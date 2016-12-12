Jennifer Fulwiler is a writer and speaker who converted to Catholicism after a life of atheism. She’s a contributor to the books The Church and New Media and Atheist to Catholic: 11 Stories of Conversion, and is writing a book based on her personal blog, ConversionDiary.com. She and her husband live in Austin, TX with their five young children, and were featured in the nationally televised reality show Minor Revisions. You can follow her on Twitter at @conversiondiary.
If you've been online at all in the past month, you've probably seen the buzz about Elizabeth Scalia's new book, Strange Gods. I'd seen a sneak peak at some of the chapters and was anxious to read the whole thing; after hearing what Calah, Elizabeth Duffy, Pat and Sarah had to say about it, I was even more excited. I finally got a chance to sit down and read my copy the other day, and it was even better than I'd expected.
Ave Maria Press publishes only the very finest books, and this one is no exception. Each chapter examines something different that we might turn into an idol. Elizabeth covers the big ones, such as money or self-love, but she also unearths some idols many of us may not have ever realized we have. How often do we consider that even our love of good things like the Church or our country can veer into idolatry if we aren't truly putting God first?
For me, the most powerful part of the text was her deeply personal conclusion, in which she admitted that her own book about idols had become an idol for her. The first red flag was when she stopped having time for the people she loved because of her work on the book. Elizabeth writes:
One discovery I made in the process is that even if you are managing to make it to church on Sunday and squeeze in fifteen minutes of prayer time here or there, if you do not have time for your family or friends -- if you're willing to put other things, most notably your work, before them -- then it's only a matter of time until you start to put your work before God and create a genuine idol of it.
Oof! That one hit a little too close to home. I laughed with weary familiarity when she continued:
If I was not being all I could to my family, at least I was still praying as much of the Liturgy of the Hours as I could, every day...until I wasn't.
Well, I was still managing to make the weekly hour of Eucharistic Adoration that has been my constant wellspring of learning and consolation for more than a dozen years...until I wasn't.
But Sunday Mass. That was something that I would never miss -- not for this! Not for a project that is all about God, a project that I had lain before the cross and completely offered up to him, to grow or die according to his will. And then came that final weekend deadline, when I did miss Mass, although, truthfully, not wholly intentionally. It just happened.
But still. There it is. Intentional or not, I had my head so buried in my work that I managed to put it before God and to forget to "keep holy the Lord's day" -- a commandment-busting twofer. Thank goodness that upon realizing what I'd done (or hadn't done), I didn't compound the issue by taking the Lord's name in vain.
I get to laugh, because I've done something like that so many times. I don't have time to pray! I'll think in exasperation. I have to finish writing this post about how important it is to pray!
Perhaps because I spent the first few decades of my life seeking salvation in the world, I'm a natural idolater. Change a few names and details, and Elizabeth's book could have been my biography. Since the beginning of my conversion, I've had to struggle against a tendency to put my hope in anything other than God -- a tendency that was deeply ingrained in me over years and years of practice.
Luckily, thanks to the counsel of wise confessors and spiritual directors, I'm slowly learning how to reject the temptation to idolatry and put God first in my life. And, for me, it almost always comes down to one simple thing:
Trust.
There are a lot of issues at the root of my idolatrous actions, but none are more potent than my own desire for control. When I put my writing before God, it's usually because I'm in a time crunch and feel certain that the universe will promptly cease to exist if I miss my deadline by a day because I sacrificed writing time for prayer time. When I put various internet distractions before God, it's because I fear that I'll be too worn down at the end of the day if I don't have enough relaxation time. When I put good food or drink before God, it's because I fear that something will be missing in my life I don't eat and drink exactly what I want, when I want to.
In each case, the message is clear: I don't trust God to give me what I need in order to put him first.
On the (all-too-rare) occasions that I let go of my idols, it is stunning to see how God provides. The missed writing deadline ends up being a blessing in disguise, I feel more energized by prayer than if I'd spent that extra 15 minutes on Twitter, or I find that, to my great surprise, I am just as fulfilled without the double-bacon cheeseburger. You would think that I would have been able to get my idolatrous tendencies more under control by now, since I have never once regretted it when I made the choice to put God first.
Until I read Strange Gods, none of this was clear to me. I had an awareness of the issue and a vague sense of the sins I needed to guard against in order to combat it, but it's only now that I've read Elizabeth's lucid and powerful examination of the subject that I feel truly equipped to root out the idols in my life.
If you haven't read the book, you must. You just might be surprised at how many idols you have lurking in your own life, and how inspired you feel to get rid of them once and for all.
“I would love to hear how the genetic code for the first living cells was determined by natural selection.”
“The “laws of nature” ensure that many things do not happen “at random”.”
I would love to hear how the genetic code for the first living cells was determined by natural selection.
“everything happens at random in accordance with laws of nature”
What a ridiculous caricature of reality. The “laws of nature” ensure that many things do not happen “at random”.
“The origin of life and the amazingly complex genetic code are by pure chance.”
Not exactly. Have you heard of “natural selection? I thought not.
“Please prove that “nature couldn’t do it” when life originated on this Earth
over 3.5 billion years ago.”
Nature could do it. The reason that nature could do it is because nature is not without an intelligence of its own that you deny. To you, everything happens at random in accordance with laws of nature, which, in themselves are also not based on any sort of intelligence. To you, there is no intelligent cause for anything. Everything is by pure chance. Gravity is the exact strength needed for the universe not to keep expanding without forming stars (if it were too weak) and not to collapse back in on itself (if it were too strong) by pure chance. The origin of life and the amazingly complex genetic code are by pure chance. There is no intelligence behind all that is. It all came about by pure chance.
Earl,
Your responses betray your own insecurities about your atheism. It is obvious that atheists are only able to refute organized religions, all of which, I agree, have serious issues. But it strikes me as ironic that you have such a problem with negative assertions. What are you presenting? They don’t even qualify as negative assertions. A negative assertion from you would be a sign of intelligence coming from you. Neo-Darwinism by itself cannot answer the most important questions about how we became thins incredible race of intelligent beings. Time will prove my point. Expect a shakeup in the world of science.
And by the way, Bill is not a creationist.
The evidence has been presented by Stephen Meyers, Michael Behe and others. Much of it is indisputable.
While I do not share their religious beliefs, by which they credit the Christian God, I do believe that they have presented enough evidence that Neo-Darwinism does not explain as much as its proponents claim it does. Not even close.
“The scientific establishment cannot allow any hypothesis that suggests that there is an intelligence behind what we observe to have the appearance of design.”
