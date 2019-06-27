Kevin Knight is the Blog and Social Media Editor of the National Catholic Register.
Last week, the Register asked for pictures of processions on Sunday’s Solemnity of Corpus Christi, and our readers responded generously. Here are more than 50 of the best photos from celebrations throughout the United States, London and Malta.
ALTA LOMA, CALIFORNIA
St. Peter and St. Paul
Photos by Ryan Beck
BAYONNE, NEW JERSEY
Mount Carmel to St. Mary, Star of the Sea
Photos by Angie Reyes Pimentel
CLEVELAND, OHIO
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish
(Benediction and Procession for Life at Preterm Abortion Facility)
Photos 1-4 by Sr. Tonia Borsellino; Photo 5 by John Noall
ENGLEWOOD, COLORADO
Holy Name Parish
Photos by Shandra Emrich
FORT ANN, NEW YORK
St. Ann’s Parish
Photos by Maureen Barber
FORT COLLINS, COLORADO
St. Joseph Parish (Federation of North American Explorers)
Photo by T. Selken
HORSHAM, PENNSYLVANIA
St. Catherine of Siena Church
Photos by Debbie Young
LONDON, ENGLAND
Covent Garden Piazza (Corpus Christi Church)
Photos by Beatrice T.
MDINA, MALTA
Photos by Sr. Celia Agius-Vadala’
PORTLAND, OREGON
Zomic (Myanmar) Catholic Community
Photo by Francis Khampi
ROCHESTER, NEW YORK
St. Alban’s Catholic Church (Ordinariate of the Chair of St. Peter)
Photos by Peter Jesserer Smith
SOUTH EUCLID, OHIO
Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish
Photo by Michael Murray
TONOPAH, ARIZONA
Our Lady of Solitude Monastery
Photos by Sr. John-Mark Maria PCPA
TORONTO, CANADA
Blessed Sacrament Parish
Photos by Monica Llano
TRUMBULL, CONNECTICUT
St. Catherine of Siena Parish
Photos by Kate Gombos
WALLA WALLA, WASHINGTON
Photos by B. Neal
WASHINGTON, D.C.
Photos by Marketin Pici
WHITEHALL, NEW YORK
Our Lady of Hope
Photos by Kathy Bernhard