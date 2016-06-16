Jimmy was born in Texas, grew up nominally Protestant, but at age 20 experienced a profound conversion to Christ. Planning on becoming a Protestant pastor or seminary professor, he started an intensive study of the Bible. But the more he immersed himself in Scripture the more he found to support the Catholic faith. Eventually, he entered the Catholic Church. His conversion story, “A Triumph and a Tragedy,” is published in Surprised by Truth. Besides being an author, Jimmy is the Senior Apologist at Catholic Answers, a contributing editor to Catholic Answers Magazine, and a weekly guest on “Catholic Answers Live.”
Pope Francis recently made some remarks regarding invalid marriages, and I’ve received a large number of requests for comment, so here goes . . .
1) When did Pope Francis make his remarks?
During a Q & A session on Thursday, June 16. He was answering questions at the opening ceremony for a diocesan congress dealing with his apostolic exhortation Amoris Laetitia (i.e., the document that he released after the two synods of bishops).
His remarks were, therefore, unscripted.
2) What did he say?
Unfortunately, the Vatican doesn’t yet seem to have a full transcript available in English. The Italian, however, is here.
Without an English transcript to quote, we switch over to news reporting, according to which:
A layman asked about the “crisis of marriage” and how Catholics can help educate youth in love, help them learn about sacramental marriage, and help them overcome “their resistance, delusions and fears.”
The Pope answered from his own experience.
“I heard a bishop say some months ago that he met a boy that had finished his university studies, and said ‘I want to become a priest, but only for 10 years.’ It’s the culture of the provisional. And this happens everywhere, also in priestly life, in religious life,” he said.
“It’s provisional, and because of this the great majority of our sacramental marriages are null. Because they say ‘yes, for the rest of my life!’ but they don’t know what they are saying. Because they have a different culture. They say it, they have good will, but they don’t know.”
3) Wait. “The great majority of our sacramental marriages are null”? He really said that?
Yes. He really said that. It’s on video (in Italian) on the Vatican’s YouTube channel here.
4) Is this Church teaching?
No. The Church does not have a teaching about what percentage of marriages (ostensibly sacramental or otherwise) are invalid.
Further, Q & A sessions are not the venue in which new magisterial teachings are promulgated.
At most, this would be an expression of pastoral opinion on the part of the pope.
5) Does anyone agree with this opinion?
Not that I am aware of.
I know of no competent expert in canon law, biblical studies, or theology that would hold the opinion that “the great majority of our sacramental marriages are null.”
In fact, I don’t know of anybody—expert or not—who would hold this view.
If Pope Francis holds it, he would be the only one I am aware of.
6) Why do you say “if Pope Francis holds it”?
Because I’m not certain that he does.
Experience has shown that Pope Francis is a man who makes dramatic and inexact statements, particularly when speaking off the cuff.
This is related to his “make a mess” philosophy, according to which it is better to get people’s attention and shake things up rather than let the Church slide into cultural irrelevance.
In a fashion, he seems to be trying to imitate Jesus, who frequently used hyperbole to make arresting statements that tweaked the pious sensibilities of his age. Thus Pope Francis sometimes compares those he critiques to Pharisees and doctors of the law—the same groups that opposed Jesus.
On occasion, everybody blurts things out without fully thinking them through, and I can’t rule out the possibility that this was simply a case of hyperbole gone wrong—particularly in light of the problems with the claim in question.
Perhaps the pope meant to say something like “a vast number” and ended up saying “the vast majority” instead.
Even a moment’s thought would reveal that the claim is seriously problematic, suggesting that this is not the pope’s settled opinion but something that he blurted out without giving it serious thought.
7) Why do you say that?
There are multiple problems with the claim. Some emerge from considering the statement from a canonical perspective (see here). However, I would point to two additional considerations, one from a theological perspective and one from a biblical perspective.
8) What’s the theological argument?
From a theological perspective, the claim is extraordinarily sweeping. It’s not just that many Catholic marriages are invalid or even that a majority are (which would already exceed credibility) but that “the vast majority” of such marriages are invalid.
That would mean that Christ and the Holy Spirit have allowed conditions to degenerate so far among the baptized that “the vast majority” of those committed enough to follow the Church’s teachings and practice on marriage nevertheless enter marriage invalidly.
That’s inconceivable.
9) What’s the biblical argument?