Of course science “allows” any “hypothesis”. But when a hypothesis has not the slightest bit of actual evidence, that hypothesis is ignored. Of course those who are religious see “design” here there and everywhere. But that “apparent design” is easily explained by evolution, so there really is no evidence of actual design by god.
“Your “proponents” uniformly simply reject science based on negative assertions.”
Look who’s talking about negative assertions.
The scientific establishment has painted itself into a corner with its Neodarwinism. All in order to deny the existence of God. They could have still denied God but admitted that intelligent design is not an illusion. They could just admit that they are thus far unable to understand how things like the eye could appear to be designed.
Happy 4th everyone!
Earl,
Not everything can be proven. You keep asking for evidence which is not going to be laid out for you on a blog. Read what the proponents of intelligent design have to say. That is your evidence.
“The purpose could simply be for there to be an awareness of the universe.”
“Of course the alternative is that there are no gods and humanity is all just a hilarious accidental cosmic joke.”
That is certainly one alternative. Another alternative is that there is a purpose to the universe consisting of the materials and a natural order by which human intelligence evolved. The purpose could simply be for there to be an awareness of the universe. Without this awareness the universe is all for not.
Another alternative is that there is an intentional and intelligent designer of the universe and this designer has been woefully misrepresented by religions that originated before we had scientific explanations for why things are the way they are.
There may be other alternatives of which we are not aware.
“If God is love & you also believe in love, then surely we can agree on something.”
That “God is love” idea is really, really silly. “God” is an almost completely undefined and undefinable concept. It apparently means so many different things to different people. If “God is love”, why do bad things happen to good people? Of course the alternative is that there are no gods and humanity is all just a hilarious accidental cosmic joke. 100 billion galaxies and 100 billion stars in most galaxies and who knows how many planets around those stars. What are the odds? But I guess that’s too horrible to even think about. So of course we are the chosen ones and our religion is the One True Religion (except for all the others).
Claire,
Sometimes a subject or quote can lead to more than one illustration.I know you weren’t criticizing the books & they can certainly be enjoyed at just a fairy tale level, too.I loved reading them as a child but they had a dark,creepy sort of feel heightened by the illustrations.Later on I read an annotated version of Alice which explained the math & logic puzzles contained in the stories & then it made more sense. Sort of.
And imagination’s not a bad way to begin to fathom the supernatural. C.S. Lewis started his journey to faith by reading George MacDonald’s fairy tales.
You have a great weekend, too!Hope your family is doing well.
I see your point Mrs. Cracker. However, Earl/Edward was not using it that way. He was using it to imply that we use our imagination in order to believe the impossible. I didn’t mean to criticize the Alice&Wonderland; books.
Good morning to you too! I hope you have a great weekend.
Claire,
Good Morning!
Actually, The “Alice” books are much more than fairy tales & their author was a mathmetician at Oxford.Within the Alice books there are mathematical puzzles & illustrations of logic disguised as nonsense.
So, it’s not really a bad quote/source to use if trying to understand inexplicable phenomenom.
God bless!
All kinds of impossible things have occurred, and there has been ample evidence from doctors (scientists) and other professionals who, unlike you, know what they’re talking about. And no, the Catholic Church is not going to consult with you to determine whether a miracle has occurred. Did anyone suggest that they would?
“unexplainable phenomena that must occur before they can be declared saints.”
I don’t think the Catholic Church is going to invite me to decide if a “miracle” has occurred!
“Nothing is impossible to God.”
There is actually no evidence that anything “impossible” has ever occurred. So no gods are necessary to explain reality.
To get back to the topic, here is another quote from Read the Catechism in a Year:
“You shall not have strange Gods before me.” What does that mean?
• to adore other gods and pagan deities or to worship an earthly idol or to devote oneself entirely to some earthly good (money, influence, success, beauty, youth, and so on)
Edward, I’m not sure this is an end of the world prophecy as much as a chastisement. We have strayed so far from God that it is now depicted as odd to believe. As for saints they have proven the Truth of God by their fruit and all Catholic saints have miracles—unexplainable phenenom that must occur before they can be declared saints. Nothing is impossible to God.
“The sun will be darkened for three days and the demons of hell ...”
The end of the world will come while some of you are still alive. Oops. It would seem that predictions of the end of the world have come and gone for thousands of years. I’m not going to hold my breath.
“It will happen within the next twenty years”
Tomorrow, tomorrow, I love you tomorrow - you’re always a day away.
“saints who have proven they followed the Truth”
Proven - I do not think that that word means what you think it means.
My relation with the divine has always been in seeking help with what I describe as “terminal procrastination”. To me the seven deadly sins are bad habits that will really destroy your life, in this world, not the next, if you don’t get them under control. Your worldview is something else, something that I have very little use for. I’ve enjoyed discussing this with you, but I really just need to try to escape from the clutches of the deadly sin of sloth. If you want to pray that I do, I welcome it. Otherwise, I shouldn’t really spend any more time arguing with you. It is just feeding my tendency to procrastinate even more. God Bless.
I do think getting to the real truth is good for everyone. Don’t you?
Yes, I do. And for me the real truth is revealed in the Bible. I believe it; and as I indicated yesterday I spent 15 years in a spiritual wilderness where I doubted just about everything I had ever believed. And in the end, the fundamental truths in the Bible - the essence of the stories - spoke to me in a way that lead me back to faith and Christianity.
Bill, I believe that it is always good to question, to probe, to poke the bear if you will - I did it for 15 years. The thing is you’ve gone beyond that now and are challenging we the faithful to prove something to you that you seem to have already dismissed.
Christ is quite the radical. He is the extremist and we follow or not. You insist on ignoring Fatima or saints who have proven they followed the Truth by labelling. It makes you uncomfortable to deal with or even think about Christ actually meaning what He said. It is very understandable but doesn’t make it right. It is inconceivable to a lot of us that we could be the generation that actually sees His return but SOME generation will.
You see, Pam, I would gladly accept my Catholic faith if I could get it back from the fanatics who have hijacked it. Much of my social life is centered on my parish and the Knights of Columbus and the people I associate with participate in Church functions but extremist in their views. I am just looking for a little rationality and maybe a little skepticism about having to believe, say, what you believe, for example. I might remain Catholic for the sense of community that my parish and council provide, but I’ll be damned if I am going to drink the Kool-Aid of the extremists.
