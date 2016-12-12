Jimmy was born in Texas, grew up nominally Protestant, but at age 20 experienced a profound conversion to Christ. Planning on becoming a Protestant pastor or seminary professor, he started an intensive study of the Bible. But the more he immersed himself in Scripture the more he found to support the Catholic faith. Eventually, he entered the Catholic Church. His conversion story, “A Triumph and a Tragedy,” is published in Surprised by Truth. Besides being an author, Jimmy is the Senior Apologist at Catholic Answers, a contributing editor to Catholic Answers Magazine, and a weekly guest on “Catholic Answers Live.”
Pope Francis’s much anticipated document on the family has now been released.
Here are 12 things to know and share . . .
1) What are the basic facts about the document?
It is called Amoris Laetitia (Latin, “the joy of love”), and it is what is known as a “post-synodal apostolic exhortation.”
An apostolic exhortation is a pastoral document in which the pope exhorts the Church. Although it contains doctrine, its primary focus is on pastoral care. (Apostolic exhortations are different than encyclicals, which do focus primarily on doctrine.)
When a pope issues an apostolic exhortation in response to a meeting of the synod of bishops (a gathering of bishops from around the world), it is called a post-synodal (“after the synod”) apostolic exhortation.
Amoris Laetitia was written in response to two meetings of the synod of bishops—one held in 2014 and one in 2015, both of which were devoted to the subject of the family.
2) What subjects does the document cover?
It is a document that is 255 pages long, so it covers a wide array of topics connected with the family in today’s world. In his own summary of its contents, Pope Francis explains:
I will begin with an opening chapter inspired by the Scriptures, to set a proper tone.
I will then examine the actual situation of families, in order to keep firmly grounded in reality.
I will go on to recall some essential aspects of the Church’s teaching on marriage and the family, thus paving the way for two central chapters dedicated to love.
I will then highlight some pastoral approaches that can guide us in building sound and fruitful homes in accordance with God’s plan, with a full chapter devoted to the raising of children.
Finally, I will offer an invitation to mercy and the pastoral discernment of those situations that fall short of what the Lord demands of us, and conclude with a brief discussion of family spirituality (AL 6).
At the two synods of bishops the subject of pastoral care for those who are divorced and civilly remarried and of people with a homosexual orientation were discussed.
Although these are not the focus of Amoris Laetitiae—and, in fact, represent only a small part of what it has to say—they also represent the subjects many people will be most interested to know about, so they are what we will cover here.
3) What does the document say about homosexuality?
It says very little. It notes that same-sex unions “may not simply be equated with marriage” (AL 52). It also says:
During the Synod, we discussed the situation of families whose members include persons who experience same-sex attraction, a situation not easy either for parents or for children.
We would like before all else to reaffirm that every person, regardless of sexual orientation, ought to be respected in his or her dignity and treated with consideration, while ‘every sign of unjust discrimination’ is to be carefully avoided, particularly any form of aggression and violence.
Such families should be given respectful pastoral guidance, so that those who manifest a homosexual orientation can receive the assistance they need to understand and fully carry out God’s will in their lives.
In discussing the dignity and mission of the family, the Synod Fathers observed that, “as for proposals to place unions between homosexual persons on the same level as marriage, there are absolutely no grounds for considering homosexual unions to be in any way similar or even remotely analogous to God’s plan for marriage and family.”
It is unacceptable “that local Churches should be subjected to pressure in this matter and that international bodies should make financial aid to poor countries dependent on the introduction of laws to establish ‘marriage’ between persons of the same sex” (AL 250-251).
And that’s it. Contrary to the hopes of some, the document did not attempt to reframe the Church’s teaching on same-sex activity or same-sex unions.
4) What does the document say regarding Cardinal Walter Kasper’s proposal to give Holy Communion to some who are divorced and civilly remarried after a “penitential period.”
Nothing. This proposal is not brought up.
5) Does the document propose a specific, concrete solution to the problem of divorced and civilly remarried.
No. After reviewing a variety of defective marital situations in which people may find themselves, the document states:
If we consider the immense variety of concrete situations such as those I have mentioned, it is understandable that neither the Synod nor this Exhortation could be expected to provide a new set of general rules, canonical in nature and applicable to all cases (AL 300).
Instead, the document articulates a set of principles to be applied to the pastoral care of such individuals.
6) What are these principles?
