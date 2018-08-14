A Eucharistic Holy Hour at Holy Trinity Parish and School (Foundation of Jesus the Divine Mercy)

‘Global Family Eucharistic Holy Hour’ is Coming to TV

Imagine a church full of children praying the Rosary and Divine Mercy chaplet at a Family Eucharistic Holy Hour to be shown on EWTN television.

“The children are prayer warriors. That’s what is so important. The kids are doing the battle when they are praying — praying for families,” says Pat Polachek, one of the main organizers of the Global Family Eucharistic Holy Hour.

This Holy Hour with Rosary, Divine Mercy Chaplet with a new melody written especially for children, along with Eucharistic adoration might be taking place at a parish in Pittsburgh, but it’s meant to spread around the world. Thanks to its upcoming debut airing on EWTN TV, it will do that in the speed television signals circle the globe (see trailer).

For Polachek, the hope is to unite children and families as they pray the Holy Rosary and Divine Mercy Chaplet in the Eucharistic presence of Jesus — and to pray for and with those on every continent.

That’s done as easy as it’s said because the children will be praying the official World Mission Rosary.

Who began this Rosary was none other than Venerable Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen. In 1951, a year after he assumed the position of national director of the Society for the Propagation of the Faith, he introduced a World Mission Rosary to his radio audience telling them he designed the World Mission Rosary because “We must pray, and not for ourselves, but for the world.”

Many people over the years have seen this Rosary because the colors of beads — white, blue, green, red, and yellow — change with each decade to include in the prayer all continents and all people.

Of course, the nearly 400 children praying this EWTN televised Global Family Eucharistic Holy Hour will be doing so at the church of Holy Trinity Catholic Parish and School in Robinson Township, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. This area is home base for the Foundation of Jesus The Divine Mercy.

During the Holy Hour “the children will be praying for families, sanctity of life, purity vocations, and world peace,” explains Polacek. She fully expects during this time each child will have a profound encounter between themselves and Jesus “as they contemplate him the most Blessed Sacrament.”

For the children, one of the foundation’s Patron Role Models is Venerable Carlo Acutis and Warrior Patron Saints include Sts. Jacinta and Francisco Marto. Each had a strong devotion to the Rosary and the Eucharistic Jesus.

Divine Mercy Chaplet Too

Not only will the children be praying the Rosary, but they will also pray (sing) the Divine Mercy Chaplet. Actually, in solidarity with the theme, they will be singing it as a Global Divine Mercy Chaplet with a new melody written especially with children in mind. And it will be global because edited into the chaplet’s decades will be children from other countries singing in different languages — Polish, Spanish, Vietnamese, and Khasi.

“They’re doing the same motions with the same melody,” explains Polachek. Already interest is growing around the world because weeks ago a seminarian from Ghana, a foundation from Uganda, and a woman who heads a children’s choir in Rwanda contacted her about this chaplet.

This Global Family Eucharistic Holy Hour is an important step because, Polacek reminds, on the 6th day of the Divine Mercy Novena Jesus told St. Faustina, Today bring to Me the meek and humble souls and the souls of little children, and immerse them in My mercy. These souls most closely resemble My Heart. They strengthened Me during My bitter agony. I saw them as earthly Angels, who will keep vigil at My altars. I pour out upon them whole torrents of grace. Only the humble soul is capable of receiving My grace. I favor humble souls with My confidence.

The children from Holy Trinity as well as the children edited in from other countries will be singing and using the motions to accompany the words that are done specifically with them in mind.

Polacek tells the story of how it evolved. In 2011 the foundation started to pray for a melody for the children. Two years later at the Catholic Family Eucharistic Conference in Wichita, she heard Joe and Mary Ann Renna and their children singing. Polachek asked if they had music for the Divine Mercy Chaplet for children. Mary Ann told her it was in the works. They had been praying for God for a melody for the chaplet.

Divine Providence took over.

As all were praying for everything to come to fruition, in 2013 Polachek was invited to be on Father Andrew Apostoli’s Sunday Night Live program in November. Right after it was filmed, he arranged for Polachek and her friend to meet with the Pontifical Mission Society to discuss the Divine Mercy Chaplet and the World Mission Rosary which Fulton Sheen inaugurated. Father Apostoli was vice postulator for Fulton Sheen’s cause at the time.

Driving down the expressway on the way to the meeting, Father Apostoli told them to look at the rainbow. Polachek gave her friend her phone to take a photo of it, and as it was being handed back, Polachek received email.

It was from Mary Ann Renna informing her the music and motions for the chaplet were finished. Polachek “looked at the clock and it was 3 o’clock.”

Scroll to see instructions for singing this chaplet with motions.

Father Apostoli isn’t the only one who has heard about this work of the Foundation of Jesus The Divine Mercy. Others who have met with Polachek include Marian Father and Divine Mercy authority Father Seraphim Michalenko, and when she was in Poland Cardinal Stanisław Dziwisz, who had been St. Pope John Paul II’s personal secretary, met with her.

How the foundation grew is the subject of a new video titled The Golden Rose…Unfolding. It should be appearing on the foundation’s website JesusTheDivineMercy.com on August 15. Working with president Polachek is vice president Bernadette Conklin, also founder Preborn Jesus Ministry.

EWTN Showing and More

On Aug. 20, at 4:00 pm (Eastern Time), EWTN will air this Global Family Eucharistic Holy Hour. Polachek said there will be another program on EWTN in October. At the same time, hopes are strong that this showing and the foundation’s efforts will help spread these holy hours with this Rosary (World Mission Rosary) and the Divine Mercy Chaplet to schools and parishes around the country, and even the world.

Remember, Jesus told Faustina to bring the souls of children to him. He never turns them away, as he proved in the gospels. The Global Family Eucharistic Holy Hour is a new vehicle bring the children to where Jesus wants them.