Jimmy was born in Texas, grew up nominally Protestant, but at age 20 experienced a profound conversion to Christ. Planning on becoming a Protestant pastor or seminary professor, he started an intensive study of the Bible. But the more he immersed himself in Scripture the more he found to support the Catholic faith. Eventually, he entered the Catholic Church. His conversion story, “A Triumph and a Tragedy,” is published in Surprised by Truth. Besides being an author, Jimmy is the Senior Apologist at Catholic Answers, a contributing editor to Catholic Answers Magazine, and a weekly guest on “Catholic Answers Live.”
During his recent plane flight back from Armenia, Pope Francis gave a press conference in which he discussed a number of issues, including the question of whether Catholics should apologize to homosexuals.
Here are 6 things to know and share . . .
1) Where can I read the full text of the press conference?
You can read it here.
2) What did the pope discuss during the press conference?
He answered questions dealing with:
- His impressions of Armenia and his hopes for it.
- What he plans to do in a forthcoming trip to Azerbaijan
- Why he chose to describe the massive Turkish slaughter of Armenians in the early 20th century as a “genocide,” knowing that this word would displease Turkish authorities.
- His reaction to recent comments by Msgr. Georg Ganswein that seemed to suggest Pope Emeritus Benedict still somehow exercises papal ministry.
- His thoughts on the current efforts in the Orthodox community to hold a Pan-Orthodox Council
- His thoughts on Britain’s decision to leave the European Union
- Martin Luther and ecumenism
- The issues of whether the Church could have ordained deaconesses
- Cardinal Marx’s recent statement that Catholics should apologize to homosexuals
- What he will do when he visits Poland for World Youth Day
3) What did he say regarding Pope Emeritus Benedict?
He stated that he hadn’t seen Msgr. Ganswein’s comments, but that Benedict resigned in 2013 and, consequently, “there is one single Pope” now. Benedict “is the Pope Emeritus, not the second Pope.”
He mentioned a rumor he heard:
I heard this, maybe they’re just rumors but they fit with his character - that some have gone there (to him) to complain because of this new Pope… and he chased them away, eh, with the best Bavarian style, educated, but he chased them away.
If this happened, it does fit with Benedict’s known character. He is very conscious that he is setting an example for future popes who resign, and staying out of their successors’ way and praying for them is the example he has determined to set.
Pope Francis also spoke warmly of Benedict:
I’ve said that it’s a grace to have a wise grandfather at home. I’ve also told him to his face and he laughs, but for me he is the Pope Emeritus. He is the wise grandfather. He is the man that protects my shoulders and back with his prayer. . . .
He’s a man of his word, an upstanding, upstanding, upstanding man. . . .
I will be [at the celebration of Benedict’s 65th ordination anniversary] and I will say something to this great man of prayer, of courage that is the Pope Emeritus . . . who is faithful to his word and a great man of God, is very intelligent, and for me he is the wise grandfather at home.
4) What did Pope Francis say regarding Martin Luther and ecumenism?
Actually, even more significant is something he did not say.
In posing the question to him, the German reporter asked whether the Church might “annul or withdraw the excommunication of Martin Luther or of [have] some sort of rehabilitation” for the 500th anniversary of the Reformation.
Pope Francis completely sidestepped this suggestion in his response and didn’t say anything about it.
His comments on Luther were diplomatic, drawing a distinction between Luther’s intentions and his methods (i.e., actions):
I think that the intentions of Martin Luther were not mistaken. He was a reformer. Perhaps some methods were not correct.
Pope Francis also praised the Joint Declaration on the Doctrine of Justification that was signed by the Catholic Church, the Lutheran World Federation, and later by the World Methodist Council, but he noted the continuing reality of divisions, including in the Protestant world. Thus mentioned that there were even two Lutheran churches in Buenos Aires that did not fully get along.
In spite of such divisions, he suggested that Christians pray together and work together on behalf of the poor, the persecuted, etc., while theologians study the questions that divide different groups of Christians.
However, he cautioned:
But this is a long path, very long. One time jokingly I said: I know when full unity will happen. - “when?” - “the day after the Son of Man comes,” because we don’t know...the Holy Spirit will give the grace, but in the meantime, praying, loving each other and working together.
This suggests a more realistic understanding of ecumenical possibilities than some ecumenists have entertained in recent years.
The divisions separating Christians, particularly in the Protestant community, are too numerous and deep to allow full union any time soon—if ever. Consequently, joint prayer and social action, not corporate reunion, is the most that can be achieved at present.
5) What did Pope Francis say regarding ordained deaconesses?
He downplayed the idea. He began with a joke from an Argentinian president to the effect that if you want something not to be resolved, let a commission study it. This seemed to downplay expectations for the new commission studying the question of ordained deaconesses, which he recently agreed to.
He also indicated he was aware that, while there were women called “deaconesses” in the early Church, this did not mean they had the sacrament of holy orders and they had only limited functions, such as assisting bishops in situations that would be inappropriate for a male to participate in (e.g., examining a woman’s body, unclothed, for signs of spousal abuse).
He also expressed displeasure at those (apparently referring to the media) who spun his prior comments on the subject as being “open” to ordaining deaconesses:
They said: “The Church opens the door to deaconesses.” Really? I was a bit annoyed because this is not telling the truth of things.
All he had agreed to was letting a commission study the question, and he downplayed the idea it would come to different conclusions than similar studies had already reached:
I spoke with the prefect of the Doctrine of the Faith [i.e., Gerhard Muller], and he told me, “look, there is a study which the international theological commission had made in 1980.”
And I asked the president to please make a list. Give me a list of who I can take to create this commission. He sent me the list to create this commission, but I believe that the theme has been studied a lot, and I don't think it will be difficult to shed light on this argument.
Here the Holy Father apparently refers to a study by the International Theological Commission, which was actually released in 2002, that concluded the deaconesses in the early Church were not ordained.
