(Wikimedia Commons)

Has St. Thérèse Ever Given You a Rose? The Register Wants to Hear From You!

"After my death, I will let fall a shower of roses," St. Thérèse promised. Have you ever received one in answer to your prayers to the Little Flower?

When St. Thérèse, the Little Flower, was dying, she famously said, “After my death, I will let fall a shower of roses. I will spend my heaven doing good upon earth. I will raise up a mighty host of little saints. My mission is to make God loved...”

Since then, people as countless as the stars in the sky have experienced this saint making good on her prediction. Once they’ve prayed to her for her intercession — and even at times before a series of prayers to her are completed — St. Thérèse often signals her love and presence by giving them a rose in some way or other.

(It doesn’t necessarily have to be a live rose, mind you. A reminder, like a photo, will do.)

And naturally, we have to remember there are times when she might not give that rose in confirmation at all, when as with all prayers, the answer expected might be to the detriment of the soul or to one’s good graces, or family life, or health. It doesn’t take long to come up with a few examples of what those things might.be.

Still, St. Thérèse’s shower of roses is always going strong and considering the world surely reaches the downpour stage on more occasions than we can imagine. Depending on the situation, it might even be a deluge.

Has St. Thérèse sent you a rose? A shower of roses? In answer to your prayers for a particular intention?

If she has, would you consider sharing your story to possibly be included in a Register article either on the website or print edition? We’d love to share a few of these stories with our readers to inspire them.

If you would like to have your story considered for the article, in thanksgiving to St. Thérèse for her favors, please email editor@ewtn.com. (The sooner the better!)