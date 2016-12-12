Jennifer Fulwiler is a writer and speaker who converted to Catholicism after a life of atheism. She’s a contributor to the books The Church and New Media and Atheist to Catholic: 11 Stories of Conversion, and is writing a book based on her personal blog, ConversionDiary.com. She and her husband live in Austin, TX with their five young children, and were featured in the nationally televised reality show Minor Revisions. You can follow her on Twitter at @conversiondiary.
A few weeks ago, our front door broke. The handle became completely useless, to the point that there was no way at all to open the door. It was like Introvert Christmas. Salespeople, Jehovah's Witnesses, neighborhood kids and a few other folks all came knocking on my door, and I had a legitimate excuse not to interact with them. "I'M SORRY, MY DOOR IS BROKEN!" I'd shout from inside my house. "YOU'LL HAVE TO COME BACK LATER."
My husband finally fixed the door after a couple of days of this, bringing my exciting foray into the life of a recluse to an abrupt end. On some of my more overwhelming days, like the afternoon when the baby's nap was interrupted twice by loud knocks at the door, I put a disturbing amount of thought into taking the broken door thing to the next level by permanently sealing it shut. To make sure everyone got the picture, I could include a sign that read "Sorry, Can't Deal Right Now. Please Go Away." I got surprisingly far into this fantasy before I realized that intentionally breaking my front door would be too weird, even for me.
I was reminded of these adventures in pathological introversion the other day when a friend brought up a totally unrelated subject. She was asking why I wouldn't consider contraception or sterilization, even after all that we went through with this last pregnancy. I didn't have enough brain cells to go into a long discourse about the Theology of the Body or to break out any zingers from Humanae Vitae, so I just shrugged and said that contraception seems unnatural. I reminded her that I, too, once thought artificial birth control was a good thing, but once I took a second look at it and considered what it does to women and what it does to society, it led to a tremendous paradigm-shifting moment when I could no longer see contraception as anything but bad.
Not surprisingly, the conversation didn't go much further than that. My friend uses contraception, and chuckled at my aversion to it. I couldn't articulate myself any better than to keep repeating, "I dunno, it's just kinda weird."
As I was pondering our impasse on my way home, my door situation came to mind. After puzzling over why I would have thought of it in this instance, I realized that it provides a handy analogy for the way I've come to see contraception:
Different people have different ideas about the frequency and number of visitors they want in their houses: Some folks love to have bustling homes with people dropping by all the time, others like a smaller number of visitors spread out over long periods of time, and others of us probably missed calls to be desert hermits. Everyone occasionally likes a break from guests, though: Even the most extroverted, fun-loving hostess likes to have some time to have her house to herself. So what do we do on these occasions, when we'd rather not have new people coming over?
That's where the analogy to contraception comes in.
There is a certain natural order to social interaction, one that we all understand on a gut level. In the case of hosting visitors, during times when you'd rather have your house to yourself for a while, there are ways you can achieve that that are more natural than others. For example, it would be within the normal order of things to avoid hosting events, to stop inviting people over, to turn off the porch lights, or to draw the curtains to send subtle signals that you're not up for guests right now. It would also be unfortunate but not unnatural if your front door were to become inoperable through no fault of your own. However, if you padlock your front door, seal it shut with caulk and top it with barbed wire and a sign that says "KEEP OUT," that is not natural.
This may be difficult to accept. It may be inconvenient. There may be days when you really want to seal your door with caulk and padlocks and barbed wire and threatening signs (or maybe that's just me?), but that's not how it works. You can do it if you want to, but it would be an inherently disordered way to avoid visitors.
And so it is with contraception: Just as there are natural and unnatural ways to regulate new people coming into your home as houseguests, there are natural and unnatural ways to regulate new people coming into your family as children. It's one thing to abstain during times when you know there's a good chance new life might be created; it is another to go out of your way to destroy or disable normal, healthy pathways through which new sons or daughters might enter your home.
