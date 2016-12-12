Jimmy was born in Texas, grew up nominally Protestant, but at age 20 experienced a profound conversion to Christ. Planning on becoming a Protestant pastor or seminary professor, he started an intensive study of the Bible. But the more he immersed himself in Scripture the more he found to support the Catholic faith. Eventually, he entered the Catholic Church. His conversion story, “A Triumph and a Tragedy,” is published in Surprised by Truth. Besides being an author, Jimmy is the Senior Apologist at Catholic Answers, a contributing editor to Catholic Answers Magazine, and a weekly guest on “Catholic Answers Live.”
Yesterday reports emerged that Jack T. Chick passed on Sunday at the age of 92. This has been confirmed by a post on his company’s Facebook page.
For those who may not be aware, Jack Chick was a famous creator of evangelistic comic books and comic tracts (known as “Chick tracts”).
Here are 9 things to know and share . . .
1) Chick’s Comics
According to his company’s web site, more than 750,000,000 Chick publications have been distributed.
That’s three quarters of a billion-with-a-“b” comic books.
And that would make him the single most published comic book creator in history—with far more copies of his works placed in circulation than even comic book legends like Jack Kirby, Stan Lee, Jerry Siegel, and Joe Schuster.
Originally, Chick both wrote and drew all his comics, but in later years some art was done by a man named Fred Carter, who had a much more realistic style than Chick.
2) Chick’s Faith
Chick was an independent Baptist and a Fundamentalist who argued that only the King James Version of the Bible should be used.
He believed that we are living very close to the end of the world, that there are conspiracies everywhere, and that the devil is lurking behind numerous rocks.
The visual nature of Chick’s chosen medium and the nature of his Fundamentalist faith meant that he sometimes walked a delicate line.
In his comics, Chick needed to regularly depict judgment scenes in which Christ alternately commends or condemns a person based on how they lived their life.
Yet Protestant Fundamentalism has an aversion to depicting images of Christ.
Chick’s solution was to depict Jesus seated on a throne, but with a radiant, blank face—an image that some have described as a “lightbulb-headed Jesus”:
3) Chick on Catholicism
As one might expect of a Fundamental Baptist, Chick was strongly opposed to the Catholic Faith.
Among the anti-Catholic tracts he produced are Last Rites (in which a Catholic goes to hell for following the teachings of his Church), Why Is Mary Crying? (against Catholic teaching on the Virgin Mary), and The Death Cookie (against Catholic teaching on the Eucharist).
His web site summarizes the tract Mama’s Girls by saying:
The Catholic Church is mother to four great false religions. She will do anything to keep you from Jesus.
In this tract, Chick claims that Islam, Freemasonry, Communism, and Nazism were plots created by the Catholic Church to deceive people—despite the historical opposition of each of these toward the Catholic Faith.
Such, apparently, are the wiles of the Catholic Church.
He also supported the discredited anti-Catholic conspiracy claims of Alexander Hislop, Charles Chiniquy, and Alberto Rivera.
4) Chick’s Popularity
The deadpan earnestness with which Chick’s publications discussed these and other conspiracies, as well as their ardent simplicity, make them weirdly compelling.
Many people who violently disagree with Chick—including atheists—have found his publications have a campy, kitschy appeal and began collecting them.
There’s even a tongue-in-cheek Chick Tract Club, and his work inspired parodies from many, many perspectives.
5) Chick’s Film
In 2003, Chick branched out from the comic book world to produce a film called The Light of the World. His company has posted it to YouTube, here.
Chick wrote it, and the visuals are provided by pans and zooms of paintings by Fred Carter.
The film presents Chick’s view of salvation history, including the final judgment (note Pope Pius XII marching off to hell).
Chick was not much of a theologian, and in the movie it shows. The first sentence of the film misquotes Genesis (“In the beginning, God created the heaven [singular] and the earth”), and the second sentence describes the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirits as three “parts” of God (note well: God has no parts).
Still, Fred Carter’s paintings are pretty to look at.
6) Meeting Chick
Chick himself was notoriously reclusive. I was fortunate, however, to meet him at the premier of The Light of the World.
So far as I know, I am the only Catholic apologist to have met him.
You can read an account of my meeting with Jack Chick here.
7) Impressions of Chick
Although Chick was visibly uncomfortable when he learned I was a Catholic evangelist, he remained civil, and we had a pleasant conversation.
Some have wondered, given the extreme implausibility of the claims made in his comics, whether he was simply a crook who was in it for the money.
If so, he gave no sign of it in our conversation. He seemed sincerely convinced of the viewpoint his comics would lead you to believe that he held.
8) The Face Behind the Comics
Because of his reclusiveness, almost no photos of Chick exist.
