Jennifer Fulwiler is a writer and speaker who converted to Catholicism after a life of atheism. She’s a contributor to the books The Church and New Media and Atheist to Catholic: 11 Stories of Conversion, and is writing a book based on her personal blog, ConversionDiary.com. She and her husband live in Austin, TX with their five young children, and were featured in the nationally televised reality show Minor Revisions. You can follow her on Twitter at @conversiondiary.
Like many folks, I've spent a lot of time this week keeping up with coverage of the horrific tornadoes that hit Moore, Oklahoma. As I looked through pictures in this article at the Daily Mail, it literally took my breath away to see the wreckage of the town, which one local described as "scorched earth." With tears in my eyes I remembered when an F5 tornado leveled a neighborhood five miles away from where I lived in 1997, and knew with a sense of dread that the pictures did not even come close to capturing the devastation.
In a temporary lapse of judgment, I scrolled down to the comments section of the Daily Mail article. One never expects open comboxes to be bastions of charity and civility, but I was shocked at the number of notes expressing disdain or condemnation of the people of Moore and Americans in general. I clicked through to other articles about the tornado on the UK-based website, as well as those at other news outlets, and almost all of them garnered similar responses: There were lots of positive, encouraging voices, but a shocking number of hateful ones too. The tenor of almost all of the negative responses was that the devastation that the people of Moore experienced was ultimately their fault: They supposedly didn't build their houses out of proper material, they probably supported policies that caused global warming, or they shouldn't have chosen to live in that part of the country in the first place.
I've seen plenty of crazy comboxes in my years on the ol' internet, but these really appalled me. I would have thought that the agony and the devastation that leapt off the page through those pictures would have silenced most of those negative voices, at least for a while. Yet when the news was still breaking, when the people of Moore were still wondering about missing relatives and staring at the wreckage of their homes, plenty of corners of the internet were alight with commenters spewing vitriol at them.
I suppose that part of the explanation has to do with anti-American sentiments in other parts of the globe, since the most hateful forums I saw were outside the U.S. And of course a fair amount of it is due to the age-old truth that people say things they'd normally never dream of saying when they can do so anonymously. However, I think that at least part of the reason for these kinds of responses -- maybe even a large part -- is that we live in a world that is terrified of suffering.
There are few more difficult questions in the human experience than the mystery of why bad things happen to good people. As hard as it is to experience suffering ourselves, watching someone else suffer brings its own kind of wrenching pain -- especially when you're powerless to do anything about it. It's difficult enough for Christians to process stories of innocent people undergoing torment. There are no pat answers that make it all better, but we can find hope in the crucified Christ, and have an intellectual repository of thousands of years of thinking on the subject. But a godless society has no lexicon for processing suffering. A people who have no belief in a loving Creator or an eternal afterlife are left to face the pain of their fellow human beings in all its horror, with no spiritual consolation. They are forced to try to make sense of human agony against the setting of a dead, uncaring universe, which is almost an impossible task.
That is what I believe is at the root of the hateful comments about Moore. And I think we're going to see more and more of it as Western culture drifts further and further away from its Christian roots.
One way to resolve the conundrum of why bad things happen to good people is to tell yourself that the people weren't really good in the first place. It's easier to see someone in pain if you can tell yourself that she brought the misfortune on herself, or perhaps that she's a "Bad Person" who probably deserves it. Christian culture is not immune to this kind of thinking (ahem, Pat Robertson), but I would suggest that atheistic cultures are particularly susceptible to it, as it eases the burden of trying to process the the intolerable combination of suffering and meaninglessness.
I'm not suggesting that every nonbeliever addresses suffering this way; in fact, as I've said before, some of the kindest, most compassionate people I know are atheists. And maybe I'm wrong about the root of the online response to the Oklahoma tornado, and it was simply a few loose cannons venting in inappropriate places. However, my guess is that we're going to see these kinds of compassionless sentiments spill over from the comboxes of the internet and creep into mainstream opinion in the decades to come. I fear that it's the inevitable result of a world that no longer has the spiritual tools to process human suffering.
“then tell me I am wrong”
You are wrong.
Earl,
The evidence is all around you. Examples of design are all around you. Take anything, the flagella of bacteria, the eye, the wings of a bird. These are all results of design at work in the natural world. I don’t call the designer “God” but many people do. I could call it “God” and then go on to point out all the wrong things that have been said about this God. Or I could call it Nature itself, or Mother Nature to give her a personality.
When you say that I have no evidence for my assertions, why don’t you look for the evidence yourself and then tell me I am wrong when you honestly can say that there is none?
Oh, I get it. Since your vocabulary is so limited, you have to speak like a computer. Does not compute. Does not compute.
“But that mechanism does not explain away the existence of the intelligence that is behind everything you see.”
There is no evidence for your assertion.
“I do believe in an entity that has some of that God’s creative intelligence.”
There is no evidence for your assertion.
Earl,
Darwinian evolulution did it. That is all you can say about how we got to be who we are. It is your mantra. You live and die by it. It is as if it is your religion, your theory of everything. Yes. There is such a mechanism as Natural Selection. But that mechanism does not explain away the existence of the intelligence that is behind everything you see. Like you, I don’t believe in the Judeo-Christian God, but I do believe is an entity that has some of that God’s creative intelligence.
You’re right Earl, this is not the time or place for you to try to educate anyone. Because you are not qualified to educate anyone, though you try very hard (in vain) to do so, which makes that statement even more hilarious than most of your comments.
“The coding of DNA consists of information of far greater complexity ...”
Sorry. That is simply a negative assertion. Your opinion is that abiogenesis could not have been “natural”. Your opinion is simply rejected by science.
“you can see things that appear to have been designed.”
But, of course, some things really are designed (iPhone?), but life has only the “appearance” of design as you admit.
“would have never resulted in ...”
Your negative assertion is rejected by science.
“What were their intermediate advantages ...”
This is not the time or place for me to try to educate you.
“Except for any evidence of teleology or design.”
You have no such evidence. You have only negative assertions.
“But where did our consciousness come from? Natural selection? How so?”
Apparently you are interested in the negative assertion - “evolution could not produce consciousness as an emergent phenomenon”. Your negative assertion is rejected by science.
Sorry that I jumped to conclusions, Bill. I should have known better.
Yeah. I kind of overlooked the ridicule part. I was just agreeing about the soul part.
You’re probably right, James. Bill is usually pretty respectful, which is why I was taken aback when I had the impression that he was agreeing with the ridicule component. He doesn’t usually come across as a troll the way Earl and Rose do.
There is no place for ridicule in Christianity or in science. Anyone who practices it disqualifies himself from civil discourse on any subject, and, in a real sense, from humanity itself. It may serve to make one a god on a planet of one’s own making, but has no place on this one (or in the kingdom of Heaven).
(Note: As for Bill, I don’t think he intended to agree with the ridicule, just to say he doesn’t believe in the infusion of a soul into the human being.)
Bill, if you think the Catholic Church needs to be ridiculed, why are you here? Are you trolling like Earl?
“There is an intelligence to nature that science has yet to be able to account for.”
You are entitled to your irrational opinion. What is your evidence?
—————-
The coding of DNA consists of information of far greater complexity than could have been generated for the first life forms before natural selection even started making the necessary changes to get us to where we are today. Whether you want to admit it or not, everywhere you look, you can see things that appear to have been designed. The step-by-step process of natural selection alone, without any teleology would have never resulted in features like eyes, wings, gills, etc. What were their intermediate advantages for survival before they were fully developed?
“When there is new evidence, then that evidence will be taken into consideration.”
Except for any evidence of teleology or design. And please don’t confuse intelligent design with creationism just because of the Kitzmiller v. Dover trial. They are not the same principle.
“When the Catholic Church claims that a god put a soul into humans, that claim is ridiculed.”
I’m with you on that one. But where did our consciousness come from? Natural selection? How so?
Ed/Earl, this may come as a shock, but being ridiculed by you is a good thing, because a retired man who has nothing better to do with his time than troll pretty much epitomizes the ridiculous.
“There is an intelligence to nature that science has yet to be able to account for.”
You are entitled to your irrational opinion. What is your evidence?
“the scientific establishment has committed itself to Darwinian evolution to such an extent that no one dare question it.”
Nonsense. The Theory of Evolution is considered a scientific “fact” because the evidence is overwhelming. When there is new evidence, then that evidence will be taken into consideration. When a creationist questions evolution with no evidence, he is ridiculed. When the Catholic Church claims that a god put a soul into humans, that claim is ridiculed.
Oh,so now Earl is offended if people vote differently than he does. And yet we’re the ones who are ignorant. Does not compute.
Earl,
Random mutations and natural selection do bring about biological changes. But not to the degree that you think. There is an intelligence to nature that science has yet to be able to account for. Someday, scientists will laugh at how we thought that everything could be explained by such crude mechanisms. The problem is that the scientific establishment has committed itself to Darwinian evolution to such an extent that no one dare question it. In that sense, it is a lot like the Catholic Church.
“natural selection is not a plausible explanation for human consciousness, irreducible complexity, etc.”
Why are you so proud of your ignorance?
Earl/Edward,
All you have as an explanation for everything is scientific naturalism or materialism, which hardly explains anything. I don’t believe in the Judeo-Christian God. However, the evidence of design of some sort, whether you want to call it intelligent, intentional, teleological, whatever is much more apparent than evidence of random mutations and natural selection being the explanation for our being who we are today. It just didn’t happen that way because natural selection is not a plausible explanation for human consciousness, irreducible complexity, etc.
“God’s justice is good and true and built in to His Creation”
Except for that little “problem of evil”. Why do bad things sometimes happen to good people and good things sometimes happen to bad people? Why isn’t it all one big cosmic accident? Why should anyone believe in a heaven or hell or an afterlife? You have no evidence.
“Finally, if it is proof you are looking for and if you are a reasonable person and you recognize all the good that has been done in the name of Christ, shouldn’t that serve as a measure of proof?”
Nope. Obviously a religion can motivate people - for good or for evil. Politics - ditto. An angry mob - ditto. Human society is complex and motivations are difficult to use as “proof” of anything.
“Our being here communicating with one another could have never resulted from a series of random events with no intelligent design.”
Random event: 65 million years ago an asteroid helped wipe out the dinosaurs. Result: mammals evolved into humans in only 65 million years! My what an “intelligent design”!!! Not.
13.8 billion years ago there was a “big bang”. Now there are humans on this Pale Blue Dot. My what an “intelligent design”!!! Not.
There are a hundred billion galaxies out there and a hundred billion stars in each one. All to create a human species to glorify a god. My what an “intelligent design”!!! Not.
Just picked this quote off another blog - from St. Catherine of Genoa:
“I see paradise has no gate, but that whoever wants to may enter in because God is all mercy and stands with open arms to admit us to His glory. But I also see that the essence of God is so pure… that should a soul see in itself even the least mote of imperfection, it would rather cast itself into a thousand hells than go with that spot into the presence of the divine majesty.”
The saints express the truths of the faith so clearly, so beautifully….
I guess it seemed like you were recognizing the problem as more serious than you are now. Sorry if I misinterpreted. But whatever we see as a problem, is what we need salvation from. I would say, in accord with the title of a book I’ve just published - Blessed Guilt - that those are more blessed who recognize the greater need for salvation. The greatest saints inevitably were best at recognizing their great sin. (As Jesus said to the Pharisee (who was critical of the great sinner weeping as Jesus feet), whoever is forgiven little, loves little.)
What separates us from the animals is this self-awareness, and self-awareness is in distinct measure awareness of our imperfections and a desire to be better. Animals just sort of sleep and eat and accept themselves as they are - human beings recognize their shortcomings and strive to transcend them… and for the Christian this occurs continually throughout life, because God is always calling us up higher. (Alleluia!)
“Also, I don’t understand your distinction between types of salvation. You essentially confess to being plagued by a serious sin, yet say you don’t need salvation.”
I have a bad habit. I procrastinate. I need to beat it. Does that put my soul in peril? No. Do I need to be saved from anything? No. I just need to kick the habit. What do kind of salvation do you think I need?
Grace is not so much something we seek as something we receive. God loves us first and we must accept His love (and respond in kind).
I have found that this can be a very difficult thing to do, especially since I have been trained that I can/should do everything myself. It seems like you are of a similar mind. I think one reason women tend to take more naturally to God and spiritual matters is that they are more naturally able to accept or receive, which comes from having a more sensitive, listening heart. Without this (which is closely linked with faith) it is not really possible to find God - but there I go again… God is not something to be found - He is not lost, we are. He is always present and ready to give (is always giving) His love, but we tend to be deaf to His voice, to His presence, to His love. (It is no coincidence that Mary is the first of the saints because she had, above everyone, an open, listening heart and an ability to hear and accept the Word, the Love, of God.)
Also, I don’t understand your distinction between types of salvation. You essentially confess to being plagued by a serious sin, yet say you don’t need salvation. What you seem to be saying, in keeping with what I have been talking about, is that you don’t think you need God (or grace) to be saved from sin, that you have to do it yourself.
I would also say that you can’t give God time limits on how fast he should work or how - at the heart of every prayer must be “thy will be done”.
“I guess that’s good for you (that your not in need of salvation). Your life is a lot better than my own.”
You know a bit about me and you know my life is not better than your own. The reason that I am not in need of the kind of salvation that we are discussing is that none of us are in the need of that salvation. However, left to our own devices, many of us have self-defeating tendencies from which we do need salvation. I believe the Church accurately identified the seven deadly sins, although “deadly” may be a bit extreme. I am most guilty of the sin of sloth and I spent most of my life praying for relief from it to no avail. It is up to me to overcome it. It is a matter of keeping a to do list and doing the task in a prioritized order. It doesn’t require the sacramental grace that I sought for a long time.
I guess that’s good for you (that your not in need of salvation). Your life is a lot better than my own.
Going from God is Love is a certainly good thing. (Just remember the rest of us - meaning Christians especially - are just a pale comparison.)
“unless you mean to recognize that we are all lost and in need of salvation.”
The point I am trying to make is that, no, we are not lost and in need of salvation. I’ll just go with the “God is love” theory and take it from there.
