Every year in August, people take to the blogosphere to debate the morality of the U.S. nuclear bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, which took place in August of 1945.
This year, physicist Tom Hartsfield has a piece on Real Clear Science in which he argues that dropping the bomb on these cities was the right thing to do.
He makes two arguments, neither of which works.
The Numbers Argument
Hartsfield’s first argument is that nuking Hiroshima and Nagasaki was morally justified on the grounds that it prevented higher numbers of casualties. He writes:
The two atomic bombs killed roughly 200,000. Japanese military officers estimated that as many as 20,000,000 Japanese would have lost their lives in defense of the Japanese mainland. America estimated its own deaths to number in the hundreds of thousands. Wounded would have been in the millions on both sides.
At first glance, Hartsfield’s numbers are impressive. Twenty million Japanese people alone would have died—as opposed to the 200,000 that the bomb killed? That’s a factor of 100! It’s such a large factor that it warrants further examination.
Checking Our Sums
Hartsfield doesn’t cite any source for the twenty million deaths estimate, but just from what we have, there are reasons to be suspicious of it.
Note that he says the number of Americans expected to die in a ground invasion of Japan was in the hundreds of thousands. He doesn’t give a specific number, but let’s pick one in the middle of this range and say 500,000 (which is probably on the high side).
Using that figure, and comparing it to the alleged Japanese death estimate of twenty million, that would mean there would be 40 Japanese deaths for every one American death in a ground invasion.
That figure is not plausible.
The American fighting man of 1945 was very formidable, but the idea American soldiers would kill forty Japanese people for every one of them that gave his life is not plausible.
Also note that we have the fudge phrase “as many as” in front of “20,000,000 Japanese would have lost their lives.” This suggests we are looking at an estimate on the high side of a range of estimates.
But just because somebody made an estimate that high doesn’t mean it’s a good estimate. In every age, some people make implausible estimates, and we can’t use them as a basis for decision-making.
So how reasonable was this one?
At the time, the entire population of Japan was 72,000,000, so 20,000,000 would have been 28% of that.
Would the Japanese really have suffered the loss of more than a quarter of their entire population in a ground invasion before surrendering? This strains credibility. The Japanese military may have had fanatics in leadership positions, but when a people faces costs that high, they tend to find new leaders in a hurry. It’s often a bloody process, but it happens.
Another reason to be suspicious of the twenty million figure is the absence of a plausible context. What scenario is being posited here? Presumably the Japanese government did not do an estimate, after the fact, of how many people would have died if America had not dropped the bomb. That means we’re likely comparing apples and oranges.
The logical thing to do, since we haven’t been given a source to check out, is to take to the internet and do some Googling. When we do that, a plausible source for the figure emerges:
Unfortunately antisurrender sentiment and objections from much of the Japanese military was widespread. Vice Admiral Takijiro Onishi, founder of the kamikazes, argued the Japanese "would never be defeated if we were prepared to sacrifice 20,000,000 Japanese lives in a 'special attack' effort."
If this is the source of Hartsfield’s figure then it isn’t an estimate of potential war dead in a ground invasion scenario. Vice Admiral Onishi was not saying, “If the Americans conduct a ground invasion then twenty million Japanese will be killed.”
He was saying, “If we are willing to sacrifice twenty million people in ‘special attacks’ (i.e., kamikaze/suicide attacks) then the Americans won’t win.”
That’s a very different thing.
The Problem with the Numbers Argument
While it looks like the numbers Hartsfield used in his version of the numbers argument are implausible, it is fair to say that the dropping of the atomic bombs shortened the war and thus saved net lives.
That’s the strongest argument for dropping them, which is why it’s so familiar.
But that doesn’t mean it’s a good argument.
I don’t know what religious perspective Dr. Hartsfield comes from (if any), but there is a profound human moral intuition that some things are intrinsically wrong and can never be justified, regardless of the circumstances.
This intuition is reflected in the Catechism of the Catholic Church, which states:
There are concrete acts that it is always wrong to choose, because their choice entails a disorder of the will, i.e., a moral evil. One may not do evil so that good may result from it (CCC 1756).
Targeting civilians is one of those intrinsically evil acts.
We’re not talking about accepting civilian deaths as collateral damage in a military operation. That’s a different thing. We’re talking about deliberately killing civilians.
This is regarded as a violation of the laws of war, as a barbarous act, and as a war crime.
It’s also something else.
The obvious reason to deliberately kill civilians is to instill fear and to motivate one’s enemies to comply with the course of behavior you desire.
That’s terrorism.
To deliberately kill civilians to instill fear and achieve your goals is terrorism.
And that’s what we did to Japan in 1945.