The chapter discussing them is more than 5,500 words long, so we can’t cover them fully, but they include:
- Not watering down the Church’s teaching on marriage
- Helping people grow toward realizing the Church’s teaching on marriage in their own lives
- Recognizing that people in defective situations are not all in the same situation
- Helping integrate such people into the life of the Church, based on what is possible in their individual cases.
7) What does the document say about not watering down the Church’s teaching on marriage?
In articulating the Church’s basic teaching, it states:
Christian marriage, as a reflection of the union between Christ and his Church, is fully realized in the union between a man and a woman who give themselves to each other in a free, faithful and exclusive love, who belong to each other until death and are open to the transmission of life, and are consecrated by the sacrament, which grants them the grace to become a domestic church and a leaven of new life for society (AL 292).
Later, it states:
In order to avoid all misunderstanding, I would point out that in no way must the Church desist from proposing the full ideal of marriage, God’s plan in all its grandeur. . . .
A lukewarm attitude, any kind of relativism, or an undue reticence in proposing that ideal, would be a lack of fidelity to the Gospel and also of love on the part of the Church for young people themselves.
To show understanding in the face of exceptional situations never implies dimming the light of the fuller ideal, or proposing less than what Jesus offers to the human being (AL 307).
8) What does the document say about helping people grow toward realizing the Church’s teaching on marriage in their own lives?
It says:
The Fathers [of the synods] also considered the specific situation of a merely civil marriage or, with due distinction, even simple cohabitation, noting that “when such unions attain a particular stability, legally recognized, are characterized by deep affection and responsibility for their offspring, and demonstrate an ability to overcome trials, they can provide occasions for pastoral care with a view to the eventual celebration of the sacrament of marriage” (AL 293, emphasis added).
It also says:
Along these lines, Saint John Paul II proposed the so-called “law of gradualness” in the knowledge that the human being “knows, loves and accomplishes moral good by different stages of growth” (Familiaris Consortio 34).
This is not a “gradualness of law” but rather a gradualness in the prudential exercise of free acts on the part of subjects who are not in a position to understand, appreciate, or fully carry out the objective demands of the law.
For the law is itself a gift of God which points out the way, a gift for everyone without exception; it can be followed with the help of grace, even though each human being “advances gradually with the progressive integration of the gifts of God and the demands of God’s definitive and absolute love in his or her entire personal and social life” (ibid., 9).
9) What does the document say about people in defective situations not all being in the same situation?
It says:
The divorced who have entered a new union, for example, can find themselves in a variety of situations, which should not be pigeonholed or fit into overly rigid classifications leaving no room for a suitable personal and pastoral discernment.
One thing is a second union consolidated over time, with new children, proven fidelity, generous self giving, Christian commitment, a consciousness of its irregularity and of the great difficulty of going back without feeling in conscience that one would fall into new sins.
The Church acknowledges situations “where, for serious reasons, such as the children’s upbringing, a man and woman cannot satisfy the obligation to separate” (John Paul II, Familiaris Consortio 84).
There are also the cases of those who made every effort to save their first marriage and were unjustly abandoned, or of “those who have entered into a second union for the sake of the children’s upbringing, and are sometimes subjectively certain in conscience that their previous and irreparably broken marriage had never been valid” (ibid.).
Another thing is a new union arising from a recent divorce, with all the suffering and confusion which this entails for children and entire families, or the case of someone who has consistently failed in his obligations to the family.
It must remain clear that this is not the ideal which the Gospel proposes for marriage and the family (AL 298).
10) What does the document say about helping integrate such people into the life of the Church, based on what is possible in their individual cases?
It says:
I am in agreement with the many Synod Fathers who observed that “the baptized who are divorced and civilly remarried need to be more fully integrated into Christian communities in the variety of ways possible, while avoiding any occasion of scandal. . . .
“Their participation can be expressed in different ecclesial services, which necessarily requires discerning which of the various forms of exclusion currently practiced in the liturgical, pastoral, educational and institutional framework, can be surmounted.
“Such persons need to feel not as excommunicated members of the Church, but instead as living members, able to live and grow in the Church and experience her as a mother who welcomes them always, who takes care of them with affection and encourages them along the path of life and the Gospel.
“This integration is also needed in the care and Christian upbringing of their children, who ought to be considered most important” (AL 299).