Instead of ordaining deaconesses, Pope Francis pointed to the value of an ongoing role for women’s voices in theology, as with a commission of women theologians he previously appointed.
6) What did Pope Francis say regarding Catholics apologizing to homosexuals?
Let’s first deal with the subject itself:
- Have Christians ever committed offenses against homosexual people? Yes. Christians, like everyone else, are sinners.
- Should we apologize when we’ve done something wrong? In an appropriate time and way, yes. This is not a controversial point.
- Therefore, should Christians apologize for faults committed against homosexual people? In an appropriate time and way, yes, just like you’d apologize for wrongs done to anyone.
That doesn’t mean groveling. It doesn’t mean being a doormat. It doesn’t mean apologizing for things that weren’t wrongs. It doesn’t mean letting a person off the hook for things they’ve done wrong. And it doesn’t mean weakening the Church’s teaching.
Now put yourself in the position of the pope: You’re talking to the world media, knowing whatever you say is going to get distilled through the distorting lens the media uses for everything. Are you really going to say, “No, I don’t think Christians should apologize to homosexuals?”
Your critics can come back with the obvious fact that Christians are sinners and have committed faults regarding homosexuals in the past (including lynchings).
Taking a “no apology” stance would produce a media firestorm that would push homosexuals even farther from the Church and do damage to the prospects of reaching them with the gospel.
On the other hand, taking a groveling, “Yes, we’ve done everything wrong. We’re walking evil incarnate” approach is not going to help them—or anyone else—either.
So, as pope, you’re likely to seek a middle ground—finding a way to acknowledge the proper role of apologizing for past faults without denying Church teaching or blowing this one issue out of proportion.
And that’s what the pope did.
He began by orienting his remarks with respect to what he has said previously and what the Catechism says:
I will repeat what I said on my first trip. I repeat what the Catechism of the Catholic Church says: that they must not be discriminated against, that they must be respected and accompanied pastorally. . . .
And we must accompany them well...this is what the catechism says, a clear catechism.
Pope Francis’s repeated references to the Catechism indicate his remarks are to be understood in light of what it says regarding homosexuality (see CCC 2357-2359). He may not repeat everything the Catechism states in his off-the-cuff answer, but he is taking the Catechism as his orienting point for the issue.
He also noted that the homosexual community can be the subject of criticism:
One can condemn, but not for theological reasons, but for reasons of political behavior...Certain manifestations are a bit too offensive for others, no?
In view of his orienting his remarks from the Catechism, when he says homosexuals are not to be condemned for theological reasons, he apparently means that Catholic theology doesn’t condemn a person simply because he has homosexual tendencies.
His willingness to acknowledge grounds for criticizing the actions of some homosexuals for offensive behavior in the social-political sphere is noteworthy.
Also noteworthy is his repetition, with slight modification, of one of his most famous remarks on the subject:
The problem is a person that has a condition, that has good will and who seeks God, who are we to judge?
As before, the “who (am I/are we) to judge” remark assumes that the person in question has good will and is seeking God—not displaying ill will and ignoring God while seeking to justify homosexual actions.
While not repudiating Cardinal Marx’s suggestion that Catholics should apologize to homosexuals for past faults, Pope Francis sought to frame the thought in a larger context:
I think that the Church must not only ask forgiveness – like that “Marxist Cardinal” said (laughs) – must not only ask forgiveness to the gay person who is offended. But she must ask forgiveness to the poor too, to women who are exploited, to children who are exploited for labor. She must ask forgiveness for having blessed so many weapons. The Church must ask forgiveness for not behaving many times – when I say the Church, I mean Christians! The Church is holy, we are sinners!
He didn’t say anything further regarding homosexuals but instead reflected on how the Church contains both wheat and weeds, as in Jesus’ parable (Matt. 13:24-30).
Thus, when asked about Cardinal Marx’s statement, Pope Francis:
- sought to reiterate what he had previously said,
- sought to reiterate what the Catechism says,
- gave the proposal a nominal endorsement, and then
- took the focus off the question of homosexuals.
Headlines that declared “Pope says Christians should apologize to gay people” were thus highly misleading.
Looking for Something Good to Read?
May I suggest my commentary on the Gospel of Mark?
It goes through the whole text and provides fascinating information that you may have never heard before.
It also comes with a verse-by-verse study guide with questions that you or your study group can use.
And it comes with a lectionary-based study guide, so you can read along with Mark in the liturgy and ponder its meaning before or after Mass.
Right now, this commentary is available exclusively on Verbum Catholic software.
Verbum is an incredibly powerful study tool that I use every day, and I heartily recommend it to others.
I can also save you 10% when you get the commentary or one of the bundles of Verbum software. Just use the code JIMMY1 at checkout.
“a few poor souls with same sex attraction whose feelings have been hurt,”
I think it sounds condescending
To the blame everything on religion crowd: What if religion magically disappeared, but wars and the aversion to homosexuality remained. What would they blame next?
“a few poor souls with same sex attraction whose feelings have been hurt,”
No, countless have been assaulted
Hail to you, Jesus, sovereign Lord of all the universe, and one with the Father for eternity! I have to question this Pope’s sanity and rationality at this current juncture of world history. We have had thirty eight states of our fragile union here in the U.S.A. which have repudiated God’s divine law as well as the natural law and made homosexuality equivalent to the sacramental marriage bond. This has gone way beyond a few poor souls with same sex attraction whose feelings have been hurt, ostensibly by insensitive Christians; no, it is as St. Paul says quite clearly in the sixth chapter of his letter to the Ephesians that we are engaged in a war not against the flesh, but with the evil powers of the spirit world, namely Satan. And so the capitulation of our bishops here in the United States will continue and worsen under this Pontiff until we will barely be able to see any “wheat” among a smothering throng of “chaff” inside God’s holy Church. But as our Lord Jesus says quite forcefully and clearly, “those who persevere to the end shall be saved.”
