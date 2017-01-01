Jimmy was born in Texas, grew up nominally Protestant, but at age 20 experienced a profound conversion to Christ. Planning on becoming a Protestant pastor or seminary professor, he started an intensive study of the Bible. But the more he immersed himself in Scripture the more he found to support the Catholic faith. Eventually, he entered the Catholic Church. His conversion story, “A Triumph and a Tragedy,” is published in Surprised by Truth. Besides being an author, Jimmy is the Senior Apologist at Catholic Answers, a contributing editor to Catholic Answers Magazine, and a weekly guest on “Catholic Answers Live.”
It’s only natural, at a time like this, that people who voted Trump are rejoicing and people who voted Clinton are mourning.
It’s also natural—politics being politics—that people on both sides will say some ugly things.
And that’s a problem.
Regardless of who you supported, we don’t need to be ugly to each other. That’s not constructive.
I’ve been pleased that, after the election’s result was clear, both Trump and Clinton have set a positive tone. That’s good. It’s traditional at this point in an election cycle. And it needs to happen.
Hopefully, it will help their respective supporters follow suit, because we really don’t need more ugliness in American politics. There’s too much already.
While it won’t happen overnight, we really need to work on draining the reservoir of ugliness that is poisoning American political discourse.
Here are some thoughts toward that end . . .
An Unexpected Result
Going into the election, most pundits and the media were expecting Clinton to win comfortably, and the fact she didn’t came as a major shock to many of her supporters (and to many of Trump’s supporters!).
“How could this happen?” is a question being asked by many right now.
Based on comments by both pundits and ordinary people I’ve been reading, it seems many Clinton supporters entertained a view that could be phrased informally like this:
- Only people who are misogynistic, homophobic, racist, Nazi “blood and soil” people could vote for Trump.
- Most of my fellow Americans are not misogynistic, homophobic, racist Nazi “blood and soil” people.
- Therefore, Trump will not win.
Since Trump did win, something is obviously wrong with the premises that led to the conclusion that he would not. At least one of them is false.
Picking the Wrong Premise
Today I’ve been seeing progressive commentators re-evaluating the wrong premise, saying that the election showed they weren’t living in the country they thought they were and that most Americans really are misogynistic, homophobic, racist, Nazi “blood and soil” people.
Thus, writing for the New York Times, Paul Krugman says:
We thought that the great majority of Americans valued democratic norms and the rule of law.
It turns out that we were wrong. There turn out to be a huge number of people — white people, living mainly in rural areas — who don’t share at all our idea of what America is about. For them, it is about blood and soil, about traditional patriarchy and racial hierarchy.
This is precisely the kind of ugliness we don’t need.
Your Neighbors Aren’t Moral Monsters
To progressives wondering how Trump could be elected, I would say: Your instincts that your fellow Americans are basically decent people is right. Take comfort in that.
It’s the other premise—that only a moral monster could vote for Trump—that’s wrong.
This is the flip-side of what happened in the two previous elections, when conservatives had to deal with the wrenching election and then re-election of Barack Obama. It didn’t mean that the American people were moral monsters.
Both conservatives who opposed Obama and liberals who opposed Trump could view those they disagreed with as mistaken, even as seriously misguided, but it didn’t mean the majority of Americans were moral monsters.
And that has an important lesson for all of us: Decent people can be wrong. They can be mistaken. But they’re still decent people.
Anybody who talks regularly with people who have different political views knows this.
If you have friends whose politics are different than yours, you can still recognize them as friends.
The Friendship Principle
In fact, refusing to be friends with someone because their politics differ is not at all healthy.
It’s not healthy for your soul, because we are called to love everyone.
It’s not healthy for democracy because, if people with different views never talk to each other, it leads to a highly polarized, poisonous political climate in which politicians can manipulate the masses by pitting them against each other.
And it’s not healthy for society because it inhibits the free exchange of ideas, leading people to live in ideological bubbles where they are victims of groupthink, rather than seeing their ideas tested by opposing viewpoints.
In fact, we’ve just seen a major example of that.
Why Didn’t We See This Coming?
Today I’ve been seeing liberal commentators ask why they didn’t see Trump’s victory coming—why the polls didn’t show it.