Hiroshima and Nagasaki were put on the target list because they were large cities. Regardless of what military assets they may have held, the target selection criteria specifically mandated large cities so as to deal a greater psychological blow to the Japanese.
A formerly top secret memo of the Targeting Committee from May of 1945 states that the major criteria were:
(1) they be important targets in a large urban area of more than three miles in diameter, (2) they be capable of being damaged effectively by a blast, and (3) they are unlikely to be attacked by next August.
And the actual order to drop the bomb lists the cities themselves as the targets.
Consequently, from a Catholic perspective, the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki cannot be justified:
Every act of war directed to the indiscriminate destruction of whole cities or vast areas with their inhabitants is a crime against God and man, which merits firm and unequivocal condemnation. A danger of modern warfare is that it provides the opportunity to those who possess modern scientific weapons – especially atomic, biological, or chemical weapons – to commit such crimes (CCC 2314).
Of course, not everyone is Catholic, but the moral principles articulated here are based in human nature.
One can only justify the bombings if one is willing to set aside these principles and embrace the inhuman logic of deliberately killing innocent people for purposes of creating fear to achieve your ends.
The Timeline Argument
Hartsfield also mounts a second argument for the bombings being moral:
Artillery spotters like my grandfather had just about the lowest life expectancy of any troops in ground combat. He very likely would have died up in that tree, calling artillery directions into his radio. …
Fortunately, we made the right decision. Without that momentous blast shaping human history I might not be alive today. Millions of you can count the same blessing. Remember that.
One doesn’t hear this argument as often as one does the numbers argument, and there is a good reason for that.
While it may personalize the situation, it’s exceptionally weak.
For a start, it doesn’t do anything to address the fact that an intrinsically evil act cannot be justified by good consequences that flow from it.
It may be true that if Japan had not been nuked that Dr. Hartsfield’s grandfather would have died and Dr. Hartsfield would not have been born, but this does not justify the act if killing innocent people is intrinsically evil.
Consider a parallel, intrinsically evil act: rape.
There are many people who were conceived by rape, but it would be fallacious to say, “It was a good thing my mother was raped, because otherwise I wouldn’t exist. The rapist made the right decision.”
No.
It’s a good thing that you exist, but that does not justify the rape of your mother—or any of the other innumerable acts of evil in the timeline leading up to your birth.
Unless every individual is fated to be born no matter what happens (in which case it wouldn’t matter if we dropped the bomb or not) then our timeline is exceedingly fragile.
Think about the circumstances of your conception: There were around 200,000,000 sperm competing for the chance to unite with the available ovum. If your parents had done anything different that night—ate dinner at a different time, gone out to a movie instead of watching TV, spent a few extra moments talking—then they would have had a child who was not you.
And if their parents had done anything different, they would not have been born either—and so on, back into the mists of time.
From a faith perspective, this all happens as part of God’s providence, but on the natural level, we are all the product of a huge collection of compounding butterfly effects.
That means it wasn’t just the dropping of the atomic bomb that led to your birth—it was the entire complex of all the events in human history that did.
Yet there’s no way you can look at all the events in that history—all the wars, rapes, murders, acts of barbarism and savagery—and say they were all “the right decision” because they led to your birth.
Dr. Hartsfield is right that if we had not dropped the bomb then he would not have been born—and neither would anyone else born after 1946 (to leave room for all those in utero at the time).
But then a whole different group of people would have been born.
And they would have been able to look back on 1945 and employ the same logic as Dr. Hartsfield, saying, “It’s a good thing we didn’t drop the bomb. That was the right decision, because otherwise it wouldn’t have lead to our births.”
I agree with your analysis in most ways, Jimmy.
But I have heard about the leaflets warning people to leave before which—if true—would go some length to showing that the PEOPLE in the cities were not the targets.
Assuming for the sake of argument that this is true, then the argument would become a prudential one, would it not?
In that case the argument would be makeable, even if not correct.
@GregB,Sorry, I forgot to mention your excellent points, from Wednesday, about not knowing if Fat Man or Little Boy would work. Thanks, for reminding me.
God Bless!
We do not know that the Japanese were prepared to surrender before Nagasaki. There was a revolt by Junior Officers after Nagasaki and after the Soviet invasion. The militarists were still dangerous and only complete acceptance of terms unconditionally could assure an end to the bloodshed. The same conditions were offered to Germany earlier and they were not accepted until the Allies had completed a bloody conquest. The sanctimonious writer who calls those who disagree with him “Rambos” is typical of those who look down from Olympus on the rest of us poor benighted souls who have a different opinion.
There was an attempted military coup d’état on the night of 14-15 August 1945 to attempt to stop the Japanese surrender. It is called the Kyujo incident. The bombs were cited in the surrender speech.
