Jennifer Fulwiler is a writer and speaker who converted to Catholicism after a life of atheism. She’s a contributor to the books The Church and New Media and Atheist to Catholic: 11 Stories of Conversion, and is writing a book based on her personal blog, ConversionDiary.com. She and her husband live in Austin, TX with their five young children, and were featured in the nationally televised reality show Minor Revisions. You can follow her on Twitter at @conversiondiary.
It's been an interesting year here at the Fulwiler household (and by "interesting" I mean "absolutely insane, mostly in a bad way"). First, I was diagnosed with pulmonary embolism (blood clots) in both lungs while I was 24 weeks pregnant, which left me hospitalized for the better part of a week and extremely tired and short of breath for the rest of the pregnancy. Then, as the baby's due date approached, I was back in the hospital to have a filter put in a major vein to prevent any clots that might form during labor from traveling to my lungs and heart; to everyone's frustration, especially mine, the doctor realized midway through the procedure that it wouldn't be possible, so it was all for naught. The labor was difficult, in part because I had a heparin drip and a bunch of other blood thinning craziness going on and, long story short, I had to have more than 10 blood draws from the same arm over a 12-hour period. Then, after five healthy babies, our sixth child was born with tears in both lungs, and had to be transported immediately to a Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at a different hospital only hours after he was born. He had tubes in his chest that meant that nobody could pick him up for a week. He stayed in the NICU for almost two weeks, and just came home late Thursday night.
Like I said: Interesting year.
Now that we've had a few days to settle in with the new baby, I've finally had some moments to reflect on the whole situation. When I began examining what I've learned in the past few months, part of me expected to have a thunder-and-lightning moment of realizing that my old priorities were entirely askew -- after all, there's nothing like going through a life-threatening medical situation, then having a child go through one, to see your life through fresh eyes. I did indeed find that I now have a fresh perspective as a result of our tumultuous year; however, to my surprise, a drastic reordering of my priorities was not part of it. I didn't have any moments of saying to myself, "Boy, those things I was worrying about six months ago sure don't matter now!" At first I thought that this was perhaps due to insurmountable spiritual immaturity combined with deep denial on my part. Maybe that's part of it but, the more I think about it, the more I think that I already had a pretty healthy outlook on life, and have ever since I converted to Catholicism.
I started this week full of inspiration to shake up my life and Focus on What Really Matters!, yet when I actually took some time to take stock of how things have been going in recent years, to my pleasant surprise I found that I pretty much have been focusing on what really matters. Certainly, very little credit is due to my own wisdom or fortitude: I have 26 years of evidence to show that, left to my own devices, I am more than happy to waste my life in the futile pursuit of seeking happiness in the things of this world. If I've been living a well-ordered life in recent years, it's only because I've been living a Catholic life.
It's amazing, in fact, to see how naturally your priorities fall into proper order when you make even a basic effort to follow the ancient teachings and traditions of the Church. Every single Mass reminds you of the gravity of the crucifixion, and the cycle of readings ensures that you'll hear all parts of the Bible, even the ones with hard teachings that we might want to overlook. Even a passing effort to observe the liturgical year gives you frequent opportunities to take stock of your life: Advent leads you to ask if your heart is truly prepared to receive the Lord; various saints' feast days show you what a life devoted to Christ really looks like; and observing Lent gives you forty long days to do some hard thinking about all the things you put before God.
Most impactful of all, at least in my experience, is forgoing the false sense of security that comes with contraception in favor of Natural Family Planning and openness to life. Natural methods of child spacing require that couples evaluate their feelings about having another child on a month-to-month rather than long-term basis, and the sacrifices involved require that they regularly act selflessly for a greater good. This system naturally leads you to a more family-centric frame of mind, and the short-term nature of your childspacing decisions means that you're incentivized not to make long-term life choices that would take your focus off of your family, since you may need to care for new life at some point in the future.
Until now, I had never realized just how drastically my outlook on everything had changed since my conversion, and how easily and naturally it had happened once I made even the simplest efforts to live according to my faith. It's only been in these past few days -- when I set out to live the rest of my life focused on what's truly important, only to realize that I pretty much already was focused on what's truly important -- that I've come to appreciate just how much the Catholic life is an inherently well-ordered life.
The methods are quite effective at preventing pregnancy if properly understood and properly used. If contraception is 99% effective at preventing pregnancy and NFP is 99% effective at preventing pregnancy, then how does contraception give a false sense of security, but not NFP?
I have always found Jennifer Fulwiler’s posts thought provoking and am grateful that she has survived the appalling vicissitudes of her most recent pregnancy. Our warmest thoughts and best wishes go to you and your good Catholic family. I am intrigued that you are a Catholic convert and wonder for how long? It seems that much of the recent inspirational religious literature derives from catholic converts. I recall the vigorous apostolature of Scott Hahn, Dan Burke, Jimmy Akin and from an earlier generation, John Henry Newman, GK Chesterton and Ronald Knox. Dear Jennifer I kid you not when I say I regard you a part of that great cloud of witnesses. Do stay well; we need to keep hearing from you.