The analogy isn't perfect, one of the main reasons being that our cultural norms are so far out of whack in the area of human sexuality that it dulls our natural sense of what's healthy and what's not. Only weirdos like me would ever consider chaining their front door shut, but perfectly normal, well-meaning people could do basically the same thing with their fertility, since it has become the norm in our society. But my experience has been that once couples do some serious research, thinking, and praying about contraception, they get increasingly uncomfortable with it. In fact, of the many people I know who used contraception at one time but gave it up to space their children naturally, none have returned to contraception use. I'm not suggesting that that never happens, but, at least in my experience, it seems to be very rare. Once you see the truth about this issue, you can't un-see it.
That's not to suggest that giving up contraception is easy: Sticking with the natural order when it comes to birth control certainly has its challenges, and I'll be the first to admit that there's plenty of grousing among those of us who use Natural Family Planning. But once you take down the glaring "KEEP OUT" sign from your front door, you'll find that it just feels like the right thing to do. And even if you encounter a few difficulties from its absence, you'll never be tempted to put it back.
“their only guide to what’s right and what’s wrong is the authority of the Pope/Catholic Church”
Of course that makes them brainwashed sheep. Except the 90% that ignore the requirement to avoid appropriate contraception. Is it true that you would like to impose your requirements upon everyone else? Catholic Sharia? Would you pass a law defining something important as actually happening at fertilization? And then claim this does not apply to abortion?
“That is correct.”
Hilarious. Apparently you would gladly vote for a theocracy provided it was your theocrats who were actually in power.
“I realize it is a tough alternative”
Worse. It’s an “alternative” that simply oppresses other people. “Freedom”? Forget about it. The theocracy knows best (what will save your non-existent soul).
“It is one constant”
Yes. Your silly church is stuck in the Dark Ages before the Enlightenment.
Children of undocumented immigrants should be allowed to starve.
Gay people and sexually active unmarried women should be banned from teaching.
The Voting Rights Act is a “racial entitlement.”
Todd Akin can save America from an “economic abyss.”
Poor people aren’t really poor if they own refrigerators.
Accused terrorists shouldn’t have legal representation and their lawyers should be punished.
A J.J. Abrams TV show should guide America’s defense policy.
@Earl T.
Yes. That is correct. I realize it is a tough alternative to the wishy washy self contradictions of the Democratic Party. And it certainly doesn’t profit off anyone through subjugation or war as the Republican Party enjoys so very much. It is one constant in an ever self serving and largely self gratifying world whose values are whatever serves them best. It atheism in it purest sense - even if it comes under many labels.
Sorry I’m late today—I was at a party last night that had some of the best popcorn shrimp I ever tasted! The host got it from a fast food restaurant in the back of a Planned Parenthood clinic.
Yes, Earl—to the people on this site, their only guide to what’s right and what’s wrong is the authority of the Pope/Catholic Church. They can’t figure it out on their own. That’s the meaning of faith.
“If something is wrong, it is wrong for everyone whether they believe it or not.”
Hilarious. And who gets to decide exactly what is “wrong”? The Pope? The Catholic Church? I don’t think so.
Gabe and Jerimah, misguided (and, frankly, wicked) as your comments are, I’m glad that you’re here, rather than watching Oprah or reading Hustler. (If you bathe in mental manure long enough, you’ll come out thinking funny. The opposite is true, too.) And consider: do you believe X because you want to do Y? Anyway, keep reading the Register! God save you.
Jennifer, nice essay. The hard truth (that the “pill” poisons people, promotes promiscuity and pollutes the planet) is obviously lost on most moderns, for whom drugs are all too often the answer. Thanks for soing your part in the spiritual war. Stand firm.
Who let all the trolls out?
Mother Teresa would have told the three young women and the six year old child that Jesus was kissing them. After all, Catholics handle suffering with patience and don’t complain.
Well, a few good things about Ariel Castro are that he believed in Jesus and miracles, and did not use contraceptives or force his captives to use them.
.
I’m sure if he is Catholic, he won’t be excommunicated or condemned by Pope Francis.