No one should look at anyone as if they are a lost soul - unless you mean to recognize that we are all lost and in need of salvation. Anyone who does so is not only not being Christian, but is putting his own soul in greater danger than any more “obvious” lost soul. Jesus’ teaching is rife with warnings against judging others, with very strong warnings against the Pharisees who saw themselves as particularly “saved” and safe, and with the forgiveness of many of the worst sinners before those who seemed less sinful. (The last shall be first.)
Perhaps I can make it simple:
According to the Bible and Catholic/Christian teaching “God is love”. If God is love then believing in God is believing in love. Believing in love means living that love, and living that love (even to the point of loving one’s enemies - which is today’s gospel) is the most graced path one could tread, one that leads to Heaven, to union with God, who is love.
If a person is invited to walk this path and refuses, for whatever reason, then he will not walk this path (of love with God) and will not find the place to which it leads. If he doesn’t find the place to which it leads, in the belief of the Christian, he will therefore not find union with God (whom he has rejected) and so be separated from Him, which is the definition of the other place to which souls may come.
It’s like this: if I invite someone to a wedding feast and that person declines the invitation, can that person then blame the person who invited him because he didn’t attend the feast? Jesus (and whoever may be His true followers) has the mission of inviting all people to the feast, hoping all will come. He is not condemning anyone who refuses, but they will not find what He is offering if they refuse. And the alternate to eternal beatitude, again, is not having that beatitude, which He knows is misery.
I don’t know if that analogy helps.
” I don’t see it as having anything to do with rewards and punishments.”
OK. Fine. If you want to downplay the rewards for believing and the punishments for not believing and make it look like I am taking a childish view of the faith, then remind believers of that when they look at nonbelievers as lost souls.
I don’t know, maybe it’s the definition of faith that’s the problem. I don’t see it as having anything to do with rewards and punishments. Faith is not a commodity that can be traded on the market. Again, it is NOT about “do this and you’ll get to Heaven” and anyone who thinks it is - whether someone doing “it” to gain reward or someone distrustful of “it” because of the person who trusts in “it” and its reward - is simply out of touch with the teachings of Christ and the Church. This is a childish faith; and it is childish even to think that this is what a mature Christian believes in. Again, it is all about LOVE, about self-sacrifice, about thirsting for the truth and desiring nothing less… not about punching a time card. (And this is coming from someone who goes to daily mass, daily holy hour, daily full Rosary, daily Stations of the Cross… but knows NONE of that in itself amounts to a hill of beans without the love of God and the living in His Light.)
“I’m disappointed to see you still so fixated on a system of rewards and punishments as if that is what characterizes Christianity.”
Then you deny that Christianity preaches salvation by faith. Those who believe are said to be saved. Those who do not believe are said to be lost.
Jennifer must have read my mind. She’s back, yay!
Bill, I’m disappointed to see you still so fixated on a system of rewards and punishments as if that is what characterizes Christianity. Again, and I don’t mean to be crude, but it is really a second-grader mentality re the Church. It is certainly not the basis of Jesus’ teaching (nor the Church’s) and as the quote I offered earlier makes clear, may even be in opposition to His teaching.
For a Catholic, a Christian, God is love (and Jesus the embodiment of that love), and so there really is no distinction between believing and loving. When Jesus says we must believe, He is really saying we must love, or we are lost. Think of His teaching in the famous passage of Mt. 25 wherein those are saved who fed the hungry and clothed the naked, and those are condemned who thought only of themselves. This selfishness itself is a condemnation, a refusal of love, which is life/God/Heaven… God’s justice is good and true and built in to His Creation, and again it is founded on love. God can’t change the fact that He is Love and suddenly start saying it is OK to hate and murder and commit adultery, etc. that if you do these things, don’t worry, you’ll still be happy. It would be a lie. And I think you can see this yourself in life itself.
Finally, if it is proof you are looking for and if you are a reasonable person and you recognize all the good that has been done in the name of Christ, shouldn’t that serve as a measure ( a distinct measure) of proof? Does reality contradict reality in your mind?
St. Donatus,
I do agree that Christianity has made the world a better place to live. I have never said that it is a bad thing that there are over a billion Catholics in the world or that countries founded on Christian principals are not better places to live than those established on atheist principles. If we choose our religion based on which would be best for the world, we should all probably choose Catholicism or one of the other Christian denominations. My argument, which may not be that pragmatic even if it is true, is that there is neither an eternal reward for believing nor an eternal punishment for not believing. In deciding what to believe, that should not be a consideration. Did this ploy make the world a better place over the last two millennia? Probably. But is it true? No. It is not.
Bill, no, it wasn’t you. I told you that I don’t consider you to be a troll. There is one here, though, who was very callous toward someone who had had a tragic infant loss, and I have no tolerance for that kind of cruelty. It’s not something I want to invite into my life. But in any case, I do miss Jennifer’s articles. I’m wondering if she might be taking an extended break due to her situation; I just hope it won’t be permanent.
Whether it be by God or nature there is still a reward and a punishment. It has been proven over the centuries that countries in which the vast majority of the population are active Catholics, there is much less war, starvation, etc. Just look at the parts of the world that are historically Christian, the US and western Europe. There has not been wide spread starvation, tribal warfare, etc for generations. Oh, we can bring up WWII but anyone who has done any research at all will know that the Nazi’s were the first real challenge to Christianity in Europe for centuries.
Like anything, you can find exceptions, but overall, the more Christian a country becomes, the fewer problems there are. Of course, this requires true Christians in power as well.
We also find that the less Christian a country becomes, the greater the problems with hunger, war, revolution, etc. For examples, you can bring up the USSR, China, North Korea for a few examples.
When we look at Islam, it is the opposite. The more Islamic a country, the more problems they have and less advanced.
It is well known, if there is an institution today that has a positive effect on life, it was probably started by the Catholic Church. For example, the Catholic Church started the University system, the use of Hospitals, organized help for starvation and hunger, etc.
Evan many atheists recognize that when it comes to keeping peace, Christianity is the perfect medicine.
“Ultimately we all choose whether we will believe or not believe, whether we will love or not love, whether we will forgive or not forgive… and we must live (or die) with that choice.”
You don’t have to believe in order to love and forgive. It is a good thing to love and it is a good thing to forgive. To believe or not to believe all depends on what one is being asked to believe. Generally, it is good to believe something for which there is proof, or at least strong evidence, and it is bad to believe something for which there is not. There are exceptions where it is good to believe based on the trustworthiness of the source. However, I believe that people can be misled into believing things that are not true by a promise of a reward for believing and/or a punishment for not believing. There is no such reward/punishment system in place. As I said before, that is just a ploy used by Jesus and his followers right down to our present day. It has also been used by other religions as well, including Islam. If there is no reward/punishment system, then these religions are all wrong since they claim that there is one. If, in fact, there truly is one, then there shouldn’t be. I find it hard to believe in a god that would have such a cruel and fickle way of judging people.
Lottie, as i said, you have a point, but, yes, cesspool was too strong a word (if you would have said “shake the dust off your feet” I would have not corrected you). Ultimately we all choose whether we will believe or not believe, whether we will love or not love, whether we will forgive or not forgive… and we must live (or die) with that choice. The world is in darkness and all men sinners. Christ is the only hope for salvation from that darkness. He and His love will be presented to every soul - better than any of us here can present it - and whether one loves or refuses to love will be made clear. While the grass grows we do what we can and pray for guidance from the Spirit. (The same Spirit that guides the Church into all truth, though it be plagued by sin and sinners who fail to live that truth as perfectly as it comes from God.)
Bring it on, Claire. You wanna go?
Just kidding. I hope I haven’t discouraged you from posting.
Sorry, that should be unsubsribed.
I’m just checking in (I subscribed a while ago when the troll activity shifted from annoying to cruelty). I know Jennifer is okay because I get updates from her other blog, but this is the longest she’s gone without writing another NCR article. She’s clearly got a lot on her plate, but I hope she doesn’t give up writing here altogether. I really miss reading her articles.
“God haters who love to attack our faith.”
I don’t hate God, but I am compelled to attack the erroneous aspects of your faith. The first one is the insistence that there are no erroneous aspects of the Catholic faith. That it is 100% the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth. No one expects that from any human institution. No one should make the ridiculous claim of being infallible.
Okay, I was wrong to say that I was an atheist. Through discussions on another site, I have come to the conclusion that I am a deist. While I do be believe in God, this is not the same God as the one that Catholics believe in. To me, this God is what the Masons call the Grand Architect. There are scientists today who believe in the concept of intelligent design. Atheists do not consider these people to be scientists, but I do. If you want to call the intelligent designer God, then I am not a God hater.
“And if any place will not welcome you or listen to you, leave that place and shake the dust off your feet as a testimony against them.” Mark 6:11
And then Matthew added:
Truly I say to you, It shall be more tolerable for the land of Sodom and Gomorrha in the day of judgment, than for that city.
I refuse to believe something presented to me accompanied by a threat. Jesus didn’t say it. Matthew obviously added when he used Mark as his source.
I will have you know, Lottie, that these discussions have brought out the best in those who defend the faith and those who question it. I have had interesting discussions with James both on and off these sites. It’s all good.
James Kurt, you said above:
“...but it is difficult (and not Christian) to leave anyone in a “cesspool”.”
Sorry, I have to defend myself on this one. Jesus himself said, “And if any place will not welcome you or listen to you, leave that place and shake the dust off your feet as a testimony against them.” Mark 6:11 Lacking compassion? When Jesus gave these instructions to his disciples, was he also lacking compassion? Yes, the smoldering wick should not be extinguished, the bruised reed should not be broken, but I am afraid the atheists mentioned above are not of this category. If cesspool is too strong a word for you, then perhaps I should have said, leave them to their own situation. Peace of Christ to you as well.
Lottie, you may be right, it may be pointless… but it is difficult (and not Christian) to leave anyone in a “cesspool”. Also, I’ve gotten to know Bill a little bit and I think he is generally expressing some genuine questions/problems he has with the faith, and he has exhibited even here some progress (saying most recently that he no longer considers himself an atheist). There are a lot of people - and that may be the underestimate of the century (it may be closer to all than a lot) - who have been poorly catechized and have wrong/incomplete/inadequate understanding of what the Church teaches… and run with it. Your point is reasonable (if seeming to lack a bit of compassion), but I have to pray the Holy Spirit will lead us in all this and let us know when to speak and when not to speak, and what is best to say.
Peace of Christ!
Hey all you faithful Catholics who are going round and round with Bill S and Earl Thompson; don’t bother. This is their amusement. Did you notice that Earl T. has no real response, just “hilarious.” He never responds, just mocks. Bill S. pretends he is a seeker, in a quandary of disbelief but wishing to believe. But nothing anyone ever says ever seems to give him the insight he needs. If you go back to any of Jennifer Fulwiler’s previous entries, back months and months, you will see tons and tons of the same ol’ stuff from Bill S. and Earl T., as well as from a few other God haters who love to attack our faith. I guess for us, it helps us to sharpen our wits, and functions to get us used to clearly defending our faith, a problem we will probably experience more and more as paganism once again rears its ugly head. But their agenda is to annoy, and to cause you to lose your peace. If you want to see what they really are, go back to comments sections on other articles Jennifer has written, and you will see them engaging some other hapless, innocent believer, and just going round and round, until the believer gets tired of it and stops posting. My suggestion is to post your thoughts of encouragement and faith, but only respond once to these people, because they are just toying with you. Leave them to their cesspool God bless you.
Bill, I’m sorry if you were abused by over zealous priests or nuns, but i would encourage you to forgive whatever wrong was done to you and try to learn what the true teaching of Christ and the Church is. (Perhaps if you look at ways in which you may not have been successful in raising your own children, it might help you to understand, and forgive. None of us is perfect.) And if it is any solace, I don’t think such behavioral techniques are as much in use today.
“Bill - your comments address what is taught to second-graders getting ready for communion ( at best).”
It might be taught to second-graders but it remains for a lifetime. The idea that we must believe. Telling children that they will go to heaven if they believe but will go to hell if they don’t is abuse.
Bill - your comments address what is taught to second-graders getting ready for communion ( at best). Unfortunately this is as much as most people (including Catholics themselves) understand about the faith. A mature, adult Christian (which is likely your audience at this site) knows that he is simply called to sacrifice his life in love for others, as Jesus Himself has done. This song lyric expresses the essence of Christ’s teaching:
“If you come seeking praise, you will never find it;
if you do to gain reward, you will never receive it.
You must give and love without wanting return,
and in giving and loving you will be set free.”
I would recommend meditating on the following passage from Scripture to help remedy your faulty thinking on the subject of working for rewards:
“On that day many will say to me ‘Lord, Lord, did we not … do many mighty works in your name?’ And then will I declare to them, ‘I never knew you; depart from me, you evildoers’” (Mt.7:22-23). If what is done is not done with love, that is, selflessly (as Christ), it is of no worth.
“at 12:45 am, I couldn’t believe Bill S. was still on here doing his non-believer teaching.”
I was watching the Bruins lose in triple overtime. I don’t condemn myself by saying there is no God. I liberate myself from a faith that teaches that one can be rewarded for believing and punished for not believing. That is obviously a ploy to make people believe. I take great pride in not being bamboozled into believing by this pathetic carrot and stick trick.
“You are obviously troubled by many things…”
This does capture the essence of said commenter’s posts. And those troubles are interior to that individual no matter how much one wants to project to others.
“Imagine No Religion”
Rationally and logically, there is no need to imagine…just look, examine and comprehend the results of the Soviet Union, post WWII Eastern Europe, Mao’s China, Pol Pot, N. Korea, etc.
Bill, I suppose the love and mercy of God might seemed fictional to anyone who has not experienced it - the sadness of this lack is why persons like myself continue to answer here despite the risk of casting pearls before swine - but for those who have known the love and mercy of God, there is nothing more real. I pray someday you will know it yourself.
at 12:45 am, I couldn’t believe Bill S. was still on here doing his non-believer teaching. If I got that part about condemning wrong; I was a bit tired. If I remember what I was talking about, yes, God does not condemn but we condemn our self to hell and the Church passes judgment of Excommunication. By us making such claims that deny God’s existence and even by our own way of thinking that he doesn’t exist; we condemn our very self as St. Anselm was teaching. Knew it was kind of late to read St. Anselm last night. St. Donatus, yep, no matter how much we try to share the faith; more they deny.
