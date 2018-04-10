John Clark is an author and speechwriter. His first book Who’s Got You? reached #1 in the Amazon Kindle “Fatherhood” category and his new book How to Be a Superman Dad in a Kryptonite World, Even When You Can’t Afford A Decent Cape was just released by Guiding Light Books. He has written hundreds of articles and blogs about Catholic family life and apologetics in such places as Seton Magazine, Catholic Digest, and Homiletic and Pastoral Review. A graduate of Christendom College, John and his wife Lisa have nine children and live in Virginia.
It was widely reported last week that Pope Francis, in an interview with Eugenio Scalfari of La Repubblica, said that, “Hell does not exist.”
The Vatican quickly responded, in effect, that this “quotation” should not “be considered as a faithful transcription of the Holy Father’s words.” In fact, the Vatican clarified that Mr. Scalfari had not even officially conducted an interview with Pope Francis, though the two had met and had a conversation at the pope’s residence. Nevertheless, the story took on a life of its own, and the internet was ablaze with comments. I even received emails and text messages from both Catholic and non-Catholic friends asking me if Pope Francis had actually said that, so I referred them to the Vatican’s official response.
Though the Vatican’s pithy response was prompt, one might speculate as to whether it was sufficient. One might further speculate as to whether the time was ripe for a “teachable moment,” as the kids say today. I guess the Thomist in me would have been happier if the Vatican’s response had included the actual teaching on Hell; after all, neither Scripture nor magisterial pronouncements are exactly lacking on the topic. Moreover, it would have given me something meatier to forward to my friends to answer their fundamental question about Hell’s existence.
In that spirit, I would reference the following.
In his Catholic Dictionary, Father John Hardon explains that de fide (“of faith”) teachings of the Catholic Church are “infallibly true” and that their “infallible certitude derives ultimately from divine revelation.”
Does the church have any de fide teachings regarding Hell? The answer is yes. Ludwig Ott, in his famous and oft-cited Fundamentals of Catholic Dogma, lists two specific de fide teachings that apply to our present conversation. First: “The souls of those who die in the condition of personal grievous sin enter Hell.” Second: “The punishment of Hell lasts for all eternity.”
That these are divinely revealed teachings can only be missed with gross negligence or outright refusal. In rejecting God, man risks eternal punishment in Hell—this is a consistent thread running throughout Scripture. Dire warnings about Hell appear in the Old Testament, and Ott references several such passages, including Daniel 12:2, “And many of those who sleep in the dust of the earth shall awake, some to everlasting life, and some to shame and everlasting contempt.” There is also Judith 16:17, “Woe to the nations that rise up against my people! The Lord Almighty will take vengeance on them in the day of judgment; fire and worms he will give to their flesh; they shall weep in pain for ever.” The New Testament contains many passages as well. Saint Paul’s letters frequently reference Hell, as in 2 Thessalonians 1:9, “They shall suffer the punishment of eternal destruction and exclusion from the presence of the Lord and from the glory of his might....” Of course, the weightiest warnings come from the very lips of Christ, such as Matthew 25: 41 & 46, “Then he will say to those at his left hand, ‘Depart from me, you cursed, into the eternal fire prepared for the devil and his angels’…And they will go away into eternal punishment…” In case one didn’t get the point in the first six dozen books of Scripture, Revelation 20:10 reads, “…the devil who had deceived them was thrown into the lake of fire and brimstone where the beast and the false prophet were, and they will be tormented day and night for ever and ever.”
That Hell is a place of eternal punishment was reiterated by the Athanasian Creed itself as well as a number of Church councils. The Council of Constantinople in 543, for instance, clarified the fact. Seven centuries later, in 1215, the Fourth Lateran Council defined: “And all these will rise with their own bodies which they now have so that they may receive according to their works, whether good or bad; the wicked, a perpetual punishment with the devil; the good, eternal glory with Christ.” Six centuries later, the First Vatican Council (1869-1870) stated, “Therefore, all who die in actual mortal sin are excluded from the kingdom of God and will suffer forever the torments of hell where there is no redemption.” Moreover, Vatican I anathematized (condemned in the strongest possible ecclesiastical terminology) the contrary position: “If anyone says that a man can be justified even after death; or if he says that the punishments of the damned in hell will not last forever, let him be anathema.” Creeds, catechisms, and councils all attest to the same unchangeable teaching.
All this said, prelates in recent decades have often been reluctant to speak about Hell—so much so, in fact, that a generation of poorly catechized Catholics may have begun to wonder whether Hell is a real place after all.