If you say that’s it’s ok ’cause it’s a claim that God has made, then
Yeah, we’re gonna have a problem
If you say you don’t need proof because God only speaks truth, then
Yeah, we’re gonna have a problem
If you say you need profound belief to understand morality
Yeah, we’re gonna have a problem
If you say that your religion is above criticism, then
Yeah, we’re gonna have a problem
Not a day goes by where I close my eyes
And I’m finished with my mission of exposing lies
‘Cause you know these guys, all their hopeless tries
To expose me as a phony, come on go and try
This is grand unified so between you and I
Zip it a minute while I will improve your mind
If what you’re bringing to the table isn’t to the date or able
To be duplicated, then it’s lacking proof and I
Will point out every flaw in the way that you’re thinking
Bible stories do not hold up in the age of reason
And to say that they hold truth is just blatant treason
To the scientists who try and keep the nation breathing
Honestly you gotta see hypocrisy in all their speech
“We’re promising these awesome things if you believe in God with me
And God can see these awful things that you do do, but pause a beat
Dont stop to think, just toss us green and God will treat your offering
With an entire eternity of worship in person”
If you don’t then your alternative is worse than a furnace
You got more tortures in store than the Spanish Inquisition
Who ironically chronicled all the pain that they’d given
In the name of the Lord they struck their judgment on heathens
Until their brothers were bloodied and studied dumb words to free them
But when your options are belief or the bottom of the sea
You can probably be confident that option isn’t free
But you got two options man, faith and reason
Not mutually exclusive but one begs the question
If you’re not allowed to criticize the things that you believe in
Then why is it you guys would pick that lame suggestion?
In the last thousand years look what science has brought us
All technology from polishing original thoughts, plus
Religion on the other hand claimed to help their brothers and
Then filled their graves in ill crusades til they had slain two hundred grand
So if it’s ok ’cause it’s a claim that God made, then
Yeah, we’re gonna have a problem
If you say you don’t need proof because God only speaks truth, then
Yeah, we’re gonna have a problem
If you say you need profound belief to understand morality
Yeah, we’re gonna have a problem
If you say that your religion is above criticism, then
Yeah, we’re gonna have a problem
It’s one thing to believe in an invisible friend
And if that’s all that you’re doing it’s your right to be wrong
But when you start pushing your stories on the children and imploring
That they be taught along facts then we’ll fight, man, it’s on
We are talking ’bout the future here
We need to fill the truth in here
It’s stupid to include it if the proof is too elusive, hear
The music that we’re spewing, clear the view that screw you truly, peer
In through the lens of truth and then you’ll soon depend on proof ’cause here
We’re asking for real evidence before it gets in heads, and yes
We want it verifiable so please don’t say it’s heaven sent
The reason that I grabbed the mic was to address the facts of life
So I don’t wanna hear the drama bout your thoughts on afterlife
If the only thing keeping you from murdering persons
Is an infernal eternity burning worshipless perps then
That concerns me ’cause sermons that have been curled in cursive
Are just like curses on twerps, man, they’re serving no purpose
There’s nothing honorable ’bout being scared into morality
If the reason that you’re being good’s to avoid demons how are we
Supposed to take you serious when you don’t even care
You’re just a sheep that’s doing good because your church got you scared
It’s manufactured compassion and as it happens I’m laughing
‘Cause all the actions amassing are done as backwards transactions
It’s not the end that I’m smashing it’s just the means that are sleazy
‘Cause you don’t have to be panicked to just start feeding the needy
But when you’re basing your morals upon some pages of quarrels
That promote slavery and hating peeps it’s making a portal
In which you’re forced to accept so many logical contradictions
That if you bet it all as truth you wouldn’t be left with a pot to piss in.
I do not always read the National Catholic Register, but when I do…I prefer Jennifer Fulwiler.
Stay Fertile my friends!
What I want to know is… WHO broke your door? Please send them to my house. Reclusivity ( is that a word?) sounds really good right about now.
True, it has nothing to do with this thread, but the story is ignored by this site, and it is relevant to your Church. I’m sure the Iris Catholics on this site would be interested.
