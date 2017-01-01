Jimmy was born in Texas, grew up nominally Protestant, but at age 20 experienced a profound conversion to Christ. Planning on becoming a Protestant pastor or seminary professor, he started an intensive study of the Bible. But the more he immersed himself in Scripture the more he found to support the Catholic faith. Eventually, he entered the Catholic Church. His conversion story, “A Triumph and a Tragedy,” is published in Surprised by Truth. Besides being an author, Jimmy is the Senior Apologist at Catholic Answers, a contributing editor to Catholic Answers Magazine, and a weekly guest on “Catholic Answers Live.”
Scripture repeatedly affirms the truthfulness of God. As early as the book of Numbers, we read:
God is not man, that he should lie, or a son of man, that he should repent. Has he said, and will he not do it? Or has he spoken, and will he not fulfil it? (Num. 23:19).
The same view is expressed in multiple other passages (e.g., 1 Sam. 15:29, 2 Tim. 2:13, Tit. 1:2). Jesus even declares himself to be “the Way, the Truth, and the Life” (John 14:6).
But Hebrews goes a step further, saying not only that God does not lie, but speaking of it being impossible for God to lie:
God, because he wanted to show even more to the heirs of the promise the unchangeableness of his resolve, guaranteed it with an oath, in order that through two unchangeable things, in which it is impossible for God to lie, we who have taken refuge may have powerful encouragement to hold fast to the hope set before us (Heb. 6:17-18, LEB)
How does this square with the fact God is omnipotent—that he can “do anything”?
If he can do anything, wouldn’t that mean he can lie?
No, and here’s why . . .
Talking Nonsense
In my latest book, A Daily Defense, I take up the question of whether God could make up a stone too heavy for him to lift, which poses the same kind of challenge to divine omnipotence that we are considering here.
In response, I point out that theologians do not understand omnipotence to mean that God can do anything you can say.
You can say all sorts of things that amount to gibberish. For example:
God can the helium the the an a five wooden the the the next.
That doesn’t mean anything. It’s just gibberish—nonsense. It doesn’t even obey the laws of English grammar.
And even if something obeys the laws of grammar, that doesn’t mean it makes sense, either.
Linguists have identified sentences like “Colorless green ideas sleep furiously,” which obeys the laws of English grammar but doesn’t mean anything—as long as you give the words their normal meanings.
Taking the terms in their normal senses, this sentence is also jibberish:
God can make colorless green ideas sleep furiously.
But you might not notice that it’s meaningless unless you stopped to carefully parse it. The same is true of sentences like:
God can make four-sided triangles.
God can make square circles.
At first glance, those might sound sensible, but if you think about them, these statements also fall apart.
By definition, a triangle has three sides, not four. And by definition, a circle is not square.
Same thing goes for married bachelors, two-horned unicorns, and colorless green ideas.
None of these things can exist because they all involve logical contradictions. That is, the terms used contradict each other. Philosophers thus classify these entities as logically impossible.
Of course, it is possible to play games with words by taking the terms in non-normal senses, like saying that a four-sided pyramid is a “four-sided triangle” or that a unicorn that later grows a second horn is a “two-horned unicorn,” but that’s not what we’re talking about.
These things are logically impossible if you take the terms in their intended, normal senses.
What Omnipotence Means
This gets us to the issue of omnipotence. It isn’t the ability to do anything you can say—because you can say a lot of things that amount to gibberish—it’s the ability to do anything that is logically possible.
See St. Thomas Aquinas, Summa Theologiae I:25:3-4.
This gives us the answer to whether God can make a stone too heavy for him to lift. The answer is no.
God’s omnipotence gives him unlimited—or infinite—lifting power, and a stone too heavy to be moved with infinite lifting power would have to have more than infinite weight.
And there is no such thing as “more than infinite.”
Even appealing to the different kinds of infinity proposed by mathematicians won’t help, because—as an All-Perfect Being—God’s power comprehends them all, and there is no such thing as a weight that transcends all possible infinities.
A stone too heavy for God to lift thus involves a logical contradiction, meaning it is not logically possible and thus not something an omnipotent Being could create.
But what about lying? Why can’t an omnipotent Being do that? After all, we can!
Why We Can Lie (And God Can’t)
If you think about it a moment, the reason why we can lie becomes clear: It’s because we’re imperfect.
Lying is a sin. Sins are morally imperfect actions. And so a being capable of lying is a morally imperfect being.
That gives us the reason why God can’t sin: He’s All-Perfect, possessing all possible perfections. That means he possesses moral perfection. Moral perfection implies sinlessness. It therefore precludes lying.
To put this in terms of divine omnipotence, the reason God can’t lie—or commit any other sin—is because he’s All-Perfect. If he were able to lie, he would be imperfect, like we are.
The idea of an All-Perfect Being lying thus involves a logical contradiction, just like the idea of a square circle or a married bachelor.
