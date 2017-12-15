Franciscan Father Andrew Apostoli (1942-2017) (2004 EWTN photo)

Fr. Andrew Apostoli’s Wake and Funeral Arrangements

Both will be held the week before Christmas.

The Franciscan Friars of the Renewal have announced the wake and funeral arrangements for Father Andrew Apostoli, one of their founders and longtime EWTN host who died on Dec. 13.

Reflecting on this time of his death, we see that for Father Apostoli, a priest so dedicated to Our Lady of Fatima and spreading her messages, he died on the 13th of the month. Although not one of the 13ths on which Our Lady appeared at Fatima, the connection is clear.

So, too, is the message of the particular liturgical feast that day as the Church celebrated St. Lucy. Who is the patron saint of Sr. Lucia, one of the three Fatima children-seers.

Add this also. His death came the morning after the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe who is the patroness of the Community of the Franciscan Friars of the Renewal and every friar is consecrated to her under this title. It was as if Our Lady of Guadalupe was repeating her words, “Am I not here, I who have the honor to be your Mother? Are you not in my shadow and under my protection? Am I not the source of your joy? Are you not in the hollow of my mantle, in the crossing of my arms? Do you need something more?”

Both the wake and funeral will be held at St. Casimir Catholic Church at 259 Nepperhan Ave. in Yonkers, New York.

Wake

The wake for Father Apostoli will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 19. The schedule is:

2:00 pm begins open viewing in the Church of St. Casimir open to the public.

6:30 pm begins a Prayer Vigil to which the public is invited.

This will include:

Rosary with Meditations written by Father Andrew

Eulogies

Solemn Vespers from the Office of the Dead

The presider and homilist will be Father Luke Mary, CFR

Dismissal will be at 9:00 pm

There will be an all-night vigil for the Friars, Sisters, and Family only

Funeral

The funeral for Father Apostoli will be on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

It will begin at 7:00 am with Office of Readings from the Office of the Dead. The public is invited.

At 9:00 am there will be Lauds from the Office of the Dead led by the Friars of St. Leopold Friary. The public is invited.

At 9:30 am there will be the closing of the casket.

At 10:00 am the Mass of Christian Burial for Father Apostoli begins. The public is invited.

The principal celebrant for the Mass will be Father John Paul Ouellette, CFR, the friars’ community servant (superior). The homilist will be Father Glenn Sudano, CFR, one of the seven friars who with Father Apostoli founded the Franciscan Friars of the Renewal.

Priests Who Would Like to Concelebrate Are Asked to Bring Their Own Alb and White Chasuble