Bill you have not convinced me you are an honest seeker. You do not know what you are asking but you will find out. The sun will be darkened for three days and the demons of hell will take as many souls as they can and then there will be a sign and everyone will know that God exists. This is according to prophecies of recent seers. It will happen within the next twenty years according to the statements I have read.
“You won’t reach him by that approach unless you aggravate Him enough to have Him kick your rear end into awareness.”
Works for me. You can’t fault someone who is honestly seeking the truth.
Bill God has decided we reach Him by faith. He has a reason even if we don’t understand it. You are having a temper tantrum with God. You are stomping your feet and saying “prove it”. Your lack of humility is a big stumbling block for you. You are face to face with someone far greater than you and yet you are not meek and questioning. You are rebellious and so sadly self-assured. You won’t reach him by that approach unless you aggravate Him enough to have Him kick your rear end into awareness.
“Tell me Bill, do you go onto Jewish blogs and do this to them? Or is it only Catholic ones…”
That’s a fair enough question. I’ve been Catholic my whole life, but it has become obvious to me that the Catholic faith might not be the whole truth and nothing but the truth. I am just trying to sort out fact from fiction and determine if there is still enough to believe to continue to consider myself Catholic or if there are so many falsehoods that it isn’t worth it. I’m leaning toward the latter. If I had such an interest in Judaism, I would bother them. Same with Islam. I don’t embrace hard atheism. I guess I would consider myself some sort theist or maybe deist. I do think getting to the real truth is good for everyone. Don’t you?
I guess I want you to know the truth as badly as you want me to. The truth will set you free.
Bill - you mistake us faithful folks as people who need to be told what is true and what isn’t. Leave us to what we believe because you don’t see us mocking you because you don’t believe. We may try to get you to understand why we believe as we do but it’s only in answer to your comments on a Catholic blog. You come on here challenging our beliefs and while that’s all well and fine for open dialog, there comes a point where it’s not open anymore. Telling us that you are the one who knows the truth about these things - and not us - and it is your responsibility to educate us poor, blind Christians - kind of closes down the dialog.
This isn’t about being Catholic, it’s about being Christian. We don’t know that the Christian commenters here are all Catholic, we only know that they are Christian.
...
Tell me Bill, do you go onto Jewish blogs and do this to them? Or is it only Catholic ones…
Bill you are choosing to ignore thousands of years of witness as the faith has been handed down as well as the cloud of witnesses like St Francis and St Anthony and all the rest. It seems like if history is old enough you ignore it because its too old and you can’t prove anything any more. That is a problem within you.
“You have decided they are not true because they involve the inexplicable.”
Not only are they inexplicable, but they are nonverifiable as well. It is perfectly alright for a person to choose not to believe something when that something is both physically impossible and unproven. Believing such things has become an integral part of your worldview but not mine. I don’t know why I have tried to convince you otherwise. I guess I want you to know the truth as badly as you want me to. The truth will set you free.
“Especially when there are natural explanations that play out with geological evidence.”
Hilarious. Apparently apologetics always wins - regardless of the probability of the truth.
“Why wouldn’t a culture preserve those events in their oral traditions?”
Why wouldn’t they use those possible events in whatever fictional story they chose to write?
“I’m just saying that there’s good evidence they could correspond with natural events.”
Your opinion is noted and dismissed as completely biased.
“Bill one of the reasons people believe the events happen is because God still works in peoples lives in miraculous ways.”
Hilarious nonsense.
“after a while faith turns into knowing”
In other words, your mind is made up and you are not interested in a rational discussion.
“We believe them - why do you care?”
You are voting for politicians who make decisions which I oppose.
Bill you don’t “know” they are not true. You have decided they are not true because they involve the inexplicable. God is all-powerful and He has a plan and He doesn’t need to adjust to us, we need to adjust to Him. He made us. We are His creation. That’s where the leap of faith comes in, at first. But once you exhibit the faith He can work in you and you will know. He will not force Himself on us. He gave us free will to reject Him.
I’m just interested in the truth. I can’t be Catholic if it requires me to believe things that I know are not true. I don’t understand why stories can’t just be accepted as fictional albeit with a moral. People seem to think that their faith requires them to believe fictional stories as historical facts.
I don’t understand why it is so difficult to suppose that stories like the flood and the parting of the Red Sea are the products of the imaginations of ancient story tellers.
Bill, to believe in them is called faith. It can’t be defined or contained. No amount of talking in circles will convince a person of faith - like myself - that these stories aren’t real. I have questioned them throughout my life - even spending 15 years in a spirtual wilderness - and have, after careful meditation and, yes, prayer, come to a place in my life where I do believe in them, the essence of the stories; their truths speak to me on a fundamental level that I can no longer deny.
...
Earlier, in response to a question from me you said:
...
“We aren’t going to convince you there is a God and you aren’t going to convince us that there isn’t.”
I wouldn’t be so sure about that. I’m leaning toward the conclusion that, even if there is no God, Catholicism still does a lot of good for both believers and nonbelievers. I have benefited from being raised by a devout Catholic who died before she reached 40 and by being educated by nuns then priests and brothers.
...
For someone who made these claims you have spent quite a bit of time trying to convince believers that what we believe are fairy tales. We believe them - why do you care? And I don’t mean that to be a rude inquiry; I really would like to know why it is so important to you. Because all that I’ve read on this thread from you indicates that you only care about tearing down the beliefs of Christians - Catholic ones to be precise.
“...but you can never destroy true faith in some one else because after a while faith turns into knowing.”
Yes. I do believe that’s what happens. If you keep believing something long enough, it becomes reality to you. Who can knock it if it makes you a better person? Not believing has not made me a better person, so who am I to tell you that you are wrong and I am right?
Bill one of the reasons people believe the events happen is because God still works in peoples lives in miraculous ways. You don’t want to face the truth of Padre Pio’s life and testimony or the eye witnesses who examined him or lived with him or encountered him. Also the stories of creation were passed on in an oral history and if you read the Bible you see how consistent and methodical it was. Any point starts with all the history that lead up to it. All Israelites were raised to center their lives on their faith. And when they lost their way and suffered there was Always a prophet, a miracle working holy man to remind them. There is no way to convince a person who has made up their mind not to believe but you can never destroy true faith in some one else because after a while faith turns into knowing.
“Whether God allowed those events to benefit some people or destroy others is a matter of faith, not science.”
On that we can agree.
Bill,
You don’t have to believe in the faith based details if you don’t choose to, I’m just saying that there’s good evidence they could correspond with natural events.Whether God allowed those events to benefit some people or destroy others is a matter of faith, not science.
