Peter Paul Rubens, “Saint Michael expelling Lucifer and the Rebellious Angels,” 1622

The Powerful Chaplet Given by the Prince of Angels

In the 19th century St. Michael appeared to give us a prayer that came with promises of exceptional spiritual benefits.

St. Michael has appeared several times over the centuries.

In the 19th century, the Chaplet of St. Michael originated from St. Michael himself when he appeared to a Portuguese Carmelite nun named Antonia d'Astonac. He told her to honor him and also glorify God with these nine salutations to the nine Choirs of Angels.

Before looking at the chaplet, which St. Michael meant for all of us, not just the simple nun, it’s good to know it was approved by Blessed Pius IX in 1851. In addition, the saintly pope attached indulgences to it for four different prescribed works. We won’t go over them since these particular indulgences re not now mentioned in the Holy See’s official Enchiridion of Indulgences, Fourth Editor, which is the latest word on different indulgences from in 1999.

Now for the nine Choirs of Angels. In order they are the Seraphim, Cherubim, Thrones, Dominations, Powers, Virtues, Principalities, Archangels and Angels.

During the vision to Sister Antonia, St. Michael also added a promise that everyone who practiced this devotion would have an escort of nine angels, one he would send from each angelic choir to accompany the devotees at the times he or she approached Holy Communion.

To whomever prayed the chaplet of nine salutations every day, St. Michael further promised that during their life they would also enjoy his constant assistance plus that of all the holy angels, and after their death, all the angels would accompany them and then deliver them and free them and all their loved ones and relatives, the direct family, from Purgatory.

Now for the chaplet.

How to Pray The Chaplet of St. Michael

O God, come to my assistance. O Lord, make haste to help me. Glory be to the Father, etc.

[Say one Our Father and three Hail Marys after each of the following nine salutations in honor of the nine Choirs of Angels]

1. By the intercession of St. Michael and the celestial Choir of Seraphim may the Lord make us worthy to burn with the fire of perfect charity. Amen.

2. By the intercession of St. Michael and the celestial Choir of Cherubim may the Lord grant us the grace to leave the ways of sin and run in the paths of Christian perfection. Amen.

3. By the intercession of St. Michael and the celestial Choir of Thrones may the Lord infuse into our hearts a true and sincere spirit of humility. Amen.

4. By the intercession of St. Michael and the celestial Choir of Dominations may the Lord give us grace to govern our senses and overcome any unruly passions. Amen.

5. By the intercession of St. Michael and the celestial Choir of Virtues may the Lord preserve us from evil and falling into temptation. Amen.

6. By the intercession of St. Michael and the celestial Choir of Powers may the Lord protect our souls against the snares and temptations of the devil. Amen.

7. By the intercession of St. Michael and the celestial Choir of Principalities may God fill our souls with a true spirit of obedience. Amen.

8. By the intercession of St. Michael and the celestial Choir of Archangels may the Lord give us perseverance in faith and in all good works in order that we may attain the glory of Heaven.

Amen.

9. By the intercession of St. Michael and the celestial Choir of Angels may the Lord grant us to be protected by them in this mortal life and conducted in the life to come to Heaven.

Amen.

Say one Our Father in honor of each of the following leading Angels: St. Michael, St. Gabriel, St. Raphael and our Guardian Angel.

Concluding prayers:

O glorious prince St. Michael, chief and commander of the heavenly hosts, guardian of souls, vanquisher of rebel spirits, servant in the house of the Divine King and our admirable conductor, you who shine with excellence and superhuman virtue deliver us from all evil, who turn to you with confidence and enable us by your gracious protection to serve God more and more faithfully every day.

Pray for us, O glorious St. Michael, Prince of the Church of Jesus Christ, that we may be made worthy of His promises.

Almighty and Everlasting God, Who, by a prodigy of goodness and a merciful desire for the salvation of all men, has appointed the most glorious Archangel St. Michael Prince of Your Church, make us worthy, we ask You, to be delivered from all our enemies, that none of them may harass us at the hour of death, but that we may be conducted by him into Your Presence. This we ask through the merits of Jesus Christ Our Lord.

Amen.