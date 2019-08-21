Australian Cardinal George Pell is driven away in a white prison van from the Supreme Court of Victoria in Melbourne on Aug. 21, 2019. (WILLIAM WEST/AFP/Getty Images)

What People Are Saying About Cardinal Pell Today

Notable commentary and official reactions from around the Church and the world

The Australian Disgrace

“This astonishing, indeed incomprehensible, decision calls into the gravest doubt the quality of justice in Australia—and the possibility of any Catholic cleric charged with sexual abuse to receive a fair trial or a fair consideration of the probity of his trial.” —George Weigel, First Things

Why Justice Mark Weinberg believed George Pell should go free

“Justice Mark Weinberg said he was not convinced by the victim's evidence and could not exclude the possibility that some parts of the former choirboy's testimony were ‘concocted.’” —The Age

Ruling cements Pell’s profile as the Dreyfus or Hiss of the Catholic abuse crisis

“From here on out, George Pell is likely to be a symbol of clerical arrogance and culpability to some, and a cautionary tale about hysteria and false allegations to others.” —John Allen, Crux

Cardinal Pell, Scapegoat

“It is a shameful day. The conviction of Pell is an outrage—not because he is a cardinal of the Catholic Church, but because the case against him was not proved, and could not be proved, beyond a reasonable doubt.” —Matthew Schmitz

Cardinal Pell analysis: What happens next?

“The Pell case has become something of a litmus test for the Church’s handling of abuse” —The Tablet

Vatican Statement on Cardinal Pell Decision

As the proceedings continue to develop, the Holy See recalls that the Cardinal has always maintained his innocence throughout the judicial process and that it is his right to appeal to the High Court. —Matteo Bruni, Director, Holy See Press Office

Statement from Australian Catholic Bishops Conference

“The Catholic Bishops of Australia believe all Australians must be equal under the law and accept today’s judgement accordingly.” —Archbishop Mark Coleridge, President of the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference

A Statement on the Cardinal Pell Matter

“Reasonable people have taken different views when presented with the same evidence and I urge everyone to maintain calm and civility.” —Archbishop Anthony Fisher (Sydney)

Statement on Cardinal George Pell

“I respectfully receive the Court’s decision, and I encourage everyone to do the same.” —Archbishop Peter A. Comensoli (Melbourne)