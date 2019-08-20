Front row (left to right): Br. Ray Morris, Br. Brandt Haglund, and Br. Martin Buganski. Back row (left to right): Br. Patrick Stucker, Br. Matthew Warnez, Br. Austin Riordan, and Br. Logan Murray.

Campus Evangelizers: 7 Men Profess Vows in Brotherhood of Hope

The Brotherhood of Hope’s primary mission is evangelization on secular college campuses.

The Brotherhood of Hope, a Catholic community of brothers evangelizing on behalf of the Catholic Church on six college campuses in four states, had seven men profess temporary vows at St. Basil’s Salvatorian Center in Methuen, Massachusetts. Those renewing temporary vows included Brother Ray Morris (serving at Florida State University), Brother Logan Murray (Northeastern University), Brother Brandt Haglund (Florida State University), Brother Matthew Warnez (University of Minnesota) and Brother Austin Riordan (Northeastern University). Brother Patrick Stucker (Rutgers University) and Brother Martin Buganski (University of Central Florida) professed first temporary vows.

Additionally, Will Mechling, a graduate of Florida State University who has been serving as a Saint Paul’s Outreach missionary at Rutgers University, entered novitiate for the Brotherhood of Hope.

“We are truly blessed to have these outstanding men seeking and following the Lord’s call for them with all their hearts, minds, souls and strength,” said Brother Ken Apuzzo, General Superior of the Brotherhood of Hope. “We are overjoyed with their desire to evangelize the spiritually poor to help prepare the next generation to renew the Church.”

Founded in 1980 in Newark, New Jersey, the Brotherhood of Hope has 18 perpetually professed brothers and two dozen men in formation. The community is based in Boston and is under the supervision of Cardinal Sean O’Malley.

The Brotherhood’s formation process takes at least seven years. The novitiate year is the most intensive component and the only period of full-time formation. Brothers typically profess temporary vows for five years before professing perpetual vows. They also serve in the Brotherhood’s campus ministries during this period of formation.

The Brotherhood of Hope’s primary mission is evangelization on secular college campuses. They are currently active at six colleges: Northeastern University (Boston), University of Massachusetts (Boston), Rutgers University (New Brunswick, New Jersey), Florida State University (Tallahassee, Florida), University of Central Florida (Orlando, Florida) and University of Minnesota (Minneapolis).