It also says:
Naturally, if someone flaunts an objective sin as if it were part of the Christian ideal, or wants to impose something other than what the Church teaches, he or she can in no way presume to teach or preach to others; this is a case of something which separates from the community (cf. Mt 18:17).
Such a person needs to listen once more to the Gospel message and its call to conversion.
Yet even for that person there can be some way of taking part in the life of community, whether in social service, prayer meetings or another way that his or her own initiative, together with the discernment of the parish priest, may suggest (AL 297).
And it says:
Conversation with the priest, in the internal forum, contributes to the formation of a correct judgment on what hinders the possibility of a fuller participation in the life of the Church and on what steps can foster it and make it grow.
Given that gradualness is not in the law itself (cf. Familiaris Consortio, 34), this discernment can never prescind from the Gospel demands of truth and charity, as proposed by the Church.
For this discernment to happen, the following conditions must necessarily be present: humility, discretion and love for the Church and her teaching, in a sincere search for God’s will and a desire to make a more perfect response to it.”
These attitudes are essential for avoiding the grave danger of misunderstandings, such as the notion that any priest can quickly grant “exceptions,” or that some people can obtain sacramental privileges in exchange for favors (AL 300).
11) Does the document foresee any possibility for sacramentally absolving and giving Communion to people who are civilly remarried if they are not living as brother and sister?
It does. In the main text of the document, it begins by noting certain principles to be taken into account, stating:
For an adequate understanding of the possibility and need of special discernment in certain “irregular” situations, one thing must always be taken into account, lest anyone think that the demands of the Gospel are in any way being compromised.
The Church possesses a solid body of reflection concerning mitigating factors and situations.
Hence it can no longer simply be said that all those in any “irregular” situation are living in a state of mortal sin and are deprived of sanctifying grace.
More is involved here than mere ignorance of the rule. A subject may know full well the rule, yet have great difficulty in understanding “its inherent values,” or be in a concrete situation which does not allow him or her to act differently and decide otherwise without further sin. . . .
The Catechism of the Catholic Church clearly mentions these factors: “imputability and responsibility for an action can be diminished or even nullified by ignorance, inadvertence, duress, fear, habit, inordinate attachments, and other psychological or social factors” (CCC 1735).
In another paragraph, the Catechism refers once again to circumstances which mitigate moral responsibility, and mentions at length “affective immaturity, force of acquired habit, conditions of anxiety or other psychological or social factors that lessen or even extenuate moral culpability” (CCC 2352).
For this reason, a negative judgment about an objective situation does not imply a judgment about the imputability or culpability of the person involved. (AL 301-302).
The document thus envisions the case of a person who may be living in an objectively sinful situation but who is not mortally culpable because of a variety of factors of a cognitive or psychological nature.
Nothing in this is new. The Church has long recognized that people living in objectively grave sin may not be in a state of mortal sin. Consequently, the document goes on to state:
Because of forms of conditioning and mitigating factors, it is possible that in an objective situation of sin—which may not be subjectively culpable, or fully such—a person can be living in God’s grace, can love and can also grow in the life of grace and charity, while receiving the Church’s help to this end (AL 305).
At this point the text contains a footnote which states:
In certain cases, this [i.e., the Church’s help toward him growing in grace and charity] can include the help of the sacraments.
Hence, “I want to remind priests that the confessional must not be a torture chamber, but rather an encounter with the Lord’s mercy” (Apostolic Exhortation Evangelii Gaudium [24 November 2013], 44: AAS 105 [2013], 1038).
I would also point out that the Eucharist “is not a prize for the perfect, but a powerful medicine and nourishment for the weak” (ibid., 47: 1039) (AL footnote 351).
The document thus envisions administering sacramental absolution and holy Communion to those living in objectively sinful situations who are not mortally culpable for their actions due to various cognitive or psychological conditions.
Since they are not mortally culpable, they could be validly absolved in confession and, being in the state of grace, they could in principle receive Communion.
12) Does the document say how common such situations are?
No. However, the fact it only makes this application of the principles in a footnote suggests that such situations are not common and that they are not to be presumed.
The same is indicated by the large number of cautions contained in the text regarding such things as:
- The obligation to proclaim God’s full vision of marriage, not watering it down with “a lukewarm attitude, any kind of relativism, or an undue reticence in proposing that ideal” (AL 307).
- That people in such situations should either become sacramentally married (AL 293) or separate (AL 298) or live as brother and sister (cf. AL footnote 329).