“By definition, if they cannot see the result of their own actions, there is no compassion.”
Thank you for the clarity. In retrospect, especially looking below, those here have no idea how they are impacting our lives, for the worse. That’s what the Pope is talking about.
GCD,
Absolutely right, but disagreeing with a religion is equally protected, as is freedom of speech. We can’t forget about the Fourteenth Amendment: equal protection under the law. Since we are entitled to freedom of religion, theirs really can’t trump ours, hence the Supreme Court decision. Therefor, the constitution covers us on every aspect. As disturbing as it is to see people here trying to define the individual as per their own particular religion, it has no meaning outside of their church. It’s their insistence that I see to be a problem-it’s backed up with statements of “violence toward children” or “culture of death”, comparisons to rapists, very incendiary. To think this is going to improve a life is absurd, there every reason to expect violence toward those portrayed that way. And it is disturbing that one fights for the right, with Jesus as a rationale, to make these accusations.
By definition, if they cannot see the result of their own actions, there is no compassion. Whatever they call “compassion”, the behavior in response to this teaching over the past few years did not do anyone any good.
I think that covers it.
Catholics do have protections from the government and the first amendment. Slandering homosexuals is much more politically and constitutionally correct. The church can preach what it believes but you cannot, that would be special rights. As someone pointed out, in places in the world where Catholics are seen as evil, there is horrible oppression and violence. Here it’s the gays, it’s just so easy to say our “behavior” when it’s us. You do not have to think about what goes on behind our doors, just respect our first, and fourth, amendment rights the way you fear you will lose.
Everyone who’s every reacted to my sexuality negatively has been devout (thought they were) Christian and most Catholic. Something is not working. I only hear religious objections to homosexuality. That’s just present day, we could go back farther when violence was approved by the church. We could talk about Orthodox Russia as a good example.
If I used as many millions of dollars trying to convince people that you were a danger to children, you’d be getting physically, not just a name like “bigot” or something. Not very Christian.
“You have got to be joking, look at history.”
My comment addressed the everyday attitudes of people towards gay people. I still say that much of the reactions have nothing to do with religion.
“The minority feels they’re treated with contempt and want an apology.”
Ruth, that’s the sentiment you stated as a Catholic in a previous post, that you are being oppressed, treated with contempt and want an apology. They call this projection.
Didn’t you previously say that gays are discriminating against you for not marrying you? Is that what you mean by experiencing contempt? Do we need to apologize for that? How far are any of you going to go blaming gays for your own ill will? We all see it here.
You claim gays should not have rights because it pits heterosexuals against homosexuals doesn’t have to happen, you can worry about your own sins and let others enjoy their actual constitutional rights of freedom of religion, a religion that does not discriminate regarding marriage. Maybe even allow people a modicum of privacy too.
“. Religious people are probably the last people who do violence to gay people,”
You have got to be joking, look at history.
Ruth, if you really think, with all your vitriol, we should only enjoy “secondary status” because we are gay, you have proven my point. Sounds like you are the one who expects “special” rights.
May the Lord Jesus be blessed and adored all the days of our brief lives!
Pope Francis should unequivocally and with great vigor, by the power of the Holy Spirit, make the distinction between those people with the disorder of same sex attraction who are seeking repentance and those who have militantly foisted this perversion on themselves and their communities-simply witness one of the execrable “gay parades” here in any U.S. city. Bishop Sheen had used the phrase “sob sisters” for those that commiserate with the oppressor and not the oppressed, and an apology is certainly long over due from these militants, not the Church, for bringing such a grave and mortal sin upon the nations.
Should a group of sick, bedridden people with a very serious disease demand an apology from healthy individuals simply because their affliction produces emotions of fear, confusion and isolation? Should we as healthy members of society cry foul to the Lord for the health that he has given us or shouldn’t we work assiduously with faith, prayer and fruitful works to assist our sick brethren with their recovery and to acknowledge that their condition is indeed unnatural and a deviation from the blessing of excellent health?
Our Lord states that we should let our “yes mean yes, and our no mean no” and that “no one should tear asunder what God has established.” We, the church of our blessed Jesus, must never be cowed, coerced or made to feel that we are transgressors when we affirm the sanctity, beauty and natural order of marriage between a man and a woman. How else would we have been given the very lives we have without that endowment by our heavenly Father himself? It is high time that the Pope and his fellow cardinals and bishops stand against this pogrom of human indecency and demand another apology: this one from the seditious group of government officials who have abandoned the right use of their intellect and freedom in order to sympathize and collaborate with revolutionaries who oppose God’s will and bring tyranny to the nations.
God’s Truth doesn’t change—-it’s eternal.
The Bill of Rights guarantees protection only to “fundamental” man and woman rights. Divergence is not fundamental. Therefore, heterosexuality and homosexuality cannot both be fundamental “rights” under the Constitution. When sodomy was legalized in 2003—-Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia made it clear in his dissent—-that “homosexual sodomy” can never be “fundamental.” Yet, the Court gave homosexual males same-sex marriage—-pitting homosexuality against heterosexuality—-creating the conflicts in evidence today. .
Heterosexuals and homosexuals are both men and women—-the primary identities that maintain universal, human equality—-topping the list of all God’s creatures. The self-proclaimed designation “gay,” is a facade with no basis in science or history. It’s a sexless, secondary identity with a secondary status creating inequality. It has been used in documents of law—-perpetuating the secondary status of homosexual males and lesbian females in the United States.
Heterosexual men and women who support same-sex are encouraging the young to deviate from normal.
Heterosexual presidents, Supreme Court justices, judges, politicians, the media—- and many Catholics—- go along with same-sex marriage and with the “gay” and “same-sex “ facades promoting secondary status. These heterosexual men and women who consider themselves non-discriminatory—accept homosexuality—-even advocate same-sex marriage——so long as homosexual males and lesbian females use the “gay” or “lesbian” identities—-instead of the same, equal, primary man and woman identities.
