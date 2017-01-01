Bishop David Choby in 2011 (Credit: ‘Diezba’, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Bishop David Choby, Facing Severe Health Crisis, Resumes Control of Nashville Diocese

Bishop David R. Choby, still in critical condition due to a blood infection which has affected his heart, has resumed the responsibilities of his office as Bishop of Nashville. In a statement published Wednesday, Feb. 2, communications director Nick Musacchio reported that:

In his letter to the diocese of Feb. 25, the bishop indicated that he was not able to fulfill his responsibilities at that time and considered the diocese to be impeded. Bishop Choby has resumed the responsibilities of his office as Bishop of Nashville. In assistance to the bishop, the vicars general will address day to day matters. Those other matters requiring Bishop Choby's direct attention as set forth under canon law will be addressed by him.

The statement also indicates that Bishop Choby has been released from the hospital, although he remains in critical condition. According to the statement:

In consultation with his medical team and his family, Bishop David R. Choby has participated in decisions related to the next steps of his care. Today he was transferred out of St. Thomas West Hospital and his medical care will continue. His relocation is not a reflection on the state of his health, which remains the same, but rather a personal preference. The family has asked that the bishop's location not be disclosed.

A source told the Register that doctors are still attempting to treat the blood infection which Bishop Choby acquired during hospitalization for a February 7 fall at his home. Once doctors are able to defeat the infection, Bishop Choby will need to have surgery to repair his spine, which is broken in two places. At present, Bishop Choby is coherent but remains bedridden and heavily sedated.

All episcopal liturgies for the Diocese of Nashville – including the Chrism Mass, confirmations, and ordinations to the priesthood and the diaconate – have been reassigned to other bishops.

Please continue to pray for Bishop Choby, and for the Diocese of Nashville.