Hello Mike in KC: “The rest of you History Channel Rambos need to learn some actual, FACTUAL history.” But if you’ve read enough of that history, you’d know there was no formal offer on the table from the Inner Cabinet by August 9. Indeed, Gen. Anami was arguing that very morning in the Council’s session that the U.S. surely had just the one bomb dropped on Hiroshima, and therefore that the danger of any further atomic attacks should be disregarded. In fact, thanks to MAGIC, Truman had access to cables to the Japanese ambassador in Moscow in which just such a proposal - surrender with only retention of the emperor - being rejected by Japan’s foreign minister. I recommend reading Richard B. Frank’s DOWNFALL: THE END OF THE IMPERIAL JAPANESE EMPIRE for the full narrative of the regime’s final days, working from all the documents declassified in the 90’s.
“Pick one.”
- False dichotomy. I would pick option three: The Japanese surrender everything with the sole condition of not deposing their emperor. ZERO more Japanese or American deaths. That’s the best solution.
“The question is then, after Hiroshima and the Soviet Union’s invasion of Manchuria, would the Japanese Government surrendered without Nagasaki?”
- Yes we do, as they were trying to do so. There last, final condition was that the emperor not be deposed. Agreeing to that term would have ended the war, but we had to have it ‘unconditional’.
Sad irony: we ended up not deposing the emperor afterall, as we realized it would be effective to have the figurehead still in position.
All those lives snuffed out… for nothing.
The rest of you History Channel Rambos need to learn some actual, FACTUAL history.
At the risk of droning on, this is what was written on leaflets dropped on Japanese cities, including Nagasaki, after the destruction of Hiroshima:
.
“TO THE JAPANESE PEOPLE:
America asks that you take immediate heed of what we say on this leaflet.
We are in possession of the most destructive explosive ever devised by man. A single one of our newly developed atomic bombs is actually the equivalent in explosive power to what 2000 of our giant B-29s can carry on a single mission. This awful fact is one for you to ponder and we solemnly assure you it is grimly accurate.
We have just begun to use this weapon against your homeland. If you still have any doubt, make inquiry as to what happened to Hiroshima when just one atomic bomb fell on that city.
Before using this bomb to destroy every resource of the military by which they are prolonging this useless war, we ask that you now petition the Emperor to end the war. Our president has outlined for you the thirteen consequences of an honorable surrender. We urge that you accept these consequences and begin the work of building a new, better and peace-loving Japan.
You should take steps now to cease military resistance. Otherwise, we shall resolutely employ this bomb and all our other superior weapons to promptly and forcefully end the war.
EVACUATE YOUR CITIES.
ATTENTION JAPANESE PEOPLE. EVACUATE YOUR CITIES.
Because your military leaders have rejected the thirteen part surrender declaration, two momentous events have occurred in the last few days.
The Soviet Union, because of this rejection on the part of the military has notified your Ambassador Sato that it has declared war on your nation. Thus, all powerful countries of the world are now at war with you.
Also, because of your leaders’ refusal to accept the surrender declaration that would enable Japan to honorably end this useless war, we have employed our atomic bomb.
A single one of our newly developed atomic bombs is actually the equivalent in explosive power to what 2000 of our giant B-29s could have carried on a single mission. Radio Tokyo has told you that with the first use of this weapon of total destruction, Hiroshima was virtually destroyed.
Before we use this bomb again and again to destroy every resource of the military by which they are prolonging this useless war, petition the emperor now to end the war. Our president has outlined for you the thirteen consequences of an honorable surrender. We urge that you accept these consequences and begin the work of building a new, better, and peace-loving Japan.
Act at once or we shall resolutely employ this bomb and all our other superior weapons to promptly and forcefully end the war.
EVACUATE YOUR CITIES.”
Nick from Detroit on Tuesday, Aug 9, 2016 8:36 PM (EDT) wrote:
*
Remember, we only had TWO working bombs. We had to make them count, and do as much lasting damage to the military as possible, in case we still had to invade.
*
They were also the first deliverable bombs. The Trinity test bomb was a test article housed in a stationary test tower. There was the possibility that their first real world combat use might be a dud.
PART 4 (FINAL PART):
Jimmy, you have cherry-picked the most damning evidence available from the era. And it makes your case look like a slam-dunk, until it is counterbalanced by my cherry-picking the most-exculpatory evidence…as I have just done, in the first 3 parts of this post. (What, is only one side permitted to cherry-pick?)
When all the evidence is weighed even-handedly, the picture is mixed. Truman looks pretty moral, in his insistence that only military targets be considered. The various strategists look more Machiavellian, as they contemplate the psychological impact without a lot of evident concern for morality.
I’ve previously been accustomed to you, Jimmy, offering balanced and nuanced takes on most topics.