- People who flout Church teaching on marriage need to listen to the Gospel message and convert (AL 297).
- That misunderstandings like a “priest can quickly grant ‘exceptions’” must be avoided (AL 300).
- That cognitive or psychological conditions must exist which keep a person’s objective grave sin from becoming mortal (AL 301-302, 307).
- The need to avoid scandal (AL 299).
Looking for Something Good to Read?
May I suggest my commentary on the Gospel of Mark?
It goes through the whole text and provides fascinating information that you may have never heard before.
It also comes with a verse-by-verse study guide with questions that you or your study group can use.
And it comes with a lectionary-based study guide, so you can read along with Mark in the liturgy and ponder its meaning before or after Mass.
Right now, this commentary is available exclusively on Verbum Catholic software.
Verbum is an incredibly powerful study tool that I use every day, and I heartily recommend it to others.
I can also save you 10% when you get the commentary or one of the bundles of Verbum software. Just use the code JIMMY1 at checkout.
The Holy Eucharist is indeed nourishment and medicine for the weak, but can never be given to the dead! It would be useless to give medicine to a corpse.Serious sin kills the soul!
I only read chapters 3-5. The part I found most interesting was paragraphs 155 and 156 in Chapter 4. The ideas there are now pretty much passe and not disputed, but according to Pope Pius XI they constitute false teaching from false teachers: “74. The same false teachers who try to dim the luster of conjugal faith and purity do not scruple to do away with the honorable and trusting obedience which the woman owes to the man. Many of them even go further and assert that such a subjection of one party to the other is unworthy of human dignity, that the rights of husband and wife are equal; wherefore, they boldly proclaim the emancipation of women has been or ought to be effected.”
JPII rejected the authority of the husband in the family and Pope Francis now reasserts that false teaching in Amoris Laetitia. I don’t see how it’s considered legitimate that the priest who became JPII rejected and ignored the instruction of Pope Pius XI and came up with his own false idea about marriage. Except that he later acquired a huge platform to promote this and drown out the truth so that now the false teaching is widely accepted as true.
Bernie Sanders meet with the pope. We need another ” Things to Know and Share” blog.
I can’t agree with the suggestion that there is nothing new here. There is, but not clearly, or not in a clear fashion. That is the problem.
What the Pope seems to be suggesting is that in this current confused age there are some, including some in the pews, whose marriages are irregular but because the regularity of marriage in general in our society is now so messed up, they may not know it. And I’m sure that’s true. The bad job of religious education in the 1970s and the widespread adoption and acceptance of no fault divorce, and even the somewhat general assumption (which would appear not to be inaccurate) that nearly anyone seeking an annulment will receive one) no doubt has led some Catholics to think these matters are relatively minor. Indeed, at least one returning Catholic I know told me that he and his fiance did not intend to wait for her annulment to come through before they were civilly married, given their ages, which seems to presuppose that there is both an inevitability to their coming through and no problem with ignoring the Church on this issue. So, I suspect, the Pope is acknowledging that some may be truly ignorant of the sinful nature of their arrangements.
Even if that’s true, however, his statements also seem to suggest that such person’s should approach their Priest and seek advice from him. It’s hard not to see how, in that situation, the Priest would not be obligated to advice such persons on the Church’s ancient position and advise them to start down the proper road to address it, rather than essentially sanctioning it. But maybe what he means is that in some rare circumstances the situation is so confused that the sinful conduct may be doubtful and we should err on the side of the doubt.
Be that as it may, to even attempt to determine what is meant we have to engage in such speculation that the end result is to almost inevitably concede that this text, without clarification, is going to result in an assumption by many that “the Pope said this is okay if I believe it is”, with some assuming that being Priests. And so marriage will be weakened. Indeed, even though I respect the Pope, I feel that my Catholic marriage has been weakened in its meaning a bit by this, as the Pope is suggesting that what I’ve always believed, that a Catholic marriage may not be dissolved without a declaration of nullity and remarriage ignoring that is sinful, isn’t quite true. This may be a popular decision amongst some who found that a hard thing to live up to, but we’ve never been a religion whose lessons were designed to accommodate man, but rather to convey the message of God.
I wonder if this is another area where Pope Francis might not quite understand the nature of things in the northern hemisphere of the Western World where the social pressure is towards “anything you want to do is okay” and people accommodate their religious beliefs to their personal ones. Indeed, more and more I hope that our next Pope (and no, I’m not wishing for a short reign here) is chosen, he’ll be either from the vibrant and growing African Church or the vibrant but embattled American one.