Fine. Noah really did build an ark to save his family and all the animals from a massive flood. Moses did accurately predict 10 plagues and the exact time and place that the Red Sea would part. They aren’t just stories.
Bill,
Plagues,floods, & possible tsunamis are naturally occurring events.Walking on water’s not.
“I can’t see why the probability is higher for them not to be true.”
So, you are saying that the story that someone sat down and wrote, hundreds if not thousands of years after the supposed event has a better chance of being historically accurate than of just being hearsay or the creative imagination of the writer. Do you believe that based on reason and logic or because your religion requires that you believe it? What would be the consequences of your doubting that such unlikely stories are true. What would you think of me if I tried to convince you that George Washington walked across the Delaware? Would you believe me and try to come up with a way to figure out how he might have done it? That’s what you are doing for Noah and Moses. It’s really simple. They are stories.
Bill,
I can’t see why the probability is higher for them not to be true.Especially when there are natural explanations that play out with geological evidence.
The supernatural part, sure, that’s a matter of faith.But floods, earthquakes, volcanic eruptions,plagues, etc are all part of the natural world.Why wouldn’t a culture preserve those events in their oral traditions?
I don’t understand why it is so difficult to suppose that stories like the flood and the parting of the Red Sea are the products of the imaginations of ancient story tellers. It is much more probable than their being true.
God has far from revealed himself in the Bible and the Church. If you want to point at creation as the product of a supreme creative intelligence, I can live with that. But neither the Bible nor the Church do such a being justice.
Bill,
Yes, I do believe the Jews crossed over the Red Sea, the plagues of Egypt, etc. But did they happen exactly as in the Charlton Heston movie? Probably not.Archeology suggests some major volcanic activity(Santorini?) could have accounted for the Red Sea parting, the column of smoke by day, fire by night.Who knows?
There also is evidence of a thick silt layer suggesting a catastrophic flood in the ancient MidEast.More than one culture has traditions of that.
Why is it that atheists are always saying, “If there is a God why doesn’t he reveal Himself?” And when you respond, “He has revealed Himself in the Bible and the Church.” They say, “But that’s impossible!”
OF COURSE IT’S IMPOSSIBLE! HOW ELSE CAN HE SHOW HE’S GOD?
If he does the possible you say, “That doesn’t prove anything!”
If he does a miracle you say, “That’s not possible!”
And so you deny God and end up living in denial.
I’m not agonizing, Bill. A faithful Catholic source has interpreted the definition of idolatry as involving more than just concrete idols, and I take that seriously.
If my son questioned the story of Noah’s Ark, I would tell him that not everything in the Bible has to be taken literally. The message is the most important thing.
Claire,
It is important that you not try to read more into the First Commandment than what it was intended to convey. The problem of worshipping other gods is just about extinct today. That wasn’t the case when it was written. There is no need to agonize over whether or not we are obeying the First Commandment. If it were written today, instead of telling us not to worship other gods, it would probably be directed against atheists, who also don’t worship Yahweh. To be honest, I think it has become moot.
“My son is more than welcome to question the story of Noah’s Ark or any other Bible story.”
That is good. Really good. So, what would you tell him?
Regarding idolatry, here’s a quote from Read the Catechism in a Year:
The First Commandment: I am the Lord, your God. You shall not have strange Gods before me.
What is the meaning of the commandment, “I am the Lord, your God” (Ex 20:2)?
Because the Almighty has revealed himself to us as our God and Lord, we must not place anything above him or consider anything more important or give any other thing or person priority over him. To know God and to serve and worship him has absolute priority in our life.
Here’s the link:
http://www.flocknote.com/note/106491
What do you mean “which we are taught as children and never really get to question”? My son is more than welcome to question the story of Noah’s Ark or any other Bible story.
“God’s mysterys are deep, profound, and ...and…mysterious.”
So, Craig, if I question whether you believe in the story of Noah’s Ark, which we are taught as children and never really get to question, or the angel of death striking down the first born in every house except for those with lambs blood spread on its front door, or the Israelites escaping Egypt by walking through a parted sea, which then collapses back upon their pursuers, you tell me that I should either trust in the Holy Spirit and the sacraments or watch Veggie Tales if that is too much for me? No thanks.
Yes. God’s mysterys are deep, profound, and ...and…mysterious. If you want to have them revealed to you, you have to trust the Holy Spirit and dive in with humility. If the Eternal Word and the Sacraments are too much for you, I suggest you start with Veggie Tales.
So they were very diligent to pass down the story of a universal flood or the parting of the Red Sea and these stories are true and not fabricated or embellished.
Bill,
I think oral tradition is an important component & Jews -other cultures, too-have been very diligent in preserving that & paying attention to accuracy.Much more so than we do. We tend to understand things like that from our own modern day, Western perspective where oral tradition’s been surplanted.I think it differed for the Jews.
I think the most reasonable approach to take regarding the Bible is to think of writers sitting down and writing a story that does not require conducting a lot of research to get all the facts right. The facts are not as important as the message the writer is trying to convey. The best you can hope for in accuracy depends on how many times the story is retold before it gets written down. The less times, the more accurate the story. If the stories of Genesis were passed down until someone wrote them down, who knows how accurate they are? Outragous claims like the flood or the destruction of Sodom and Gamorah must be looked at with skepticism since the writer was not an eye witness. The same skepticism should be applied to Exodus and other books of the Old Testament.
Bill,
You’re welcome.Every archaeologist in Israel has their own take on Biblical history. I like to read things from all different angles because everyone looks for what they expect to find.Secularists & religionists alike.
“But that is not to say that archaeology has proved the biblical narrative to be true in all of its details. Far from it: it is now evident that many events of biblical history did not take place in either the particular era or the manner described. Some of the most famous events in the Bible clearly never happened at all.”
Thank you for the link to the NY Times article. Just as I have been trying to say, these writings began as late as the eighth century BC and were written for political purposes.
Pam, I am sure that I will not experience the supernatural within the next twenty years.
Bill people still experience God today. He still speaks to them and answers their prayers. He doesn’t need you or me to believe but it doesn’t make Him less real. Your heart is closed but if the seers of the twentieth century are right you will have first hand experience of the supernatural within the next twenty years.
Bill,
There’s a pretty interesting book on ancient Jewish history:
The Bible Unearthed
Archaeology’s New Vision of Ancient Israel and the Origin of Its Sacred Texts
By ISRAEL FINKELSTEIN and NEIL ASHER SILBERMAN
Here’s a link to the NY Times review, you might enjoy reading:
http://www.nytimes.com/books/first/f/finkelstein-bible.html
True Jewish history doesn’t begin until the Book of Kings. I have nothing against the Jewish people or their religion, but I am fairly certain that their scriptures are more fiction than fact.