James—agreed, there is nothing wrong with abstaining, but I don’t see how there is much difference between timing a woman’s cycle and controlling the hormone secretions in her cycle. Both are human interventions in “God’s design.”
.
You haven’t addressed my second point—is it wrong for unmarried couples to abstain when she is in the fertile time of her cycle and have sex when she is “naturally” infertile?
.
If the “sacrament of marriage” is for the purpose of having and raising children as a family, isn’t it OK, or even explicit that unmarried couples have sex ONLY when s/he is in the infertile part of her cycle?
.
Seems the ideal solution—NFP between people not married to each other means no commitment or babies that are not intended in the relationship. Adultery and pre-marital sex would no longer be a “sin” if the woman is in the infertile part of her cycle. People screen for spouses rather than find out they’re incompatible on the wedding night.
.
I’m sure every Catholic girl would appreciate her parents and potential in-laws knowing her cycle patterns, as well as her potential husband and local priest.
Ryan Simeon: It is not wrong to prevent pregnancy. The question is the means of doing so.
There is nothing wrong with abstaining. The couple is under no obligation to have sex on any given night.
The problem with contraception is that it either alters the body or alters the act in order to deny the full power of the procreative act. The Church teaches that this is wrong.
Whether the procreative act leads to a baby is irrelevant. The couple has no control over this (ask any couple struggling with infertility). If nature means no baby will result, this does not change the meaning or nature of the act.
NFP involves learning about the woman’s fertility and avoiding sex on days that lead to pregnancy. It does not alter the body or the act. It is not contraception, but well-timed abstinence.
That is the difference.
Well, spend your weekend being flummoxed. And if you get flummoxed enough, maybe you could pick up a copy of the Catechism. Personally, I have better things to do than explain something that has already been explained to you repeatedly. Maybe someone else will decide to help you out. But I have better things to do on this beautiful day. Troll activity during the week is one thing, but on a weekend, no way. I’m outta here.
You do know that NFP is also an approved by Planned Parenthood as a method of contraception..
.
I’m still flummoxed by the way you think NFP is “not contraception” when it has the same purpose.
.
I also don’t get how you think the NFP method will not promote sex between unmarried persons when it is so reliable. Unmarried people can control their sex lives too.
That has nothing to do with this thread, and justice does not include the murder of innocent babies. And fighting for the lives of innocent babies is not whining. Go away, Ryan/Carolina/Uncle Billy sockpuppet.
I told you this international incident would change Irish law:
.
http://zeenews.india.com/news/world/catholic-bishops-condemn-irish-abortion-bill_846321.html
.
The bishops can whine all they want—it’s justice for Savita and Irish women!
Yes, Carolina, the use of contraception in order to prevent pregnancy, even by non-Catholics, is still wrong. (Hormonal contraception may sometimes be used for medical reasons, but whether it actually helps medical problems are just masks the symptoms is debatable.) If something is wrong, it is wrong for everyone whether they believe it or not.
Many of the reasons against the use of contraception are more about the way it can interfere in male/female relationships and set up a misunderstanding about the purposes of marriage (a male and female making a covenant to help each other become the person God designed them to be and provide a stable environment for any children entrusted to them) and sex (a renewal act of the marriage covenant that creates new life). Since God loves all of His children, these reasons are universally good, not just good for Catholics.
The chained door is a terrific metaphor for how Jennifer views contraception (so visual!). I have a question, and please ignore it if it’s misplaced or a derail. Do Catholics believe that non-Catholics’ use of contraception is evil or disordered?
An FYI from the BBC today:
Breast cancer cases in UK under-50s top 10,000 a year
“The number of British women under 50 having breast cancer diagnosed annually has topped 10,000 for the first time, according to Cancer Research UK. ...It says it is not clear exactly what factors are behind the rise, but that increasing alcohol intake and hormonal factors such as having fewer children and having them later in life, and increased use of the contraceptive pill may be playing a role.”
Uncle Billy ,
Sometimes I fail to read an article in is entirety before commenting, too,but as Claire points out, Jennifer was the target of the contraception question, not the other way around.