Maybe the Vatican is tired of dealing with annulments and wants them handled at the parish level.
I know what Christ’s words are regarding adultery as well as what the Catechism states regarding the same. I myself am in this very unfortunate position. But I will not receive the blessed sacrament of communion our Lord Jesus Christ because I am also painfully aware of St. Paul’s admonition regarding inviting a judgement upon yourself to receive unworthily. There is nothing that this pope can blather about nor any spin that Mr. Akin can engage in to make me do otherwise. I am growing tired and suspicious of the voices of Catholicism that we regularly hear on radio and in print blindly accepting every word that comes from this pope. I cannot get through any one of his writings or teaching without getting a headache. His words are cryptic and cacophonous at best. I miss the simple clarity in the writings of Pope Benedict and JPII.
When we go to Mass, we can accept a blessing if we feel that we need time to prepare for and make a good confession before receiving our Lord. Not everyone should take HC every time they attend mass. In these circumstances, we can accept a blessing. When we accept a blessing, we may, be given by Jesus, a spiritual Communion or spiritual milk, the water that springs up in us, or a blessing for our next confession, whatever our Lord chooses for us. Is this better than to take our Lord without respect?
So nobody prevents us from being blessed or prevents us from receiving Jesus at mass, nobody but ourselves.
I disagree that the re-married should be taking HC without annulment and without confession and without being married in our church. Our Lord may disagree but then, surely He would give spiritual communion when the person stands in the communion line for a blessing?
It is strange how we are discussing in our church, the sacrament of communion for the divorced but the subject of the sacrament of confession for the divorced has not been prominent.
T.W: “How can a “man” decide if another man can receive the Eucharist and be closer to his God?”
.
How a man can: A man with authority given to him by God (e.g. a pastor acting in accordance with his bishop acting in accordance with the teaching of the Chruch) can do so via that authority that God gave him. Binding and loosing and all that.
.
How a man does so: How he does so is in accordance with said teaching. “Whoever eats the bread or drinks the cup of the Lord in an unworthy manner will be guilty of sinning against the body and blood of the Lord.” What is “an unworthy manner”? Being in a state of mortal sin. Now, ignorance may prevent the guilt of sin being associated with a particular act of grave matter. But once the person is told what the Church teaches on the subject, if they refuse to accept it (even if they manage to be innocent in so doing because of their own confusion), then they are denying Church teaching, which is another reason. So yes, a pastor can deny communion for such a reason (though of course he should do so carefully).
.
Why a man does so: And the unasked “why” for why a pastor might deny this is because of that same quote from scripture. It is not good to receive communion unworthily. Even if it gives you a warm and fuzzy sense of belonging. The Eucharist is so much more than that, and we should be prepared to receive it when we do.
In my 82 years I have never known even one divorced remarried Catholic who cared one whit about receiving Holy Communion! What the synods should have focused on is scientific research on an easy, natural and organic way to always know when a sex act will result in pregnancy. Thus contraceptives and abortions would be unnecessary. If the Church can support astrology observatories why can’t it fund research on natural family planning?
Unfortunately Jimmy you neglected part of the document, wondering why?
Men and women being created equal.
I agree with aric that the problem of the quotations offered has to do with their fuzziness and lack of clarity, opening the door to any type of interpretation. My hope is that this document will be followed up by a very plain-spoken guide for pastors as to how to correctly discern. My experience with ordinary diocesan priests is that they are ill-equipped to deal with the complexities of family problems.
What does our shepherd think this will accomplish, except more confusion and muddy teaching? If people are in “irregular situations,” and they come to the church for help, doesn’t the church have an obligation to proclaim the plain truth of marriage? I agree that many people weren’t even remotely instructed and went into “marriage” with invincible ignorance. How does it help anything at all to perpetuate that ignorance to another generation?
Of course people who didn’t know any better should be treated gently, but then all people in every kind of sin should. Yet, if you have the active drug dealer who comes for counsel to his parish priest, should that priest try to show him ways that his current life can bear fruit? What if the dealer is employing teenage pushers? What if he gives some of his resulting money to his aging mom? If this drug dealer wanted to be part of parish life, how much should the pastor urge him to change his ways and get out of what is harming others and himself? If this drug dealer felt trapped and powerless by his situation, wouldn’t that pastor beg him to trust in the mercy of God, take up his cross, and follow Jesus?
