The John Minor Wisdom U.S. Courthouse in New Orleans, Louisiana is the home of the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. (Credit: ‘Bobak’, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Blogs | Feb. 11, 2017

Trump Administration Signals Shift in Transgender Policy

The decision signals a significant change in the government’s approach to transgender issues under President Trump.

The Trump administration signaled on Feb. 11 that it will not defend controversial federal guidelines that had been issued by Obama for transgender students.

In the first concrete sign that a Trump White House will take a different path on transgender issues, the administration announced that it would drop the federal government's challenge to an injunction that blocked implementation of the guidelines, which directed schools to allow students to choose the bathroom that corresponds with their claimed gender identity.

Last year, after more than 12 states filed legal challenges to the Obama administration's new interpretation of Title IX to bar discrimination based on gender identity as well as sex, Judge Reed O’Connor of the Federal District Court for the Northern District of Texas issued the injunction. It was appealed by the Obama administration, which argued that the new guidelines should apply in states that had not appealed the new Title IX rules.

On Friday, the “Justice Department withdrew the previous administration’s challenge,” the New York Times reported.

“The parties are currently considering how best to proceed in this appeal,” the department said in a legal brief to the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

The decision changed little in the short term because the nationwide injunction has been in effect since August, but it signaled a significant change in the government’s approach to transgender issues under President Trump. Mara Keisling, the executive director of the National Center for Transgender Equality, called the move a “callous attack” on “the dignity and safety of transgender students.”

​The decision could have an impact on Gavin Grimm v. Gloucester County School Board, an important case up before the U.S. Supreme Court.