From a biblical perspective, we don’t see Jesus taking this line in his day.
It is easy for us today to imagine that attitudes toward divorce were stricter in the ancient world, and particularly among first century Jews, than they are today, but they were not.
Basically everybody in the ancient world—except Christians—held that marriage did not prevent the possibility of getting divorced and remarried.
This was true among the Romans, among the Greeks, and among the Jews. Indeed, a prominent school of Jewish thought held that a man could divorce his wife over nothing more than a burned meal.
Seriously.
And even among Jews who had a more restricted view of divorce—such as the rival school which held a man could divorce his wife if she committed adultery or did something else to bring shame on him—it was always understood that divorce carried with it the right of remarriage.
The culture that Jesus lived in was just as much a “culture of the provisional” with respect to marriage as ours.
And yet Jesus didn’t treat their marriages as invalid but as valid. He stated:
Whoever divorces his wife and marries another, commits adultery against her; and if she divorces her husband and marries another, she commits adultery (Mark 10:11-12).
Jesus would not have spoken this way if he viewed “the vast majority” of marriages in his day as invalid. If you were only invalidly married to a woman, you divorced her, and you then attempted marriage with another woman, you wouldn’t be committing adultery against the first wife.
Without a valid first marriage, there would be no adultery.
Jesus thus indicated that one can enter a valid marriage without understanding it as precluding the possibility of divorce and remarriage.
And the Church has understood it likewise. Merely thinking you could, under some circumstances, divorce and remarry is not grounds for an annulment.
10) Have there been any developments since the pope made his remarks?
Yes. According to news reports:
When the Vatican released its official transcript of the encounter the following day, they had changed the comment to say that “a portion of our sacramental marriages are null.”
This is not unexpected. It is common practice, extending back multiple papacies, for the official version of a pope’s remarks to be amended to correct misstatements, sources of potential confusion, etc.
When the matter concerns something of substance, it is normal for the change to be personally approved by the pope, which is what happened in this case:
In the Vatican blog “Il sismografo,” Vatican spokesman Father Federico Lombardi said that this change is a revision approved by the Pope himself.
“When they touch on subjects of a certain importance, the revised text is always submitted to the Pope himself,” Father Lombardi said. “This is what happened in this case, so the published text was expressly approved by the Pope.”
11) What should we make of all this?
The fact Pope Francis made the remark in the first place is a source for concern, and it should prompt him to reflect on and re-evaluate the way he answers questions in public, for this is far from the first time something like this has happened when he has answered questions off the cuff.
We may be thankful that there was sufficient presence of mind on the part of those around the pope to propose the change to the official version of the remarks, and we may be thankful that the pope approved the change.
Given the amount of confusion regarding the marriage issue, both in society and in Church circles, I suggest we keep the matter in prayer.
“Posted by Pete salveinini on Wednesday, Jun 22, 2016 4:54 PM (EDT):
Certain cultures emphasize things by exaggeration, others do not. Mediterranean cultures do, the British and others DO THE DIRECT OPPOSITE, they UNDERSTATE the the truth to make their point…...............”
So, do “certain cultures” also misquote people and make straightup, direct, false claims and state as fact that which is not in order to make the opposite point…or just to obfuscate the truth and convince the ignorant?
You know, like Pope Francis did in paragraph 161 of Evangelii Gaudium. And last time I checked, Lombardi’s correction squad hadn’t done a thing to rectify it on the vatican.va website.
But then cut him some slack. His crew is working overtime and likely suffer from carpal tunnel syndrome trying to keep up with Pope Francis…
Regan makes a good point. The Pope has made it harder for parents to argue against cohabitation while he does no favors for traditional or sacramental marriage. The truth is that that self discipline is hard, marriage is hard, vows are hard, covenants are hard, raising children is hard. People no longer want to do anything that is hard, even if it is the right thing to do.
Sinning is easy. It would be nice if the Pope had encouraged people toward conversion, working harder in their marriages and doing a better job in their married life. Just living in sin with someone in a sexual relationship without the covenant of marriage is easy. But it is still wrong and is still a sin. The Pope is promoting serious error.
Pope Francis is not acting as the Shepherd has been commissioned to be. He takes popular positions that are seriously flawed which the worldly culture wants to hear. He is at odds with Gospel message of conversion and repentance, the past popes and the moral teaching of the Church.