—————————————————
The minority feels they’re treated with contempt and want an apology. Governments pacified homosexual males and lesbian females by giving them what they wanted—-same-sex marriage. Governments were wrong. Same-sex marriage is a mockery—-an imitation of heterosexual men and women in traditional marriage. When have imitations ever been equal to originals? The only way they can ever be equal is by using their equal—-primary man and woman identities.
That’s God’s eternal Truth.
(Excerpts were taken from my letter published, NCR, June 14, 2014).
Ruth Ruhl-LaMusga.
God’s Truth doesn’t change—-it’s eternal.
So the Bill of Rights guarantees protection only to “fundamental” man and woman rights. Divergence is not fundamental. Therefore, heterosexuality and homosexuality cannot both be fundamental “rights” under the Constitution. When sodomy was legalized in 2003—-Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia made it clear in his dissent—-that “homosexual sodomy” can never be “fundamental.” Yet, the Court gave homosexual males same-sex marriage—-pitting homosexuality against heterosexuality—-creating the conflicts evident today. .
Heterosexuals and homosexuals are oth men and women—-the primary identities that maintain universal, human equality—-topping the list of all God’s creatures. The self-proclaimed designation “gay,” is a facade with no basis in human science or history. It’s a sexless, secondary identity with a secondary status creating inequality. It has been used in documents of law—-perpetuating the secondary status of homosexual males and lesbian females in the United States.
Heterosexual men and women who support same-sex are encouraging the young to deviate from normal. They give special recognition to “gay pride” in the military as though the identities of thousands of loyal “men and women” who died for this nation aren’t good enough. Heterosexuals belittle their own tradition, identities,and the credit that belongs to fundamental men and women who procreate—-providing America’s workforce and military. To advocating same-sex re-establishes “separate but equal” discrimination between the male and female genders.
Heterosexual presidents, Supreme Court justices, judges, politicians, the media—- and many Catholics—- go along with the marriage mockery and with the “gay” and “same-sex “ facades promoting secondary status. These heterosexual men and women who consider themselves non-discriminating—accept homosexuality—-even advocate same-sex marriage——so long as homosexual males and lesbian females use the “gay” or “lesbian” identities—-instead of the equal, primary man and woman identities.
—————————————————
This minority feels they’re treated with contempt and want an apology. Governments pacified homosexual males and lesbian females by giving them what they wanted—-same-sex marriage. It is a mockery—-an imitation of heterosexual men and women in traditional marriage. Government was wrong to do so. When have imitations ever been equal to originals? The only way they can ever be equal is by using their primary man and woman identities.
That’s God’s eternal Truth.
(Excerpts from my letter published, NCR, June 14, 2014 have been used).
Ruth Ruhl-LaMusga.
I wonder how much of the violence towards gays is religiously motivated. Religious people are probably the last people who do violence to gay people, unless you define violence as religious belief itself. I think most of it is done as a basic revulsion that many people have to homosexuality or effeminacy, and has nothing to do with religion.
“Why does everyone take things so personally?”
When your teaching is the motive behind the kind of aggression that causes violence, it’s a little too personal. I’m the one that has to live with that. Why are you taking us so personally to get involved here? It’s physical safety for us, what is your motive?
That does not sound like an apology ...
Ruthann,
I did, you were clear nad you just repeated it right back. “an act of domination—-like rape and pedophilia—-so there is always a victim…”
and homosexual activity is always sodomy? Always “like rape and pedophilia”. That’s not a rewrite, it’s a quote. If you can’t understand what you actually wrote regarding your faith, you really can’t expect anyone else to.
That doesn’t sound like an apology ...
Why does everyone take things so personally? My sexual attraction is not an insult to someone who does not share it. If someone thinks that my sexual preference is “intrinsically disordered”, so be it. Sexual actions based on ones attractions are not an insult to someone else’s actions based on their attractions no matter how sinful they are. If people are confident in their sin, why do they seek validation from those who don’t agree with them? If I want to refer to something as a sin, why should that matter to the person who has a different opinion. In a free society, everyone tries to influence legislation in favor of their worldview. Live with it.
To those who take offence at their sin being lumped together with the murderers and rapists; we are all lumped in with the murderers and rapists until we come to Christ. The Bible says in Romans 3:10: “There is none righteous, no, not one”.
John R, there you go, exactly the kind of contempt the Pope is talking about. And might I add, very obsessed.
@ Joseph R. Yungk
“...You also continue to equate us with rapists. Are you the same Ruth who thinks gay men should be forced to marry women as an obligation to society?
————————————————-
Try reading my posts instead of re-writing them.
I said—-“Because sodomy is a non-reciprocal sex act performed by one “male” upon another human—-it is an act of domination—-like rape and pedophilia—-so there is always a victim…” In case you haven’t noticed—-the subject of the sentence is “sodomy.” I also said somewhere in my posts that any male with a penis can perform the act of sodomy—-they do not have to call themselves “homosexual, gay, or same-sex.”
I’m the same Ruth whose questions you’ve refused to answer on another forum—-even though you expect answers to yours.
I didn’t say homosexual men should be forced to marry women. On the forum for “VIDEO: Pope Francis Answers 3 Questions on Papal Plane from Armenia,” by Edward Pentin—-I “asked” these questions on June 29—-”When men refuse to share their lives, their love, marriage, children and family with women——-are they showing contempt for women because women don’t have male sex organ to perform sodomy?
Is that why homosexual males have contempt for traditional marriage with a woman? Is that why they demanded “same-sex” marriage—-male with male or female with female—-”separate but equal genders”—-just like some people demanded “separate but equal races” years ago?
and
“Women aren’t good enough to share their lives, love, marriage or children—-but these males believe it is just fine to use women as just wombs—-baby-makers—- to carry their children. Homosexuality is a prime example of the most radical, perverted sexism against the female gender. So don’t accuse me or any heterosexual man or woman of “contempt.”
and
“On July 1,—-same forum—-I gave you this answer—-” Sexism is discrimination—-a refusal to treat women as equals. The number of homosexual males is still quite small. If the population grew to represent 3/4 or more of the population—-who would procreate to ensure the continuity of human life? Homosexuality is a selfish, irresponsible—-even dangerous lifestyle—-because the homosexual belief in male with male sexuality—-eliminating women—- is belief in a dominant male society. That’s the most extreme kind of inequality.”