Jennifer’s last line: “...that I’ve come to appreciate just how much the Catholic life is an inherently well-ordered life.”
My brother once opined to me: even if there is no God (which he and I of course believe there is) the Catholic way of life would still be the best, most well-ordered way of life there is, and results in the best outcome of any philosophy lived. And I have to say I heartily agree with him.
Well, well, well… I thought this column of Jennifer’s was a great opportunity to show our gratitude for her well-being and overall charity to one another. And then Earl chimed in. I thought of all the possible responses I might make to his posts, and I am choosing the direct. Hi, Earl. Fancy meeting you here. How are you doing? I, too, enjoy the benefits of “almost” retirement. I trust that you were tracking Jennifer’s blog so as to give her your well-wishes for her speedy recovery and your blessings (secular, of course) for the new baby. Is that your intent? It would certainly be a sad day to learn that your intent was to lay in wait, in the shadows, only to insult,deride and belittle her and her friends the minute she had the energy to rise from bed and write a column. Not this, not Earl, not today! Please, say it isn’t so, Earl. Others may get drawn into your “non-discussion” focused on religious questions that you do not really have. From this point on, in the few instances where I meet you in the comments section, I will welcome the opportunity to address you at the entirely human, non-theoretical level. How you doing, today? As a retired human, what are your plans today for elevating the condition of the human race?
An embryo is a human being. That’s a fact that has nothing to do with religion. But again, good job commenting without relying on the word “hilarious”. It’s very refreshing.
“there are those on the wrong [scientific research] track”
Who gets to decide what is the right or wrong track?
“Which is improper because it destroys human beings.”
In your religious opinion, that is.
You are such an inspiration! Thank you for showing such grace and dignity under extremely difficult circumstances. God bless you and your lovely family.
Work on the reading comprehension, Earl. He didn’t mention IVF, he mentioned embryonic stem cell research. Which is improper because it destroys human beings. I’m sure he has ample evidence for his opinion, but newsflash: no one here owes an explanation to you or any other troll. You’re the one who invited yourself here. We did not seek you out. And you want to talk about power and control? Your pathetic method of trolling is all about power, and guess what? It’s not working. It’s just revealing you for the desperate person that you are. But, I will give you credit for one thing: you actually managed to write a comment that didn’t contain the word “hilarious”. Maybe there’s hope for your vocabulary yet.
“world God has created for us.”
You have no evidence for that opinion.
“use the knowledge in ways that give glory to God”
Which religious sect gets to decide exactly which ways knowledge should be used? Why isn’t the use of IVF a proper use? Because your religion says so? It’s always about the power to control others, isn’t it?
Over the course of 3 years, the entire Bible is read during the Sunday Masses.
Correction: sorry…“yesterday in the car”
Jennifer, yesterday in the care I offered up a specific prayer for you, your family and the new baby…so it is wonderful to hear from you again on your blog. God bless this new time in your family with rest, fun and love. Your column, like it has for others here, made me say “amen” over and over. Thanks!
Jennifer, you’re an amazing woman and such an inspiration to us young Catholic parents. God bless you and your family.
While the Church has many parts of the Bible read throughout the year, it certainly doesn’t read all of them, and it especially doesn’t read all the difficult parts, from Genesis 19:30-38 to Judges 19-21 to Acts 5:1-11. If you want to read the difficult parts of Scripture, you must sit down and read Scripture.
Jennifer, after the terror and anguish you’ve been through with this pregnancy and birth, to post such a pro-baby, pro-life post? You rock a little Catholic ass.
That is all.
Modern medicine is a result of many people putting their God-given talent to work in creative ways and in sound engineering and technological innovation. Of course, there are those on the wrong track (embryonic stem cell research, for example), but true scientific research opens our eyes to the infinite wonder of the world God has created for us. We must remember to use the knowledge in ways that give glory to God and help our fellow human beings.
“All honor, glory and praise be to our God, forever and ever!”
It would seem that modern medicine really deserves the credit.
That’s a pretty great blessing, a great consolation to see the wonders of God’s grace working, often unseen.
Praise God!
Peace,
James
http://sacrapagina.blogspot.com/
Beautifully written. Thankfully I haven’t had the same medical emergencies, but I’m a military wife who lived through losing our home to a fire while my husband was in Iraq. I was home alone with our seven children. Our house burned early in the morning hours. By that evening I remember telling someone, “This has been one of the best days of my life because everybody I love in the world has either called or texted me today.” I meant it. God is go good and nothing is permanent but heaven and hell.
All praise, glory and honor to our God that you and yours have come through this extremely challenging time. Thank you for your witness, yes living the Catholic life is indeed liberating.
All honor, glory and praise be to our God, forever and ever! You have been missed and a part of so many prayers. Your message is strengthening. May you, your husband, and your family receive an abundance of grace this first year of baby’s life!
Congratulations Fulwiler Family!!!
Can anyone tell me name & channel that carry her reality show? Would sure like to find it.