I agree with the Pope. The vast majority of catholic marriages probable are invalid. Why? Because in our western culture our children reflect the parents morals and thinking. What are the children telling us, that marriage is great for 10 years or so.. Additionally, polls on marriage and divorce 20 year ago told us that USA marriages were divoricing at 50% rate in the general population, and 25% rate in the catholic population. More recent polls tell us that the 29% is now 40%! My children, now adults, use to say at the evening dinner table that we were a weird family, I ask why, and they said because they had both a mommy and daddy while all their friends only had one and they never sat down to eat dinner. That was 25 years ago. I look at my catholic 60’s catholic friends and count how many have sought declarations of nullity and then remarried. It is at least 40%!. So what about the other 60%, how many have a sacramental attitude toward their marriage, willing to die for each other in order to get the other to heaven? I think that while there are many kind acts in marriages, I’m not sure how many are sacrificial, done for God’s will for the marriage and the spouse’s good. I know that I have fallen short in that area many times. While I enter marriage knowing it was a life commitment, I’m not sure I understood the uniquely catholic sacramental intentions of the marriage celebration. Thus I’m sure the Pope is closer to the truth that most of the complaints here and on other blogs are willing to admit. God bless Pope Francis.
Francis juxtaposes (a) great majority of sacramental marriages are invalid and (b) cohabitors can have a real marriage with grace. Taking both comments together, we see a general posture of Francis against sacramental marriages and in favor of mere cohabitors. Church weddings are more likely than not to be invalid whereas cohabitors can have a real marriage with grace. His comments are negative regarding sacramental marriages and positive regarding cohabitors.
Francis often sees the world through a false dichotomy of insiders vs outsiders. The insiders are presumed to be rule-following, sycophant, robots who are self-righteous and judgmental. The outsiders might be a little rough but are authentic. Insiders are hypocrites; outsiders are genuine.
So when friends or family decide to cohabitate, it will be difficult to urge them to get married. I already can hear the reply. “The pope said most sacramental marriages are invalid anyway. We will have a ‘real marriage’ just living together.”
It seems to me that this Pope has a great desire to be in the news, to be the center of attention and be “relevant”. He does this by saying things (I think intentionally) that “stirs the pot” and it is not because he is of Italian heritage with the Latin flair for dramatization. There have been literally hundreds of Italian popes and they have not acted in such an irresponsible manner. He loves the headlines and attention, he is the polar opposite of humility of St. Francis of Assisi.
He has made it clear that he wants to further liberalize the Church and its teaching on the dissolubility of marriage. So what does he do, he elevates cohabitation because the partners are faithful and knocks down heterosexual sacramental marriage in which he says a huge number are invalid anyway. He does nothing to help or support traditional marriage which is under attack in a world sodden with sex and the pursuit of sexual pleasure.
He does not talk about children and their right to a stable permanent traditional marriage. This pope almost never explicitly talks much about the rights of children before or after they are born. The criterion should be one of being faithful of course but also being open to God and open to life. Only God knows who is faithful. If homosexual couples are faithful would he say that their relationship is as acceptable sacramental marriage? My guess is that he has an agenda that much different than is readily apparent.
What is very sad is that many take the Pope’s comments at face value, and totally ignore any clarifications, even if approved by the Pope himself. I think point 11, in a nutshell is this, “Say yes when you mean yes, and no when you mean no.” And certainly don’t use your own brand of hyberbole when you are speaking “off the cuff” because the fruit, as can be shown time and time again, is general confusion.
There is clearly a problem when an ever increasing number of real Catholics have no confidence in the Pope.
The question of nullity of a marriage only becomes relevant if the marriage breaks down. There is a Canon Law (I think 39) that says in effect the church will supply. It means that if anyone makes a mistake in celebrating a Sacrament the intention of the church covers the mistake
Certain cultures emphasize things by exaggeration, others do not. Mediterranean cultures do, the British and others DO THE DIRECT OPPOSITE, they UNDERSTATE the the truth to make their point.. You don’t have to tell the Jews of Our Lord’s time that if your eye is a temptation for you cut it out is not to be taken literally. The Holy Father is completely Latin in his self expression, Latin American and Italian underneath. BUT, just read an article on Pewsitter stating that a HUGE majority of young people DO NOT THINK IT IS ESSENTIAL TO MARRY FOR LIFE, which if that is the motivation AT THE TIME OF EXCHANGE OF VOWS, INVALIDATES THE MARRIAGE.