I wish you’d been as careful, on this one. A reputation for credibility is a fragile thing, friend.
Atkins, feel better about your superior self now?
Seventy years and five thousand miles removed from the battle!
Wow, only the greatest of intellects could write what you do. Amazing.
You can’t hold a candle to Trueman or any man on those aircrews.
Tough men made tough decisions at a very tough time…..but you know that, so shame on you.
Jimmy Akin; Your naivete and lack of historical perspective is showing. The Japanese were the scourge of humanity during the 1930’s and early forties, they had no mercy on others, civilians or military. It was imperative that they be stopped by any means.
One more thing, Mr. Akin. Here’s what was written on some of the leaflets dropped on Japanese cities prior to Hiroshima and Nagasaki:
“Read this carefully as it may save your life or the life of a relative or friend. In the next few days, some or all of the cities named on the reverse side will be destroyed by American bombs. These cities contain military installations and workshops or factories which produce military goods. We are determined to destroy all of the tools of the military clique which they are using to prolong this useless war. But, unfortunately, bombs have no eyes. So, in accordance with America’s humanitarian policies, the American Air Force, which does not wish to injure innocent people, now gives you warning to evacuate the cities named and save your lives. America is not fighting the Japanese people but is fighting the military clique which has enslaved the Japanese people. The peace which America will bring will free the people from the oppression of the military clique and mean the emergence of a new and better Japan. You can restore peace by demanding new and good leaders who will end the war. We cannot promise that only these cities will be among those attacked but some or all of them will be, so heed this warning and evacuate these cities immediately.”
In discussing the a-bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki it might be useful to compare the bombs to the land invasion of Berlin. PBS has a series titled “Nazi Mega Weapons” where they did an episode on the siege of Berlin titled “Fortress Berlin.” As the Russians advanced on the city the Germans were mobilized to its defense. This included the old and the Hitler Youth. The series said that some of the troops were just children.
*
Hitler ordered a fight to the death. The siege of the city started with an Allied aerial bombardment that smashed the city. Hitler also ordered a scorched earth policy of destroying all productive infrastructure to keep it from falling into enemy hands. As the Russians entered the city there were roving SS and Nazi extremist death squads that would charge any German found not fighting with treason and desertion and subject to execution on the spot, usually public hanging to make them an example to the remaining Germans. There was also a reported mass suicide of nearly four thousand Berliners.
*
The show said that the Russian casualty count stood at over 80,000 and it was said that the German losses were close to double this figure. This places the losses in the conventional assault of Berlin in the same ballpark as the Japanese losses from the a-bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
Mr. Akin, I love your blog and have learned many things about the Catholic faith from you over the years. I’ve defended you, on numerous occasions, against the anti-Francis forces out there who constantly attack you.
But, I disagree with you, strenuously, on the decision to drop the bomb, I’m afraid. You seem to be begging the question, by assuming that civilian non-combatants were deliberately targeted, without sufficient proof. Any proof, really.
Your quotation in bold does not mention civilians, does it? Only “large urban areas.” You also mistakenly attributed the quotation to the Targeting Committee, when it states clearly that a Dr. Stearns had used this criteria. From what I know about this committee, the targets, as well as the criteria, changed over the months that the committee met. There was much deliberation.
Besides, President Truman was the one who ultimately decided to use these two weapons. So, you would have to prove that HE deliberately targeted non-combatants, for the “intrinsically evil” part to be true. The opposite is true.
As has already been mentioned, we dropped 63 million leaflets over many Japanese cities warning them that they were going to be bombed and destroyed, at great risk to the bomber crews. You didn’t address this in your post. Why not? If they were targeting civilians, why warn them to leave? That doesn’t make sense, does it? The authorities wouldn’t let the civilians leave.
The evidence shows that we were targeting military bases, personnel, equipment, and support and production facilities that whould be used to repel our invasion of the home islands. Remember, we only had TWO working bombs. We had to make them count, and do as much lasting damage to the military as possible, in case we still had to invade.
This article was perhaps an easy one to write - from an author who, clearly, has never been shot at.
Wicked as Japan’s leaders were (despite the poorly considered anti-death-penalty stance of most theologians, who seem to forget that it is the second death that matters most, the hangings were far more justifiable than the firebombings), we could and should have negotiated an end to the war. The decision makers in the “greatest generation” traded their souls for unconditional surrender. They were slaves to the same sin as Satan (pride). †
This is absolute nonsense. Truman knew what he had to do and he did it. He wasn’t head theologian he was Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the United States. He ended the war against a criminal regime with no further loss of American life. That was his duty to all the soldiers sailors and marines who fought under his command, including my two uncles. Now that we’ve discussed the past, please let me know what you intend to do about ISIS.