It’s great to see your blog post again. Glad to hear you and baby are doing well. What is his name? Will you be doing more episodes of your reality show. Your reality show is pretty entertaining and funny. God bless you and your family.- David
How wonderful to read this after reading the Pope’s message today. Your lamp is filled with oil.
I’m praying God blesses you, your family, and your sweet little baby boy.
God bless you and the baby and your family. Thank you God for the grace you give in the face of adversity.
Jennifer,
That was an amazing column, and then Claire’s response was beautiful.
Some days something you read or hear really wakes the spirit in you. This was one of those days. Thank you.
Blessings,
Bill
Jennifer ~ Thank you for sharing this perspective. I am so very much in search of a well ordered life. It is one very focused point of my morning prayers in Pope Clement XI’s Universal Prayer, since I am a Catholic Homeschooling mom with 7 children. My oldest is a Freshman at 15 years old and my youngest will just be turning 1 in May. I desire a well ordered life beyond that which I have been able to muster up! But your perspective is a wiser look at the big picture. I recognize that now that you mention it. Thank you sister!
I have included Pope Clement’s excellent Universal Prayer in it’s entirety since you only ever find the Protestant version which is also beautiful but missing some very well put Catholic life necessities.
Thanks again for a fresh perspective! Sincerely Joyrunr
Pope Clement XI’s Universal Prayer:
THE UNIVERSAL PRAYER
(attributed to Pope Clement XI)
Lord, I believe in Thee: may I believe more strongly. I trust in Thee: may I hope more confidently. I love Thee: may I love Thee more ardently. I am sorry for my sins: may I have a deeper sorrow.
I adore Thee as my first beginning, I long for Thee as my last end. I praise Thee as my constant benefactor. I invoke Thee as my gracious protector.
Guide me by Thy wisdom, restrain me with Thy justice, comfort me with Thy mercy, protect me with Thy power.
I offer Thee, Lord, my thoughts, that they may rise to Thee; my words, that they may speak of Thee; my actions, that they may follow Thy Will; my sufferings, that they may be borne for Thee.
I want to do what Thou will, because Thou will it, in the way Thou will it, for as long as Thou will it.
I beg of Thee, Lord, to enlighten my understanding, to inflame my will, to purify my heart, and to sanctify my soul.
I beg Thee that pride may not infect me; that neither flattery may affect me, nor the world deceive me; and that the devil may not trap me in his snares.
Grant me the grace to purify my memory, to guard my tongue, to take custody of my eyes, and to mortify my senses.
May I weep for my past sins, resist future temptations, correct my evil inclinations, and cultivate the virtues I should have.
O God, grant that I may love Thee and despise myself, have love for my neighbor, and contempt for the world.
May I strive to obey my superiors, assist those under me, be attentive to my friends, and forgiving of my enemies.
May I conquer sensuality with austerity, greed with generosity, anger with meekness, and tepidity with fervor.
Make me prudent in my decisions, steadfast in dangers, patient in adversity, and humble in prosperity.
O Lord, make me attentive at prayer, temperate at my meals, diligent in my duties, and firm in my resolutions.
May my conscience be pure, my exterior modest, my conversation edifying, and my life well-ordered.
May I be ever-watchful in mastering my natural impulses, corresponding to Thy grace, keeping Thy law, and obtaining salvation.
May I obtain holiness through a sincere confession of my sins, a devout reception of the Body of Christ, a continual recollection of spirit, and a pure intention of heart.
May I learn from Thee the nothingness of this world, the greatness of heaven, the shortness of time, and the length of eternity.
Grant that I may prepare for death, fear Thy judgment, escape hell, and obtain heaven.
Through Christ our Lord. Amen.
Lovely. Blessings for an interesting - in a good way - year ahead. Snuggle that baby.
I’ve read your blog entries here on National Catholic Register for a while now, but just yesterday discovered your reality show. I love it! So sorry you have had a hard year, may God bless you and keep your family in good health!
Hi Jennifer. I have never before been more sure I identified with a piece of yours. This one hits me square in the chest.
Our family has prayed for you for quite awhile now. You’re contantly in my St. Michael the Archangel prayer. I am so grateful to God that you and your baby have made it through!
Living the Catholic life does indeed help us to keep grounded in a well-ordered life. This year has been interesting for us, too, in that we suffered the loss of our sixth child (he died of an infection during the 2nd trimester). When I had the time to pause in my grief, I kept waiting for that “a-ha” moment where I felt like I needed to get our butts in gear and re-order our priorities. But I found out (like you) that we do that so regularly that I didn’t have much to change up. I daresay we’ve dealt with our grief so far (as a married couple) much better than I would have ever imagined before something like this happened.
Thank you for writing this and I pray that more people dive in and live the well-ordered Catholic life.
All the best wishes for you and your new baby.
I have had the same experience as you, only it has been through my examination of conscience before penance. I used to have a lot of “primary color” sins. I am avoiding those, but now I’m noticing more subtle and undermining acts and avoidances. Soldier on! I just offered an Ave for you.
Thank you for your witness, Jennifer! You are an inspiration. I’m really impressed that you’re posting here so soon after your delivery. Congratulations on your latest blessing!