Part of the reason is due to flaws in polling methodology. Most polls today are adjusted after-the-fact by pollsters based on the assumptions they make about the composition of the electorate. If those assumptions are wrong, the polls will be wrong.
It appears that in this case there may have been an additional factor.
Also for the New York Times, Rabbi Michael Lerner of the Network of Spiritual Progressives, puckishly wrote:
It turns out that shaming the supporters of Donald J. Trump is not a good political strategy.
Writing from a liberal perspective, he concludes that:
If the left could abandon all this shaming, it could rebuild its political base by helping Americans see that much of people’s suffering is rooted in the hidden injuries of class and in the spiritual crisis that the global competitive marketplace generates.
Democrats need to become as conscious and articulate about the suffering caused by classism as we are about other forms of suffering. We need to reach out to Trump voters in a spirit of empathy and contrition. Only then can we help working people understand that they do not live in a meritocracy, that their intuition that the system is rigged is correct (but it is not by those whom they had been taught to blame) and that their pain and rage is legitimate.
Coming from a libertarian perspective, Scott Adams—the creator of Dilbert, and who perceptively predicted a year ago that Trump would win both the Republican nomination and the 2016 election—makes a related point, which he applies directly to why the polls were wrong. He writes:
The social bullying coming from Clinton’s supporters guaranteed that lots of Trump supporters were in hiding. That created the potential for a surprise result, so long as the race was close.
The result of the election seems to bear out his conclusion: The climate had become so poisonous that many Trump supporters were not willing to admit who they were going to vote for, and that contributed to why the polls were so wrong.
What’s the Solution?
So, if you were a Clinton supporter, what’s the solution to this problem?
The answer is not more shaming and bullying. That’s what led to the problem.
If you want an accurate picture of what people are thinking, they need to be able to express their thoughts without fear of retribution.
Better yet: Talk to people who disagree with you. Get to know them. Befriend them. After all, they’re decent people.
Most people are.
Also, don’t buy it when politicians and their surrogates paint everyone who disagrees with you as a moral monster.
They’re not, and that’s not the loving, compassionate attitude to which you aspire. It’s the hate-filled attitude you abhor.
Sauce for the Goose
Of course, what’s sauce for the goose is also sauce for the gander. Everything I’ve just said applies equally to Trump supporters.
Living in an ideological bubble is not healthy for anybody, for all the reasons mentioned above.
Viewing everyone who disagrees with you as a moral monster is both inaccurate and unloving.
You’re also unlikely to convince anyone of your position if you don’t talk to them, or can’t talk to them in a friendly way.
You may disagree with others’ politics passionately. You may believe that vital moral principles are at stake in American politics (and they are).
But if someone can’t recognize that most people are basically decent people, even when they disagree, then that person’s commitment to principles is impressive, but his heart—like the Grinch’s—is two sizes too small.
We’re called to love everyone. No exceptions. Our Lord said to love even our enemies and that the second great commandment is to love thy neighbor as thyself.
Even when thy neighbor pulls a different lever in the voting booth.
Dear Joy, we will pray for God’s mercy to touch your son and bring him back to him. And you, to receive strength and peace in the midst of this. Blessings.
Wow. I agree with Jimmy Akin and his article seems that much better to me now that I’ve read the comments on here. Try not to miss the logs in your eyes folks! I wouldn’t know where to start so I won’t call anyone in particular out, but rather just saw that Trump is not a Catholic or even a Christian of any sort so far as I can tell and has supported “abortion rights” his whole life prior to this election. I voted for neither, was glad Hilary lost, but honestly sad Trump became President. I don’t think it’s a good sign that our choice was so awful, and can only hope for the best now. Nevertheless, both of them have apparently tried to do what so many posting here cannot find it in their hearts to contemplate, and that is to be civil and try to mend the wounds of this awful campaign. The idea that we can proceed anywhere good without compromise with people we disagree with or winning them over is rooted in sinful pride and is just folly in any event. Finally, my heart goes out to the parents whose son has rejected them for voting for Trump. I will pray for them and their boy as I do that one of my own will some day see the light and practice his faith as I tried to raise him to do.