St. Donatus,
I’m sorry if I caused you to stop posting on this thread. That surely wasn’t my intent. Neither God nor Satan are real to me mostly because they started off as fictional characters and over time became real to people. I don’t see how that would happen. One day you are in a story about the Garden of Eden or the Great Flood or you are parting the Red Sea or doing something else fictional and then you turn out to be a real supernatural being. It doesn’t seem like something like that could happen. Your coincidences are impressive although I don’t actually know what they were. I had something happen to me recently that seemed miraculous although it had natural causes. I was Catholic for 60 years and only a nonbeliever for a couple of years. Yes. It is empty. I admit that. But the truth is the truth no matter how it makes you feel and the same goes for delusions.
Bill S,
I spent almost twenty years as an agnostic/atheist, I know that ‘reason’ alone will most likely not change your mind. When I first became truly atheist, I found it freeing. I could now do what I wanted to, when I wanted to. If I wanted to dump my wife and child, then do whatever I wanted, I could, or so I thought. No guilt I thought.
But I was wrong. It wasn’t freeing, it was enslaving. I became enslaved to my one desires and wants. My heart became darker and darker. It was all up to me now. I worried about how to make a living, how to remove the boredom, how to live again, etc.
One day I had an experience that opened my mind to a greater existence, something that surpassed reason. Some would call it supernatural, others a miracle, but you, you would call it a coincidence. But the next day there was another coincidence, and the next day another until God broke through to me that these were not coincidences, but his calling to me.
As far as Satan, I truly believe that as an Atheist, I was a disciple of Satan, though unknowingly. Looking back I can see how he had changed my mind and heart into something dark and ugly. Something consumed with selfish interest and desire.
As a Catholic, I now know that I am truly free. I don’t have to worry about making a living, what people think about me, how to fulfill my next selfish craving, etc. No worries at all, I just leave it in God’s hands.
Why would I leave this beautiful ship with its safety, happiness and joy, for you shark infested waters? Don’t bother trying to convince me to jump back into the that mess, that would be truly idiotic.
I will now sign off and let you try to convince others to join you in your dark place. For me it is a waste of time, for both you and me.
“It appears we have evangelists for Satan in our midst. As with ‘Pearls before swine’, so go our words before these. Let’s not waste our time with Bill S, and Earl Thompson.”
Yes. Call us evangelists of Satan, another fictional character. Any time someone tries to talk some sense into you, play the “Satan” card. Don’t try to counter with an intelligent response. Use superstition and hocus pocus instead.
Earl,
I can’t say “God did it” because that name is most commonly assigned to the Judeo-Christian deity, which I know is just a fictional character from ancient Jewish scripture. Call it “Universe”, “Nature”, whatever. Our being here communicating with one another could have never resulted from a series of random events with no intelligent design. Natural selection can only explain a small portion of the processes involved in our coming into being. It doesn’t explain the fine tuning of the physical constants, the origin of life, irreducible complexity, genetic codes, etc. I have absolutely no belief in the supernatural as that word has been used in a religious context. But I do believe in a transcendent intelligence that far exceeds our human intelligence. In that sense, it could be described as “super” natural or beyond and maybe the source of nature. Atheists must destroy this kind of thinking in order to hold on to their worldview. I understand that and I understand why we cannot let intelligent design (which would inevidibly clear the way for creationism) gain a foothold in our schools. But there definitely is an element of truth to it.
It appears we have evangelists for Satan in our midst. As with ‘Pearls before swine’, so go our words before these. Let’s not waste our time with Bill S, and Earl Thompson.
“Satan does have a certain amount of power in this world, but the power of God is greater than any of this”
Hilarious religious idiotic opinion. You have NO evidence.
“Good science is that which keeps its eyes open and honest and objective”
and “good science” has never found any “evidence” for any gods.
“When, therefore, one thinks of that-than-which-a-greater-cannot-be-thought, if one thinks of what can not exist, one does not think of that-than-which-a-greater-cannot-be-thought.”
Human thought can certainly tie itself in knots. But your non-argument is ridiculous.
“The Being which we call and believe to be God is pure and true love”
How do you know that? Are you simply making up words in a random order? Are you simply playing around with silly definitions? Is this simply some sort of circular definition? Hilarious.
“God cares very much about our souls”
Well, if you put two non-existent things in the same sentence, doesn’t that make the sentence doubly ridiculous?
“an intelligence to nature and the universe that Darwinian evolution cannot explain.”
Hilarious idiocy.
“Where did gravity come from”
So - gravity exists, therefore god did it. Well, “god did it” “explains” anything and everything. So “god did it” is completely meaningless.
“how is it just the right strength to not have the universe expand too fast for stars to form or too slow as to collapse back into one big black hole?”
Hilarious fallacy. Gravity is just the right strength, therefore “god did it”. Well, if gravity was the wrong strength, we would not be here to argue about it. Completely circular non-argument.
“The Church teaches that men condemn themselves by refusing to accept the love and mercy of God.”
The “love and mercy of God” is an entirely imaginary concept that has taken on a life of its own. The concept itself works for those who believe in it and has no effect on those who don’t. This is true regardless of whether or not there is such a God to back it up. He wouldn’t have to do anything anyway. Those who believe in him will think and behave in a more loving and merciful way than those who don’t. There are always exceptions though such as people who are loving and merciful that don’t believe and people who believe and are not loving and merciful any way. They are the worst in my opinion.
Andrew, you should be careful about your terminology and the way you explain things Catholic. God condemns no one; and neither should any man condemn another man - such action would itself be cause for condemnation. (One may correct another, but never condemn.) The Church teaches that men condemn themselves by refusing to accept the love and mercy of God. As Jesus said - I have NOT come to condemn but to save. He also adds that we are already condemned by our sin and so our separation from God; He is the only hope for our salvation from that condemnation that is upon us because of sin. If we throw it back in His face, what can He do? We are free to accept or reject His love.
It is not God that is cruel; it is man that is cruel, that is inclined to sin, which is the source of all the evil in the world.
Good night everyone and may the intercession of Blessed Fr. Jerzy Popieluszko be with everyone and open their hearts up to Christ and help everyone to understand the mysteries that God has already revealed and help everyone to believe in them. Amen.
Bill S, I would like to share this article and link that may help you understand what the Church says on Natural Selection: http://www.catholicnews.com/data/stories/cns/0600273.htm
Intelligent design not science, says Vatican newspaper article
By John Thavis
Catholic News Service
One last thing if I may continue my thought to help you understand why certain claims we make that are false should be condemned and even our self should be condemned out of love; not hate; because God cares very much about our souls and doesn’t want us to go to hell but to be with him for all eternity in Heaven and when a priest, bishop or even a lay person condemns someone; it isn’t out of hate but they do it so that person will make amends and save the person’s soul and this is what God does when through a person he gives inspiration to let them notice someone is in error and should be stopped. Then this leads us to ask forgiveness to Our Father in Heaven as we must not hide our sinful self from him; but run to him to beg for forgiveness. I hope this helps Bill S and others on here that need to be corrected through love; how God corrects and punish us; not out of hate or anger; his anger only last a moment but his love and mercy lasts for a life time and all eternity.
“When God loves us, he loves us by Agape and He even loves us as a Father loves his child.”
That notion has had tremendous appeal and has drawn many people to Christianity. But there is little evidence of it being true. Natural selection is cruel, not loving. And yet, that is how we became what we are today. There is more evidence to show that life is cruel than that it is a gift from a loving creator.
The Being which we call and believe to be God is pure and true love that is a love not of our own understanding on what it means to love; because there are four different types of meanings on the one word we use for love: Agape; which is Divine Love, Philia, Brotherly Love, Eros; intimate love, and storge; affection love. When God loves us, he loves us by Agape and He even loves us as a Father loves his child. You ask, what kind of love is that to be condemned? It is the same love a parent has for their child when they punish him or her for not following the rules that the parents or parent has for them. When one of us deny that God exists and makes claims that he is doesn’t exist and is in denial; then this person’s claim and himself should be condemned; not out of hate but love for their immortal soul.
“Because that Being is Love.”
So that being would condemn someone for not believing in it? What kind of love is that?
Because that Being is Love.
“For if someone is so witless as to say that there is not something than-which-a-greater-cannot-be-thought, yet he will not be so shameless as to say that he is not able to understand and think of what he was speaking about. Or if such a one is to be found, not only should his assertion be condemned, but he himself condemned.”
Why should he be condemned? There is no such being. And even if there were, why would it care who believes in it?
I would like to share from St. Anselm of Canterbury’s Reply to Gaunilo from section nine: “For if someone is so witless as to say that there is not something than-which-a-greater-cannot-be-thought, yet he will not be so shameless as to say that he is not able to understand and think of what he was speaking about. Or if such a one is to be found, not only should his assertion be condemned, but he himself condemned. Whoever, then, denies that there is something than-which-a-greater-cannot-be-thought, at any rate understands and thinks of the denial he makes, and this denial cannot be understood and thought about apart from its elements. Now, one element [of the denial] is ‘that-than-which-a-greater-cannot-be-thought’. Whoever, therefore, denies this understands and thinks of ‘that-than-which-a-greater-cannot-be-thought’. It is evident, moreover, that in the same way one can think of and understand that which cannot not exist. And one who thinks of this thinks of something greater than one who thinks of what can not exist. When, therefore, one thinks of that-than-which-a-greater-cannot-be-thought, if one thinks of what can not exist, one does not think of that-than-which-a-greater-cannot-be-thought. Now the same thing cannot at the same time be thought of and not thought of. For this reason he who thinks of that-than-which-a-greater-cannot-be-thought does not think of something that can not exist but something that cannot not exist. Therefore what he thinks of exists necessarily, since whatever can not exist is nor what he thinks of.” Page 121 of St. Anselm’s Major Works published by Oxford World Classics.
In this book by St. Anselm that he is writing; he explains how even the non-believer cannot not think or even believe of whom that cannot not exist; which is God and hopefully, this will help our fight against those who are spreading their hatred in this comment box.
Bill,
YHWH cannot be misrepresented because He cannot be represented at all. The best one can say of Him is He Is (I AM). He is beyond our tongues (though not beyond our hearts, and He knocks there as if at a door).
Earl,
All of these terrible things may well happen (to some extent they happen to all of us at some point in time) - Satan does have a certain amount of power in this world, but the power of God is greater than any of this (which has been witnessed most clearly by Christ on the Cross).
Good science is that which keeps its eyes open and honest and objective, in whatever age. Preconceived notions that blind one to the light shining before our eyes are not only a modern phenomenon.
“Evolution was the nail in the coffin of religion simply because it was the final evidence that no gods were necessary for life on this Earth.”
No god ever described by primitive humans, but an intelligence to nature and the universe that Darwinian evolution cannot explain. Where did gravity come from and how is it just the right strength to not have the universe expand to fast for stars to form or too slow as to collapse back into one big black hole?
James,
YHWH is one of those gods but we have elevated him to be the one true God. That’s all the creative genius of men trying to explain the unknown. I do believe is some sort of incredible intelligence behind our being here. If you want to call that God, fine. But you can toss the Bible and Catholicism because they seriously misrepresent that intelligence.
“He who is beyond the space and time”
Hilarious religious idiocy. Do you claim that any gods can affect reality?
.
“good science, finds good, necessary reason for”
Well, there’s “good science” and there’s “bad science” and apparently “good science” is “faith healing” and that requires a god or two. “Bad science” is apparently modern medicine and that does not require any gods.
.
“if reason is indeed to be the guiding light.”
Hilarious. “Reason” without “evidence” is simply “wishful thinking”.
“He [Satan] be [sic] real, very real.”
Hilarious religious idiocy. But I will admit - there is exactly as much evidence for Satan as there is for your god - none. So if you are going to believe in one, you might as well go all the way and believe in the other. Now will you claim that you do not live in fear? Why not? Maybe Satan will cause you to have a traffic accident! Maybe he will send a lightning bolt to your home! Maybe he will cause your computer disk drive to fail! How do you decide what events in your life are caused by your god or his opposite? Hilarious.
The gods, those forces imagined by the minds of men, not necessary, yes; but God, YHWH, He who is beyond the space and time He created, science, good science, finds good, necessary reason for… if reason is indeed to be the guiding light.
“I have come to believe in intelligent design, the one and only attribute of your God that I find to be indisputable.”
So-called “intelligent design” is religiously-motivated anti-science nonsense. The non-evidence for “design” is simply in the eye of the beholder - exactly like the non-evidence for any gods. Evolution was the nail in the coffin of religion simply because it was the final evidence that no gods were necessary for life on this Earth.
Jennifer, did you see the tv interview with the lady whose dog was missing? The dog then pokes his nose out of the rubble and joy prevails. A little earlier in that interview, the reporter asked the lady, “Can you grasp what’s happened here?” (or something to that effect) The woman looked right at her and said, “Oh, yeah…I know exactly what happened here.” She took the whole devastation in stride. This is a woman who knows that bad things happen and we just have to get through them and move on. I was so proud of that lady and hope I can be just like her. Sure, she was upset at the devastation, but she knows to pick herself up, dust herself off and get on with life. I suspect she’s known suffering before.
Bill S. - He be real, very real.
“Atheism is close to Satan’s heart (so to speak), and he must attack those harshly who are most effective against it.”
@Lottie,
Do you truly believe in a real Satan or are you just speaking figuratively?
I’ve stopped calling myself an atheist because I have come to believe in intelligent design, the one and only attribute of your God that I find to be indisputable. For the most part I consider myself to be an unbeliever in the Catholic faith or a nonbeliever in the God of the Bible.
Satan is a fictional character in the Bible described as a sort of chumsy subject of God in the Book of Job and a fallen angel now ruling the “world” in the New Testament and Church teaching. Jesus also called him the Father of Lies but I believe that they are looked at as lies to believers yet some of them are mostly true to nonbelievers like myself.