How is the current mess of marriage any different? Because it deals with affection and sexuality? We need pastors who really believe Jesus’ words and want to see their flock living aright.
Clarity is a necessity in promulgating anything in regard to religion. The Anglican church decided to dispense with clarity in favor of holding the church together. They now have neither. Should be a lesson there for others.
From “internal forum” it appears that using discretion or “avoiding scandal” when receiving Communion can mean that the first spouse is essentially still bound to a marriage vow to no one, can’t be married in the Church and receive communion without sin(unless a priest gives them the OK), and without an annulment declaration. While a divorced and remarried spouse, who abandoned the first spouse, is allowed Catholic bigamy because they don’t have an understanding or are ignorant about what marriage, adultery, and mortal sin is. Correct me if this is not the case that would happen if no annulment occurs because the first spouse has not been told or may know but must put up with this injustice that their marriage has been secretly deemed “null”, but they won’t be allowed to remarry. The divorced and remarried spouse and partner can have ongoing irregular use of the sacraments.
Be of the same mind toward one another; do not be haughty in mind, but associate with the lowly. Do not be wise in your own estimation. –Romans 12:16
For there is no difference between Jew and Gentile—the same Lord is Lord of all and richly blesses all who call on him, for, “Everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved.” -Romans 10:12-13
Jesus understood that all are born with the need for community, forgiveness, kindness and acceptance - not judgement. It is easy to throw stones when your life fits the perfect model of society, but I challenge you to walk in other’s shoes for awhile and you will discover as your empathy grows your judgement will diminish…I hope.
How can a “man” decide if another man can receive the Eucharist and be closer to his God? On the contrary one of our responsibilities as a Christian is to bring others to the bread of life - not deny them due to a “man’s interpretation” of who is allowed to receive God’s grace.
Thank you, Mr. Akin. The weight of all those pages in this document should help its readers recognize the “gravitas” of true Christian marriage! I shall be reading it as a spiritual exercise, as I think that is the intent of this pope, whose papacy began with exhortations to all to deepen our penitential attitude towards God through daily examens of conscience and frequent recourse to confession. We are in a spiritual battle of global dimensions. We are to be great warriors and healers, not dwelling on our small-minded (and rather arbitrary) personal judgments about other people’s private lives (“Is my neighbor in mortal sin?” Why do “I” need to know?)
Of course we are curious about the teachings of the Church, even when they do not directly concern us. But clearly, these rather small areas of the vast treasure of Truth the Church offers (irregular marriages, relationships of people of the same gender) are not the primary focus of this large document. Let us not be distracted from dwelling on worshipping our Lover, our dear Creator, the Lord of our lives.
The real problem is with point 11 of Jimmy’s list. As far as I can tell, this contradicts what was always taught before, and ends up contradicting Scripture on the indissolubility of marriage and worthiness to receive communion as taught by Paul in I Corinthians 11:27. If a person is objectively in a state of adultery, he or she may not be mortally culpable because of some kind of ignorance or other subjective factor, but for the Church itself to give communion to such a person is totally unprecedented, an objective participation by the Church in the merely subjective error of the person, and a sanction and encouragement of further ignorance and sin. I have a hard time seeing how this can be reconciled with the teachings of JP II or B XVI. That may be because of my own limited knowledge and misunderstanding, or maybe because of Akin’s misreading of the exhortation. Maybe someone can set me straight. If one pope contradicts all those who preceded him, then it seems to me that we have to adhere to the words of Jesus as they have always been interpreted by the Church until now. Contradiction of prior teaching is not a legitimate development of doctrine. I hope I am wrong, and that there is a better way of understanding what Pope Francis has written.
If someone is not in mortal sin, why do they need to go to Confession to receive the Eucharist?
If the mitigating factor of the sin is ignorance, how can that possibly be valid after being counseled by a priest?
Someone help me.
jimmy > I think your analysis is correct that in the details and in the small print, the Pope has not officially changed doctrine. I believe that the Pope has set the groundwork though for cover of willful misreading of the document, willful misapplication of the document, and contributing to watering down the teachings of the Church. This is reminiscent of the misapplication of Vatican II all over again, the sad statements of the Bishops before the 2008 presidential elections all over again. It makes little sense for him to state things in these gray terms in large type but say things have not changed in little type. why not state clearly in the body—no matter what mitigating circumstances exist, no matter how good the second marriage is now, etc etc.. in order to be integrated into the sacrament of communion the person must either do x, y, or z. get an annulment,if no annulment is possible then separate, if no annulment is possible and separation would lead to more sin and possibly the harm to the children of the second marriage etc.., then live as brother and sister. but priests and people in the parishes need to be nicer and more helpful to get these people to this point.
