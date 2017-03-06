Members of the U.S. Secret Service stand guard outside the White House on March 6, 2017. Activists staged a protest against President Donald Trump's second Executive Order banning travel from certain Muslim-majority countries. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Blogs | Mar. 7, 2017

Trump Drops Safeguards for Christian Refugees in Revised Travel Ban Order

The botched rollout of the first executive order may doom future attempts to help Christian refugees and displaced people.

WASHINGTON—On Monday, President Trump issued a revised version of his controversial executive order — dubbed a “travel ban” — that restricts immigration and refugee applicants from Muslim-majority countries linked to terrorism.

The new executive order removes Iraq from the list of countries where applicants now face suspensions in the issuing of travel documents: Sudan, Iran, Somalia, Yemen, Syria and Libya.

Religious freedom activists, who have pressed Washington to allow more Christians from the region to enter the U.S., were disappointed to learn that Trump had removed language that gave preferential treatment to persecuted religious minorities. Last year, Secretary of State John Kerry described the Islamic State’s tactics against Christians and other religious minorities as a campaign of “genocide.”

“Victims of genocide must be given priority, otherwise the designation of genocide is a meaningless game of semantics,” Father Benedict Kiely, a Catholic pastor in Vermont and a leading advocate for persecuted Christians in the Middle East.

“It may seem politically incorrect to prioritize a specific group or groups, however, given the lessons of history, I wonder what prioritization might have done in 1938 for the Jews of Europe?” he told the Register.

The decision to drop any preference for Christian refugees from the region underscored the political sensitivity of this issue.

In January, when Trump provoked a firestorm when he initially confirmed his plans to help beleaguered religious minorities.

At the time, he echoed the concerns of many U.S. Christian and Catholic leaders, who had expressed frustration with the Obama administration’s failure to help vulnerable victims of religious intolerance.

During an interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network, the president said that religious minorities had suffered “more” that other groups from sectarian violence, “so we are going to help them.”

But the offer of assistance was tarnished by the president’s restrictions on other refugees and immigrants from Muslim-majority countries — a policy that appeared to pit one religious group against another.

“A broad array of clergy members has strongly denounced Mr. Trump’s order as discriminatory, misguided and inhumane,” the New York Times reported at the time.

“Outrage has also come from some of the evangelical, Roman Catholic and mainline Protestant leaders who represent the churches most active in trying to aid persecuted Christians.”

Bishop Joe Vásquez, the chairman of the committee on migration for the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, told the Times: “We believe in assisting all, regardless of their religious beliefs.”

Now, it is not clear whether the botched rollout of the first executive order will doom future attempts to help Christian refugees and displaced people who have suffered at the hands of the Islamic State and await an uncertain future, as the terrorist group fights to hold onto territory in Iraq and Syria.

“There’s a dire need for President Trump to issue a separate executive order — one specifically aimed to help the genocide survivors of ISIS in Iraq and Syria,” Nina Shea, the director of the Washington-based Center for Religious Freedom of the Hudson Institute, told the Register.

“The U.S. needs to help the Christians, Yazidis and others of the smallest religious minorities, whom ISIS targets with beheadings, crucifixions, rape, torture and sexual enslavement.”

Over the past two years, Shea has raised the alarm about security problems in United Nations-sponsored camps for Syrian refugees that have reportedly discouraged Christians from applying for asylum to the U.S. Though Christians once comprised 10-8% of Syria’s population, only a tiny percentage of this demographic has been able to enter the country since the outbreak of civil war in their country back in 2011.

“One year ago, on March 17, 2016, ISIS was officially designated as responsible for this ‘genocide’ by the State Department,” Shea noted.

But she charged that the UN had effectively “marginalize[d] these minorities, not only from Syrian refugee resettlement referrals, but from other UN programs substantially funded by the U.S.

What should happen now?

“The American people, especially the churches,” said Shea, “should be pressing for this.”

The initial executive order, issued Jan. 27, prohibited refugee resettlement for 120 days and immigration from the seven Muslim-majority countries for 90 days. Several media sites have noted the most important changes in the executive order released today.