She wasn’t trying to get into her friend’s bedroom. Her friend questioned why she didn’t use contraception, so she explained why.
Get out of other people’s bedrooms.
So your friend uses contraception? Why are you concerned about what other people do in bed? It’s none of your business.
@doubleplusgoodful: Maybe grizzling?
I do think it would be acceptable to put up a ‘sleeping bay, please call another time’ sign on your front door. But only when the baby was actually going to sleep. Or when you would forget to take it down…
@doubleplusgoodful, I guess the Aussie equivalent might well be “whinge”?
Jennifer, I love your analogy. It reminds me of St. Benedict’s rule for monastic life. We so often mischaracterize monastic life as one where monks and nuns retreat behind their walls and close the door to the outside world. Yet, St. Benedict, in his 73 rules dealing with the most minute details of monastic life, included rule 53, the Reception of Guests. “All guests who present themselves are to be welcomed as Christ, for he himself will say: ‘I was a stranger and you welcomed me.’” When you read what monks and nuns write, this gift of hospitality is a major feature of life for them. No guest is to feel out of place. There is a particular responsibility that falls on the monk or nun responsible for receiving and tending to guests.
Your reference to cultural norms strikes at the heart of the lack of understanding of most regarding the Catholic position on contraception. Contraception cannot be understood in isolation. It is part of a totality…Theology of the Body…and that cannot be explained in a brief conversation. (Guess that lets you off the hook with your “kinda weird” response to your friend.) :) Unless we understand marriage as a vocation and our duty as married people to lead one another to holiness through the simple details of daily life…unless we have a culture defined by receptivity to “the other” in all manner of life…we cannot understand why we should not contracept. Divorce is a contraception issue. Cohabitation, likewise. If we are not open to the life of the man or woman we have sex with…if we feel free to discard them at such time as they do not suit us…then how can we be truly open to life at all? Thanks for your column!
We’ve had a very bad experience with NFP early in our marriage. So yes, we did go from NFP to contraception. Then we switched back for health reasons (out of desperation, really) and had a much better experience.
Two things made the difference:
1. Confidence in the method. The method we used early in our marriage didn’t really work well for her. Lots of abstinence and lots of guesswork. We did a lot more “homework” the second time around and have something that works really well for us. Different methods work well for different women.
Oh, and we know know there are no “rules”. The method is just information. You do not “fail NFP” by using it in a way that is less than 99.5% effective.
2. A correct understanding of Catholic teaching on sexuality. The first time, Catholic teaching was presented to us it was presented as something very negative and legalistic. We thought the Church hated sex unless it made more Catholics. We thought “chastity” meant avoiding each other. That’s bad for a marriage.
This time, we’ve taken a more relaxed approach. We’ve learned more about what the Church actually teaches about marriage and sexuality, sin and grace. We’ve learned that chastity is about learning new ways of being close to each other, not avoiding each other. It’s a process that takes time to develop. Struggles with chastity are different from making contraception a lifestyle choice.
As for our sex life: Since making the “switch” the quantity hasn’t dropped and the quality is WAY UP. (Of course, YMMV.) After 11 years of marriage, we’re just like newlyweds. :-D
What is exhausting is looking back at all the times my husband and I spun our wheels in the mud, because we didn’t have true unity in spirit about being open to life. We spent so many years not breaking the rules, but our hearts were divided and not at peace. I will add my voice to those above who say that after years of struggle and sometimes heartbreak, we have arrived at the most wonderful, fulfilling, gratifying in body and soul, place in our marriage. It has made me realize that one has many conversions in this life, that lead us deeper and deeper into the mind of God. The very thought of going back to a half-hearted approach to life makes me shudder. The freedom of soul we enjoy now is exhilarating. Our love is simple, passionate and completely uninhibited.
Yes to unchained love!
To extend the analogy: When “No Trespassing” signs and burglar bars are the norm for houses, what does this say about the neighborhood?
Good analogy. It is like receiving gifts as well. You wouldn’t tell someone you weren’t accepting gifts at this time, please come back in a year or two. Most people will admit that children are a blessing, a gift from God. Isn’t it just plain unnatural to try to regulate the gifts God gives by using contraception? I admit births are spaced by NFP, but there is still an openness to life.
