I didn't do much for Lent this year. As anyone who's followed the whining over at my personal blog knows, 2013 has already brought me a veritable cornucopia of opportunities for detachment from worldly pleasures and redemptive suffering, so I knew better than to push myself to try to take on much more. However, as proof that God blesses even the most minuscule efforts of his weakest children, some of my smallest sacrifices from this season have borne more fruit than the much larger ones I undertook in previous years. In fact, despite my inability to "do" much at all, I'm coming out of this Lent with a renewed perspective on my relationship with God -- and the things I tend to put before it.
Here's an example from last week:
Pregnancy has limited the amount of fasting I can do in terms of forgoing food this Lent, but I occasionally ate very simple meals as an alternative to a traditional fast. One afternoon I finished my lunch of fresh fruit with a leftover piece of meat, and when I went to clean up after myself, I stopped short. It was so easy! At my place at the table sat only a small plate, a glass of water, and a napkin. The plate and glass were so clean that I was able to put them back in the cupboard with only a quick rinse, and after I used the napkin to whisk away two small crumbs, the area was clean again.
When I compared it to the previous day's lunch, the difference was striking. The day before, I'd concocted a meal designed specifically to please my tastebuds to the maximum degree possible: My large plate was sticky with the sauce I'd used to smother the huge piece of meat; I'd melted butter and drizzled it over the heaps of roasted veggies, and cooked rice to soak up the excess; I'd added some favorite cheeses that come wrapped in red wax; I'd filled my milk glass so full that some spilled out onto the table; and I couldn't resist throwing in a fruit roll-up from the kids' snack stash. When I stood from my place after that meal, I'd left a mess. The table was splattered with sauce and milk; the sticky dinner plate needed a good run through the dishwasher, as did the bowl I'd used to melt the butter; the fruit roll-up wrapper sat crumpled next to the spilled milk; grains of rice were scattered across the table and the chair; and bits of red wax from the cheese had already been smashed into the linoleum on the floor. Cleaning it all up required two fresh paper towels and more than a few squirts of 409.
Blindly following my urge for tasty food led not only to eating more than I needed to, but it meant that I consumed more in other ways as well: My decadent meal created more trash and mess than the simple one. It took significantly more time to eat, as well as the extra time and products used to clean it up. On top of that, it used a whole lot more energy to digest the Sumo-wrestler portions I'd consumed, which wiped me out for the rest of the afternoon.
It was one of those moments where fragments of observations that had been floating around in the back of my mind finally came to the forefront, and coalesced into one crystal clear idea: Consumption always leads to more consumption. As I walked around pondering this realization, the contrasting images of the two meals vivid in my memory, I began to see that this principle is true in every area of life.
I opened up my closet, stuffed with at least twice as many clothes as I need, and noticed how much space it all takes up (which makes me wonder how much of my mortgage is going to clutter storage). All the excess stuff sucks up my time too, in the form of seconds wasted each morning playing "needle in the haystack" to find the one thing I would actually wear, not to mention the full day it's going to take if I ever want to get this junk organized. And I'm sure I've wasted plenty of money buying new items I could do without, because I forgot about sweaters and shirts and pants that are floating around the periphery of my sartorial landfill.
When I went downstairs and saw the sea of toys that would take the better part of an hour to clean up, I thought of a friend who is careful to make sure that her children have a small number of toys that they really love, and it occurred to me that her family's clean-up time must be a fraction of ours. I glanced around at all my little impulse purchases on counters and shelves throughout the house, considering that each of them takes up space and has to be ordered and cleaned. I remembered when my husband and I briefly owned an expensive car when we were first married, and recalled how it not only drained our finances, but also our time and our mental energy as we had to put so much effort into keeping it in tip-top condition.
To paraphrase a comment tech millionaire Graham Hill recently made after drastically downsizing his lavish lifestyle, I came to see that if you're not careful, the things you consume can end up consuming you.
This is not to say, of course, that I now think that all consumption is bad or that we're all supposed to live like Carthusian monks; there's certainly a place in the Catholic life for feasting and enjoying material comforts. My big Lenten realization wasn't that consuming is always bad, but, rather, that we should consume intentionally. It's one thing to devour and clean up after the huge, messy meal as an intentional gesture of taking delight in the gift of good food; it's another if it's an unthinking act done out of blind obedience to base urges. And just as it's true that consumption always leads to more consumption, the opposite is true too: When we make the tough choices to cut things out of our lives that we don't really want or need, we free up all sorts of related resources (time, space, money, energy) to devote to the things that really matter.
Has anyone noticed the proliferation of storage lockers going up around the country? Is this a sign of our need to consume, consume and consume some more? Why do we have uber-large houses in which we spend very little time in certain rooms? I grew up in a 7500 sq foot house and can count on one hand the number of times I set foot in our living room and dining room. We have gone over the edge.