Bill,
I wouldn’t argue with the Jews or Jewish history. They generally turn out to be right.God chose them for a reason…
“if you assume that history, religion, and the most profound truths of the universe are based on lies, your doomed to live one.”
Craig,
Stop me when I get to what you believe is a true story: creation, garden of Eden, great flood and Noah’s Ark, Moses, burning bush, plagues on Egypt, parting of the Red Sea, 40 years of wandering - I will stop there. When did it turn from fiction to fact and how do you know?
“But one thing I am aware of is the insanity of adopting ‘skeptcism’ as a foundation for living.”
Hilarious. I have a bridge and a cure for cancer to sell you.
“Your theories perfectly display the fact that if you assume that history, religion, and the most profound truths of the universe are based on lies”
Hilarious. Do you ever generalize too much? History is written by the victors? Every religion is the One True Religion! “Profound truths” are discovered by science.
Adam and Eve - ridiculous. Original sin - made up for religious purposes. Exodus never happened. Was there a single individual about that time with a name like Jesus? Who knows? Satan, heaven, hell, etc. are all ridiculous.
“we should be asking ourselves what God wants us to be doing in the moment, the now.”
That way lies madness.
True, Craig, not everything we do “is” for God’s glory. I said it “can” be.Every situation,large or small, provides us with a choice of action.Sometimes it’s as simple as thanksgiving.
There are many things that I am unaware of. But one thing I am aware of is the insanity of adopting ‘skeptcism’ as a foundation for living. Your theories perfectly display the fact that if you assume that history, religion, and the most profound truths of the universe are based on lies, your doomed to live one.
Craig,
You seem unaware of how legends and fables are begun and passed on from one generation to the next until they become accepted as historical accounts. The Bible is just a collection of these legends and fables. There were no eyewitness accounts, only the creativity of story tellers blended with the exaggerations brought about by the embellishment of stories as they are told and retold.
The book of the law (Deuteronomy) was “found” under the reign of Josiah. Many skeptics believe that it was actually written at that time.
Yeah. You’re sane, but an entire nation of people with no incentive at all, drop all their gods and unite for a fictional book. In an age when 99.9% couldn’t read and there was no mass media, a nation was born based on nothing but…what?...their own gullibility? They didn’t think it was crazy because…why?...they were that dumb? Even if the Israelites were a bunch of rubes, to think they could all be duped so easily, so effectively, and so quickly, by such a weird tale is…you know. Not right with reality. I’ll give you that the Bible is weird and difficult, but the fact is that when you pit yourself against entire nations, all the greatest minds in history, and God Himself to assert your own superior smarts…you lose.
“how is it that when people (like you) stop believing in the Bible, they invariably turn to something that is even MORE crazy than the Bible?”
What is it that I believe that is crazier than the Bible?
How could Genesis be anything but a collection of legends?
Do you really think that Exodus is true? Do you really think the Red Sea parted and everyone ran through it escaping the Egyptians and then the Egyptians all drowned?
There isn’t anything that I believe that is crazier than that.
Right. And Jesus was an alien, and Bob’s your uncle. Riddle me this screwloose; how is it that when people (like you) stop believing in the Bible, they invariably turn to something that is even MORE crazy than the Bible? Heck, the Bible is full of all sorts of stuff like Angels, and talking animals, and miracles, and stuff so crazy that you think ‘hmmm…I can kinda understand why some people might be skeptical about the contents of this book!’ And yet you ask your average athiest well what’s your take on the whole truth, and their answers (after you’ve thought about them) are so nonsensical that all of a sudden the Bible is not so crazy.
Listen to yourself: “...there were no scriptures and it was all made up at that time…” REALLY? All that stuff about Adam and Eve, and the ten commandments, and the kings and the judges, “was just made up” and A WHOLE NATION OF PEOPLE JUST BOUGHT THE WHOLE LIE AND UNITED TO FORM ISREAL??? I never thought I could here a story that was even LESS probable than the Bible but there you go. Keep searching Bill. “It’s all a big lie” is not a good foundation to base your life on.
You say that because you believe in the inerrancy of the Bible. You don’t understand that, before the reign of King Josiah, there were no scriptures and it was all made up at that time. Nothing described in the books before Kings actually happened. They are just a collection of stories written to unite the people under one God and one King.
Er. Oooo Kaaaay. I don’t know who is feeding you this stuff but it sounds like they want to get you ready for when the mother ship arrives. In the mean time you ought try reading the actual Bible…actually…yourself.
“Plenty of nations were united just fine with a whole pantheon of gods.”
Until the reign of King Josiah, the people worshipped a variety of gods and had no unified history. They knew nothing of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, the captivity in Egypt, Moses, David, Solomon, etc. the Jewish tradition got its start when the book of the law was supposedly rediscovered during reconstruction of the temple. That is when the monotheism practiced today began. That is when Yaweh became the God that is worshipped today. Worship of other gods became a capital offense.
With all due respect Bill, I think you declared yourself an expert and gave up on the one true God a little early. It happens. The Israelites couldn’t even last forty days while Moses was on the mountain. And they were all witnesses to the plauges, the passover, and the parting of the Red Sea. It just goes to show that without the unceasing help from God, we are all doomed to live a lie.
Hogwash. Plenty of nations were united just fine with a whole pantheon of gods. Egypt, Babylon, the Roman Empire, all of them did just fine with plenty of gods. It was the One True God Himself that united the Israelites under his prophet Moses to begin the long process of revealing the truth of monotheism and ultimitaly the Trinity to all nations. And in the process God exposed all other gods and idols as false.
The reason idolatry was so bad is because the people could not be united into one nation with everyone worshipping different gods. Making Yaweh the one true God united the Hebrews under King Josiah when the Torah was supposedly “found” during a reconstruction program in the eight century BC. It is likely that these so called “ancient” scriptures were written at that time with main purpose of uniting everyone under one god and one king. That is why idolatry was so bad and prohibited under the first commandment.
I know you’re not. It’s the author of the book ‘Strange Gods’ that is trying to make mountains out of mole hills. The problem of our time is that we don’t love God much, not that we are in love with false gods.
Sorry, that should be I do not deny that they can occur without being idolatry.