What about the case of children from same-sex unions attending catholic schools? Would this be a cause of scandal?>
My liberal priest’s reaction at Mass today was one of delight. He said conscience is the only moral authority anyone needs to follow. Unlike when he was young, when the church tried to guilt everyone into doing the right thing, people today don’t want to be told what’s right or wrong by anyone else, and the Church needs to adapt to these people if we’re going to survive. We’ve got to change with the culture. So if a man leaves his wife after 25 years of marriage and having had four children and he remarries, if his conscience is fine with it, he can receive Communion now. Can he get re-married in the Catholic Church now too? If one Sacrament is available to him, shouldn’t the other be?
Rob,
The confusion most likely arises from the CCC paragraph 2357 -
“Basing itself on Sacred Scripture, which presents homosexual acts as acts of grave depravity,tradition has always declared that ‘homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered.’
“They are contrary to the natural law. They close the sexual act to the gift of life. They do not proceed from a genuine affective and sexual complementarity. Under no circumstances can they be approved.”
The acts, not the individuals are intrinsically disordered.
So if the synod on marriage was supposed tgo come up with ideas on strengthening marriage, and there is nothing much offered to unconventional marriage other than better pastoral care, wasn’t the synod a failure? We are at the same place we were two years ago before the synod took place. It was all a waste of time.
I see one possible interpretation of this document for a baptized convert to the Catholic faith who entered into an adulterous marriage before conversion. You were not aware that the Catholic Church always taught that adultery was a sin and you find this after you enter the Church. The document appears to say that since you were not culpable when you entered the adulterous marriage before your conversion, because you did not know that adultery was a sin, you can now be absolved and receive communion and happily continue in your adulterous marriage. To me this implies that a marriage can be dissolved if when you married again you did not believe that adultery was a sin. Why not apply this scenario to two homosexuals living together? Why not apply this scenario to a person with two spouses? Why not apply this to stealing one million from the rich (in the spirit of Robin Hood, of course) and keeping the million?
Nothing to see here, move along.
Does the Lord want people who are lacking subjective culpability to receive the Blessed Sacrament? I don’t know. Are they guilty of the Body of the Lord, does this relaxation further degrade marriage and children’s welfare, on the other hand would refusing them guarantee heightened respect for marriage? I don’t know. Does the Church have any plans to increase broad based reception worthiness by insisting every pastor teach the inviolability of the transmission of human life in every marital embrace? That I do know not to be true. It never did, even in “the good old days” before the Council, in the most conservative region of Italy, Veneto, it ducked the subject “so as not to attract undue prurient interest” during the movie era’s opening floodgates of corruption of morals, ostrich head sand burying. “A Case of Conscience. Confessors and Contraception” http://chiesa.espresso.repubblica.it/articolo/1344740?eng=y
If the person is not mortally culpable wouldn’t they still be in a state of grace and eligible for reception of the Eucharist? I am saddened since this letter is essentially empty. There are no concrete solutions and neither is the Faith clearly affirmed. Truly, I wish too many communications from the Vatican under Pope Francis never occurred. God preserve your Church. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on us; Immaculate heart of Mary, Pray for us.
I would also point out that the Eucharist “is not a prize for the perfect, but a powerful medicine and nourishment for the weak”
Not a good analogy. I don’t think St. Paul saw it that way…..
Whoever eats the bread and drinks the cup of the Lord unworthily will be guilty of the body and blood of the Lord; and any one who eats and drinks without discerning the body, eats and drinks judgment on himself
I guess if you want to go there at all the graces obtained in Confession is the medicine. The Holy Eucharist I guess would be a vitamin.
Jimmy, With all due respect, your summary is ridiculous. You have chosen to put your head in the sand. This exhortation is outrageous, purposely ambiguous and morally misleading and will cause untold damage to souls.
Joseph Honan, naturally, the church doesn’t state that “gay persons” are “intrinsically disordered”. One might have thought that, in 80 years, you might have bothered to look up that elemental fact.