Thank you for giving me the opportunity to say that one more time.
Ruth Ruhl-LaMusga
Trying to change the Bible is a tall order regardless of the latest cultural issue. The vitriol from the left is evidence of this.
Man-on-man erotic acts just as much violations as the same acts performed by men on women or women on men are. The deep moral sickness of those who see them as “loving” acts & the success in normalizing them is a consequence of the reduction of conjugal love to priapian extravagances. Those addicted to them are in the same position as any junky who writes a defense of the evil, or who pretends to himself and others that it’s just normal & “loving” .—There are many abusive predators on the net who love to harass women & try to draw them into conversing about their perversions, and the same is true of the perverts who do the same on Catholic forums, not seeking aid or help, but only to further to defile the image of God. And if poor Francis is deluded enough to think that labeling people wed to their perversions as “perverts” is marginalization, it’s a problem he shares with a degenerate society. You cannot apologize to degenerates who refuse to acknowledge the degree of their depravity.
the language I quoted from your church regards those with same-sex attraction, regardless of sexual activity. Again, you are changing definitions. You also continue to equate us with rapists. Are you the same Ruth who thinks gay men should be forced to marry women as an obligation to society?
The Catholic Church has had contact with homosexual males over the last 2,000 years—through confession and the sacraments. It would benefit all society if the Church cleared up some misconceptions instead of talking about apologies. To proclaim “Church” needs to apologize is to question the ethics and integrity of the Church generations who came before us. It also presumes we are more loving and generous toward homosexuals than Almighty God who has never changed His mind—-never apologized or asked forgiveness for Sodom and Gomorrah.
Sodomy was a crime when brought before the Supreme Court in 2003 and legalized. It is still a crime when performed on unwilling men and women—- or on underage males or females—-who can be willing or unwilling. All sodomy is “homosexual sodomy”—-because it is always performed by a male. Legalization cannot make an immoral act—- moral—-nor can it change the status of a sin.
Because sodomy is a non-reciprocal sex act performed by one “male” upon another human—-it is an act of domination—-like rape and pedophilia—- so there is always a victim—-willing or unwilling—-the reason for its criminal status. . Legalization cannot change that.
Because sodomy is only performed by males—-a person who practices sodomy is called a “homo” sexual—-Latin for “male” sexuality. Children and teenagers who claim to be “homosexual” are no doubt, mistaken. Just as you cannot call someone an adulterer unless they’ve committed adultery—-you cannot call someone a “homosexual” unless they practice sodomy. The same thing applies to adults who say they have an attraction or orientation to same-sex. They are not “homosexuals” if they do not practice sodomy.
Sodomy is a deviant practice. If males do not practice sodomy—-they have not “deviated.” They are still heterosexual and it is unjust to call them “homosexual” which identifies them with sodomy. And it is a false identity if people who do not practice sodomy give themselves the name. Some parents are identifying their young children as homosexual and grade school children are giving themselves the name when they’ve never performed sodomy. In same-sex “couples”—-if only one performs the act of sodomy—-the other is presumably not homosexual.
Church hierarchy, the media, and schools—- should start clearing up all these misconceptions—-because it is obviously confusing and misleading the young today.
Ruth Ruhl-LaMusga
“The church has always been clear that homosexual tendencies or same-sex attraction of itself it not sinful”
No, just that we have some kind of “objective disorder” that renders us unable and unworthy of starting a family. Discussing our “tendencies” is a sinful identification, any attempt at having a family is evil and will destroy society. The Vatican has been throwing around terms such as “culture of death”, “violence to children”, occasionally we are reminded about Leviticus or equated with the debauchery of Sodom.
These are thoughts of scorn and disdain, an environment of fear and loathing, essentially contempt, not compassion.
I worked in healthcare for decades, including a Catholic institution. I have seen and felt compassion, but in the context of Catholic clergy, I do not know what they are talking about.
No, not “sinners”.
Thank you Jimmy.
So sad for those that just watch for something to attack. God wants us to be happy you guys!
The Church says family is the greatest and most necessary thing life, but gays can’t have that. Just what kind of family does the church offer?
Gradualism teaches that God doesn’t lift us from where we are to holy perfection in a single step. It must be the case, then, that some of the in-between steps are going to appear to be objectively sinful. For instance, if a man is a sex addict, the next step God might call him to is a monogamous relationship outside of marriage. Cohabiting is objectively sinful, but it might be where God places this person as the next stage of his journey.
Could it not then be the case that as God calls gays toward holy perfection, one stage of the journey might be a legal same-sex marriage? Maybe God thinks that it’s important to learn unselfishness, humility, and accountability, and those lessons are better learned in intimate partnerships instead of celibate aloneness. Even if a same-sex marriage appears objectively sinful from the outside, why couldn’t it be a place where God prepares souls for the next step on their journey? And what if that next step doesn’t happen in this lifetime?
“Conscience can do more than recognize that a given situation does not correspond objectively to the overall demands of the Gospel. It can also recognize with sincerity and honesty what for now is the most generous response which can be given to God, and come to see with a certain moral security that it is what God himself is asking amid the concrete complexity of one’s limits, while yet not fully the objective ideal.” Amoris Laetitia
Couldn’t a same-sex marriage, in some cases, be the most generous response which can be given to God?
...from an article written by Joseph Sciambra (Life Site News)...‘Yes, the Catholic Church should apologize to gays. But not for the reason you think.’