To demonstrate how far reaching this hatred is: our own son, who had a good life and love more than I can tell you, has written us a letter removing himself from being our son because of the fact that we supported Trump. Very vicious letter. College educated son who has left the Church except he does associate with a liberal Episcopal Church but seldom attends. The hurt is excruciating, but we will not return evil for evil, even though he told us to not contact him ever again. We will comply, but we will NEVER stop loving and praying for him. Please pray for our son. If that is not appropriate to ask, I am sorry.
I truly feel the urge to agree with of all you who don’t want to even listen to a progressive/liberal thinking person, let alone love and engage them. However, in my heart I know that Jimmy is right.
We can at least ask God to help us to begin to pray for them.
Yes, we “are called to love everyone” INCLUDING THE UNBORN CHILD! That’s why Trump won. God is Pro-life!
You better send this article to Bishop in San Diego Jimmy. he is castigating a faithful priest. Read here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/san-diego-priest-speaks-out-as-bishop-accuses-him-of-fanning-the-flames-of
@Nan M…..No matter how charitable one is in proclaiming the Truth of Jesus Christ and His Church they will be called hater (as you have done), bigot, intolerant and any other name that seeks to bury the Truth in relativism. Jesus told us this would happen. This name calling is a shaming tactic of the left that is designed to shut up who they perceive as opponents. It might work for a time but as we have seen with the rejection of Clinton most often fails.
Jesus taught us to love our enemies. He never taught us to forget that they are, in fact, our enemies. “A stranger is just a friend I haven’t met yet” is a quote from Will Rogers, not from Jesus. Jimmy Akin would do well to recognize the difference between the two.
Pre- election NPR stations in MN paraded guest after guest attacking Trumps character while denying Clintons obvious character problems and lack of judgement. Headline at Lifenews: http://www.lifenews.com/2016/11/10/npr-brings-on-black-writer-to-say-every-trump-voter-is-a-racist/
Meanwhile demonstrators call for violence against Trump and Trump voters. First of all, if you have not already done it, cancel your membership in National Public Radio and tell them why. Then tell your friends to do the same. NPR is a non-profit organization and receives public funding and is supposed to be politically neutral. It claims to be politically neutral but has put its thumb on the side of every left wing issue from same sex marriage to abortion through its “guests”. Garrison Kiellor, host of Prairie Home Companion bashed Republican Politicians at every opportunity until his retirement. He made them the butt of his jokes and belittled them through his skits.
Screw that. To love someone is to not wish them evil, but to wish them good and want for their salvation. I can do that. I will not like them though, nor will I listen to them or even converse with them. Trump won this election because of the overwhelming hate from the left, plain and simple. Yes, there are white crazies out there, but as a white, middle class man there are many places in this country where I cannot set foot without fear of instant and vicious attacks. Yes, racism is real, but it is overwhelmingly coming from minorities and is directed toward whites, and is even institutionalized in the BLM, NAACP and our current presidency. I didn’t even vote for Trump, because he and the GOP are just another form of big government spenders, but I can tell you why he won: Regular people are tired of being demonized by the media, academia, government and even the church. When you are labeled and stereotyped as racist and ignorant by the abortion loving, welfare enabled, fatherless family, socialist segment of society, and yet you are the one paying all their bills with your taxes, eventually enough is enough.
You must be living in a dream world. Yeah, I know we’re supposed to love our neighbor but for now, I’m going to protect myself and my family from these people for now.
http://www.foxnews.com/us/2016/11/10/trump-protests-intensify-as-doubts-swirl-about-spontaneity.html
http://www.proudcons.com/hillary-supporters-call-for-trump-assasination-riots-break-out-in-streets/
http://conservativeread.com/post-election-demonstrations-against-trump-are-being-orchestrated-by-socialists-and-marxists/
http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2016/03/behind_the_antitrump_disruptors_the_fine_hands_of_ainsky_and_obama.html
What has happened to these coddled and spoiled and illiberal young people today?
Pediatricians have speculated that too many antibiotics have produced some allergies and immune problems among young people.
Liberal parents and teachers and schools have indoctrinated a whole generation of young people with immunities to debate, freedom of speech, and anything that rattles their ability to think outside of the box.