Why do these documents keep mentioning the ‘need to avoid scandal’? The scandal is being caused by the documents!
Mr Akin,
You make the following observation: “Since they are not mortally culpable, they could be validly absolved in confession and, being in the state of grace, they could in principle receive Communion.”
If they are not mortally culpable, there is no mortal sin, and no sacramental absolution is necessary for their admission to Holy Communion. Moreover, if they are not in mortal sin because they are incompetent to commit such sin, an objectively sinful action or condition can be rectified by a quick visit to the holy water font. Holy Communion itself and by itself can achieve remission of venial sins.
What a load of bunk. Even with Jimmy faithfully trying to spin this in a positive light the quotes are pretty clear. The church just joined the ranks of the Protestants. We were just told to do whatever we like, our conscience is king. If. Jesus says divorce and remarriage is adultery, and adultery is pretty clearly frowned upon in the little grouping of commandments we have from God then who in the world is this man to try to lead the faithful to hell.
It is as if you are avoiding the reality of what
this truly does for the faith, produces more gray matter!
Plenty of opportunity to continue living in sin and now, with
the reasoning of such logic, plenty of excuses to go round.
More gray matter for the faithful to discern. Thanks Pope Francis.
Jimmy, Question: CCC 1385 states “anyone conscious of a grave sin must receive the sacrament of Reconciliation before coming to communion.” Mortal sins can become grave sins if they do not meet the 3 conditions. In this case, are grave sins knocked down to the category of venial? Or do they no longer sins due to the circumstances? And therefore being venial(or non) sins, the person can receive Communion.
Why this flood of words? Church teachings have been clear from the beginning, and reinforce by the last two Popes.
#11 is the key issue, and wouldn’t the Priest have to instruct? So there would be no more ignorance? If that would not work in an unusual case, it a Papal encyclical the way to deal with these few people—an Encyclical which does nothing to rebut a rationalization that this might be the norm?
What of the things not stressed—or even left out? What about the footnotes?
The admission to the Sacraments of people who decline to cease adulterous sexual relations in second “marriages,” as this document envisions in “certain cases,” overthrows the teaching of Benedict XVI, John Paul II, the Catechism of the Catholic Church, the Code of Canon Law and the entire Magisterium, all of which are based on the words of Our Lord Himself, who made no “exceptions” for people who convince themselves their objective state of life is not sinful. This document proposes nothing short of situation ethics for pastoral practice, applied not just to the divorced and “remarried” but to habitual, gravely sinful conduct of any kind. This is an unprecedented disaster that cannot possibly be accepted as act of authentic Magisterium.
Basically the document says a person can get married and divorced as often as they wish as long as they and any priest says they are not are not “mortally culpable for their actions due to various cognitive or psychological conditions.”
What a joke….......
Reference the Pope’s/Catholic Institution’s statement on Gay Persons:
(assuming the press article is correct):
i.e. gay persons are “intrinsically disordered”.
My experience as a long standing protesting Catholic (80 yrs old now)
is that with all the human & scientific knowledge learned over the past
century…...
that the Leaders of the Catholic Church are the
most “intrinsically disordered” group of educated persons
in the world today, who are in denial and refuse to change
their dogma, rules etc. fast enough,...thus brainwashing
their followers with “guilt” & pain, by using their self-proclaimed
power of “faith”...thus turning countless persons away from her
Church/teachings.
Their “conservative - midieval ” doctrines & guidance are / will not
only repel young persons from becoming Catholics, but inevitably
destroy the future.. & the past.. unbelievably GOOD deeds, that
the Church has cultivated & could provide strong moral guidance
to future generations.
...Jesus’ message is one of love and acceptance, not judgment & condemnation.
Here is what I read. Mortal Sin cannot be used in these so called irregular situation which of course is an ERROR these are MORTALLY SINFUL. There is plenty of Social Justice and NON JUDGING talk. He also said there is no BLACK OR WHITE in situations like the Devils favorite shade is GREY. Than he said Intercourse is Liturgical. The primacy of Conscience and Discernment is there. We might as well be Protestants. It is like reading Laudato SI all over again. TOO MUCH COMPROMISING with the CULTURE.
Just how long will it take for liberal clergy and others to warp #11 in the article all out of shape (in conjunction with the Pope’s new quickie divorce ‘annulments’) effectively wiping out ‘existing’ moral standards? If history is any guide, not long.