The use of the atomic bomb on Hiroshima can be debated either way. I have heard good arguments both ways. The use of the atomic bomb on Nagasaki three (3) days later is less easy to justify. The day after Hiroshima, the Soviet Union declared war on Japan and invaded Manchuria, ensuring the destruction of Japanese forces in Manchuria. Japan’s sole ally Germany, had been knocked out of the war three months earlier in May 1945. Thus, it was Japan vs. the world (US, Britain, China, and then the Soviet Union).
How long the fanatics would have fought on is not known. The US had planned invasions of the Southern Island of Kyushu in late 1945 and a massive invasion of Honshu in early 1946. Killed and wounded for both the US and Japan would have been sickening. Thank God it did not happen.
The question is then, after Hiroshima and the Soviet Union’s invasion of Manchuria, would the Japanese Government surrendered without Nagasaki? We don’t know that question, but we only gave the Japanese Government three (3) days to consider our demands for surrender prior to dropping the second atomic bomb on Nagasaki. I think it may have been prudent to give them more time, perhaps another week or two. We will never know.
Are you a military expert now, Jimmy?
If you want a real numbers game, consider that the bombs that killed 200,000 people ended a war which had already claimed 60 million lives. Recent Catholic teaching on war assumes that the only legitimate military objective in war is to gain military advantage on the battlefield, in the trial of strength which, if successful, delivers the surrender of the enemy’s will. Clausewitz correctly defined war as a trial of strength and a clash of wills - either factor is as important as the other, and the will of an enemy to fight is in itself a military objective. Military necessity justifies acts which kill and destroy with a view to overthrowing an aggressor.
Read from the CIA archives their detailed accounting of the last months of the war and the discussion that raged around how to engineer the Japanese surrender (which the Japanese had already put on the table before the Potsdam Ultimatum). It is a sobering assessment of the complexities of wartime decision making. It also reveals that the US Command was not unified in support of the decision to drop the atomic bombs. https://www.cia.gov/library/center-for-the-study-of-intelligence/csi-publications/books-and-monographs/the-final-months-of-the-war-with-japan-signals-intelligence-u-s-invasion-planning-and-the-a-bomb-decision/csi9810001.html#rtoc5
I don’t disagree with your basic argument, Jimmy: on a traditional analysis of the moral act involved, it is very difficult to defend the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki as not intrinsically evil acts. That said, there are three nitpicks and qualifications I would add:
.
1) The problem here is the targets, not the bombs per se. The bombs are only inanimate objects. An M1 Garand rifle is an inanimate object, and only becomes part of an evil act if used in an intrinsically evil way - i.e., using it to line up and shoot innocent civilians. No such difficulty in using it to shoot enemy soldiers in combat, which M1’s were used to do countless times in WW2. Likewise, if the a-bombs had been targeted on clearly military targets - such as the IJN naval base at Kure - this would be a defensible act under Catholic just war teaching.
.
2) The same is ALSO true of the firebombing of Japanese and German cities during the war. Pat does well to note the 100,000 Japanese killed in the March 9-10 1945 B-29 incendiary raid on Tokyo. The atomic bombings regrettably took place in a context in which the Allies (and Axis) had created a common practice of large-scale deliberate air attacks against urban areas with only indirect military value.
.
3) Civilian casualties in a timeline in which Japan does not surrender are difficult to nail down. That said, it’s hard to argue that net casualties would not have been much higher than were lost at Hiroshima and Nagasaki - you have to include all losses of continuing combat throughout East Asia, too, along with the bloodbath that would have been involved in Operations MAJESTIC and CORONET. But there is also the question of starvation resulting from the continuing destruction of Japanese transportation capabilities, including the loss of rice shipments from Korea. Japan was already on the brink of mass starvation at the time of surrender; and I have seen projections that ran into the low millions of dead by spring 1946 had the war continued. This doesn’t justify the bombings, as you rightly note, but we need to accept the more or less certain probability that, indeed, civilian deaths would have been a good deal higher both in Japan and in the occupied lands of East Asia than were lost in the atomic bombings.
Why are we still debating this? WWII was more than 70 years ago. We might as well be debating the morality of Pickett’s Charge. But… since we are, I’ll throw in my own two yen’s worth. Never forget that the atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki came just weeks after the three month long battle for Okinawa, in which the US lost more than 20,000 killed and 70,000 wounded, as well as 225 tanks destroyed, 36 ships sunk and 386 damaged (mainly from Kamikaze suicide attacks) and nearly 800 aircraft. Japanese casualties (including civilians) were more than a quarter of a million dead and many thousands more wounded! Such horrific casualties were undoubtedly uppermost in President Truman’s mind in August 1945. If one small island could be so unbelievably, heartbreakingly costly, how awful would an invasion of the Japanese homeland be?