Pope Francis has said two things recently that have sowed confusion among faithful, devout Catholics.
In addition to expressing his opinion that “the great majority” of sacramental marriages are null or invalid, he also said, “I’ve seen a lot of fidelity in these cohabitations, and I am sure that this is a real marriage, they have the grace of a real marriage because of their fidelity,”
Taking these two statements together, Francis is on the one hand nullifying Catholic sacramental marriages, while at the same time raising cohabitation to the level of a sacrament simply because two people who are not married are faithful to each other.
When he makes statements like these he does not speak for the Church, as we should never expect such words to come out of the mouth of a Successor to Peter.
I personally am sick and tired of hearing people say the Pope didn’t mean what he said. This is disrespectful to the Pope as it would be to any man. To suggest the Pope is so confused he doesn’t know what he is saying, or is so inarticulate that he just can’t get out what he means is the most degrading of insults to the Pope. Thus the Pope has had insult after insult heaped on him by those who presume to “know better” than he does about which he speaks. This is shameful.
I personally believe the Pope means what he says, in context and in innuendo. I believe he is well educated, articulate, and intentional in saying and doing what he says and does. He isn’t an ignoramus. He isn’t stupid. He is not confused.
He does what he does and means it.
Clearly, he is intent on changing Church doctrine by altering the practice of the Church in order to sideline doctrine and the perennial Magesterium of the Church. No question about it, no doubts in my mind. READ the Pope, folks. From his brash misqute of Jesus in paragraph 161 of Evagelii Gaudium to the present “confusion”, it is obvious. The overwhelming evidence by his own hand {or the hand of his select ghost writers…which is the same thing} indicates his goals, his intentions and his methods.
The Pope clearly affirms teaching that falls far outside the perennial Magesterium and the simple words of Holy Scripture. To suggest any other thing is literally to disparage the integrity and intelligence of the man and the simple meaning of the language he consistently uses.
Now, what to DO about that is a different question, a question for which the Church at present does not have an adequate answer.
With time the Pope will make all of this clear to even the most hardened skeptic, and I suspect the coming Celebration of the Great Divorce of the Church with the lesbian-led Lutherans in Lund will be a fitting opportunity for yet more clarity to be shed on the Pope’s beliefs and teaching.
That is, if God allows it to happen.
One of the great debates that has occurred through the history of the Church among prominent Catholic theologians, Doctors of the Church, etc, has centered on the possibility of a Pope being a heretic. Gratian, Boniface, Bellarmine, Suarez, et al had their theories and arguments.
Well, now that THAT has been settled, we are in a position to move on and examine the possibility that a Pope could be a raving lunatic needing immediate psychiatric and/or medical attention and if so, what should or could be done about it. This, also, has been debated among the Greats of the Church, but has yet to be truly settled. Appears we may be able to check that box pretty soon, too.
In the meantime, I simply recommend that rather than becoming mired in the current debate, new converts, catechumens, the searching, Protestants, devout Catholics, Hindus, atheistic Transvestite journalists, little small children, Marxists and ex-Catholics simply keep their heads in the Bible and the perennial Magesterium in order to actually find out what the Church has taught and continues to teach. Additionally, for devout Catholics, my advice is to buck up and wait this thing out.
One good thing I must attribute to Pope Francis and exclusively to him, for which I am greatly appreciative, is a new curiosity among many in what the Catholic Church ACTUALLY teaches. So in order to tell the questioning, I recommend that Catholics dig out the old dusty Bible, grab the CCC and your moldy old edition of the Catechism of the Council of Trent, buy a copy of Denzinger and have at it. Be prepared. I highly advise that you do not recommend a reading of current papal Angelus’s, Apostolic Exhortations and pontifications at 35,000 feet altitude
If we do that, those of us who are left when the current occupant of Chair of St Peter is finished with the Church will be very well prepared for the future, both temporal and eternal.
Oh, and find a good parish, too, even if you have to drive a long way as we do. There are good ones scattered here and there. Ours happens to be an FSSP parish, an apostolate I can heartily recommend. Once you get over the anti-Latin bigotry that has been instilled in us for half a century, you will find the Catholic faith taught, witnessed and lived there.
