Pope Francis at the general audience in St. Peter's Square on May 23, 2018. (Daniel Ibáñez/CNA)

Why Pope Francis Says Eugenic Abortion is Like Nazi Germany

“Human society has been down this path before—many times—with uniformly horrific consequences.”

When Reuters reported that Pope Francis had likened the now-routine practice of aborting children with potential birth defects to the Nazis’ campaign “to pursue the pureness of the race,” Facebook users called for fact checkers to review the story.

The Vatican confirmed that the pope had indeed made the following remarks during an address to the Italian Family Association: “In the last century the whole world was scandalized by what the Nazis did to pursue the pureness of the race. Today, we are doing the same thing, with white gloves.”

No doubt, Facebook users failed to grasp the connection between Hitler’s murderous regime and our modern, sanitized practice of destroying unborn children who have been diagnosed with Down syndrome and other serious conditions.

The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum’s online encyclopedia presents the facts of Germany’s clandestine eugenics program that murdered disabled children and adults, predating the campaign against Jews victims by two years.

“The program was one of many radical eugenic measures which aimed to restore the racial ‘integrity’ of the German nation,” reads the museum’s encyclopedia.

“It aimed to eliminate what eugenicists and their supporters considered ‘life unworthy of life’: those individuals who—they believed—because of severe psychiatric, neurological, or physical disabilities represented both a genetic and a financial burden on German society and the state.”

The secret campaign to eliminate disabled children began in the spring and summer of 1939, under the supervision of Karl Brandt, Hitler's personal physician, among others.

The Reich Ministry of the Interior required “all physicians, nurses, and midwives to report newborn infants and children under the age of three who showed signs of severe mental or physical disability.”

Within months, the parents of children with disabilities were directed to admit them to “specially designated pediatric clinics throughout Germany and Austria.” The parents were told that children would receive treatment.

“In reality, the clinics were children's killing wards. There, specially recruited medical staff murdered their young charges by lethal overdoses of medication or by starvation.”

Within a year, German physicians would also be required to lend a veneer of medical professionalism to the grisly work of the gas chambers.

The pope linked these brutal practices to our modern regime of prenatal screening and pregnancy termination because we have become morally complacent.

The elimination of “life unworthy of life” — the unborn child with with an extra copy of Chromosome 21 — has been de-stigmatized and even endorsed.

In a 2018 column for the Washington Post, Ruth Marcus, deputy senior page editor, defended the “right” of women to abort a child diagnosed with Down syndrome, and said she would have done the same if one of her two children faced a lifetime of impaired physical and intellectual abilities.

Marcus did not deny the humanity of these unborn children. “Many people with Down syndrome live happy and fulfilled lives,” she said.

The humanity of the unborn child was not in question. It was Marcus’ choice, her will, that mattered.

“That was not the child I wanted,” she said.

“You can call me selfish, or worse, but I am in good company.

“The evidence is clear that most women confronted with the same unhappy alternative would make the same decision.”

The first proposal, in that case, is ‘Should we get rid of it?’ The killing of children. Pope Francis, our pastor in chief, understands this impulse very well.

“And to have a more tranquil life, an innocent is done away with,” he observed.

But the pope is not the only one to make the connection between past and present.

Stephen Camarata , a columnist for Psychology Today, took note of Iceland’s recent boast that it had “cured” Down syndrome through a systematic process of prenatal screening, and pregnancy termination, when needed.

“It is sad to contemplate that a word [‘to cure’] that for centuries meant ‘the care of souls’ has now come to mean ‘making sure that people with Down syndrome are never born.’

“One could argue that ‘eradicate’ or ‘purge’ or even ‘cleanse’ are much more accurate words…”

“Human society has been down this path before—many times—with uniformly horrific consequences,” he said, and pointed to “the Holocaust in Germany” and the role played by Nazi doctors who embraced the notion of “life unworthy of life.”