You’re the bomb Jimmy. #notliterally
The 40:1 argument is perfectly valid.
Look at the Battle of Guadalcanal, look at the numbers:
36,200 Japanese soldiers.
Of those, 19,200 dead, 11 captured.
Battle of Peleliu, look at the numbers:
10,900 Japanese soldiers.
Of those, 10,695, 19 Japanese soldiers captured.
Battle of Battle of Iwo Jima, look at the numbers:
21,060 Japanese soldiers.
Of those, 18,375 dead, 216 captured.
Battle of Okinawa, look at the numbers:
77,000 Japanes soldiers, 7,000 captured, most of those were conscripted Okinawans.
The land invasion of Japan could’ve seen only 10% or less of the entire Japanese population surviving.
Also, I also don’t think you really give a damn about the death in the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki Other than those two and Tokyo, please name one.
Here’s a list for you:
http://www.ditext.com/japan/napalm.html
Do ANY of these other cities, and the civilians who died in them deserve the same treatment you give to Hiroshima and Nagasaki every year?
It’s all very well to criticize the use of the atom bomb, and probably makes some people feel morally superior in their easy chairs at home in the US, but it is also inane. If you disdain the use of the nukes, you have to tell us what should have been done to bring about the end of the war as quickly and painlessly as possible. None of the alternatives were palatable. It is much like the constant criticism of the generals in World War I who did not know how to break the stalemate on the Western front. No one has ever provided a plausible suggestion as to what else they could have done.
I agree with the logic of Mr Akin, the argument by Mr Hartfield are not very persuasive. That said, Akin misses an important historical event that mitigates the sin of mass slaughter against Truman and the US: the US had been regularly warning the Japanese govt. and its people that they were to FLEE the cities. (Rosemarie K makes this point also.) It is a fact that tens of millions of pamphlets were dropped over all major Japanese cities after the initial firebombing of Tokyo. These pamphlet warnings began in May 1945, and continued up until early August. The atom bombings were not strictly speaking surprise attacks (such as Dresden). The situation is more like that of a man being warned that his house is about to be demolished because it contains a deadly disease; he has a few days to pack his bags and leave. If he doesn’t leave and he dies in the demolition, who is at fault? Complications arise when the police are outside the man’s house telling him that he can’t leave; and then the demolition occurs. Who is at fault in this second scenario?—the warnings occur, the man is forced to stay by his own govt.. The guilt here is not so simple to assign. The point is, that if the US had directly intended the destruction of the population, it would not have given any warning to flee the cities.
In long wars civilians become targets. Happened in our Civil War. I think the bombings were probably unnecessary, maybe even criminal. But maybe the victims of the bombings made a sacrifice for the betterment of us all. Somebody probably had to be the first, and if it had not been them it could have well been someone else later in the Cold War. It showed the world the horror. The “duck and cover” drills and the Cuban Missile Crisis are in the consciousness of my generation. Seems like people coming up today do not have a notion of this and shrug off talk or discussion of nuclear war or horror as though it were nothing. We may not escape nuclear aggression for another 70 years.
If you wish to assert that intentionally targeting civilian populations in war is inherently immoral, then we would also have to include the Allied firebombing of Dresden in the equation as well, wouldn’t we? As a Catholic, I struggle with a “just war” doctrine or theory. It seems to me that the only sensible thing to do in war is to win by whatever means necessary, in the quickest amount of time possible, while sustaining as few casualties to your own side as possible. That seems especially instructive if you perceive that your side has the moral high ground in the conflict, if there is such a distinction that can be made. For instance, I had no problem with the U.S. use of vastly superior forces and technology and weaponry in fighting Iraq in Desert Storm. The faster a conflict can be brought to a close seems to also provide the possibility of the least number of total casualties. The phrase “war is hell” is universally true. But failing to fight a war to win, i.e. Korea, Viet Nam, etc., is ludicrous.
(continued from the previous)
On July 22nd, a letter to the President from Stimson tells that he understands the US forces still eager to bomb Kyoto.
On July 24th, Stimson met the President to say he thinks Kyoto should not be bombed otherwise Japan will go anti-US after the war, to which the President replyed
“I agree with you”
“The target should be limited to military objects.”.
“I do not agree with bombing to women and children.”
But Groves issued the mandate for Nuke bombing, in which stated was
‘Bomb the Nuke on one of their cities, Hiroshima, Kokura, Niigata or Nagasaki.’,
But this mandate did not have the presidential approval on it.
On August 7th, almost 24 hours after the first bombing, the President received a report on the first bombing.
On August 8th, Stimson showed a picture of Hiroshma taken after the bombing, for which he left a comment
“I feel terrible responsibility.”