So, my question to you is: is he real or mythical?
@Lottie,
Thanks for the clarification on Hitler. I was unable to find these statistics that you have quickly so I entered what I found.
I too find it interesting that Jennifer’s posts draw so many atheists and other Church haters. Perhaps it is because she used to be an atheist. This is an atheists way of ‘ex-communicating’ her. I don’t think I have found this to occur on any other Catholic blog. I think this is a sign that what she says is way too effective. Atheism is close to Satan’s heart (so to speak), and he must attack those harshly who are most effective against it.
St. Donatus: Liked your post. One small correction. Sorry, this is a very big pet peeve with me. Hitler killed about 12 million in the death camps. 6 million Jews, 6 million other outsiders, many gypsies and Catholics.
I wonder what it is about Jennifer’s posts. No matter what she posts about, it always degrades into anti-Catholic, anti-Christian, anti-religion diatribes that have nothing to do with the original post. The anti posts are always the same. She could post about thanking God for good weather, and the vitriol would begin. Ironic that her post this time was about vitriolic comments sections. Whew! When I come here I only read about the first ten comments, and as the anti’s come online, I leave off, just skimming for the occasional person who has something constructive to say. Isn’t it ironic though, that the people who are against religion, at least the ones who post here, seem to have such hate and scorn in their hearts for others? Even if we fall far short, the Christian ideal is to love all others no matter what. The anti’s don’t have that, and it shows. What an ugly world they want.
As a one time Atheist, I will make these comments and not look back. Why was I an Atheist? Because I didn’t want anyone or anything to tell me I couldn’t do some ‘sinful’ actions. This was more of a subconscious desire, but it is still a temptation now. Oddly, when I want to do something sinful, soon my thought turn to doubts about God. I build a wall between myself and God so I can feel better about my sin. While an Atheist I was very dishonest.
Christianity has brought more peace to the world than any other force. Atheism has ALWAYS brought tremendous bloodshed. The fact is that more people have been killed by athiests in the last century then by Christians in all of its existence. In this century names like:
USSR - 20 million by Stalin alone
Hilter - 8 million not including war deaths
Pol Pot - 2.2 million plus
Mao Tse Tung - 2.5 million
Other Athiest lead countries could be over 10 million
All of these numbers are those outside of war. If you include wars caused by Atheists, the number skyrocket. All wars and executions purely for religious reasons by Christian religions is extremely small. Even the Crusades were initially a defensive action made to protect Europe from the Islamic invaders.
Here is a list of the most deadly wars in history. Note none of these were due to religion. They were all about power and greed:
World War II (1939–1945) casualties - 60,000,000–72,000,000
Mongol Conquests (13th century) casualties - 30,000,000–60,000,000
Manchu conquest of Ming China (1616–1662) casualties - 25,000,000
World War I (1914–1918) casualties - 20,000,000–70,000,000
Taiping Rebellion (China, 1851–1864) casualties - 20,000,000
Second Sino-Japanese War (1937–1945) casualties - 20,000,000
Warring States Era (China, 475 BC–221 BC) casualties - 10,000,000
Conquests of Timur the Lame (1360-1405) casualties - 7,000,000 - 20,000,000
Russian Civil War and Foreign Intervention (1917–1921) casualties - 5,000,000–9,000,000
Conquests of Menelik II of Ethiopia (1882- 1898) casualties - 5,000,000
Now compare that to the crusades and all the Catholic Inquisitions (which usually were due to a power play by government rulers):
Crusades: 15 to 25 thousand
Inquisitions: 3 thousand
Now why won’t Athiests be honest about this? Because you can lie as much as you want when there is no God to worry about.
mother ,
God bless you & your family & thank you for your witness.
Flowers,
Let us try your perverse logic for a change. Atheists are haters. Like Stalin their god is power. They want to dominate and control. They hate religion because they hate truth. Accepting truth means changing the way you live. That means no more hedonism and license. No more baby killing and gay sex. It means reforming yourself and no more lies. All that is too much for those who are in love with themselves.
Flowers,
Either you are not very bright or you are so disingenuous that you think just throwing out false charges will support your position. Wait, it ma be both.
The gravity of objective mortal sin varies. Not all sins against the sixth commandment are of equal gravity.
To equate the inquisitions with intrinsic evil acts like genocide is absurd but then again so is support for baby murder.
20 facts about the Roman Catholic Church that most Catholics refuse to know:
There is no implied order or priority in this list.
.
The culture of celibacy provides an effective hiding place for many sexually dysfunctional men.
.
Church leaders hate democracy; they don’t believe in freedom, equality, or free speech.
.
Unlike the Mafia, Church leaders (bishops, pope) don’t protect women and children.
.
Bishops swear complete loyalty to the pope; they are in effect kept men.
.
Money buys influence in the Church, just like everywhere else.
.
The pope is the absolute monarch. Nothing of import happens without his approval.
.
All sex outside of marriage is mortally sinful (provided the conditions for a sin to be mortal are present). There is no parvity of matter in sexual sin, that is, there is no gradation of severity when it comes to sexual, mortal sins. (Don’t try to look up “parvity” in the dictionary because it isn’t there; to find out what the word means call up your local theologian). For example, masturbation and child rape are equally sinful in the eyes of the men who run the Church. All sexual sin will land you in hell unless a priest absolves you through the Sacrament of Reconciliation.
The bottom line in the Church is power, control, and money, just like it is in all worldly institutions.
.
The Church is in reality an insurance company selling insurance against being damned to hell. The premiums are deposited in the collection plate every Sunday.
.
Celibacy and chastity are two entirely different things.
.
The glue that holds the whole dysfunctional Catholic family together is fear.
.
Jimmy Breslin had it right years ago: the Roman Catholic Church is the church that forgot Christ. Or, as Jimmy might say, forgetabouthim.
.
Countless priests who have abused children are still in ministry notwithstanding bishops’ claims to the contrary (bishops and the pope lie a lot).
.
One out of every three baptized Catholics in America has left the Church.
.
There are many good men in the priesthood, but the number of good bishops is microscopically small.
.
The Catholic Church is rich beyond imagination. Just how rich the Church is is a matter of speculation because the Church is very, very secretive about its real estate and financial assets.
.
The majority of priests have a homosexual orientation; the scope of gay sex participated in by priests and bishops is staggering.
.
The Church hires the very best lawyers and PR firms and pays them very high fees to fight victims of sexual abuse by clerics and to lobby against changes in statutes of limitations in state legislatures.
.
The vast majority of regular Mass-going Catholics are like sheep; they do whatever their priests, bishops, and the pope tell them; they are not critical thinkers; they are passive like sheep or children.
.
When it comes to gospel values (compassion, justice, love) priests and bishops, like most people, talk a good game, but their actions speak louder than their words.
.
Well that’s interesting—The U.S. government has a right to protect itself too. That includes Obamacare, the dispense of contraception at no cost, and the freedom of religion. If the inquisition of Jews, Muslims, Heretics, and anyone the Church just doesn’t like is about the State protecting itself then you shouldn’t be complaining about U.S. laws and taxes.
.
The Russian pogroms, Third Reich, Pol Pot, Chairman Mao, Pinochet and all the people you cite as evil Atheist despots,were also defending their states against rebellion. No wonder the Church either supported or at least did not interfere.
.
You, Anon, are a moral relativist. Genocide, child rape, or what ever human crime you can think of can be justified if it is done in the name of the Catholic Church. And you think you can tell me that I have no morals.
.
You poor, pathetic Christian soldier. You’re only following orders.
Flowers ,
The inquisitions were about the State protecting itself.
As for your defense of killing innocents that is no surprise.
Yes, it’s so easy to get rid of Claire.
Just because she isn’t the only person to have suffered a tragedy doesn’t justify your lack of empathy in the face of human suffering, and she said nothing against modern medicine. But you’re right, I do know how you dare. Because you are a heartless person who doesn’t care about anyone else, and anyone who reads your comments can see through your facade. You come here all outraged about imagined assaults against humanity, and then you show just how inhumane you really are, and give believers yet another reason to see how vital God in helping to prevent your type of cruelty and hypocrisy. I guess I might as well unsubscribe from this thread, because once again you have sunk to a new low, and I refuse to let your hatred intrude upon my family time this weekend. I just hope that Mother knows that there are those of us who empathize with her loss, and I’m sure she empathizes with how meaningless your life must be to be so cruel toward someone who is suffering.
Claire—you of all people should know how I dare. She is hardly the only person to have had such a tragedy, and it is arrogant to assume that she knows what’s right in every such event. She and Jennifer Fuliwiler are lucky to be alive, and it has more to do with modern medicine rather than Jesus.
.
How dare you accuse Mother of hatred, when not only did you neglect to acknowledge her heartwrenching loss of her child, but then you went and wished her dead? And you tell her that she makes you sick? For you to pretend that you care about the rights of others is incredibly hypocritical. Your callous regard for others is coming through loud and clear.
Anon—protect itself against what? Does saving a woman’s life at the expense of a creature that will never survive under any circumstances threaten the state somehow?
.
It’s just like a Catholic to hold its Church above a person’s right to life, liberty—especially for women. You must have a deep hatred for people. May you soon leave this life so you can be joined with your god instead.
“Mother”
1. The Catholic Church dose not allow UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES the direct abortion of a fetus while its heart still beats. It might allow treatment for other problems, but if the pregnancy itself is killing the mother and the only appropriate solution is to abort the fetus, it is forbidden because “abortion is the direct killing of the fetus.”
.
Unlike Savita Halappanavar and Beatriz, the hospital that treated you was able to do as you requested-they didn’t force you to have an abortion because it is your right to refuse treatment. Your rights were not violated.
.
Savits Halappanavar requested appropriate treatment so that her life would not needlessly be endangered. She was openly bleeding and in intense pain while a Catholic ethics committee decided her fate for her. She had a right to treatment.
.
Beatriz has to fight the government for her right to live because the government has decided her fate for her. It’s not Jesus and prayers that are helping her—it’s international human rights organizations.
.
The “excuse” that there is/was no division between Church and state is very lame because the government was acting on the doctrine establish of the Church. The Catholic religion is the basis for denying necessary abortions, and the excuse for governments to commit genocide.
.
The Catholic Church is an evil cult. You try to give it every excuse you can think of to either justify it’s evil or deny its responsibility. Your attempts at trying to convince people that its “mission” is not political is pathetic. You want the Church to be involved in American politics so that it can impose its doctrines against contraception and abortion when Catholics use these services themselves.
.
Jesus and prayers did not help you either—don’t you give any credit to the doctors and hospital that treated you? You make me sick.
Flowers,
The State has a right to protect itself. The various inquisitions were not unjust even if individual persons acted unjustly. Start with Henry Kamen’s book. A scholar and of Jewish heritage.
Mother, I am so sorry for the loss of your precious son.
and yes, I have faced the same crisis as “Beatriz”. My heart and prayers go out to her. She is not in a easy situation, as a terminal child is always a heavy cross. When I was in this same situation, it was the prayers of others and Jesus, that helped me see it through to the end. There was only triumph, and love for his little existence on that day that we buried my little boy in dignity with white flowers surrounding his little casket, and three generations, standing watch in prayer and solidarity.
Let me help you to order your mind Stephen-Arthur. The least you could do is get your facts straight. The Catholic Church and the country “Beatriz” lives in are not the same entity. It was their court system that examined the evidence and decided that her health problems would not be mitigated by abortion, and were not life threatening.
.
I will state it again, the Catholic Church always calls for life saving measures for a mother, even if it unfortunately takes the life of her unborn child in the process. You know this. You survive with smoke, mirrors, and red herrings. Savita died because of medical malpractice. She should have been administered an IV antibiotic. You know this to be true as well.
.
As for the Inquisition, perhaps you can do a little research. In the case of Spain, there was no division between church and state. This was unfortunate, as the Church’s mission in this world is not political, and never should have been. Be that as it may, people considered to be spies, agitators and threats to the crown were imprisoned by order of the state. They were executed if they refused to renounce their foreign and religious affiliations which threatened the state. They were considered traitors much the way a person selling secrets to a foreign enemy would be executed for treason, in the United States. This was a sad chapter in history, and has absolutely nothing to do with the dogma of the Catholic faith. It is in fact contrary to it, and has always been. There have been bad popes, bad bishops, bad cardinals and bad priests, nuns, and laypeople. These people who have failed and or abused their power through their sinful actions had no power to change the teachings of the Church any more than a Judas had the power to corrupt the gospels.
Anon—you still haven’t explained how the Inquisition was “just.”
Stephen,
Grow up. Your hatred is unhealthy.
I have no problem that I will die someday. I will be very upset by it, but that’s the limbic system for you.
.
Why are you frightened of death when nothing is threatening you? Why do you need assurance 24/7 that you will not really die when your physical body cannot function?.
.
You’re desperate that you can negotiate some form of immortality. Your’re terrified that it might not be real.
“Mother”-
How do you know it isn’t true—did you have a critically ill unborn child? Does your experience account for every other disrupted pregnancy?
Tell us about it—you might have a shot at sainthood.
.
What you call “lies” are documented events. Savita Halappanavar and “Beatriz” of El Salvador (a pseudonym for protection) are real women who have had their health and lives dominated by religious ethics trumping their own free will. Do you have a problem with fact checking before you decide a comment is a lie?
.
Look up the “double effect” under Catholic theology. Show me proof that my sources are wrong. Make a chump of me.
Stephen, that simply isn’t true. Have you ever carried a critically ill unborn child? Have you ever risked your life so that a child could enter this world? Look into the eyes of any mother. You are obsessed with yourself and the false freedom which in all reality is demonic slavery. You will die someday. All the “rights” you shriek and whine about won’t stop your body from dying and decomposing. This is when the God who laid down his life in love for you will ask you what you did for the least of His little ones. The Catholic Church teaches that every measure must be taken to save the life of a mother, even if this therapy, ie cancer treatment, removal of cancerous uterus etc. results in the death of her child.
.
Someone must be paying you to spread your lies. What a mercenary you are. Blood money.