Consequently, after our meeting, I drew a picture of him:
The fact that I wrote about meeting him and produced one of the few pictures of Chick available has led, over the years, to me periodically getting requests for this to be used in various forms by those producing works about him (requests I have always granted, as long as they cite me as the source).
For what it’s worth, I had hopes of being a comic book writer-artist in my youth. In fact, I practiced drawing comic book art for years, and I am pleased to say that my drawing of Chick was later confirmed when a more recent photograph of him was published to the Internet here:
9) Praying for Chick
It’s great that Chick lived to the ripe old age of 92!
Despite his opposition to the Catholic Faith, Jack Chick was a man whom Christ loved and for whom he died.
My experience of Chick’s sincerity suggests he was innocently unaware of the consequences of his actions, meaning that he would fall under Our Lord’s prayer, “Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do” (Luke 23:34).
Jack Chick opposed praying for the dead, and it would have meant nothing to him that he died in the Year of Mercy proclaimed by Pope Francis.
But if his understanding of the divine mystery leads him to experience the particular judgment as standing before a giant, radiant Jesus (like the one depicted in his comics), I hope you will join me in praying:
Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and may perpetual light shine upon him.
“The first sentence of the film misquotes Genesis (‘In the beginning, God created the heaven [singular] and the earth’ — that’s actually EXACTLY how the King James Version (which Chick used) has the first verse of Genesis. Bibles with “the heavens” in that verse are non-KJVs, including the somewhat modernized not-quite KJVs sold with names like “New KJV” or “American KJV.”
Posted by Leah Joy on Friday, Oct 28
Leah Joy, thanks for the update; I stand corrected.
I wonder what will happen to those Hussites killed by Catholics over this issue. Do they get out of Hell free, now?
Somehow, we’re not supposed to be able to read people’s.minds, but Mr Akin is sure of his subject’s “sincerity”. And somehow it’s “great” that he lived to be 92—but whether it’s a “great thing or not would be contingent on whether he made good or bad use of his life.If bad, then he was simply showing more & more contempt for God’s mercy.—What has crept into the apologists’ circle is a barely concealed universalism, covered by certain caveats but sustained by a certain presumption that prayer can get people through when there is little indication that they would accept Heaven on the condition that they would be in error. Isn’t the essence of damnation the preference of onr’s error over even God himself?
I never saw or read any of his publications, but I’d pray for his soul too. If I understand correctly, the only unforgiveable sin would be if the HolySpirit nudged him and told him he was wrong in his anti Catholic bigotry, and we csnt know if this was true. I think there are a lot if people we need to pray for now that are far worse then him, that is those particularly Catholic politicians who refuse to acknowledge the evil of abortion. I’d give a guess that these souls msy be in more danger than his. I’d hate to see anyone in those fiery depths, so please , let’s say a extra Rosary or even a few prayers for these people.
Doug—Catholics congregants have been routinely receiving the Eucharist under the species of both bread and wine since the 1960s. (There are exceptions, such as times of epidemic.)
FYI “The Death Cookie (against Catholic teaching on the Eucharist)” is an interesting title. John 6 has Jesus saying ‘eating my flesh AND drinking my blood’ is necessary for salvation. You guys still getting just the bread, while the priest also gets the wine?
/s/ not a Chick follower
I got into it with a fellow Traditional Catholic on Facebook who said that anyone who prayed for Chick’s soul wasn’t a Catholic, that even if Chick had repented, confessed and received the Last Rites, God would condemn him. Horrified, I said that I was glad I didn’t worship his ‘God’, a ‘God’ who condemn a repentant sinner in a state of grace to hell.
I share your sentiments entirely; his energy and zeal were commendable even if his vision was remarkably narrow. His greatest contribution may have been to help stimulate Catholic apologetics, in a manner reminiscent of Exodus: “The more they afflicted them, they more they multiplied and grew.”
Part of Jack’s problem was simple stubbornness. In the face of clear refutation of his points, he held to them anyway, and continued to spread them.
I am reminded of a fellow who I ran into online some years back, who claimed that the Catholic Church had a canon “still on the books” which required that heretics be executed, quoting me something from a few hundred years back. When I showed him the 1983 Code of Canon Law, and referred him to Canon 6—which states pretty clearly that the 1983 Code supersedes everything which preceded it—he held fast to his contention that the old canon was still in effect.
It’s THAT kind of stubbornness that Jack Chick had. “Don’t bother me with the facts: I’ve already made up my mind!”
He was a sad case, and even more sad is that so many people bought—and continue to buy—into his ridiculous notions.
I agree, Jimmy: It is incumbent upon us to pray for him.