On August 9th, just after the president watched the terrible picture of Hiroshma, he came with another report that the second bombing was done on Nagasaki.
On August 10th, the president made an emergency call to the entire cabinet to stop bombing of Nukes to Japan.
After this the president left a comment
“It is too terrible to kill 100,000 children…”
On August 6th, we had a tv report on this matter, Nuke bombing to Hiroshima and Nagasaki which was aired from NHK, a nation wide broad casting network. In this we saw many historical documents which were so far hidden in severe security on the government of US, some of which were handwritings of the President Truman, while the biggest files were of short report of the Target Gommittee held from 1944 July to 1945 July, one month before the bombing. These reports say at first stage of the meeting they had a planing to make as much as 45 atomic bombs against our land which was reduced gradually, finally this committee fixed their targets less than ten, including Kyoto, Yokohama, Niigata, Kokura and Hiroshima and some others(but was not able to put the names down here).
What most impressively caught my eyes and years was that President Truman did not love this Manhattan Project, showing his ‘reluctant reply’ to the reporter of this committee, Major General L.R. Groves when the President got reported for the first time after his inheritance of the presidency from past Roosevelt.
The president seems he did not love to get involved this long-lasted-project, stating on his diary that “the heavy weight of government has fallen on my shoulders,,,”.
On May 30th, Army Secretary Henry L. Stimson met Groves on the targets, saying
“Did you fixed the targets?”
“Yes Sir.”
“We do not admit Kyoto.” was Secretary’s answered.
But Groves insisted Kyoto in his mind just because they were sure this target will show them the most effective damages to the pople who lives there. This eagerness lead him to make false report about these targets. Groves scripted Kyoto as “Urban industrial area” where mostly wooden old temples and shrines were standing. On a note Groves left stated that he visited the President as much as 6 times to get the admission.
One more amazing to me was Stimson yet denied this target and the President left his handwriting as;
“I am anxious about the reputation outdoing Hitler,,,”
by killing so many women and children with the new bombing.
In the mean time the first explosion test was executed in New Mexico, with which success Groves began to think they should hurry to acquire the sound results of their new bombs which have long been eating up so much amount of nation’s budget on it. It was a couple of weeks later this when the government of Japan asked the Soviet to arbitrate a cease-fire agreement with the US before the bombing.
(to be continued)
The weakness of the just war argument here is that it offers no alternative. Catholic apologists say that the targeting of civilians is a moral evil. I agree. But this is where the rubber meets the road. If Catholic thought refuses to accompany the people of 1945 to the end of the war, offering moral alternatives to immoral acts, offering a licit way to end the war, offering a solution to a citizenry training to defend their homeland to the end with farmer’s pitchforks and bamboo spears when all else was lost. The Japanese were training to fight to total extinction as they had at Iwo Jima and Okinawa. Doing nothing was not a moral choice either given the known intelligence that Japan was developing its own nuclear arsenal. US Navy had intercepted shipments of heavy water and materials to make a bomb in 1945. A nuclear test was performed in the Sea of Japan the day after Nagasaki. A blockade would have starved hundred of thousands before any effect could expect to be seen. Japan had 6,000,000 men under arms for callup. The Hoover Commission estimated 500,000 American fatalities and 7,000,000 Japanese fatalities before the Island could be secured. Sorry but Just Say No is not sound Catholic social thought. Ken Burns: The War Episode 7 is a must see for Catholic apologists.
First there are valid arguments for massive civilian deaths if the nuclear weapons hadn’t been used.
Every month the war continued the Japanese killed between 100,000 and 250,000 civilians. So a 1 year delay in the end of the war would have resulted in between 1.2 and 3 million dead civilians. Far more than were killed by the bombs. http://www.forbes.com/sites/henrymiller/2012/08/01/the-nuking-of-japan-was-a-tactical-and-moral-imperative/#19d40a0e4881
Another source for at least a million dead Japanese civilians if the bombs hadn’t been dropped http://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/1946/12/if-the-atomic-bomb-had-not-been-used/376238/
And the 20,000,000 number is not as incorrect as you think. In the battle for Okinawa 100,000 civilians died in just 82 days of fighting. Extrapolating those numbers to an invasion of Japan results in civilian casualties in the 20,000,000 range.
There were 500,000 civilians on Okinawa and hence roughly 20% died. The population of Japan in 1945 was around 52,000,000. 20% of 52,000,000 is 10,400,000. Given that the civilian death toll could have been as high as 140,000 which would give a Japanese civilian death toll of 14,500,00—which doesn’t include chinese civilians killed by the japans during an extended war or US or Japanese military casualties—the 20,000,000 is not insanely high.
What people forget is that the Japanese civilians often fought and they tended to commit suicide rather than surrender.