The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists require in the case of premature rupture of membranes that the physician counsel the pregnant woman about the medical risks and benefits of expectant management or pregnancy termination, and for the woman to decide her
course of treatment.
.
The Religious Directives, on the other hand, require a treatment decision based on the ideological analysis of “double effect.” In that analysis, a woman’s decision to protect her health and future fertility by preventing
a serous infection would not justify early induction of labor. If, however, the mother actually develops an infection or other life threatening condition, it might be permissible to treat that condition, even if the result would be the death of the fetus. Some hospitals still will not permit the termination of the pregnancy - even if the woman developed an infection, as long as the fetus still had a heartbeat.
.
In direct contradiction of medical guidelines, the Religious Directives apply the same analysis to severe preeclampsia, eclampsia or HELLP syndrome. According to Fr. Thomas O’Donnell, a leading Catholic theologian on health care issues, pregnancy termination in eclampsia when there is no hope that the fetus can survive outside the uterus “must be viewed as a direct abortion and in violation of the uniquely divine
prerogative of absolute dominion over human life.”202 He comes to this conclusion despite his acknowledgment that the disease is very serious and can cause damage to many organs of the body and maternal death. Fr. O’Donnell explains that early pregnancy termination cannot be justified under the principle of double effect because the removal of the fetus from the uterus (the evil effect) is the intended act, and even though it will
result in controlling the preeclampsia and could protect the health of the woman or even save her life, it is not permissible. Only if the fetus dies in utero due to eclampsia, is it morally permissible to remove the dead fetus from the woman’s uterus.
.
http://www.healthlaw.org/images/stories/Health_Care_Refusals_Undermining_Quality_Care_for_Women.pdf
“The inquisitions were just. excesses in particular events does not make the enterprise wrong.”
.
Explain to me how the inquisitions were “just.” You have no problem blaming atheism for similar (though less sexually explicit) genocides in the 20th Century. Basically you are saying the Church has the right to determine who should be slaughtered. The Rwanda genocide must have been “just” as well.
.
OK, I just learned the El Savadore “health” minister is allowing Beatriz an Cesarean section. I guess the pressure of human rights and reproductive rights groups, and the international case of Savita Halapannavar led to this compromise. A c-section is much more invasive than a vaginal abortion, and Beatriz is now being check to see if she can stand the procedure.
.
Some of the highest abortion rates in the world are in countries in Latin America and Africa, in places where abortion is highly restricted but where women have many unintended pregnancies because they lack adequate access to contraceptive services. On the other hand, some of the lowest abortion rates are in countries in western Europe, where modern contraceptives are more readily available and where abortion is safe, legal, and accessible.
Jane Jiminez, most of those angry people are actually only one or two people who post under multiple names. The dilemma is that staying away is what they want. Well, there are two outcomes that make them happy. One is when people respond to them (which I acknowledge I’m guilty of), and their other goal is to drive people away in order to put an end to a constructive dialogue. The good news is that usually by the time they start their campaign, there has been a good amount of constructive dialogue. So if you can catch the comments early on, it’s less frustrating.
“Somewhere” around Friday, May 24, 2013 1:33 PM (EDT), the comments took a dive! Excluding a few purposeful and useful comments since then, the Com Box has been driven by angry people who would be dangerous if put together in a ring with a baseball bat. Yikes! From time to time, I think to write a comment on JF’s articles, only to be greeted when I scroll down with a stream of pointless insults. Why bother? Any other followers of Jennifer who stay away from the Comments because of this? Of course, if you are really AWAY, you can’t reply. But, if you stumble upon this, I’d love to hear your thoughts.
Yes, I see these comments and think back to who I was before coming back to the Catholic Church. I was at the least an Agnostic and perhaps an Athiest. I have always had a sense of compassion but while my faith failed, sad to say, my view was a kind of ‘Survival of the Fittest’ view. I would compare it to the view that the Nazi party of Germany had. It wasn’t a protective mechanism, it was pure selfishness. Yes, I was selfish to the max as an Athiest. When there was starvation in Africa, I looked at it as a sort of ‘population control’, if people were killed by floods, it was their fault for living in flood prone areas or not building properly or whatever. I just didn’t want to have to pay (through taxes or donations) for over population or poor choices.
It never entered my mind that for most people that live in dangerous areas, it is not a matter of choice but of necessity. Most can’t afford to live elsewhere or can’t afford to build more safely. Yes, people also make poor choices. But my sister who lives in a tornado prone area made a good point when I found out whe won’t build a government subsidized shelter. The reason is simple, why invest in something probably will never use. She says her chances of getting hit by a tornado are like a million to one. Yet every day I put myself at greater risk of injury or death when I drive my car, yet how many trips do I take that are not necessary. While we all must take responsibility for our own actions, when natural disaster strikes, one should only feel compassion. Satan walked mankind out of Eden and into a death filled world. Also, we all are sinners and thus make bad decisions. We all must someday go before God with those sins.
Christ showed us how to love our neighbor. Jesus told us we must feed the poor, visit those in prison etc. Yes, some who suffer natural disaster are in those situations due to poor choices, yet we must show compassion for them. Without Christ, the world of the future could be dark indeed.
Stephen,
The inquisitions were just. excesses in particular events does not make the enterprise wrong. Read Henry Kamen from Yale. Grow up.
Catholics did start the university system. I did not say there was no medical practice before that. Read more intelligently.
Your other question is worded unjustly and is not accurate. Grow up. Learn to think more deeply and more critically. Grow up.
Very true, Anon.
O.K. Anon—I challenge you to “correct” me. Which of the above can you disprove—with sources?
.
That there is not a woman in El Savador who is likely to die because her non-viable fetus is considered more important than her life?
.
That there was no medicine practiced before “Catholics started the university system”?
.
That the Inquisition never happened?
.
Tell me about your version of Church History.
Clair,
Good mental hygiene is hard to find in com boxes. Our friend indicts himself.
Flowers ,
Revisionist history is no history. How old are you? 12? Your knowledge of Church history would embarrass a 8 year old. Grow up.
Anon, you know she’s right. Trolls are much more knowledgeable about Church teaching than the people who actually follow the faith.
“To sum up, the Church has opposed all manner of advance in medicine. It suppressed the rational medicine of the ancient world, destroyed medical books, and promoted its own pseudo-medicine based on supernaturalism. It burned medical researchers and other proto-scientists as heretics. It opposed anatomical research and taught that illness was caused by sin. It denied medical assistance to millions, including surgery, inoculation, anaesthetics and prophylaxis. It promoted a body of falsehoods about the medical consequences of various forms of sexual activity, and has been prepared to see people die rather than contravene the word of God by permitting medical assistance….we have seen that it has a poor record in respect to the treatment of the sick, notably the mentally ill, the deaf, the physically handicapped, lepers, women in labour, indeed anyone who was unlucky enough to became ill or injured. In classical Rome life expectancy had been 50-60 years. After a thousand years of Christian hegemony it had halved to around 25-30 years. “
.
Anon—do you have a wife and/or daughter(s)? Would you kill them for the sake of an unviable fetus?
.
You just don’t want to accept that the Church is not what you want to think it is.
.
The Catholic Church is a sadomaschoistic misogynist cult.
Anon—The history of medicinal practice began in ancient Egypt before 3000 BCE. The interference of Christianity in the practice of medicine killed more people (especially women) the all the wars in history combined.
.
http://www.badnewsaboutchristianity.com/gg0_medicine.htm
.
Anon and Dizzying, I sense your frustration, but you have to admit that these deep-thinking mentally healthy trolls do serve as a good reminder of what can happen without God. Not to imply that their presence here is justified, but at least some good is coming out of it.
Flowers,
The Church started the university system and laid the foundation for medical practice.
Earl,
I know the truth because I accept reality rather than denying it. Try it sometime.
Here’s another woman who has been declared a sub-human container for a non-viable fetus.
.
http://www.cbsnews.com/8301-202_162-57586726/pregnant-el-salvador-woman-denied-life-saving-abortion/
.
Stephen, I know I shouldn’t feed the troll, I just feel sorry for the poor guy. He is about five different “people” on this thread because they keep banning him. He’s convinced that quantity of comments, rather than quality will win him a convert. He doesn’t have anything better to do than hate on the most charitable institution on the earth, obsess on perversion and tear down people like Mother Teresa. It just boggles my mind that he has so much time to do it.
WOW! This comment section has become a war zone. And, all I can say about my discovering and following Jennifer Fulwiler is that her Conversion story is edifying. She humbled herself to seek truth and she was given the “gift” of faith. She is human and fragile just like we all are. But, she has another gift, of writing about her faith coming from an atheist’s perspective. Total 180. You wonder why atheists come out of the woodwork at her!? I am a cradle Catholic and she has taught me many things. Her wisdom and joy through her writings are a breath of fresh air in this world we live in. We all have or will have personal tragedies. And, we will all die one day. One person in these comments asked, who Hell was for anyway. The simple answer is: those who don’t want to go to Heaven. In the prayer of St. Faustina, “Oh my Jesus, forgive us our sins, save us from the fires of Hell, and lead all souls to Heaven, especially those in most need of thy mercy.
Amen
“I don’t like reading things I vehemently don’t agree with.”
Hilarious. Today at WEIT there is a message from a creationist. Of course the question becomes: would a creationist even try to read a book describing why evolution is true? The reply was no - no person like that would even try to read a book that was contrary to their fundamental belief.
“I’m sick of reading their comments here.”
Well, one obvious solution is to stop reading these comments at all.
Another solution is to enlist a proper censor to delete all comments considered “disrespectful” of your silly religious cult.
“those who hate the truth”
Says one who is absolutely certain that he knows the “truth”. Why are you soooooo certain? Because your book of mythology says so?
dizzying—what is your problem?
Don’t you ever get sick of yourself? Yes. You. Give your poor soul a break, and maybe keep your body to yourself for a while. Sheesh, you’ll do anything to have the last word, as if that convinces anyone of anything.
Secular medicine supports good mental health. The Church supports BDSM obsession.
Flowers,
The Church supports good mental health including medication if needed. Just saying.
A Classic Cult The definition of cult: a system of religious veneration and devotion directed toward a particular figure or object. And the Roman Catholic Church specializes in taking this to extremes… Not only in religious rites & rituals but also in their big servings of guilt for anything done that could “lead you to hell” (e.G. Sex with contraceptives, not paying your fair share, not confessing sins regularly). Over the last 10-15 centuries the church has focused on controlling all of humanity that they possibly can with torture, murder and governmental power abuse. Oh, and they need your money… It may not technically be “stealing”, but it *is* preying on the ignorance, hopes and fears of the general population. It would seem that by almost any measure (unless discussed by a well-brainwashed Catholic practitioner) any reasonable and rational person would identify the Catholic Church as a cult—and a murderous one at that… Although they are just following the example of the Holy Bible.
anon—right back at you!
Posted by Flowers for Algernon on Sunday, May 26, 2013 6:00 PM (EDT):
Poor Claire and Down Under—you devote serious time to the practice of religion. It’s safe to say you practice toilet-bowl time management, flushing much of your precious life down the drain with little or nothing to show for it.
.
Once you finally realize your head has been filled with utter nonsense, you must then purge such garbage from your mind if you want your brain to be functional again. That can take considerably longer, assuming you succeed at all. It’s like trying to uninstall AOL from your hard drive.
.
Dump the safety-in-numbers silliness. Just because a lot of people believe stupid stuff doesn’t mean it isn’t stupid. It just means that stupidity is popular on this planet. When people are in a state of fear, they’ll swallow just about anything to comfort themselves, including the bastion of stupidity known as religion.
.
And yes, I changed my moniker again because the blacklist police have been activated. I see you don’t let facts get in the way of your beliefs.
_______________________________________________________________
This is an example of the intellectual wattage of those who hate the truth.
Flowers,
You are not thinking. You are insulting others as an immature person would do. If you were thinking deeply you could offer better arguments than you offer. Simple vitriol is no argument.
That’s your problem.
Down Under, you should have your own blog. I like reading your comments. I wish National Register would do something about the athiest trolls. Jennifer has such a following. I don’t read secular websites especially comment boxes. I don’t like reading things I vehemently don’t agree with. Why can’t the athiests be like that? Why can’t they go to Huffington Post or some other rag? I’m sick of reading their comments here.
anon—another Catholic comeback! Too bad I wasted the lobotomy remark on Claire.
.
It’s pointless to make fun of you because it will take you the rest of the day to figure it out.
Claire—you should be happy I fit the stereotype of the evil atheist. You suffer and you are guided by the Church not to hate me. It’s an opportunity to be a martyr.
Flowers,
you already have stopped thinking.
No, I don’t know the truth, and I don’t think I do. But I don’t accept what you think is the truth because I don’t what to stop thinking.
Rebecca Vitsmun, the atheist lady interviewed by Wolf Blitzer seemed to be handling the situation just as well as any Christian. What would you tell her to do?
Posted by Flowers for Algernon on Monday, May 27, 2013 7:35 PM (EDT):
Anon—right back at you!
_____________________________________________________________
You apparently do not know truth.
@Kurt, aka man/woman of a hundred voices: your obsession eats at you like the worm that never dies. You’ll have so much more peace if you’ll just give up the drug that makes you so unhappy and OCD. Your straw-man-red-herring- arguments are the obsessive work of a guilty addict. You need help.
Uh Earl, have you read some of “Rose”‘s comments over the past few months? She taunted Annalisa about her miscarriage. She taunted me about my infertility and my son’s life-threatening emergencies. She taunted Jennifer about her life-threatening pregnancies. It’s no lie. She clearly enjoyed making fun of our personal tragedies. You have no basis for calling me a liar, and by defending the lies of your fellow troll, you have given ample “evidence” (your favorite word) that you yourself are also a heartless liar who would greatly benefit from having God in your life.
“And the REALITY is God exists, Catholicism is true, & Atheism is a LIE & Delusion.”
You keep saying that. I guess you actually believe it. But why? You have no evidence. It’s just wishful thinking.
“You’re using the religion of Atheism as a crotch [sic] to avoid facing reality.”
Hilarious It’s pretty clear that someone here is trying to “avoid facing reality”.