Where is their outrage at real voter intimidation with threats of violence at the polls? Are they so indifferent to the reverse racism of #Black Lives Matter? Do they care a whit about the growing anti-Semitism in academia which is more malignant than residential restrictions of the past?
What, besides the potty politics of the mandatory transgender bathrooms, are their rights that are threatened by the advent of a Trump presidency? Can they name a single achievement of the Obama administration that has made the lives of the poor, immigrants, or blacks any better? How have Democrats ameliorated the hardships of single mothers and grandmothers who are rearing three generations of children of unwed teenagers?
Can they name a single foreign policy success of Hillary Clinton as Secretary of State?
Well, they really don’t know, and they are just parroting the blather they hear from their parents and teachers and community organizers.
They will soon be consumed by applications to colleges and their liberal parents who are such fierce advocates of affirmative action will hire tutors to navigate them through competitive exams.
When they get to those colleges there will be deans for counseling for microaggressions, sexual identities, perceived insults to their self-esteem, and cultural identity…
And there are always co-ed crying sessions to get them through the ordeals of growing up rich and spoiled and traumatized by the sorrow of cheap sneakers.
So, as the “largest civil disobedience action of the century” looms on the American street, there is little doubt that deep in the bowels of the White House Barack Obama is organizing Democrats to usher in the Democracy Spring.
Teo: “progressive” is a covert word for socialism, and socialism is communism without the rifles.
Interesting, the right wing has been spewing hate for years and now is asking for unity. I probably will not say much but I’m definitely closing my wallet.
No one who is truly a moral monster believes himself/herself to be one. Groupthink lives on both sides. One side is the side of love. The other side is the side of hate.
In my lifelong experience, it is liberals who cannot tolerate the expression of conservative views in their hearing, even if expressed in a most polite and thoughtful manner—NOT vice-versa. Conservatives as a rule do NOT demonize, ostracize, bully, shame and intimidate liberals they know. IT IS THE OTHER WAY AROUND! In fact, if you’re conservative, you’d better keep your mouth shut in a gathering of liberals if you want to get invited to the next Thanksgiving dinner. Liberals can spout off all they want. This is a HUGE reason why the results happened as they did. It may make you sound like a gentleman to draw moral equivalence. But in actual practice, I find that moral equivalence is lacking.
Good points, all. I only add this: “God calls us to give assent to the moral principles of his Church. He makes no stipulation about the proper choice out of a set of equally just policy prescriptions.”
If people on both sides would leave a reasonable amount of room and give a just respect for policies that they disagree with, but that are rooted in a shared principle, there would be less acrimony and outright hate.
“Your Neighbors Aren’t Moral Monsters” What does it take? During the last presidential debate Hillary Clinton defended abortions in the last months of pregnancy. She defended the harvesting of tissues and organs from these same children. Jack Van der Geest describes being beaten for not being quick enough at his forced task of harvesting organs from concentration camp victims. One victim’s body quivers as he cuts into it causing him to utter “Is God on Vacation?” And Democrats want to fund this? I mean not only the abortions but medical research using organs from bodies so fresh they quiver when they are cut into. Organs from still quivering pain capable unborn children? What does it take? And even if the babies don’t feel anything—-what does it take? And when self described “progressives” force doctors who want nothing to do with euthanasia to refer patients for killing and force pharmacists to dispense the drugs used—What does it take? My pharmacist son is afraid his physician wife will be forced to participate in euthanasia if she goes into palliative care medicine. What does it take Jimmy?
Easier said than done, especially for some of us! Thanks, Jimmy. Come Holy Spirit, and make us lovers of men and haters of sin.
“How could this happen?” is a question being asked by many but for Catholics there is only one bottom line answer and is this; The outcome was the will of the Father.
I prayed a lot to God to bless America, and I am happy that he gave us Donald Trump.
It does not end there because Mr. Trump will be needing a lot more prayers from us Catholics to help build a better America, a pro life America.
In Exodus 17:11-12, the Israelites were winning the war as long as Moses held up his staff, and he needed the help Aaron and Hur. This is how are prayers is going to help Mr. Trump.
great article as always Jimmy. But what exactly is a ‘progressive’?