Therefore – Dear Pope Francis: apologize for bad catechesis, for bad pastoral programs, for bad priests, and for the apathetic Bishops who do nothing to correct them. As for the long dead who passed from this life, far too young, because no one ever bothered to tell them the Truth – no amount of apologizing will ever bring them back.
May the blind SEE, and the deaf HEAR…..Sodomy is a SIN!!! Stop getting angry at Catholics who are in trembling working out their salvation….hating sin. Stop rejecting God’s Law for your salvation is at stake ...Hell is a real place, which the Just,and Loving God does not want you to go to….get a grip of yourself, as we all do daily.
Truth is hard for those (even so-called Catholics) who only like ‘soft ice-cream,’ where feelings and sentimentality deceive them…. and those who follow the world to be ‘politically correct’.
Catholicism is TRUTH, even if it offends many…...God Will Not Be Mocked!!!
Please read the very powerful testimony of conversion of Joseph Sciambra…..then weep, repent, and go to God, our God is very loving and compassionate God….
http://josephsciambra.com/
May God Bless All Soldiers of Christ!!!
Jimmy Akin you are a propagandist!!A useful idiot !!
Was the pope apologizing for individual Christians? They should apologize for themselves if they have been rude to gay people. How can the pope apologize for someone else if they are going continue to be rude. The Church has always been clear that homosexual tendencies or same-sex attraction of itself is not sinful.
What struck me the most was that PF echoed the remarks of Cardinal Marx made just a few days earlier. If one is keeping score, the progressive German cardinals and PF seem to have a symbiotic relationship. Social media savvy, Cardinal Napier from Africa spoke for me in his tweet: “God help us! Next we’ll have to apologise for teaching that adultery is a sin! Political Correctness (PC) is today’s major heresy!”
It looks like Jimmy has created a cottage industry for himself, where he explains ‘9 things to know and share - what Pope Francis really meant to say.’ It looks like Jimmy will have enough material to work on this theme on a weekly basis for years to come. Look, if we need someone else to constantly tell us what Pope Francis meant to say, what was meant by what he said, or what he didnt say, then it is obvious that the Pope is not making himself clear and sowing confusion. This is really a terrible situation, and nobody can whitewash the reality. The emperor has no clothes, yet the syncophants tell us otherwise with articles like this.
“homoholics”, sounds hostile. Why are you defining one’s existence that way? Didn’t you say that would be “stupid”?
It would have been fun to watch ole Jimmy if he were alive during the reign of
Pope Stephen VI. Jimmy would have defended every one of his actions…...Jimmy you have lost all credibility.
How is this possible that Catholics that have always loved (and always will), the Vicar of Christ in every age (God above all), since the Second Vatican Council are so confused, distressed, scandalized, divided, and some even in despair? Ave Maria!
Clearly, the failure to fearlessly protect, defend and promote His Truth, that is, One True Faith, One True Apostolic Roman Catholic Church, outside of which there’s no salvation!!! (saving souls), putting the holy Faith on the same level with the ‘men-made’ world religions….....is BLASPHEMOUS!, at the same time persecuting faithful Catholics for defending, protecting the ‘holiness’ and ‘sacredness’ of our God Given Holy Faith, for which martyrs in every age have died for, and will till the end of time. Their language (‘sacred hierarchy’ not clear, but open to many misinterpretations), their actions, their silence, allowing evil to reign within, such as ‘modernism’, ‘liberalism’.......... their false charity and mercy (false ecumenism, fruitless dialogues)...... as if fearing ‘men’ rather then God, is about to explode…...it is exposed for all to ‘see.’
Father Frederick Faber, said that ‘where there is no hatred of heresy there is no holiness.’ (‘where there is no holiness, there’s no fear of God!’....my emphasis). God Will Not Be Mocked! The Church’s mission was always to save souls…...of every Catholic, heretic, Jew, Muslim, Freemason, Socialist, Communist, Fascist, and Pagan…..EVERYONE!!! This is true charity…...GOD IS LOVE!
It is truly and clearly a ‘high time,’ that Catholics (especially ‘sacred hierarchy’), prays, thinks, lives, fasts, does penance, and speaks ‘CATHOLIC!!! Jesus Christ calls for a ‘holy army’......true soldiers of Christ…...not cowards, lovers of the world!!!
Catholics want Christ the King to reign (justly) over the whole world! We have not done our duty up to now…...Miserere! Quo Vadis, Francis?
Viva Cristo Rey!
Sadly,progressives within the church as in our society,believe that rules should change to fit their comfort zone as they cannot cope if something makes them uncomfortable. They have a confused theory that everyone should be the same so we can then all be different. Too many people in this world have that theory and may destroy us.
Here is a clear message that can not be ‘twisted’ to fit ones personal agenda and applied to everyone.
Repent.
Tomorrow is not guaranteed for anyone and the sense of Urgency can not be stressed enough.
“4) What did Pope Francis say regarding Martin Luther and ecumenism?
Actually, even more significant is something he did not say”
Ah, an excuse to not have to discuss what Pope Francis actually said. He said among other things that Lutherans and Catholics are in full agreement when it comes to the doctrine of justification. Had this come out of the mouth of a lesser prelate our convert apologists would be coming out with all sorts of refutations…
I think the Pope is an ignorant man. He fails to draw distinctions and inform himself before opening his mouth. Luther a man who was unscriptural and not informed by Church tradition. Rather Luther stands at the centre of his own universe. He was a foul mouthed, self important ideologue who manipulated German nationalism and Church reform to support the German Princes in pillaging the Church. Homosexual feelings are just a type of feeling and it would be stupid to define ones existence by it. It is behaviors that require control and the forming of good moral habits. The Pope needs to understand what “gay” ideology is and call it out. We show compassion to alcoholics and so we should to homoholics. The dtnamics at work are similar.
Clinton R, for me, having a family is not an uncovered manhole. If you were steering me from a family, I’d ask you to get out of the driver’s seat, you should not be there.