I’m not trying to make anything exotic, and I have no issue with confronting any type of sin, and I don’t find neglect, laziness or complacency to be mundane, nor do I think that they can occur without being idolatry.
Yeah right. And meat is murder. It’s just so much more interesting to contemplate our ‘idols’ than to confront mundane sins like neglect, laziness, and complacency. Lack of devotion is a serious modern sin. But it doesn’t help to try to make it more exotic by calling it ‘idolatry’.
I have looked at the Bible, and I still see it as idolatry (depending on the circumstances).
I understand your thinking, but if you look at the Bible, the only thing you’re guilty of (if you spend all day everyday golfing for example) is neglecting your duties. It’s a serious sin, but it’s a sin of omission. It’s not idolatry.
No, I did not say that playing golf every day was an idol. Becoming obsessed with golf and preoccupied with it to the point that it dominates your life and becomes a serious distraction and detriment to worship and responsibilities, puts it on the level of idolatry.
“Miracles against nature happen.”
Truly unbelievable things happen (even to me) that we call miracles. But the laws of nature such as gravity can never be violated. Reports of miracles that violate the laws of nature are erroneous.
That’s a very modern (and silly) notion. What you are saying is that if you play golf every now and then it’s ok, but if you play everyday it’s an ‘idol’. According to scripture, unless you’re making sacrafices to the golf gods on the 18th whole, golf is not an idol no matter how much you play. That’s the reason we have ten commandments instead of just one that says, “no idolatry”.
Minor distractions are not idolatry. If the distractions reach a level where they are becoming major preoccupations which result in serious neglect from worship of God and God-given responsibilities, they can become idols.
Not “everything”. We can’t sin for God’s glory and we can’t worship idols. You make my point. Turning semi-serious, venial temptations into grave matters (idolatry is a serious sin) just makes for confusion. But ‘idolatry’ sounds so much more exciting than ‘neglect’ or ‘failure to prioritize’.
Craig,
Sure scrupulous folk might get the book’s message wrongly & become even more scrupulous, but then that’s what they do best.
Everything we do in life can be for God’s glory.Even cheeseburgers. We can do those things with God at their heart rather than compartmentalize Him into one hour’s attention on Sunday.
Bill S does bring up a good point. Just because something is a distraction from worship does not make it an ‘idol’. Elizabeth Scalia’s definition of an ‘idol’ as anything that comes between us and our duty to God is silly. Lot’s of things come between us and God and the serious ones are called ‘sins’. But just because you’re guilty of putting food, or sports, or work, or family before God doesn’t mean you worship cheeseburgers, or Tiger Woods, or whatever. It just confuses matters and sounds like a recipe for scrupulosity if we start thinking that every possible temptation belongs to the catagory of idolatry.
The parting of the Red Sea, the burning bush. The dead coming back to life. The blind seeing. Cancers gone. Miracles against nature happen.
Bill you are working way too hard to disbelieve. People who were soaking wet were dryed by the event. Blind people regained their sight and those who looked directly at the sun for many minutes had no damage to their eyes. You refuse to even acknowledge the supernatural? God bless.
An independent observation of the sun doing the same thing at the same time as on the mainland would shatter any skeptics’ theories. Since the sun itself would have done no such thing, the psychic connection that would cause the person on the island to have the same vision would be supernatural. However, if you trace back the way that we know that happened, you get to someone who knew about the two separate events and how they were related. We are at the mercy of the truthfulness of both the person who made the claim and the one who reported the simultaneous observations. If the latter told the former what had happened on the mainland and the former said that they saw it too, they could be lying. The latter could also make it up. Who could dispute him if he no longer had the person who had the vision.
Regardless, you believe that these miracles can happen and I don’t. We each can come up with reasons for why we believe or don’t believe that can’t be proven or disproved.
Bill,
I hear you, & I tend to be very skeptical about such phenomena, but I’d like to do the research before coming to any conclusions whether the Miracle of the Sun was witnessed beyond Portugal or not.And I haven’t done any research so far.
You can’t “prove” that someone experienced a supernatural manifestation but you might be able to prove they made the claim independently from those who witnessed it on the mainland.At least in 1917.These days the info would fly from smartphone to smartphone in minutes.Or seconds.
“If I remember, the manifestation at Fatima was also witnessed independently either in the Azores or Canary Islands by folk who had no connection with Fatima.”
There is no limit to what people will claim and other people will believe. All you have to say is “don’t be ridiculous” and not pay any attention to such accounts. You have to draw a line somewhere in your credulity.
Bill,
If I remember, the manifestation at Fatima was also witnessed independently either in the Azores or Canary Islands by folk who had no connection with Fatima.Perhaps someone could research that further, I’m just going by memory.
It’s true that mass hysteria can happen, but unlikely it would happen hundreds of miles apart in the early 1900’s before the internet, cell phones, etc.
Visions & supernatural experiences are apart from natural law: gravity, etc. Certainly if the sun physically approached the Earth, as it appeared to in Fatima, there would be catastrophic consequences.
And it’s true that much that is perceived to be supernatural has organic explanation, many “visionaries” turn out to be frauds.But I don’t think that’s what happened in Fatima.
I wish we required Philosophy to be taught in schools as they do in France.It widens our perspective, and that can lead to Faith.
What exactly are you saying when you use the word “witnessed”?
The first thing that has to be true is that any such vision of the sun doing anything other than what it always does would be a hallucination. The second thing is that there were not 70,000 independent reports of these hallucinations. It is more likely that people stared at the sun and were taken up in a mass hysteria, even atheists, who were not immune to it. Any other explanation would defy the laws of nature. There has never been any event that has been proven to have violated the laws of nature, including the Big Bang which is a theory supported by evidence but not proof. In other words, event that violate the laws of nature simply can’t happen.
Jesus said ” I did not come to bring peace but the sword”. And “if they persecuted me they will persecute you “. Having conflict is part of the journey Bill. The battle is a spiritual one and everyone goes through it. If you are positive then sadly you are positively wrong. Please pray to your cousin Padre Pio and ask for his intercession. Miracles DO happen. 700000 witnessed the miracle of the sun at Fatima. Were they all delusional? Even the atheists who saw it?
Pam,
Even though I think you are just a religious fanatic, your faith is inspiring in a strange sort of way, and I very much enjoy reading your posts. I know my life would be a lot better if I had your faith, but then I would have to try to believe things that I know cannot be true. I’m not struggling with that. I am positive about it.