Despite all of this confusion, one should note for the record that Pope Francis has hardly been shy about discussing Hell. In a morning meditation Nov. 22, 2017, for instance, when confronted with the idea that the talk of Hell might frighten people, Pope Francis said: “It is the truth. Because if you... always live far away from the Lord, perhaps there is the danger, the danger of continuing in this way, far away from the Lord for eternity.” Beyond that, he has specifically warned members of the mafia, “Convert, there is still time, so that you don’t end up in hell. That is what awaits you if you continue on this path.” Of course, these are actual quotes, which are weightier than, say, made-up stuff.
And on that last point, Mr. Scalfari’s “interview” testifies to the fact that this is not the golden age of journalism. Actually, that comment is not fair to journalists, because Scalfari is a journalist in the same sense that I am an astronaut—which is to say, I watched the movie Apollo 13 about 20 years ago. (My resume also includes listening to the song Rocket Man by Elton John). Incredibly, we are living at a time in which journalists have re-invented the meaning of the quotation mark. But authentic journalism is less an art than it is a science, it is prose rather than poetry, it is fact rather than fiction. Either it is precise or it is wrong. Something to consider the next time we read an “interview.”
I feel that this is not an honest approach to the problem. The problem is that by my count, the pope has had these conversations with Scalfari on about eight different occasions (yes, I can list them and provide links) and in each case, something significantly controversial has come out of it.
On the question of hell, the two have discussed it on at least three distinct occasions dating back to 2015, and each time the pope’s thoughts on hell have been represented along these same lines: the souls of the just will go to heaven, but the souls of those we think of as damned will simply be annihilated.
It’s important to note that Cardinal Mario Martini, who was pivotal through his leadership of the so-called “St. Gallen Mafia” that brought Bergoglio to papal power, wrote something similar not long before he died:
“I nourish the hope that sooner or later everyone will be redeemed. I am a great optimist…. My hope is that God welcomes everyone, that He is merciful, and becomes ever stronger. On the other hand, naturally, I cannot imagine how people like Hitler or an assassin who abused children can be close to God. It seems easier for me to think that these sort of people are simply annihilated…”
This is a real current in progressive theological thought, and the idea that the pope didn’t say it simply because the Vatican stated Scalfari’s representations are not an accurate transcript is wishful thinking of the kind I’d really like to believe mature Catholics could leave behind at this juncture.
As for his penchant for self-contradiction, there’s a section in Henry Sire’s book, “The Dictator Pope,” that talks about Peronism as the formative influence for a young Jorge Bergoglio. And Juan Peron, he relates, was a master of saying one thing to one audience and something completely contrary to another - always telling everyone what they wanted to hear with no concern whatsoever for the integrity of his own position.
“No one can be expected,” writes Sire, “to assess Pope Francis unless he understands the tradition of Argentinian politics, a phenomenon outside the rest of the world’s experience; the Church has been taken by surprise by Francis because it has not had the key to him: he is Juan Peron in ecclesiastical translation. Those who seek to interpret him otherwise are missing the only relevant criterion.”
The Vatican’s response was completely insufficient. The Vatican knows this. It dosen’t care.
Would it be asking so much of the Vicar of Christ for a direct statement along the lines of: “Mr Scalfari misunderstood my words. I believe there is a Hell as the Church has always taught since the beginning.”
Clarity. End of discussion.
It won’t happen. Why? Because Mr Scalfari heard and reported exactly what his friend, the pope, said.
Bet on it.
The Pope speaks often of the devil, and encourages people to go to confession. For this I am grateful. However, he does not speak of hell at all, and certainly not that any souls being in hell. With the recent controversy of his supposed comments that hell doesnt really exist, but instead souls may no longer be in existence, it is confusing as to what HE believes hell to be. I personally dont really care, as I believe what the Church has always taught about hell, regardless of what he says (or doesnt say). But this article really does very little to present examples of the Pope believing in hell as the church officially teaches.
Hell is not the place to be. Deliver us O Lord from the fires of hell. Amen.
When it comes to the afterlife I tend to become scared because I know I will never get to that state of grace where God welcomes sinners. It has been some time since I heard the threat “convert of go to Hell”. It takes an apostle who has infinite knowledge of Hell, Purgatory and Limbo. The only possible salvation for people like me is relying on God’s infinite love, mercy and forgiveness. I was hoping God would take a second look and ask “does the punishment fit the crime”?
When a young altar boy I asked my Mom if hell was real? Her measured retort was “well, nobody ever came back to inform us.
Thank you for this article as it would seem that the church has negligence on failure to speak about hell and that you would think we are all going to heaven with an ice cream cone.I remember strong sermons about heaven and hell.Sermons about right and wrong.Abortion,homosexuality and every other evil was condemned.Now we have compromise with evil and half of Catholics support abortion gay marriage and Catholic politicians passing these laws. My how we need to get back to the thought that the ice cream cone might melt in hell.