Ah, you are the voice of my conscience today. Just reading about your fat lunch after the skinny lunch made me feel the fat cells popping out on my body. I was starting to think “...good thing that wasn’t me…” when I remembered the sumptuous taco bar I created at lunch time yesterday with roasted steak, white beans and cheese, salsa of chilis, homemade guacamole on corn tortillas, topped with arugula and lightly fried in coconut oil…
After that I had the temerity to put on a bathing suit, escape to my rooftop sun bathing spot, read a magazine and listen to music (hide from my children.)...letting the lunch mess sit there for an hour. This freed up my free wheeling four year old to do some culinary experimentation in the kitchen, right under the noses of at least three siblings who were far too absorbed in their own vacation pursuits to care. The fat girl taco bar, almost became the fat girl taco bat from hell, when the mommy alarm went off in my head, and I climbed back down to face my crimes. Thank God for guardian angels that are known to shout loudly in the ears of basking indolent mothers who have the music turned up to high volume.
My DH & I are fans of Dave Ramsey. My DH is also a diehard library junkie. So, he brings home many books on “downsizing”. One book in particular struck a cord (cannot remember the title, though. It was a few years ago when we read it). But, it was about a family of 4 who lived very modestly. 3 bedroom/1 bath house. They budgeted. Their biggest investment was hiring an interior designer to have the living room/kitchen/bathroom just right. They claim it was the best investment they made as they live comfortably.
They had a child who was extremely ill and they could not be more than 30 minutes away from the child - so they held “dates” in their bedroom (something my DH & I have adopted).
Because they budgeted, they also held that there was room for that 1 special impulse item. Before they went ahead with the purchase, they asked themselves:
1. Is it something I want?
2. Is it something I need?
3. Is it something I live without?
With that they were able to make smart choices!
Thank you for your articles. I hope you & your family have a blessed Easter!
Im not saying that i have too much, but even my stuff has stuff.
Through the whole messy meal part, I was going to recommend going to a restaurant instead. Then you started with the clothes and toys…
But you did say you were pregnant, right?
The description of your meal made me laugh out loud.
Sick of my stuff and of being stuffed! Ashamed. Thank God for Lent.
Here is a great website to help us all get de-cluttered and organized 15 minutes at a time.
http://flylady.net/
This has been something on my mind lately as well. To continue down this train of thought you might very much enjoy reading Happy Are You Poor, by Thomas Dubay. It’s challenging, in a very good way.
http://www.amazon.com/Happy-Are-You-Poor-Spiritual/dp/0898709210/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1364407084&sr=8-1&keywords=happy+are+you+poor
As an old lady I’d like to quote an old hymn:
We lose what on ourselves we spend,
We have as treasure without end
Whatever, Lord, to Thee we lend,
Who givest all.
I have just spent four days in the guest house of Benedictine Nuns. They offer their hospitality purely on the basis of what one can give, and if one has few resources, they ask for nothing, and yet their faces and their wonderful singing of the Office are full of joy. Truly, less is more in God’s economy!
It’s always good to see a new blog post from you Jennifer. It’s good to hear that you’re doing ok with the pregnancy and health situations you’re going through. My wife is pregnant too, but we’re due in August. Keep up the good work you do.
You are a very insightful writer; I love your blog.
An old German proverb summarizes your description: “the appetite grows with the eating.”
I’ve been feeling the same sentiments as I try to declutter my home. If you’re looking for more ideas, you might find the site http://www.zerowastehome.blogspot.com/ inspiring.
When I went downstairs and saw the sea of toys that would take the better part of an hour to clean up, I thought of a friend who is careful to make sure that her children have a small number of toys that they really love, and it occurred to me that her family’s clean-up time must be a fraction of ours.”
************************************************
Another idea is to just put most toys away on 3 month rest-or whatever works-& rotate them out in small measures.That way you don’t need to dispose of toys and/ or eventually spend more funds on new ones.By the time the toys come out of the quarterly or bi-annual rest, they seem like new again & you only have a small amount of clean up to deal with at a time.
Ditto what Rebecca said. This piece perfectly captured a sentiment that I had long felt but struggled to understood: time to follow our Holy Father’s example to lead a more minimalist lifestyle and focus on our higher calling!
This is so true! “Stuff” is so enticing, but is such a burden.
With the arrival of Pope Francis in Rome whose own minimalist and simple lifestyle seems baffling to many outside of the Church, my dh and I have been inspired to do some ‘down-sizing’.
-
Perhaps the Holy Spirit, through Pope Francis, is calling all of us to do the same thing?
It reminds me of my grandma who as a widow used the same cup & plate for her meals each day.She lived in her parents’ home with the original furnishings.She owned a total of 3 books: a dictionary, cookbook, & bible, which in a minimalist way, is all you really need.
Her recreation needs only involved a fishing pole & a pack of Old Gold straights.
We just seem nowadays to make more money in order to further complicate & clutter our lives & we then spend more time away from home & family.Simplicity rocks.
My grandfather used to always say:
“You get what you pay for; and you pay for what you get.”
I remember that every time I think about buying something. You pay for what you get in more than just money. In addition to the added expenses it brings, it also takes up psychological space. It consumes time, adds complexity to your life, adds to the clutter.
It doesn’t matter what it is, it adds costs. Maybe only a little, but every little bit adds up.
Once again you have put into clear words something that has hovered around the edges of my understanding for a long time. Thank you so much.