelebrated the Mass, including Fr. Ed Robinson, Fr. Frank Pavone, and Fr. Jonathan Austin, who was assigned to St. Monica's parish. Looking back on the day, Norma wrote:

I made my profession of faith standing before these five priests, and Fr. Frank placed the oil upon my forehead, signifying the strength of the Holy Spirit and imparting the Spirit's gifts that come in Confirmation. Then the Eucharistic Sacrifice was offered.

...I started getting cold chills right before I went up for my first Holy Communion. I knew somehow that it was Holy Spirit. Then when I received the flesh of Christ's body and his blood, I felt a real sense of inner peace.

In recent years, McCorvey has had harsh words for the abortion industry, which championed her case in 1973. “I think it's safe to say,” she wrote,

“...that the entire abortion industry is based on a lie.... I am dedicated to spending the rest of my life undoing the law that bears my name.”

Norma McCorvey was a troubled woman whose life was characterized by missteps, although she never really had an abortion. Her heart was sincere, though; and when God revealed Himself to her, she embraced the faith enthusiastically. May she know the love and mercy of God for all eternity.