My wife and I used to enjoy listening to you on Catholic Answers in the years leading up to and following our reception into the Catholic Church. We appreciated your soft-spoken, charitable, yet firm approach to apologetics. We even donated to Catholic Answers and bought The Fathers Know Best.
But now? There’s a reason your increasingly implausible and tortuous Things To Know And Share–with all their fine-grained, meticulous parsings transforming them into what Jimmy Akin would have preferred the pope to have said–have become a running joke among Catholics, and this article exemplifies it perfectly.
A single ambiguous answer to a question is one thing, as Benedict XVI demonstrated with his answer to the condom question, but when there are dozens–all of them strongly suggesting a heterodox leaning at best–to continue this desperate spin-doctoring suggests either an astonishing degree of naivety or outright intellectual dishonesty.
Have you ever stopped to wonder why no-one ever seems to “misinterpret” Pope Francis to be speaking in an orthodox or traditional fashion? Whether it’s homosexuality, intercommunion with Lutherans, contraception, communion for unrepentant adulterers, capital punishment, environmentalism, or economics, his entire focus is on flattering the world and downplaying the truths of the Faith. (And that’s before we get into his startling homiletic notions, such as that Our Lady accused God of lying to her, or that Jesus deceived his disciples by pretending to be angry, or that he apologized to Mary and Joseph for remaining in the Temple. The list is nearly endless.)
And still you spin, spin, spin. In this article, you venture the ludicrous claim that the pope just couldn’t speak clearly because the media would have been mean to him. Can you possibly be serious? What happened to “Speak the truth in and out of season”? Or “Let your yes mean yes and your no mean no”? More than this comes from…where, again?
Man up, Jimmy. You’re a very smart man: it’s time to use your abundant talents in the service of reality.
Normalcy bias.
“Thus, when a pope says something that appears on its face outlandish, even contrary to the Catholic Faith, normalcy bias may predispose us to assume we have misunderstood him, or the media misquoted him, or the translation was bad. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing, for we should always give our popes the benefit of the doubt. However, normalcy bias can be downright dangerous when these statements reach a crisis level. We can end up being paralyzed, or, even worse, defending the indefensible. We become papal positivists, proclaiming that everything a pope says is orthodox simply because the pope said it.”
I can’t attach the link because the Register classifies it as spam. Check out onepeterfive
“Those whom are known to live in same sex relationships must be disciplined ...
This is an infection that historically has, and, will infect populations…”
This sounds exactly like the contempt that the Pope was addressing
In January 2016, the preeminent science journal Nature reported that more U.S. federal funding of fetal tissue research goes toward HIV/AIDS than toward any other medical issue, with more than twice as much going toward HIV/AIDS than toward the second-leading medical issue. Our ensouled sisters and brothers, first butchered in the womb, are then used posthumously as lab rats to address a disease still propagated to too large an extent by homosexual males. It’s an abomination that screams blood-curdlingly to heaven for vengeance; yet, of course, we’re told that we can’t talk about abortion _all_ the time. We deserve having a huge asteroid crash into this forsaken planet, God help us.
Joseph R Yungk; Our Lord said we should cut off our hand and take out our eye if it was the cause of us committing sin. In other words, we should not do and avoid the near occasion of what will destroy our souls and sends us to the unquenchable fire of hell. If a man is not warned of the danger that awaits him, how is that being kind? Would you not warn a man if you witnessed him approaching an open manhold cover?
Somehow I just can’t hear the words that Pope Francis said coming out of Jesus’ mouth.
Seems everyone has to have it cleared up what the Holy Father is saying, many times he does not make himself clear and people get the wrong idea and mix up what he is really saying. This is not a good situation and is dangerous in our times. People think what they want and read into what the Holy Father says their own ideas to suit themselves and their ideas. The Holy Father has never said that the gay and lesbian lifestyle is OK .. it is not and it is sinful. but like every other sinner, God’s Mercy is there for the asking. But I wonder how many gay and lesbian people seek forgiveness for their sins and see their lifestyle as being sinful, I am afraid not to many. All sinners must repent, and ask for forgiveness..and then try not to commit the sin again. This is the teaching of the Church. When Jesus healed souls and bodies he told the sinner not to sin no more. Why has not the Pope told the gays and lesbian not to sin anymore if they want forgiveness of their sinful lifestyle??? I think this is the part that so many Catholics are questioning and wonder why He has not spoken the complete truth, and speak about the state of their souls when they commit these abnormal sexual behaviors in their private life??? Is the Holy Father afraid of rejection or is he just side-stepping the issue completely??? Leaves on wondering what he personally believes. Not a good situation.
Dear Mr. Akin. I know that it is very hard for a good apologist to have to admit that a pope can be wrong, and I know that you are a good apologist for the faith. It does not help, however, to twist Pope Francis’ words and try to defend him by spinning his words into something that does not undermine the faith. By trying to defend him, and saying that he does not mean what most people understand by his words, you lose credibility. Pope Francis appears relentless in undermining what the Church teaches regarding sexual morality. For example, most Christian marriages are invalid, many cohabitating couples live the equivalent of a valid marriage, and Christian need to apologize to homosexuals. Moreover, those who appear to promote what the Church teaches are called rigid, fundamentalists and Pharisees. I wonder what he will say next and how those who defend him will spin his words.
Mercy or not, apologize or not, We can never allow same sex marriage in Catholic teaching or ever practice it. Be merciful and apologize if you wish, but that’s it. Protect them from harm by giving sanctuary as we have always done, but that’s it. Those whom are known to live in same sex relationships must be disciplined and/or removed from the body.
This is an infection that historically has, and, will infect populations. It will destroy the body! We must keep the body free from this abomination regardless of current cultural popularity. Even if we are the only Church to do so. Interpreting the Bible, the inspired word of God, anyway that convenience dictates will certainly destroy Christianity. never so true is this than in this particular circumstance.