God can’t bring about a situation in which he, an All-Perfect Being, lies any more than he can bring about a situation in which there is a four-sided triangle or a stone too heavy for him to lift.
Such situations are logically impossible because the terms involved contain logical contradictions.
The reason God can’t lie is thus because it’s inconsistent with his nature as an All-Perfect Being.
This idea is reflected in 2 Timothy 2:13, where Paul says that even “if we are faithless, he remains faithful—for he cannot deny himself.”
God’s own nature—his complete holiness—prevents him from sinning.
I heard you on IHRadio this week talking about this, and also that you had lost a lot of weight. Good for you. It took me 5 years to lose 50 pounds, deliberately took my time, but a diagnosis of diabetes was my motivation. I worry about people who are very overweight because it brings with it a whole host of diseases that probably costs billions of dollars a year in healthcare costs. And some of it is lack of self-control (it was in my case). Lent is a great time to get skinnier. One of my adult children suggests in the future that overweight people will pay more for health insurance because they cost the government (taxpayer) a whole lot more money in treating the diseases they get or exacerbate by overeating. Lent it a great time to cut down on eating, fast if possible, or change from eating a lot of grains to good fats like coconut, organic butter, etc. AND like to hear you on the radio.
Hi Jimmy,
Thanks for your column and work. I struggle a lot with understanding God’s nature and how he relates to us (mystery and all that, am I right?), so I appreciate your work.
I think it important to clarify what you mean when you say God’s omnipotence “gives” him some ability or that God’ can’t do something or is prevented from doing something. Logic derives from God, not the other way round—we can understand God’s nature a bit more using logic, but that’s only because what we understand of God’s nature we are able to understand and think logically. God’s omnipotence doesn’t give him anything or restrict him in some way—rather it gives us something by which to understand his being, thoughts, and actions. He “is”, after all, and we try to understand God and his attributes and call one of them omnipotence. Along the same lines, he’s not AN all-perfect being, he’s THE all-perfect being.
God can’t sin because He is Perfect. Adam and Eve could sin because they were already imperfect?
Lying is presenting reality to others different from how we know it (or think it) to be. God cannot present to anyone, especially Himself, reality as other than it is, because He is the grounding of all reality.
“And there is no such thing as ‘more than infinite.’” There sort of is. At least, some infinities are bigger than others. There are more real numbers between 0 and 1 (an uncountable infinity of numbers) than there are rational numbers between 0 and 1 (a countable infinity).
“God can make square circles.” That actually can work in spherical geometry. On the surface of a sphere, a segment of a great circle counts as a line segment. A square is a figure with 4 sides, each of which are line segments of equal length. Now imagine a square centered on the North Pole. If it’s small, it looks like a Euclidean square, but let it grow until the corners touch the Equator. As it grows, the interior angles grow from 90 degrees each to 180 degrees each. The Equator turns out to be both a circle and a square (and a triangle, a pentagon, etc.).
These two examples illustrate the need for care when making such arguments. You really need to be careful here, too, to cover a statement like “Lying is a sin.” You would have to make clear if by that you mean all deception is sinful, or if only sinful deception is lying. Please note that sending a strong delusion, to make others believe a lie, is generally speaking sinful, yet see 2 Thessalonians 2:11. If all you are saying is that deceit is not lying when God does it, you are merely stating a tautology.
This can all be fleshed out with greater care, of course, but there is no real use in a sloppy argument.
The internet is still in my mind the greatest invention. Yes it depends on many other inventions but I am amazed still that one can access readily at one’s fingertips vast collections of music, literature, encyclopedias, dictionaries, sacred books, scientific journals, etc. I imagine a di Vinci or Newton or Mendel popping into my living room and bringing them up to date on our knowledge of the universe, genetics, and quantum mechanics. Why do I bring this up in the comment section of a Jimmy Akin blog concerning two of God’s attributes, his omnipotence and his all goodness? Because while the internet brings a lot of light it also brings a lot of darkness and confusion. Comments on social media and memes that float around are usually no more than the equivalent of hand grenades lobbed back and forth with zero dialog or decent argumentation.
Which makes a blog like this or a podcast like Catholic Answers Live (which has such great sound quality for some reason) so important.
Dear Jimmy,
I think there is also something very important to add: the “Word” of God is the manifestation of His will in some sense. What He “says” simply happens. Since His Word has power, what He “says” comes to be, what he “says” happens. After all, He is God.
When we say something, it is a mere description or a tentative to make others understand what we are trying to explain. And we can lie, meaning that what we say may not reflect the reality of things.
When God says something, it is something else than an attempt to make things understandable. It is like in Genesis: “And God said, ´Let there be light,´ and there was light.” Period. When He says something, it is said in a different scope of things. And in this sense, He cannot lie simply because when He “says” something, it is “said” into existence. What He “says” is turned into reality, shapes the reality, is the reality.
Brilliant. I learned somehting already this morning. Thank you.