I recall seeing a Chick publication for the first time was I was relay offended by its Anti-Catholic content. But easing up on my anger I realized he simply was a man deeply ignorant of the true faith. Like you said, probably innocent of his attacks. Her sincerely believed that the Catholic Church was wrong and wanted Catholics to be “saved”. In fact, when you think about it, that is an immense act of love on his part. Mr. Chick truly cared for our souls and wanted to go to heaven! My gut tells me Mr. Chick is more than likely in Purgatory realizing the errors of his ways and doing penance for them with the full knowledge that he was wrong all along. I hope Our Lord assigns him a penance of praying for the Church being attacked in so many directions. I hope to meet him someday and thank him personally for caring so much about my eternal salvation. But I bet he was shocked when his soul passed into the eternal realms only to see the Immaculate Conception arrayed in her glory! And all those saintly Popes, priests, bishops, religious and laity too (OOPS!) Well, Jack Chick is Catholic now.
This man—may he rest in peace—was a virulent anti-Catholic bigot. I am distressed that people on this board think his “work” was amusing.
I do not think his “work” merits coverage like this.
This month was the 32nd anniversary of the brutal torture murder of Bl. Fr. Jerzy Popieluszko by communists in Poland and no one at this publication thought he was worth mentioning, even in view of the Marxist turn our country is making.
Priorities are questionable.
Very well said, Jimmy. I couldn’t decide whether Jack’s tracts were good for a laugh or just highly offensive, but I sure hope he is indeed in Heaven now. Certainly I agree with your use of Luke 23:34. I myself pray that prayer a lot.
Of course I’ll pray for him. Why not? What could it hurt? (And yes, I do warn and instruct my children about those that would try to deceive them—willfully, or due to ignorance. I was aware of Jack Chick and his extreme anti-Catholic rantings. Still, it saddens me to see the comments that call him names, and presume to know that he’s in Hell. OF COURSE he was wrong in what he wrote and believed! But we must never forget that we must not judge. Only God has the ability to do that. Yes, Jesus did call the Pharisees “sons of their father, the devil”, but Jesus is God, and He knows EVERYTHING. He can say that; We can’t, because I don’t know everything, and neither do you.
Jesus also tells us to love our enemies and do good to those who hate you. Jesus tells us to love them. That doesn’t mean we believe their untruths!
Jesus said: “Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do.” He also told us to pray for those who persecute us, and turn the other cheek. I understand the fact that people spreading gossip and lies makes our job as parents that much harder, but we must instruct our children so that they can defend themselves against these tricks. He obviously does need prayers,(don’t we all! I know I do!) so let’s pray! We are not to wish evil on them.
People telling lies about Catholics and the Catholic Church does much harm, and turns people away from the Church. However, I think greater harm is done by “good” Catholics who act “mean” to those around them. I do hope he turned to the fullness of truth before he died.
This is a touching tribute. Akin excels in this style. He’s good with the transparent apologetics, but those tend to be somewhat dry rather than simply limpid. Thomas Aquinas is the king in that realm. Akin should write biographies.
This is a touching tribute.
Requiem aeternam dona eis, Domine.
Et lux perpetua luceat eis.
Fidelium animae, per misericordiam Dei, requiescant in pace. Amen.
Whatever else you can say about Chick’s comics, they ARE entertaining (my favorite is “The Gunslinger”). I also think that Chick’s anti-Catholicism is more due to ignorance than malice.
Thank you for this, Mr. Akin.
Jimmy Akin’s “9 things to share” columns are generally worthless, but this one is highly offensive. I never heard of “Jack Chick” before and, given his rancid lifelong anti-Catholic bigotry and the smutty allusion that his pen name is intended to convey (say it fast three or four times), I would never dream of having any knowledge of him, especially on a Catholic website. Are we now to expect a bookend column about “9 things to share” about Margaret Sanger or Martin Luther with the disordered and mawkish sentimentality that wishes them a “Requiescat in Pace”? Truly a nauseating experience.
Every one should pray a rosary for him.
Well, one way or the other, he’s Catholic now…
Chick strongly influenced several generations in promoting falsehoods and inflammatory rhetoric against Catholicism. He never let up. I always think what a shock it must be for such a person to enter the afterlife and meet the God of the One True Holy and Catholic faith surrounded by scores of His Catholic saints. May he rest in peace!
Poor old man. Mercy to him indeed, and to all of us.
Anyone who works to actively dissuade people for entering or remaining in the only Church that Our Lord founded is a son of the devil.
He was good for a laugh when we were kids.
Very well written Mr. Akin, and Eternal Rest Grant unto our Brother, Amen
I’m not sure he was as innocent as you think in his bigotry (surely people talked to him about it over the years), but may he rest in eternal peace.