My wife once asked when we were newly married is there was a way to use a condom where it prevented the “mess” but still allowed children. I’ve always wondered if she were the only woman who thought this way…
Genius! This is a truly fresh analogy for contraception, I think. Thank you for that, Jennifer! Blessings to you and your family.
Thanks for this, Jen. And congrats on the new addition to your family, by the way. I momentarily laughed at the “Introvert Christmas” line, because I’m an introvert, too. But I ceased laughing for what I think is good reason, that your piece lays out beautifully: I’ve been thinking a lot about St. Paul’s words—namely, that if I’m good at a, b, c, and have x, y, z, but I do not have love, I have nothing. As such, it pairs up nicely with one of the other ones you wrote on how God is Love. This piece is a good reflection on how contraception says “keep out” to both God—Being Itself—and other people.
grousing=complaining
Hey, Jen, great article, as usual. I’ve a quick linguistics question though: what is “grousing” in American parlance? I ask because here (in Australia,) if something is “grouse” it’s very good and your sentence doesn’t seem to mean that.
Anonymous,
Thanks again for your comments, I realy appreciate them.
Sorry for my ramblings. I hear you.Sometimes I use phrases for ease of conversation, too.
@Mrscracker - it’s funny. I almost didn’t use the phrase sex life because it is so “not us”. I don’t talk that way in real life. I don’t even think that way - I was just looking for an easy way to describe our experience. I don’t think at any time we have ever put sex in a lockbox separate from the rest of our marriage. I was just trying to convey that we use NFP not because it’s superior in a physical, tangible way but because we are a Catholic couple for whom it wouldn’t be prudent to have more children. I was responding to Jen’s point that she doesn’t know any couple who’ve gone back to contracepting. Of course, we haven’t gone back either but if not for Church teaching we would never have left the condoms behind in the first place. ;)
.
@Ranonymous - my husband and I have been married 20 years. I’d guess we’ve been using NFP the last 15. Our marriage is stronger than ever and surely you can accept that we know better than anyone outside our marriage if NFP has been superior for us as a couple. In a way, sure it has. We don’t have our consciences nagging at us and that is wonderful. But has it changed the way we view each other? No. And in all honesty, it wasn’t that tough a transition.
Anonymous,
Thank you for your comments.
When you reference the term “sex life”, it makes me wonder how our culture
came up with that idea in the first place? We get familiar with words & ideas sometimes & just take them for granted.It’s kind of weird to stand back & picture marital relations severed from procreation & called a “sex life.”
Sorry, not picking on your comments, they’re very wise.It just made me think about the things we accept in society as a given or an entitlement & how that might have differed generations ago.
We tried contraception for several years and got several babies - NFP came into our lives and so did more babies. And while not all were planned, all have been loved from the first moment we saw two lines. There are also regular times of self-doubt about our ability as parents. One came this very morning when I lost my temper when my 14 yr. old did as well - she should be given a pass as she is 14, has her period and the acne to prove it ...I should know better.
-
BUT in a comeback to the ‘other’ anonymous - sex has become amazing over the years. I’m not sure how long you’ve been married, how long past contraception but God is faithful to those who are faithful to Him. Way back when we were contracepting, I thought sex was great with its “freedoms” but nothing, nothing can compare with what we have now some 25+ years in our marriage. It would almost be embarrassing if I didn’t know how good God thinks it is as well.
We are a couple who went from condom use to NFP. Quite frankly, our sex life was better with condoms, simply because everything was cheaper, easier and more frequent. However, we’ll never switch back to condoms. Being right with our consciences is priceless. We look at it as a question of obedience and discipline. It’s a matter for our eternal souls. Our relationship and our way of looking at physical relations never underwent any fundamental change when we made the switch more than a dozen years ago. We always knew that sex was sacred and sex made babies. We had unplanned and planned pregnancies both ways. Every child has been welcomed with love.
Great analogy, Jennifer. Thank you for your witness.