“She takes pleasure from other people’s tragedies”
Why do you call her a liar when you write a lie like this?
“you rather deny Truth (Catholicism), so that you can continue to worship your false personal version of the “Golden Calf””
Not hilarious! Incredibly stupid!
“Thank you for enlightening us with your hatred.”
How silly! It’s sorrow, not hatred. It’s sorrow that you are wasting your lives to a certain extent with your belief without evidence.
“When people are in a state of fear ...”
says one who lives in fear of hell.
“therefore am open to the grace of repentance.”
Is this simply a “get out of hell free” card? How does one judge “true repentance” versus “false repentance”?
Claire,
Thanks. My thoughts, too.
Thank you for sharing that, Mrs. Cracker. You’re right, it does put things in perspective. What a beautiful son she has.
Earl, how about you try to outgrow the need to troll? And in the process, maybe you’ll post something relevant, instead of hypocritically calling other people’s comments irrelevant.
Speaking of cold, cruel fates, here’s a link to a BBC article that has a happy ending & makes most of our day to day tribulations pale in comparison to what this poor woman endured:
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-india-22677850
“why bad things happen to good people”
Ok. Why do bad things happen to good people?
“we can find hope in the crucified Christ”
That seems rather irrelevant to the question.
“But a godless society has no lexicon for processing suffering.”
That’s just silly.
“with no spiritual consolation”
So what?
“try to make sense of human agony against the setting of a dead, uncaring universe, which is almost an impossible task.”
Ok. So what?
“the spiritual tools to process human suffering.”
Spiritual tools? Wishful thinking? They are in a better place?
Perhaps “spiritual tools” make you feel better? Perhaps such “tools” are simply a “crutch” to help you through your life? Who needs them? Perhaps a lot of people. But the more fundamental question is: Can humans learn to outgrow such needs? Why not?
I hope the comment box is closed soon. The perverts are out in full force. Not surprising considering that perverted sexual acts make one’s conscience dull and their ability to reason is seared.
Yes, everybody is human, capable of love, hate, compassion, and good works.
.
But you have affirmed my comment. There is more than two options of guiding our youth to grow up to be decent, loving people instead of narcissistic sociopaths.
.
I was bothered by Tim’s comment, which inferred everything as black or white. From what I wrote, you can tell that there is more than two options. For instance, I do not have “casual sex” any more, but you have to agree that those lectures were erotic and exciting when I was a teen. This was before Vatican II, and I really had to do some soul searching to find peace of mind.
Please spare us the vulgarities, Kurt. And yes, some people are able to have compassion and perform good works without God. But then you have others, like some of our trolls here, who are cruel and lack empathy, and derive enjoyment from other people’s tragedies (such as miscarriages, infertility, and life-threatening pregnancies, to name a few), and their actions make it pretty clear that they would benefit from having God in their lives.
“The church doesn’t fail to acknowledge failure, pain, suffering, and limitations.”
—
The church celebrates failure, pain, suffering and limitations. It’s part of the church’s BDSM psychology.
.
I went to Catholic school grades one through eight. About the sixth grade, age 12 or so, the Church felt the hormones would be rising and decided it was time for the talk. The priests would take the boys and the nuns would take the girls and tell us the stories of the saints who were tortured, mutilated and martyred for their faith rather than give in to temptation. And there was always the emphasis on the humiliation of being stripped naked.
.
For the boys, I remember St. Sebastian, who was tied naked to a post and used for archery practice but not to be killed immediately. The priest emphasized that the best two archers went last, when he was a pincushion and near death. One shot an arrow into his genitals(emphasis) , and after a bit the last arrow into his heart. ,St. Lawrence was stripped naked and roasted on a gridiron, and many others. And then there was Christ himself, “stripped of his garments” before suffering crucifixion.
.
For the girls, St. Agnes and St. Agatha were stripped naked in public forums and had their breasts removed. St. Faith was roasted alive, naked, on a cooking brazier. St. Eulalia crucified naked in a snowfall. St. Liberata crucified because she devoted her virginity to Christ, St. Potamiaena lowered slowly, naked, into a vat of boiling oil. etc. etc. etc. You get the idea. All for their devotion to their faith. Visions of nudity, like Christmas sugarplums, danced in our heads. And all of this was to teach us to do the right thing and not give into the temptation of sex.
.
Now some of the boys and some of the girls would talk after these chats and the hard-ons and wet panties were in abundance. And one thing led to another and by eighth grade graduation I’d had both homosexual and heterosexual vanilla and S/M encounters with my classmates. There were 42 of us in that class. About a third of us got seduced. That was the year of the Easter “orgy” during Easter school break.
But now there are two primary ways - or ends guiding everyone. The church or the secular culture.
Wrong—there are more than two primary ways. There is secular humanism-which proposes that god is not necessary to get people to do good works and have compassion for others.
.
False dichotomy is a Classic fallacy that is central to Catholic faith.
.
It is about suffering, fear, and something more. What my children teach me is they want to be seen as doing a quality job even at the youngest age. The means and ends don’t matter, except how it might reflect on them. Normal - good. But now there are two primary ways - or ends guiding everyone. The church or the secular culture. The church doesn’t fail to acknowledge failure, pain, suffering, and limitations. But, the secular culture has encouraged placing the “highest” end in the good job of the individual person, and not Divine virtue. Other’s failures give them PLEASURE by giving additional life to their own pseudo goodness.
Posted by a witness on Tuesday, May 28, 2013 12:10 PM (EDT):
.
The troll mocked and ridiculed Jesus. He spat upon His sacrifice on the cross. He accused others of dark and hurtful perversions, that treat others as objects to be consumed, then denied that there is a God that was wounded for these atrocities. It’s not hard to connect the dots is it?
============
And there’s not a thing you or your prayers can do about it! So sit back and enjoy the suffering like a good Catholic.
Down Under—What is hell for, exactly? Who should go there?
Oh, please.
Claire—look around you. I’m only giving back what I’m getting here.
“How ironic that slavery is called “freedom”. Sin is called good and good is called evil. The conscience can be repressed, but it never dies.”
.
Witness—right back at you!
.
If Jesus was a “willing sacrifice” for your sins, then he was Jesus the Chump.
or a God who *judges* such actions…
Addictions are frightful and employ the most basic of arguments to justify the insatiable thirst they create. How ironic that slavery is called “freedom”. Sin is called good and good is called evil. The conscience can be repressed, but it never dies. The troll’s activity here stems from his need to justify his wounded conscience. In trying to gain adherents, he deepens his slavery at the service of evil.
The troll mocked and ridiculed Jesus. He spat upon His sacrifice on the cross. He accused others of dark and hurtful perversions, that treat others as objects to be consumed, then denied that there is a God that was wounded for these atrocities. It’s not hard to connect the dots is it?
Trolls - like to be fed. If you refuse to feed them, they will go away. Ignore them, they are easy to identify and they do not require a response from anyone. Let them spew their lies. We cannot control what other people say, think or do - we can only control how we respond. And the appropriate response to Atheists who troll Catholic blogs and websites is ... silence.
Please don’t feed the troll, people. Sometimes arguments with people who’re wholly uninterested in seeing things from your PoV can be useful in convincing bystanders or making them think, but all I’m seeing here is frustration and contempt from both sides. I don’t think this is helping anybody. If Rose wants reasoned apologetics, she’ll find it, but this argument doesn’t seem to be going anywhere.
Rose, comebacks don’t interest me. They might have interested me when I was a child. Now what interests me is adult conversations, something you are incapable of as evidenced by your comments. Which is why it’s so ironic that you’re accusing someone else of having an IQ of zero. But that’s pretty consistent; pretty much every criticism you direct toward someone else actually applies to you.
Tom: pretty much every word Rose types gives a good reason to reject atheism. I have met many atheists who are actually very intelligent, ethical people, but she (and Earl) give it a very bad name. Their presence here serves as a good reinforcement of our Christian values. I guess in a warped way we should be grateful to them.
I’m an Okie Down Under. I blogged my way through the pain and disconnect. It was all I could think to do. I was not surprised when Facebook Okie friends went ballistic over the stupid, cruel, senseless remark of Daily Show’s co-creator Lizz Winstead. To joke of God targeting conservatives with a tornado even while they were digging babies out of the rubble was impossible to understand. But she apologized, so you move on. The angry Brits? They have a real darkness in their hearts and souls. Lots of folks to pray for in this world, not just in Oklahoma and the U.K.
‘Rose’, you give every evidence of being mentally and emotionally deranged — making up stories that your opponents are people with ‘absolute zero’ IQs (as if anyone with a zero IQ could operate a computer), lobotomy scars (as if lobotomies were performed any longer), and uncontrollable slobbering — just to take your last two comments. Truth and facts have no room to contain your hatred, so you are forced to resort to the most obvious and silly lies. But the second-biggest lie that you keep repeating is that it is in some way worthwhile or necessary for you to keep defeating the moderators, making new accounts, and posting incendiary comments in a forum where you are obviously neither wanted nor helpful.
.
If atheism is the natural product of a mind like yours, I consider that one more good reason to reject it. I don’t take my theological views from obviously insane people.
Good come back, Claire- no one will ever guess about the lobotomy if you wear a wig to hide the scars and control your slobbering!
Do you honestly think Down Under, or anyone else, believes that a game-playing troll is qualified to determine someone’s IQ?
Come on, Down Under—you’re loving this!
.
One technique of doms is to threaten their victims with descriptions of the torture that might befall them. A delectable thought for some. How erotic is the idea of the application of a red-hot poker on said sub’s fanny, administered by a worker-demon, amid Torquemada-torture devices and the piteous screams of the damned? However, God-belief breaks the safe S&M rules and enters the domain of the criminal, the abusive husband, who brainwashes His victim into believing that every horror in his or her life, illness, tragedy and loss, is caused by Him, and he has No Other Choice to inflict this calamity because of the Sins of the captive.
.
I can’t lower your I.Q—it’s already at absolute zero!
Rose: “Although I’m very happy to know that you’re torturing yourself with your baseless guilt” blah, blah, blah
-
Rose, STOP the Anti-Catholic Hate & lies. You sound so paranoid, like the typical worshipper of angry Internet Atheism. The only thing that is torture around here is reading your ignorant stupid Anti-Catholic comments. Rose, When any rational person reads the crap you write, their IQ points get reduced. Why aren’t worshippers of Internet Atheism appalled by the Crimes against Humanity committed by Atheistic Regimes in just ONE century alone (20th)? Marxist Communists (which were Pro-Atheist Atheists) killed MILLIONS upon MILLIONS of human beings. Atheist Pol Pot, Pres. Calles in Mexico, oh the list is so long to mention all of the Regimes & Killers who were strong advocates of the Religion of Atheism! And Rose, why do you have to keep bothering Claire? What the heck did she or any of us do to you? Leave us Catholics alone, quit trying to shove your little personal version of the religion of angry Internet Atheism down our throats. It’s annoying, Rose. Jennifer, NCRegister, in the name of Decency, ban Rose already! We don’t want our IQ points lowered any more by her ignorance.
Claire—If art imitates life, you’d be a black velvet painting.
It’s clearly so important to you to be able to post here. If only you could channel that persistence toward something worthwhile…
Anon—right back at you!
.
Patty Bennet—If the “real” teaching of the Catholic Church is different from what is preached and practiced on this site, then you might have a point.
.
“By their fruits you shall know them.” The Catholics who perpetrate and perpetuate these appalling crimes and hypocrisies are produced and nurtured by the Catholic Church.
.
The Catholics on this site don’t even have the decency to be appalled by their crimes.
.
I’d stop changing my moniker on this site when it stops blacklisting me.
Rose,
Truth is hate to those who hate the truth.
Down Under
You go ahead of me so you can get a ringside seat!
.
The “bloody dying man hanging by his hands and feet nailed to a cross” line is meant as a reference to Jennifer’s comment that “you find hope in the crucified christ”
.
the Catholic church practically invented sadomasochism. There wouldn’t be any BDSM without religion. Catholicism glorifies suffering for the sake of God. Look at all the gory images of crucifixion. Or even Google “BDSM instruments of torture” and you will see that most of them were used in medieval times as a form of punishment by the church. And weren’t Catholics the ones to come up with corporal punishment to set straight those naughty Catholic school girls and boys? And how can I forget about Opus Dei, the deviant lunatics who mercilessly beat themselves to death for the love of God.
.
Although I’m very happy to know that you’re torturing yourself with your baseless guilt, I do want you to know that you mustn’t be afraid of God. Why fear someone you’ve never even met? If anything, you can always run to one of your priests and ask for absolution. Isn’t that what you Catholics do anyway? Sin and then beg for forgiveness?
.
I say yield to your temptation and go crawl on your knees beseeching some mistress to beat the holy spirit out of you.
MorganRose, nope I can’t even “imagine no religion”. (Boring song btw.) Unlike Internet Atheists, I live in reality, & the reality is man was made to worship. And only worshipping God will ever satisfy Man. St. Augustine of Hippo wisely & personally said: “You have made us for Yourself, O Lord, and our hearts are restless until they rest in You.” MeganRose, when you die, you will find out how God hears ALL prayers. Prayer is helplessness leaning on Help. Weakness leaning on Strength. Despair leaning on Love. MeganRose, I’ll continue to pray that you may find the peace that only Christ our Lord can give. “Peace I leave with you; My peace I give to you; not as the world gives do I give to you. Do not let your heart be troubled, nor let it be fearful.”
How do you know I don’t have a wife?
.
I don’t give a damn who prays for me, because prayers are nothing.
.