Pam,
Padre Pio was my great grandmother’s cousin. I know all about the stories told about. He is a perfect example of what people will accept as factual when they really want to believe. He and Sister Lucy are among those considered by skeptics to be what they call “pious frauds”. All I can say is that if your faith is causing friction in your life, you might want to re-examine it using reason and logic. I seem to remember from previous conversations that your faith has put you in conflict with someone close to you, maybe your daughter if I remember right. I just wonder if being less of an extremist could help you or maybe things have worked out for you, in which case I would be totally wrong about you. I’ve had something happen to me, the probability of which is so low that one might consider it miraculous. But I firmly believe that things that physical imposibilities like the parting of the Red Sea and the spinning of the sun like a giant pinwheel are either lies or delusions.
Bill S. God has a plan. The great miracles helped to establish faith perhaps in the early Israelites and Egyptians. But He has worked a large scale miracle in recent history… Fatima, Portugal, Oct. 13, 1917. Seventy thousand people witnessed it and it was reported around the world in major newspapers. People still receive miraculous healings and saints still receive incredible graces. Padre Pio who died in the 1960’s could read souls and tell people their sins in detail. He could speak languages he never learned to people confessing to him in foreign languages. He bilocated, being physically present in two places at once, praying in the Church yet appearing to someone in a hospital and telling them they would be healed (and they were). He had the odor of sanctity, smelling like roses and he bore the stigmata for fifty years before it disappeared before his death. He was even known to have slowed down time when a woman left the Church at his request to get some bread for the monastery and returned to find that only a few minutes had passed although she lived a good distance away. God looks for faith. He wants people to ask for it and He has a plan. It is a mystery we may never understand or that we will understand in heaven. And no, I don’t think the Old Testament story of Moses or Abraham is made up, but I don’t know if the creation story is necessarily literally seven days. It could be and it could be metaphorical. To this day Jews celebrate Passover. Isn’t that a form of proof to you? From Moses time to today the tradition has been handed down and honored. Just the duration of faithful observance is a witness. What else lasts like that? Nothing I can think of. God has inspired that longevity. If you lack faith Bill, please pray for it. God will answer that prayer!
She didn’t say that anything having nothing to do with sainthood gets tossed. She said that anything that interferes with becoming a saint gets tossed. There is a difference.
“Whenever some other goal begins to interfere with these, my primary goals, it gets tossed.”
So, anything you would like to acquire or achieve that has nothing to do with becoming a saint gets tossed? If I did that, I wouldn’t be able to live my life (or I wouldn’t want to). I have to admit that people that set goals like that often make great contributions to the world, and I do not. But being like that has got to lead to severe psychological damage. I just wonder how you get along with the world around you. How do you deal with people who are not religious or who do not even believe in God? What do you think is their destiny?
I want to be a saint. Literally. I want to be holy. Literally. Not according to my standards of what those words mean, but according to God’s standards. I want to go to heaven when I die, so I constantly look at those who have achieved saintliness and holiness and try to follow their example, the same way a girl or boy trying to become a professional athlete might follow and imitate a sports hero. I also know achieving holiness and sainthood by my own efforts is impossible. I know it is really God’s action in me that makes changing toward Him happen. That is what I trust. I trust He is working in me to make me like Himself. My job is to follow His subtle leading. It begins in the mind and heart, it manifests in actions. Whenever some other goal begins to interfere with these, my primary goals, it gets tossed. That is the example of the saints.
“God still speaks to some who seek Him and still works miracles.”
Why the difference in God’s intervention in stories that can’t be substantiated compared to today, when they could be?
You don’t think that maybe the writers of the Old Testament made the stories up? What makes you think they wouldn’t?
Bill, Literal might be too strong a word, but the essence is true.
Bill I believe Moses spoke to God in the burning bush and that God revealed Himself to Egypt and the Israelites through the miracles of the plagues and the parting of the Red Sea. I believe the book of Exodus is historical and that God still speaks to some who seek Him and still works miracles. I have experienced it in my own life.
Pam,
When you read the Torah, and specifically Exodus, do you think that it is literally true? Do you think God really appeared to Moses in a burning bush and parted the Red Sea. I think it is a story written by ancient scribes to teach a lesson. You got the message. I just wonder if you accept the story as history or myth.
Jennifer, God bless on the journey. Was just reading Exodus today and read of God’s “anger” at Moses because Moses didn’t want to speak before crowds. God reminds Moses that He made him and everything else and if HE SAYS MOSES WILL BE ABLE TO SPEAK TO THE CROWD, Moses WILL be able to speak to the crowd. Still He didn’t force Moses and let Aaron be the spokesman, but He wasn’t pleased. Faith and trust. Understanding it and living it can be very different. But if Moses struggled and he SAW God in the burning bush, we can be a little patient with ourselves. Reading that it made God “angry” though, makes me more determined to live more deeply in faith.
“Even folks who worship Nature are seeking the Divine through Creation.”
“Nature” can be understood as the intelligence made evident by Creation. If it was Nature that brought about the universe through the Big Bang, if it is responsible for the fine tuning of the physical laws and constants, for the origin of life, the coding of DNA, emotions like love and hate, etc., then it is Nature and not God in which I am in awe. Still, I wouldn’t worship it because it would be indifferent to me and my praises and sacrifices.
Bill,
The Jews, Muslims, etc aren’t “wrong” so much, it’s more like they have a certain amount of the truth.Even folks who worship Nature are seeking the Divine through Creation.Searching for truth is a good thing.Sometimes it can lead us to weird places,though & then discernment’s beneficial.
Hope you’re having a good day!
God bless!
“But… what if he really was who he claimed to be?”
First, it means that the Jews are wrong, as are the Muslims, Buddhists, Hindus and anyone else who does not recognize Jesus as God. Second, it means that there is an eternal reward waiting for the believers and eternal damnation for those who refuse to believe. That’s a deal breaker for me. That makes it all wrong.
“I’m curious, after being raised Catholic what made you decide he wasn’t God?”
In 2009, I made my Cursillo. It comes from the Spanish for “Little Course”. It turned me into a religious fanatic. Within 6 months, I came to see what my fanaticism was out of touch with the world around me. I started reading books by the new atheists and they have made perfect sense to me.
Precisely: I don’t worship a man as God. I worship God incarnate. Big difference!
“All I am saying is that Catholic rites and practices could be looked at as idolatry to them if they really thought about it.”
-
“If they really thought about it” - my friend, what makes you sure I haven’t really thought about it? ;) I think the resemblance is superficial at most. Looks like doesn’t always = IS.