God be praised.
Overall, very good breakdown of the Pope’s comments and aftermath. On your point #5, however, there have been a few voices that agree with the pope’s initial statement. In the US, the most prominent theologian to write about it was Massimo Faggioli from Villanova, when he retweeted a story about the quote and added the comment, “When the pope says what the vast majority of pastors, theologians, and canon lawyers think.” He has since written a column expanding on this, but I haven’t seen any other prominent supporters voice their agreement with the theory.
Regarding your point #6, regarding intention, another possibility is that what he *meant* to say was something along the lines that “the great majority of marriages that are annulled are null for this reason.” If that’s the case, and he did misspeak, it’s much more understandable that this is what he meant.
Finally, we need to remember that regardless of the truth of his estimate, he was pointing to a real problem. He wasn’t expressing it as if it was a loophole or an excuse to abandon a marriage, but to emphasize the need for better marriage preparation and pastoral accompaniment of couples. Let’s not lose sight of the big picture.
What about the equally troubling statement near the end (3rd to last paragraph)? And they didn’t bother to correct this one. You can drop the sentence (in Italian) into the google translator:
“Yet truly I say that I’ve seen so faithfully in these cohabitations, so faithfully; and I’m sure this is a real marriage, have the grace of marriage, just for the loyalty they have.”
Thank you, Jimmy. These posts always are informative and balanced. Would you please consider one on (I think) the more difficult claim that cohabitors have a “real marriage with grace” ? To my knowledge no correction has been made of this point.
Thanks again
Most Catholics are using birth control! When asked, “Will you accept children lovingly from God, and bring them up according to the law of Christ and his Church” they say yes. They are lying!
Maybe I am out there like Francis, but this was one of his crazy statements that I agreed with. With 90% of Catholics, at least here in America, using artificial birth control, doesn’t that render those marriages invalid? These folks are not following church teaching and are entering into a marriage for reasons other than what it was intended for. I worked for a time in marriage prep, and virtually every couple I spoke with was a nominal Catholic, and the church and ceremony was about the last part and least important aspect of their “wedding planning”.
I wish you had addressed the Pope’s statement that the pope said he was “sure” many couples fornicating (living in cohabitation without marriage) had “real marriages”. This part of what the pope said has not thus far been corrected by the Vatican.
Are we to believe there are some instances were fornication is no longer a sin because “fidelity” gives such couples a “real marriage” even though they have never gotten married?
Care to shed some light on this part of the pope’s statement? Thanks!
As a friend commented, This Pope isn’t ready for big time. So he makes “dramatic and inexact” remarks? Popes are not supposed to do that. Almost every day we fear some new heretical comment. He just denied in a video to a United Nations organization, the historical teaching of the Church on retributive justice. One might opt for the excuse that the Pope is getting old and suffering from mental fatigue, but he seems to have been saying heterodox things from a time long ago. Sorry to say, this Pope is a disaster. , the
Thank you for this commentary. I am not glad that we have come to this point but glad that the fact that we have a worrying issue here is being widely recognised.
The other equally disturbing point was Pope Francis’s insistence that many of those who simoly cohabit have the graces of marriage - what would any other pope in history have made of such an assertion? I think, deep down, we all know.
I also see a pattern with these apparently off the cuff remarks. Usually, more than one worrying statement is made. One is then carefully rowed back - for plausible deniability? - even though only a mionrity of “wonks” follow on such close detail - and the other statememt is left intact.
Shacking up can be a real marriage. Hyperbole?
“Pope Francis is a man who makes dramatic and inexact statements”.
Yes, so much so that even those who have been inclined to defend his prior statements are a bit taken aback here, apparently.
We must honor and respect the Pope. But the Pope routinely makes problems for devout Catholics by making statements that we have a rough time defending. It’s tiring.
An even more troubling statement by the pope hasn’t been talked about that much in the media: “I’ve seen a lot of fidelity in these co-habitations, and I am sure that this is a real marriage, they have the grace of a real marriage because of their fidelity.”
“...that this is not the pope’s settled opinion but something that he blurted out without giving it serious thought.”
I can not understand why this Pope is being critized for his comments….I think that the majority of Catholic youth are more interested in the wedding details than the actual vows. It has become a social event rather than a religious ceremony. I agree with Pope Francis
Firstly, if an attempted marriage is a sacrament, then it must be valid.
