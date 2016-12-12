Jimmy was born in Texas, grew up nominally Protestant, but at age 20 experienced a profound conversion to Christ. Planning on becoming a Protestant pastor or seminary professor, he started an intensive study of the Bible. But the more he immersed himself in Scripture the more he found to support the Catholic faith. Eventually, he entered the Catholic Church. His conversion story, “A Triumph and a Tragedy,” is published in Surprised by Truth. Besides being an author, Jimmy is the Senior Apologist at Catholic Answers, a contributing editor to Catholic Answers Magazine, and a weekly guest on “Catholic Answers Live.”
On Easter Sunday Matt Drudge was carrying the following headline:
POPE: Defeat ISIS with ‘weapons of love’ . . .
The link was to this story by the UK’s Mirror, which itself carried the headline:
Pope Francis says defeat Islamic State 'with weapons of love' during Easter message
The headline is utterly false—as well as an example of incompetent journalism.
The headline makes it look like the pope was advocating some kind of nonviolent approach to ISIS, and that’s simply not what he was doing.
Here are the facts . . .
1) What message was the story referring to?
Although the story did not say so, it was the pope’s Easter Urbi et Orbi message.
Every Christmas and Easter, pope release an Urbi et Orbi (Latin, “to the city and the world”) message. It addresses concerns in the city of Rome and the world at large.
The official English translation of this message is not yet out, but the Italian original is here.
And here’s a Google Translate version.
UPDATE: Here's a translation provided by Edward Pentin.
2) Did the pope say anything about Iraq?
Yes. He mentioned it twice, first saying that he hoped the “message of life” would “promote a fruitful exchange between peoples and cultures in other areas of the Mediterranean basin and the Middle East, particularly in Iraq, Yemen and Libya.”
Then he expressed closeness to the victims of terrorism “in different parts of the world, as has happened in recent attacks in Belgium, Turkey, Nigeria, Chad, Cameroon, Ivory Coast and Iraq.”
3) But he didn’t mention the Islamic State?
Nope. Not once.
4) Does he say anyone should defeat anybody with “weapons of love”?
Nope. Not once.
4) Does he mention “weapons of love”?
Yes. He says that “With the weapons of love, God has defeated selfishness and death.”
5) Are you quoting from Google Translate for that?
Nope. I’m quoting from the Mirror article itself.
6) Wait. You mean the Mirror article itself quotes the pope saying God (not humans) has (not should) defeated evil and selfishness (not the Islamic State) and in the past (not the future)? That’s completely different than what its headline says!
That’s right.
7) Who writes newspaper headlines?
They can be suggested by the authors of the pieces, but ultimate control of them is in the hands of editors—who frequently write them.
8) Who wrote and edited this piece?
The piece was written by John Shammas, whose Twitter profile describes him as “Half Irish, Half Iraqi.”
I have not yet been able to establish who edited the piece or whether the author or editor wrote the headline.
9) Can we let the author off on the grounds that the editor may have written the headline?
Unfortunately, no. The first paragraph of the article reads:
Pope Francis has urged the world in his Easter message to use the "weapons of love" to combat the evil of "blind and brutal violence" following the tragic attacks in Brussels.
That is not what the pope said. The only time he referred to anyone using “weapons of love” was when he applied this metaphor to God’s action in the past.
10) Regardless of how the blame should be apportioned between the reporter and the editor, can this be chalked up to anything less than journalistic incompetence?
No. Both the article and the headline lead the reader to think that the pope said something which he did not say.
They both take a phrase that the pope used to describe God’s past action and made it appear that the pope applied it to man’s future actions.
That’s at least incompetence.
It may even be worse than incompetence. It may be malfeasance.
The US media gets roundly mocked, and for the most part, justifiably so.
In the time I spent working in the UK, although not particularly long, I did not find their media to be better. In some cases it is worse. Their most popular newspaper, The Daily Mail, is a tabloid - not merely meaning it uses the tabloid-paper size, but it’s reporting is sensationalized, vapid, and permeated with gossip in same manner as we in the US understand it. The Daily Mail makes contentious US outlets like Fox and Salon seem accurate, balanced, and insightful in comparison. The Daily Mail’s biggest competitor, The Sun is best known for including a pornography section. The Mirror is a mix of actual news and tabloid journalism.
Speaking of incorrect headlines, Jimmy—I think the Mirror botched the story rather competently! :)
I’ve written for magazines, and it is not unusual for an editor to chose the title for a piece. While it isn’t typical for the paragraph introducing an article to be modified by editorial staff, it can happen. If an editor wants to refocus a story on a different aspect than the original author, a new introduction paragraph is necessary. It never happened to any of my submissions, but I knew another writer that had an article extensively modified by an editor, and it had a new first page that completely changed the focus of the original piece.
Donald Link and everyone else, do you think we can rely on mainstream news about anything at all or anyone at all? Do you think we can rely on the stories from our governments re the situation in Syria or about Libya or their leaders present and past or about Putin or about Crimea and Ukraine or about NK or about Israel? When we do we are allowing others to judge people, we are allowing others to bear false witness and we ourselves are listening to false witness and we are judging others with fake information without properly hearing what They have to say. As for American exceptionalism with the UK at its side, I believe that all of the exceptionals in our world are seriously out of order. This includes the wahhabi muslims, the Zionists who look down on the Christians and everyone else whom they see as goyyim, those who say to me they don’t mind me worshipping Jews and America who tells every other nation what to do. Obama has come to visit the UK to tell us how we should vote re the Brexit. Has anyone else noticed how the US consider that international only applies when it suits the US?
We had better stop using terrorists,our allies in crimes, such as Saudi and Turkey, our mercenaries, special forces and other troops in Syria to remove the legal elected government of Syria, ie Assad because, seriously, we are at significant risk of nukes flying about and escalation to WWIII.
Has anyone noticed that Russia has removed the terrorists from Syria?
Our corporate media is worse than useless which is why I rarely want to know what it is saying, instead I look to see Assad, the Syrian people, Putin’s views. I certainly think it beyond arrogant and ridiculous that this and that government are the baddies because we so, that we consider our governments are fit to judge them, whilst we are clearly allied with some really bad guys and lets be honest, we ourselves are the bad guys.
We need to disarm the UK and the US and to stop regime changes abroad.
It is unacceptable to use terrorists abroad to topple governments and to pretend they are moderates whilst pretending to be against these same terrorists.
We Catholics must get an understanding about what our foreign policies are really about. We must understand the red dragon, the financial system of our world and the two black beasts, the terrorists who have been working for Western interests and NATO. Listen to someone who has been questioning ALL of the lies of the media.
So, Jimmy, you contacted the Daily Mail and identified yourself as a Catholic blogger / author and expressed your dissatisfaction with the editorial department’s “incompetence / malfeasance “?
And the editor’s response was???
You can never rely on secular media to accurately report religious news as the almost always filters it through a political lens. I might add that this often applies to religious media when the writer has a point of view.