Bill, I agree with your argument—and any reasoning Catholic should agree—If Jesus wasn’t really God, then Catholicism is idolatry. If he was just a man and wasn’t really the eternal Son of the Eternal Father, the Second Person of the Holy Trinity come down from heaven, if he wasn’t God as he claimed to be, then the whole thing is a sham and we are all the worst idolaters ever. But… what if he really was who he claimed to be? I’m curious, after being raised Catholic what made you decide he wasn’t God?
Yes, MrsCracker,
My mother died of breast cancer at 39. She wouldn’t be too thrilled with my new worldview. I was Catholic for 60 years and still go to church with my wife.
Thank you for your prayers.
Jen, I really love to read your reflections. Thank you for your honesty. Your post brought to mind something I once heard a priest say when preaching on the encounter between Jesus and the young man in Mark’s Gospel:
—- And as he was setting out on his journey, a man ran up and knelt before him, and asked him, “Good Teacher, what must I do to inherit eternal life?” And Jesus said to him, “Why do you call me good? No one is good but God alone.”—-
The priest said, “The central question of the Christian life is, do you believe that God is good? Because if you really do, that changes everything. You will trust Him with EVERYTHING.”
I come back again and again to that question, in my many poverties, my desire to control, my lack of trust in His Providence. And one of my many conclusions is, “Well, I’m so far from perfect but He keeps loving me, calling me, guiding me - how can I doubt His goodness for me or for anyone?!”
And there is NO doubting His goodness for you and your family. It’s inspiring. God bless you.
With love from a sister in Christ,
Jess
Bill,
I bet your mom, or whomever raised you, is praying for you. I am, too.
My own mother, God rest her soul, died in her 40’s.
Thank you for your respectful comments.
You have a good evening & take care!
:)
“who do Jews worship? Or Muslims? I believe that by another name they worship a man as God.”
No. They do not worship a man as God. Neither Yahweh nor Allah is a man. Jesus is a man. Just because they refer to God as a “He” as opposed to a “She” or an “It” doesn’t make him a man. In fact, Jews and Muslims consider Christians to be idolaters for worshipping Jesus.
“We aren’t going to convince you there is a God and you aren’t going to convince us that there isn’t.”
I wouldn’t be so sure about that. I’m leaning toward the conclusion that, even if there is no God, Catholicism still does a lot of good for both believers and nonbelievers. I have benefited from being raised by a devout Catholic who died before she reached 40 and by being educated by nuns then priests and brothers.
So Bill - who do Jews worship? Or Muslims? I believe that by another name they worship a man as God. With an estimated 2 billion Christians (not just Catholics) in the world, 14 million Jews and 1.6 billion Muslims (cited from various sources) that equates to nearly 50% of the world’s population worshipping some man as God. Hardly the 85% you claim don’t. And while I have a policy on this site not to engage the atheists in conversation simply because we will never agree on the issue of religion - I have to ask once again - why do you care what a Catholic blog has to say? What edification is there in it for you? We aren’t going to convince you there is a God and you aren’t going to convince us that there isn’t. So really - what is the point?
Sorry. I wasn’t trying to be cruel or authoritative or insensitive. Around 85% of the people in this world are not listed as Catholic and do not worship a man as God. All I am saying is that Catholic rites and practices could be looked at as idolatry to them if they really thought about it. I’m sure that many of them respect the Catholic faith as Catholics should respect other faiths as well.
Bill,
If God is love & you also believe in love, then surely we can agree on something.
God bless!
Bill S., Are you aware that your words deeply wound? You speak so authoritatively and so insensitively. Why the cruelty?
“I think that’s a good description of “idolatry”, as not following your conscience, not following God’s will.”
That’s not what I was trying to say. But if it works for you, be my guest. I guess you can look at that use of the word: “idolatry” as a kind of metaphor for not putting God first and foremost in your life. I don’t believe in the Catholic God. So to me, Catholicism is just another form of idolatry. But, to me, there is no real God that would care who or what you worship.
Bill,
How have you been?
Thank you for your comment.I think that’s a good description of “idolatry”, as not following your conscience, not following God’s will.Those paths lead away from Him & what we’re busy with can become what we idolize.
Part of our brain is able to make us aware of what’s best for us. Some of us interpret the signals from this part of the brain as God indicating his will. Focusing on things that detract us from these promptings of the brain can then be seen as idolatry. It’s a stretch, but it can be looked at that way. To me, it is more like not following my conscience or the rational part of my brain.
I think one important thing we should not forget is that we should be asking ourselves what God wants us to be doing in the moment, the now. We need to remember that we do actually have an opportunity to glorify God in everything we do, even work. We need to remember to ask and then listen to the answer. Sometimes the answer will be to work, sometimes to stop and focus on family or something else, sometimes he does want us to stop and pray. But, we need to ask and then listen.
I disagree. I think that people can make idols out of all sort of things, if they prioritize them to the point of resembling worship.
“These things, and pretty much anything, can become idolatry if they are disordered or mis-prioritized.”
Why would you call it idolatry? That’s not what idolatry is. Your being far too metaphorical. Before you know it, we’ll be accusing a father of idolatry if he golfs instead of going to his kid’s soccer game. He may be a bad father but it doesn’t make him an idolator. Idolatry is worshiping a false god. It isn’t having misguided priorities.
I don’t think anyone is saying that raising a family or engaging in a hobby is automatically idolatry. These things, and pretty much anything, can become idolatry if they are disordered or mis-prioritized.
From a nonbeliever’s perspective, Catholicism is all idolatry. The crucifix is an idol. Eucharistic adoration is idol worship. Veneration of Mary and the saints can be viewed as veneration of idols. The Pope told the Jesuits that they could not let the Chinese venerate their ancestors because he viewed as idol worship. Yet it is OK to venerate the saints. The Jesuits were eventually driven out of China and the Church never again gained a foothold there.
Concentrating on doing your job or on raising your family or even enjoying a hobby give life meaning and purpose. It is not idolatry. The only reason that Catholicism would not be idolatry would be if Jesus of Nazareth is God. If he isn’t, then Catholicism is just another pagan religion. Of the over 7 billion people on this planet, just over a billion worship a man as God. The rest of the world doesn’t see it that way.
Sounds like a great book to add to my summer reading list. So glad to see another blog post from Jennifer! I just commented on today on the previous article that I was missing these posts.
WHOOHOO! Dying to read this one. Thanks for this review. I’m concurrently afraid of being convicted, yet craving the opportunity to face my demons for what they are in reading her book. *deep breath* Ordering it now!