Having clarified that though , the pope is merely stating the obvious consequences of a “no-fault” divorce, contraceptive mentality in our society.
Any couple who exclude indissolubility from their proposed union cannot marry. Any canon lawyer would agree. I teach a lot of Catholics who cohabitate, and almost all of them think that they should be free to abandon their future marriage if it is unhappy and to remarry. The apostles sum up a similar attitude to the assertion of the indissolubility of marriage that prevailed in the divorce oriented Hebrew society of the day: “If that is the case of a man with his wife, it is better not to marry.” (Mt 19:10).
The problem is that many priests/deacons will still receive the (obviously invalid) vows of such a couple in a Catholic ceremony. Canon lawyers are well aware of this, they just don’t think it is wise to say it so, shall we say, “Frank"ly.
Ed Peters for example argues along the same lines as Pope Frank:
“Most tribunal critics recognize well the profound truth of the Church teachings contained in Humanae vitae. Yet I see no acknowledgment by tribunal critics that the wholesale disregard for, or ignorance of, those teachings among lay Catholics (to say nothing of non-Catholics coming before diocesan tribunals) is having any significant impact on the attempts of such people to enter marriage. The use of contraceptives, even abortifacients, is not a canonical impediment to marriage (this comes as a surprise to many tribunal critics) but, whether as cause or effect, it seems highly correlative of the startling, and ultimately destructive, levels of immaturity and irresponsibility which so many people bring to marriage today. For that matter, stories of heterodox, including pro-contraceptive, ecclesiastical marriage preparation programs and sex education classes are legion. Cannot such programs (some of them in place for over 20 years now) be having exactly the kind of grave anti-family/anti-marriage effects that opponents rightly fear?”
“If he holds it”? From many other of his utterances on this topic made directly or those reported by others, e.g., Cardinal Kasper, isn’t it painfully obvious that he does hold this opinion?
As to a botched attempt at hyperbole, I don’t recall Jesus ever having made a statement in public revelation that would call into question what He taught us about Sacramental Theology and its interface with what He taught us about anthropology.
This Pontificate has, in fact, done everything it can to shake up the Church by making its teaching conformable to the standards of the world rather than trying to make the world conformable to the teaching of the Church, as is accordingly evident in the Pope legitimizing cohabitation while simultaneously cheapening sacramental marriage. I agree. This Pontificate has positively sought to make itself relevant to the culture.
What about the Pope’s other comment?
“I’ve seen a lot of fidelity in these cohabitations, and I am sure that this is a real marriage, they have the grace of a real marriage because of their fidelity, but there are local superstitions, etc.”
Many are tired of hearing things like: What the Pope meant was…; The Pope was inexact; The Pope wasn’t clear; The Vatican clarified the Pope’s statement on; etc.
The Pope appears really clear on things like the death penalty and global warming, and clearly skirts issues like abortion (see speech before Congress).
While the death penalty should be ended, consider:
Since 1976, there have been 1436 death penalty executions in the U.S. (deathpenaltyinfo.org), and around 51 million abortions in the U.S since 1970 (Wikipedia).
Let’s see, that’s 1436 to 51 million.
http://www.deathpenaltyinfo.org/executions-year
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Abortion_statistics_in_the_United_States
The revised comments on “majority” of Catholic marriages is all well and good. But what about what else he said. pope Francis, the POPE said he believes people who live together without benefit of sacramental marriage are really in a marriage and receive sacramental grace from God! Spin that one.
What the Pope said is, unfortunately, accurate. Too many young people enter into marriage lacking a firm understanding of the sacrament. Evidence is easy to come by - just consider the divorce rate. I don’t think the Pope was at all vague. In fact he was quite specific and I believe that his remarks were both well considered and intentional. It’s unfortunate that this has apparently offended some. Pope Francis instructs out of a sincere desire to help all of us live a life that is purposeful, prayerful, and Christ centered. Hopefully his comments invite us to instruct young people properly on marriage, to help them learn to put the happiness and well-being of their spouse before their own. That after all, is what love is, and it is the only way to enter faithfully into the sacrament of Holy Matrimony.
Thank you for the well written commentary! Their are many Catholics who are working hard to follow the teachings of Jesus. To hear some the remarks made by this Pope are very frustrating and scary. God Bless you Jimmy