Down Under
“Imagine No Religion”
Flowers for Algernon, The Crucifixtion of Christ has been explained to you numerous times, but you prefer to mock it & remain ignorant. See how hateful Atheists like you are? Would you want us to mock any of your family members if they ever received the Death Penalty & were executed? Fortunately for you, we Catholics love everyone (even our Anti-Catholic enemies, like worshippers of Internet Atheism); we Catholics would actually be protesting against the Death Penalty if you or one of your family members were to be executed. We would hold a prayer vigil, protest, & rosary group on the day of execution. But what would Atheists like you do? Mock & ridicule people who endured great suffering; & even attack them in the comments section of websites. You have no sense of sacredness. For Atheists, nothing is sacred, not even Human Life. There is no greater love & beauty than for God the Creator to sacrifice His very own Self on a Cross in order to join in our Human pain & sufferings & give us eternal life. Christ has died & now He is Risen. Flowers for ALgernon, Don’t you Internet Atheists accuse us of “wishfulness” (fairies in the sky & other false attacks), but then you Internet Atheists accuse us of our faith being too harsh (“bloody dying man hanging by his hands and feet nailed to a cross”, your words). Flowers for Algernon, which is it? Are we too “wishfull”? Or too harsh/realistic? Flowers, You can’t have both or else it’ll be a logical fallacy on your part. Flowers for Algernon, I’ll pray for your sick ignorant mind.
.
Flowers for Algernon, Do you still practice reading the Hitchens-Dawkins Books of the religion of angry Internet Atheism with your wife? Oops, I forgot. You don’t have a wife… like the statistical majority of the worshippers of angry Internet Atheism, you live alone in your mom’s Basement downstairs. Mark, NCRegister, please ban this “Flowers for Algernon” angry joker.
Dear “Rose”,or “Flowers”, or whatever your current label is:
You are obviously troubled by many things, but there is a pattern to your rants, and you may be on to something. Abuse, sin, suffering, and the frequent failings(and even crimes)of leadership appall you. Appalling, yes, but not surprising. We are all sinners. We all need to repent of something. So do I, and so do you. The difference is that I’m not running away from that reality, and therefore am open to the grace of repentance.
The scandals that appall you so are the reason that Jesus reserved His most severe criticism for hypocrites, wolves in sheep’s clothing who pretend to be what they’re not. No-one wants to be deceived.
Instead of wasting your time ranting on websites and raising your own blood pressure, spend some time praying and read something worthwhile. I recommend anything by Fulton Sheen. You obviously are intrigued by what the Catholic Church teaches. Find out what the Church REALLY teaches instead of raging against a caricature.
I don’t have the time to respond to you, but I will pray for you as will many other people. Perhaps this is the reason you’re on this website; you need the prayers. I suspect that this will bother you. Instead of raging in response, you should consider WHY this bothers you. If you really didn’t believe in God, you wouldn’t be so upset. May Christ’s peace be with you.
http://humanizzm.wordpress.com/2010/12/17/responsible-charity/
Mark—from someone who sees “beauty” in the image of a bloody dying man hanging by his hands and feet nailed to a cross, your remark is incredibly perverse.
.
Do you still practice BDSM with your wife?
I don’t think anyone here wants to engage the atheists. They invited themselves to the comment sections and started with their lies and attacks. Some of us have chosen to respond, but it’s not because we want to engage or proselytize.
P.S. Catholics wishing to engage athiests in the comments section might want to remember this maxim too!
“Beauty will save the world” (Dostoyevsky). This is a lesson our athiest friends have never learned, or else they would realize that their ugly attempts at proselytizing repel anyone who reads them…
Maybe we should devote serious time to trolling and cruelty. Not.
Poor Flowers for Algernon —you devote serious time to the practice of religion of Internet Dawikins-Hitchens angry Atheism. Flowers for Algernon, It’s safe to say you’re flushing much of your precious life down the drain with little or nothing to show for it.
.
Flowers for Algernon, Once you finally realize your head has been filled with the utter nonsense that comes from the Religion of Angry Internet Atheism, you must then purge such garbage from your mind if you want your brain to be functional again. That can take considerably longer, assuming you succeed at all. It’s like trying to uninstall AOL from your hard drive.
Dump the safety-in-numbers silliness. Just because a lot of people believe the stupid religion of Atheism doesn’t mean it isn’t stupid. It just means that stupidity is popular on this planet. When people are in a state of fear, they’ll swallow just about anything to comfort themselves, including the bastion of stupidity known as Religion of angry & ILLOGICAL Internet ATHEISM of Cult Leaders Dawkings-Hitchens.
.
Flowers, I see you don’t let facts get in the way of your faith in angry illogical Atheism.
Poor Claire and Down Under—you devote serious time to the practice of religion. It’s safe to say you practice toilet-bowl time management, flushing much of your precious life down the drain with little or nothing to show for it.
.
Once you finally realize your head has been filled with utter nonsense, you must then purge such garbage from your mind if you want your brain to be functional again. That can take considerably longer, assuming you succeed at all. It’s like trying to uninstall AOL from your hard drive.
.
Dump the safety-in-numbers silliness. Just because a lot of people believe stupid stuff doesn’t mean it isn’t stupid. It just means that stupidity is popular on this planet. When people are in a state of fear, they’ll swallow just about anything to comfort themselves, including the bastion of stupidity known as religion.
.
And yes, I changed my moniker again because the blacklist police have been activated. I see you don’t let facts get in the way of your beliefs.
Rose, Earl Thompson, see what your religion of Atheism did to you? It made you “switch off your brain” (your words Rose, not mine). It made you hateful, ignorant, close-minded/hearted, & angry. All I hear from you guys’ mouth is “blah, blah, blah.” The same tired, ignorant & boring arguments from the old “New Atheists.” (As Ecclesiastes says, “Nothing new under the sun.”) The same arguments you Atheists are making today aren’t original (sorry, guys), they’ve already been said before & disproved. Rose, every human being worships something (whether false idols, like money or social status, or God). We humans were WIRED & made to worship. Catholic teachings teaches us that man was made by & for God; God is the ultimate “finality” (see philosophical definition) of humans. Nothing short of God will ever satisfies us humans. All things were created by God; He is the source of all Good. Snails were made for some function of this world, fish were made for this wordly ecosystem, a tree was made for this world, but Man was made for GOD alone. We were made for He who is Infinity Himself. Everything else is finite & was made to die forever. But God so loved Man that He created man as a reflection of His very own Infinite Image & able to share in God’s infinite nature (through Christ) & live in Eternal LOVE. This reality of man being made not only by God but also FOR God alone is a self-evident reality of human life & experience that Atheists foolishly deny because Internet Atheists (like Rose & Earl Thompson) “prefer” to live in their own little Atheistic fantasies & delusions. Wake-up from Fantasyland, Atheists, & quit holding such low regard & disrespect for Human Life. Rose, As St. Augustine of Hippo personally knew & put it: “You have made us for Yourself, O Lord, and our hearts are restless until they rest in You.”
You’re right “Rose”, it would be better if we all strived to be more like you and Earl. The world would be a better place if there were more people who had nothing better to do with their time than to troll or to get enjoyment from other people’s miscarriages. The world needs more cruel people who can’t find constructive ways to spend their time. Thank you for enlightening us with your hatred. And thus succeeding in affirming our faith.
Catherine Post—Is your comment aimed at atheists, Christians, or both?
It is ironic, in my humble opinion, that the UK generally has become far more “godless” & conflicted about religion; yet, individuals who are products of that society are sometimes the first to point out supposed faults and “badness” in others, I.e. the beleaguered people of Moore, OK. This type of harshness is the kind of viewpoint & behavior, against other people, that Jesus warned us ALL against. (“Remove the beam in your own eye BEFORE you criticize the mote in your brother’s/sister’s…..)
It is ironic, in my humble opinion, that the UK generally has become far more “godless” & conflicted about religion; yet, individuals who are products of that society are sometimes the first to point out supposed faults and “badness” in others, I.e. the beleaguered people of Moore, OK. This type of harshness is the kind of viewpoint & behavior against other people, that Jesus warned us ALL against. (“Remove the beam in your own eye BEFORE you criticize the mote in your brother’s/sister’s…..)
Blessed are the poor (donate heavily).
Blessed are the meek (obey).
Blessed are the humble (don’t question authority).
Blessed are the hungry (make us rich while you starve).
Blessed are the merciful (if you catch us doing something wrong, let it go). Blessed are the pure of heart (switch off your brain).
Blessed are the timid, the cowardly, the fearful.
.
Congratulations! You’re a <strike>moron</strike> believer. You’ll be saved, enlightened, and greeted with tremendous fanfare when you die… unless of course all the stuff you were taught turns out not to be true. Nah… if the guy in the robe says it’s true, it must be true. Ya gotta have faith, right?
Oh behave people! We don’t need yelling at each other about this article. Down Under, I’m with you but, I don’t think it’s Jennifer’s job to police comments. Rose, why are you so angry? You may not know this but, we as Catholics love you. Jesus told us “love your enemy’s”. Anyone can love their friends. Rose and Earl, I’m sure you will both soon encounter an act of kindness from someone. It will be unexpected and I want you to keep your eyes and ears open. Take it as a sign, and look into Christianity. It is better to build up than to tear down. And, you will never encounter a greater love.
“But a godless society has no lexicon for processing suffering.”
What a stupid thing to say!
“And the REALITY is God exists, Catholicism is true, & Atheism is a LIE & Delusion.”
Hilarious nonsense.
You obviously didn’t read my post. Maybe all caps will get to your minuscule intellect.
.
I AM AN ATHEIST. THAT MEANS THAT I DO NOT ‘WORSHIP’ ANY BEING OR ANYTHING. I HAVE NO IDOLS—PERIOD!
.
I DO HATE CATHOLICISM BECAUSE IT MOTIVATES AND FUNDS PEOPLE TO HATE HUMANITY AND LOVE A SUPERNATURAL CONSTRUCT THAT HAS NO MEANING.
.
THERE IS DOCUMENTED PROOF THAT MT WAS JUST ANOTHER FRAUDULENT STOOGE FOR THE CATHOLIC CHURCH, AND HER ‘MISSIONARIES OF CHARITY’ ARE HELL-HOLES FOR PEOPLE TO DIE WITHOUT MEDICAL ATTENTION.
.
THE CHURCH HAS DECIDED FOR YOU WHAT YOU SHOULD BELIEVE AND YOU ARE TOO TERRIFIED TO QUESTION IT. YOU HATE ME BECAUSE I DO QUESTION CATHOLIC BELIEFS. YOU ARE TERRIFIED OF NOT BEING CATHOLIC BECAUSE YOU HAVE NO VALUES OF YOUR OWN.
.
FOR CATHOLICS, ‘EVIL’ IS DEFINED AS UNBELIEF. ANY OTHER HUMAN ACTION—RAPE MURDER, SEXUAL DEPRAVITY, ETC., IS FORGIVABLE, AND THUS PERPETUATED WITH THE APPROVAL OF THE CATHOLIC CHURCH.
.
YOU WOULDN’T WANT ME BANNED IF YOU HAD ANY ANSWERS TO DISPUTE ME.
Rose, firstly, quit your ANTI-CATHOLIC LIES & HATE. Secondly, quit attacking Mother Teresa; she did way more for the poor & destitute of this world than you & all your fellow Internet Atheists (worshippers of Hitchens-Dawkins) combined will ever do. You hate Mother Teresa because you’re jealous that she is holy & that on her speech at her Nobel Peace Prize night, Mother Teresa boldly spoke out against the evil of Killing INNOCENT Babies (aka abortion). Rose, get off your butt, quit spreading hate & lies, & start making the world a better place like Mother Teresa. Rose, the reason why people (like yourself) want to deny the Reality of God’s existence & the truth of Catholicism is because of the “Golden Calf.” What is this “Golden Calf” that the people where worshipping (instead of God) when Moses came down Sinai with the Ten Commandments & people TODAY (like you Rose) still “prefer” (your word) to worship instead of facing reality & worshipping God & following Catholicism (which you know is true, which is why you hate Catholicism)? The “Golden Calf” is: (1) MONEY/Greed (the gold material of the false idol), (2) UNNATURAL SEX (the calf was a symbol of fertility in ancient world & you Rose can’t get over your obsession with promoting Homosex & killing INNOCENT Babies- aka abortion), (3) VIOLENCE (this is in the Horns of the calf, which means there are people who would rather pursue Power & wars than the Lord Jesus Christ, PRINCE of PEACE; a recent example was the power struggle between baby-killer & Drone-killing war-mongering Obama [I bet you love Obama, Rose] & Wall Street war-mongering Romney).
Rose, you rather deny Truth (Catholicism), so that you can continue to worship your false personal version of the “Golden Calf” (Sex, Greed, Violence). Jennifer Fulwiler, please BAN Rose. She attacks Mother Teresa, hates Catholics & spread lies.
So, you’re right on one thing—I prefer an indifferent universe to the hatred of the Catholic Church.
.
If personal attacks make you feel better about being Catholics, there is nothing I can do to stop you. It’s just more evidence that you would rather I have mental and emotional instability than that there might be any truth that there is no God and the Church is an evil and corrupt cult that suckered you in. You believe in the Catholic Church because you are terrified of not believing.
.
I’m pretty sure I will be very unhappy to die when my time comes, and I know that I will totally cease to exist because there is no “soul” that “lives” beyond my physical form—but I can live with that knowledge.
“I don’t know why Rose doesn’t keep her Atheism at her home instead of trying to shove her Atheistic religion down our throats. Rose is the most close-minded & close-hearted person on the NCR blog, & she hates God & Catholics with a passion….”
.
You have no concept that people can live without a religion. As the saying goes, atheism is a religion as much as baldness is a hair color. Atheists are concerned with what happens on this earth, while Catholics and other religions invent Gods to excuse their criminal and abusive actions to other people. They invented the idea of a soul, deny the reality of death.
.
For reasonably intelligent people who aren’t suffering from major issues with low self-esteem, religion is ridiculously consciousness-lowering. While some religious beliefs can be empowering, on the whole the decision to formally participate in a religion will merely burden your mind with a hefty load of false notions.
.
Religions are very effective at turning human beings into sheep. They’re among the most powerful instruments of social conditioning. They operate by eroding your trust in your own intellect, gradually convincing you to put your trust into some external entity, such as a deity, prominent figure, or great book.
.
Religion will teach you to fear being different, to fear standing up for yourself, and to fear being an independent thinker. It will erode your self-trust by explaining why you’re unable to successfully manage life on your own terms: You are unworthy. You’re a sinner. You’re unclean. You belong to a lesser caste. You are not enlightened. Of course the solution is always the same — submit to the will of an external authority. Believe that you’re inadequate. Give away your power. Follow their rules and procedures. Live in fear for the rest of your life, and hope it will all turn out okay in the end.