But of course the real problem is that it’s wrong to directly target civilians with the intent of killing civilians.
What Mr. Akin misses is that the Church allows the killing of an innocent to save the life of another if the innocents life can’t be saved. In ectopic pregnancies the “diseased” tissue can be removed so long as the intent is to save the mothers life not kill the baby.
It seems to me dropping the bombs with the intent to avoid millions of Japanese civilians dying is a morally equivalent argument.
If not then I find it hard to believe that God would be ok with intentionally following a strategy that would result in 4-15,000,000 civilians dying even though there was another option where only 140,000—the folks who died as a result of the atom attacks—would die.
Mr Akin’s key fault is assuming that the intent of the attacks had to be to kill civilians rather than to minimize the killing of civilians.
Hindsight is just wonderful, but I think unless you lived during the war and had dads, uncles and sons fighting and dying you may have had a different opinion. A lot of these statistics were from after the bombing. I believe also the Americans tried warning them with leaflets but were prevented from doing that. That said, I’ve never read why during the war many Polish Catholics, Germans, Austrians and even French were persecuting Jews and others and turning them in. There have been few Catholics writing about this. And the holocaust destroyed many more lives than those bombings did. Reportedly after the war the Vatican may have involved in hiding high ranking Nazis and enabling them to live in other countries. I think if this is true(and I’d like to see if it is) protecting war criminals is a serious thing. In this secular world, it would be nice to know and be warned that these were supposedly good Catholics and either they were afraid of reprisals or they just joined in without thinking. Both Germans and especially the British suffered bombings during the war too. Innocent people on both sides died during this. I think that’s why we are a little cautious and nervous of anyone developing a nuclear bomb as we know the result. Perhaps that’s the real lesson we need to know.
First of all, I doubt there is much value in debating the sinfulness of actions already taken by another person. It might be different if the discussion were a prelude to a repeat of those actions, but this does not seem to be the case.
Secondly, it is possible to see the bombings as a kind of divine punishment, along the lines of Nebuchadnezzar sacking Jerusalem and destroying the Temple. Babylon was an instrument of punishment, but was in turn punished, and the same could well apply to us.
A well reasoned position against saving of numerical lives. However, you failed to take into account a different argument. That is, well before WWII the nature of war had changed. Since at least the Napoleonic wars there are no civilian outside the war machine. All civilians actually aid in some fashion the military industry, either through manufacture or farming or political support or a thousand other ways a national people support it’s endeavors. Even priests who are absolving sins of soldiers are in some way aiding the war effort. Blame it on the industrial revolution. This is the notion of total war, and you can look that up. Wikipedia has a good entry on it. Once a nation decides to enter a war, it fully understands that all national resources, human and non-human, are at risk because everyone’s effort in some fashion aids in the military. Was Rosie the Riveter, that American hypothetical woman who was making war planes or munitions or bombs in a factory somewhere in the mid west not aiding the military? Were not farmers feeding the soldiers? Were not small businesses building a national GDP from which capital was being generated to pay those soldiers? Japan fully knew the rules of modern warfare. In fact she deployed them herself on Pearl Harbor. This had been going on for a few hundred years.
Nonetheless the question should be asked. Was it moral? If “civilians” are working toward a national war effort, are they at risk for being neutralized? Catholic teaching doesn’t seem to take this into account. It’s a lot more grey than you think.
just wanted to read comments at this time
I am constantly surprised by the weak level of knowledge these so called Catholic apologists show on this subject. The fact of the matter is that lots of people, ALL OVER ASIA were suffering and dying as long as the war lasted. There were severe shortages of food and medical supplies ALL OVER ASIA. The best estimates are that 250,000 Chinese were dying of starvation every month at the time the bomb was dropped. Japanese civilians were short of medical supplies and food was being rationed heavily. This meant that the weakest among the Japanese would have been much more likely to die the longer the war went on. So it is EXTREMELY LIKELY that much larger numbers of Japanese would have died if the war had lasted say, another year. Remember that the Japanese were taught that surrender was the worst possible thing. Many would have been killed in the house to house fighting as we took over their islands. So the REAL question is how many civilians were saved by the bomb? The answer is likely millions of Japanese were saved. You pose a false choice - drop the bomb and kill civilians, or NOT drop the bomb and not kill any civilians. That is not the choice. The choice was drop the bomb and kill several hundred thousand civilians, or not drop the bomb and kill millions.
The firebombing of Tokyo on March 9 & 10, 1945 caused between 80,000 and 130,000 deaths. In 48 hours. 243 American dead. With no Japanese air defense, raids like this could have gone on indefinitely.
The two nuclear attacks killed twice as many. Zero American dead. The war ended.
Pick one.