Clinton R, I’m sure we all appreciate your ability to find scholarly support for your contempt for orgiastic homosexual activity, but I fail to see any dignity, respect or any sort of kindness for those you are trying to evangelize. Are the quotes you mention anything like gay marriage? Or what is going through the mind of any given homosexual?
“many (most) of us have not been mean to Homosexuals. But there are a lot of them who have done much harm to our society and our youth. Perhaps an apology from them?”
Perhaps you can start with not blaming homosexuals for all your problems. People do not need to apologize for existing, expecting them to is what you need to apologize for.
Is St. Paul going to apologize for writing the Book of Romans???..are We are to apologize for “unnatural” activity???...apologize to a community that is destroying the very fabric of society…a lifestyle so evil that God Himself destroyed 2 cities to the ground???...Scripture has spoken Clearly about this abomination….AND until the Heavens open and Gods voice loudly proclaims that He was wrong to destroy Sodom and Gommorrah..then I will NEVER apologize!
Jimmy ... that doesn’t sound like an apology.
Dear Mr. Akin,
You need to get your head out of the sand.
Jimmy, thank you for doing a good job explaining to passive listeners and Catholics who rarely discern and analyze these complex issues what is being said and why. Many are so used to the “repeat the rule” simpleton approach they cannot understand a PASTOR at work.
Perhaps the Catechism posted on the English Vatican web site has the translation wrong. I cannot find ANYWHERE in the Catechism where is uses the word “accompany.” It also does not say to “respect” their behavior. it says to “accept them with respect.”
Our Pope, Bishops and Priests should “accompany” them to the Sacraments; Baptism, Reconciliation and to the Catechism that teaches the truth in order to be set free.
Many, many Catholics and other Christians have nothing to apologize for since many (most) of us have not been mean to Homosexuals. But there are a lot of them who have done much harm to our society and our youth. Perhaps an apology from them?
Oh the joys of the apology campaign, it’s everywhere. The insanity of it leads to comments like Bishop Lynch’s about the shooting in Orlando, where lax gun laws and Catholic teaching on marriage killed 49 people. Homosexuality is a sin, apostasy is a sin, what do we need to apologize for? We believe in life, so do we owe an apology for all the women who died having abortions?
Now the Holy Father would like an apology himself for those who took his words out of context. The apology campaign rolls on.
You are becoming more and more like the Indian Rubber Man in the circus sideshow I remember as a kid. How many more times can you twist yourself into a pretzel, trying to convince us that the Pope did not say what he said and did not mean what he meant?
I think this is well considered. Pope Francis is saying no more than is reasonable on this subject but people read their various agendas into his comments.
Even mentioning CCC#2357 would be taken as offensive and would require an apology to all but a very few homosexual people.
So, the bishop of Rome and the author of this article ignore #2357. It ain’t rocket science.
I believe, therefore I must apologize. Thank you, no, I will not, ever.
Get some spine…both of you.
Here is an example of what the saints have said about homosexuality; http://www.tfpstudentaction.org/politically-incorrect/homosexuality/12-quotes-against-sodomy-that-every-catholic-should-know.html
Pope St. Gregory the Great:“Sacred Scripture itself confirms that sulfur evokes the stench of the flesh, as it speaks of the rain of fire and sulfur poured upon Sodom by the Lord. He had decided to punish Sodom for the crimes of the flesh, and the very type of punishment he chose emphasized the shame of that crime. For sulfur stinks, and fire burns. So it was just that Sodomites, burning with perverse desires arising from the flesh like stench, should perish by fire and sulfur so that through this just punishment they would realize the evil they had committed, led by a perverse desire.”
St Peter Canisius:“Those unashamed of violating divine and natural law are slaves of this never sufficiently execrated depravity.”
So we can see there is no reason for the Church to apologize to Sodomites. They are committing sins that cry to Heaven for vengeance. We must pray for them to do penance and leave the life of sin behind.
I appreciate you took the time to clarify what our Holy Father has said since I had mixed feelings about it but now I understand. Thank you Mr. Atkins. God bless you!
Pope Francis cherry pick the good stuff on paragraph #2358 of the Catechism but did not mention anything about paragraph #2357 which states in part: “Basing itself on Sacred Scripture, which presents homosexual acts as acts of grave depravity, tradition has always declared that “homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered.” They are contrary to the natural law. They close the sexual act to the gift of life. They do not proceed from a genuine affective and sexual complementarity. Under no circumstances can they be approved.”
I don’t expect the church to lift the excommunication against Martin Luther - only because the Lutherans would object!
Martin Luther was not primarily interested in reform of corruption or abuse. That is the an ecumenical invention. The abuses of the time played into his hands, and no doubt he eventually objected to them, but his argument was doctrinal and personal. He did not arrive at sola fide because the pope was rebuilding St. Peter’s.
As far as putting yourself in his place… he created the circumstances. Implying that he was careful in answering is an insult to the intelligence of your readers.
” It doesn’t mean letting a person off the hook for things they’ve done wrong.”
How have homosexuals wronged the Mr. Akin?
If Mr. Akin would like to discuss how the many things said about gays over the past fifteen years during the marriage debate affected my life I would be more than happy to discuss. Pointing a finger at someone and saying “danger to children” defames people.
“On the other hand, taking a groveling, “Yes, we’ve done everything wrong. We’re walking evil incarnate” approach is not going to help them—or anyone else—either.”
What you do not understand is that they do not want what you call “help”. If it’s only to somehow help yourself, for what reason I do not know, you should leave them alone.
“Headlines that declared ‘Pope says Christians should apologize to gay people’ were thus highly misleading.”
I’m curious how you arrived at that conclusion given that the pope explicitly stated that the Church “must ... ask forgiveness to the gay person who is offended.”
As the homosexual lobby persecutes Christians, as homosexual Priests molested countless boys in the Church, as souls are falling into hell because the Church has been silent on the evils of sodomy…..we should apologize…....