.
Down Under
Stop putting words in my mouth! I do not blame my or any living creature’s misery and suffering on God—There is no God and you have no positive proof that any god exists. How can I blame something that doesn’t exist?
.
I do blame the Catholic Church for a considerable amount of human suffering. It covered up sexual abuse, and allowed it to continue by transferring perpetrators to different parishes. They have a history of dumping known pedophile priests in isolated, poor, rural communities, where they apparently assumed that local people wouldn’t dare to complain or that no one would listen if they did.
.
In one case, Mother Teresa successfully persuaded the church to return a suspected pedophile priest to duty because he was a friend of hers. Eight additional complaints of child abuse were later lodged against him.
.
Catholic-run hospitals are willing to let women die rather than get lifesaving abortions, even when a miscarriage is already in progress and no possible procedure could save the fetus.
.
They abducted tens of thousands of babies from unwed mothers who gave birth in Catholic-run hospitals all over the world throughout the 20th century, forcing drugged or helpless women to give their newborn children up for adoption against their will.
.
They excommunicated the doctors who performed an abortion on a pregnant 9-year-old who’d been raped by her stepfather. They did not excommunicate the stepfather.
.
They refused to provide contraception or abortion to women who were abducted and forced to work as prostitutes, and then filed a lawsuit complaining it was violating their religious freedom when the government took away their contract.
.
There are many more crimes against humanity, that are too numerous to list here, and which I doubt Claire, Down Under, and other cult members are willing to acknowledge.
.
More to come, it they let me.
Down Under: Believe me, I am very familiar with “Rose”. The truth is that I know many atheists (including some in my family) who are kind, intelligent people. And it’s a good thing, because if “Rose” was the only atheist I had ever encountered, I would probably make some very negative generalizations about atheists. She is the poster-child for why the world needs God. She takes pleasure from other people’s tragedies (including miscarriages, infertility and life-threatening illnesses). She makes me more convicted than ever to raise my son with God, because I don’t even know what I would do if he grew up to be that cruel. As far as Rose being banned, Jennifer does not monitor her message boards for obvious reasons (she has a newborn baby and several other kids and is recovering from a life-threatening pregnancy). Simcha has banned her many times, but Rose prides herself on knowing how to work around a blacklist so she can post again. That’s why she changes her name so many times. (That and the fact that she likes playing sock-puppet games.) I hesitate to take away her only sense of pride, because clearly she doesn’t have anything better to do with her time. It would be nice if she channeled her intelligence toward productive pursuits, but maybe she doesn’t have enough to channel. I don’t know. Anyway, I’m going to be burying my brother-in-law in a few hours, and dealing with trolls is not going to be on my radar for the rest of the day. So I wish you all a good weekend.
RE in Emeryville, yes! Also from John’s Gospel, Jesus says: “Peace I leave with you; My peace I give to you; but not as the world gives do I give to you. Do not let your heart be troubled, nor let it be fearful.”
Be not afraid!
As the Lord says in John 16:33, “I have told you these things that in me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulations (suffering); but be of good cheer! I have overcome the world.” Christ’s commandments are for us to take courage and keep joyfulness whatever this life throws at us!
Rose: “I certainly prefer an indifferent universe than… [insert Catholic hatred]”
—————————
Rose, firstly, REALITY doesn’t depend on what you “prefer”. And the REALITY is God exists, Catholicism is true, & Atheism is a LIE & Delusion.
Claire, Jennifer, Rose blames the misery in her life on God & Catholics instead of herself. Rose, get over yourself. Rose KNOWS God exists & Catholicism is true but she lives in denial, repression & anti-Catholic hatred because she doesn’t want to do the necessary things to change her life. For her, it’s easier to just blame God & Catholics. Rose prefers to keep her head buried in the fantasies of the religion of Atheism & pretend Atheism is real to avoid honestly facing life’s important existential questions. Rose, wake up to reality & quit lying to yourself. You’re using the religion of Atheism as a crotch to avoid facing reality. Sad & foolish. Rose, You use your Atheism as way to hate on humans (especially Catholics). I’ll pray for you & hope you open your heart & mind.
Claire, bless you, but Rose is the biggest Anti-Catholic bigot that anyone has the displeasure of coming across to. Rose has nothing better to do with her life than to spread her Anti-Catholic lies on the Internet; that is her biggest “accomplishment” sadly. Jennifer Fulwiler, I don’t know why Rose & her Anti-Catholic prejudices & hatred aren’t banned. Jennifer, could you do something about it? Her Atheism is getting annoying & boring. I don’t know why Rose doesn’t keep her Atheism at her home instead of trying to shove her Atheistic religion down our throats. Rose is the most close-minded & close-hearted person on the NCR blog, & she hates God & Catholics with a passion- if you stick around long enough you’ll notice she has schizophrenia-like isses that she won’t admit to. NCR, Jennifer, it’s long passed time that you guys ban Rose. Seriously, the IQ points of readers have been lowered when reading Rose’s attacks/comments. Our brains deserve better. Rose, I’ll continue to pray for you, but you need to be banned for your own sake. You need to resolve your personal issues first & stop your hate & then come back & comment at the blog.
Well “Rose”, that’s a really good way of dodging the question.
I’ve expressed my anger at Catholics before, Claire.
.
May Jesus kiss you!
Then why are you so drawn to Catholic websites?
“There are no pat answers that make it all better, but we can find hope in the crucified Christ, and have an intellectual repository of thousands of years of thinking on the subject.”
.
This sounds a lot like MT’s premise that suffering is “Jesus kissing you.” Most people really don’t want to be “kissed by Jesus.”—especially if it entails the death of children, loss of house and property that have taken years to obtain.
.
You’re reverence for the “Crucified Christ” means that suffering is a Christian virtue that Catholics should feel as blessed by disaster as they are for their privileged lives.
.
” A people who have no belief in a loving Creator or an eternal afterlife are left to face the pain of their fellow human beings in all its horror, with no spiritual consolation. They are forced to try to make sense of human agony against the setting of a dead, uncaring universe, which is almost an impossible task.”
.
That’s your fear, not mine. Atheists turn to each other when they are grieved and hurt, just like Christian and other religious people do. God has always been a lame excuse to accept our suffering.
.
I certainly prefer an indifferent universe than a so-called “loving Creator” who really doesn’t give a damn about the random suffering of his creatures.
I think this is the same mentality that causes people to “blame the victim” when women are raped. It is scary to think that a perfectly normal human being can be viciously attacked, so people justify the act, by saying the person deserved it. It’s really a defense mechanism: if someone else did something wrong, then you can avoid suffering by simply being smarter, better, more prepared. It is sad how hard it is in modern culture to focus on what matters: compassion, not self-protection.
Hi Jennifer, thanks for your great article; as a Catholic from the UK (and London at that) I have to say that there are indeed a lot of angry people in our country at present and your reports of these comments sadly do not surprise me. However, I would take issue a little in saying that the cause of this anger is not being able to process suffering. Whilst I’m sure that is part of the case, I think you are just as likely to see comments such as these in an article referring for example to someone ‘lowly’ who has had unexpected success or fame (off the top of my head I’m thinking of the hatred aimed towards ‘Rebecca Black’ for her infamous YouTube pop video as one example). I think at the route of this hatred, and the willingness to post such comments, is the fact that many people in the West are now more ready in the first instance to see their fellow citizens as potential (or even actual) enemies, rather than as potential friends. I think this derives from the whole materialistic/consumerist culture that we have created (including in our relationships even), where we treat one another as objects for our own use… and especially when businesses see people first and foremost as a source of profit rather than a customer to help and serve. It all creates for a very competitive environment - and as Henri Nouwen explains so excellently in his book ‘Compassion’, competition is the antithesis of true compassion. This perhaps is not so surprising when we have lost our common faith and there is little that does indeed bind us together communally.
...Which is also at least part of the reason we hate to see people suffering: They remind us of the POSSIBILITY of suffering, and it sickens us…so a spiritually immature response is to hate the existence of that suffering person. (A basis for all kinds of evils like abortion of non-perfect fetuses and euthanasia)
I think you are on to something here. I remember the time Calah (at Barefoot and Pregnant) posted about the bears that had been coming into Ave Maria with greater frequency, and her blog was targeted by a handful of environmental hate-mongers who took the opportunity to do the same kind of “Don’t build houses there, you are part of the problem”...shtick. (I always appreciate thoughtful, environmentally-minded people who AREN’T hatemongers, myself, as they seem to be fewer in number these days.)
.
That venomous method of self-expression is a component of any blame-the-victim culture. We don’t just want to blame somebody for what we can’t completely control, we want to decimate them, as if that way we can blow the threat out of existence.
Comments at the Daily Mail on articles about Americans are routinely like wading thru a cesspit. Their view of us as a people and a nation is so skewed that it goes beyond being Godless and straiht into outright hatred. They believe we are stupid, ignorant, clueless and heartless. Astounding since we, as a nation, are the most generous in the world.
One brief comment as I’m at work but as a Londoner, one word of advice would be not to read Daily Mail comments, ever! The comments (generally) are incredibly un-edifying. It’s renowned over here (and not in a good way) - I’m sure you have equivalent websites/publications in the US. God bless.
Susan, that was the point that I was trying to make earlier. And I wasn’t trying to excuse anyone’s behavior; I was talking about a common defense mechanism that people unfortunately use sometimes in situations like this. I’m very sorry to hear that people wrote such hateful comments about this tragedy. It is really low to use a tragedy for the purpose of promoting an agenda.
Susan, although I see your point & appreciate that you want to give people the benefit of the doubt, that was not the case here. These people who went to the comment pages of the tragedy that Jennifer (in UK websites) & I (in US websites) literally spewed Hatred (not just blame, but heartless hatred) against Oklahomans/Oklahoma. These were people who knew that Oklahomans are God-fearing & salt-of-the-earth type of people in the Heartland of America, saw an opportunity to score some anti-Christian/conservative points (or at least think so), & did it.
As an Okie from Muskogee, OK, who loves Oklahoma & her people, I was deeply hurt when I saw those hateful comments. I know exactly what Jennifer was reffering to in her article.
One explanation I’ve read for why people react by blaming others for a tragedy is that it is a way to separate themselves from incident,and thus to see that such a thing couldn’t happen to them. “The mother whose child was hit by a car wasn’t careful enough, therefore it can’t happen to my child.” “I have a solid well built house, therefore mine cannot fall.” You most often see this among parents: “She got pregnant because her parents did(n’t) do XYZ. Since I do, my daughter will not get pregnant.”
Jennifer Fulwiler, as an Okie from Muskogee, Oklahoma, I cannot thank you enough for this article. You don’t have to go to UK sites to see this Hatred, I unfortunately read plenty of it in comboxes of US sites. I thought I was the only one that found outrage at the massive hatred against my fellow Oklahomans, & I kept asking “why” but your article is the only answer I’ve found- thank you, again. There were people in the US comboxes ridiculing & saying ugly things about us Oklahomans for being Christian; these are people who I bet have never been here to Oklahoma, yet they make a joke out of our tragic situation & our Christian faith (which is so dear to us Oklahomans). In the US comboxes, you had your typical angry Internet Atheists showing no compassion (just mockery) & those people (Obama worshippers) who have an obsession with Political-party-labels blaming “Republicans” for the tornado. For these godless people, NOTHING is sacred. Not God, not human life, or anything (except their egos). They have NO sense of sacredness. I cried about the tragedy that hit my fellow Oklahomans, but I also cried at the uncompassionate cold & heartless remarks I read at the websites from my own fellow Americans. Thankfully, there were also many other good commenters also though, who did leave their condolences.
On a brighter note, our 2 Oklahoma Catholic Bishops, Bp. Edward Slattery of Tulsa & Archbp. Paul Coakley of OKC, were awesome in their responses to our tragedy. We Oklahomans love our faith in Christ & are a resilient people, thanks be to God. We survived the Trail of Tears, Dust Bowl, 1995 OKC Terrorist Attack, & Tornadoes. And with God’s help, we shall overcome this Moore Tornado tragedy. It’ll take time, but the Oklahoma spirit is strong.
I think blaming people for poor decisions (such as living in a region that is prone to tornadoes, failing to obtain adequate housing, etc), is a method people use to reassure themselves that things like this won’t happen to them as long as they make prudent decisions.
I’ve often thought that Christianity, and perhaps Judaism as its parent, are religions of suffering. In fact, without suffering they lose their force and meaning. People who are suffering, who experience severe want without means to alleviate it, find solace and hope in Christianity. I am thinking here of scenes in Africa where the people, obviously materially poor, are joyful and rejoicing in their daily lives because of their belief in God. But prosperous persons who can use material means to mitigate suffering for themselves and their families often transfer hope from God to themselves. They rely on themselves and their material wealth to overcome their problems. Their material wealth becomes their source of hope, their confidence, their god. And any society that believes it can solve suffering for its people though providing material support also becomes its own god. But the hope provided by a prosperous society or a prosperous family is false hope, because unsolvable suffering enters into all lives. Some sorts of suffering can not be alleviated by throwing money at it. But once man has converted from depending on God in suffering, and begins to believe he can end suffering by his own power, or should be able to end it by his own power, frustration begins, and the stubborn rejection of the realization of his helplessness in the face of it becomes an overriding principle. So we see in our own world, as you point out, instead of compassion for those suffering great loss, recrimination, and a lack of insight into humanity’s true circumstance. When the world loses its prosperity (which in the ebb and cycle of history is bound to happen again) and material want once again becomes the norm, people will either lash out in anger and shake their fists at the fates, or worse, blame others, or they will turn once again to the hope offered by belief in the God of Abraham, Issac and Jacob.
I read the BBC online daily & have come to expect those type of remarks in the comment boxes.At least the BBC moderates comments & responds to complaints fairly quickly.But in general, what’s been coming out of the UK lately is a bit frightening to be sure.We have our issues here, too, but I think Britain’s a couple steps ahead in the post modern/post Christian trends.