Jennifer Fulwiler is a writer and speaker who converted to Catholicism after a life of atheism. She’s a contributor to the books The Church and New Media and Atheist to Catholic: 11 Stories of Conversion, and is writing a book based on her personal blog, ConversionDiary.com. She and her husband live in Austin, TX with their five young children, and were featured in the nationally televised reality show Minor Revisions. You can follow her on Twitter at @conversiondiary.
A while back I found myself at a social event where I didn't know many people, and I decided to try an experiment:
For the first half of the event, when anyone asked the common icebreaker question, "What do you do?" I would answer accurately and say, "I'm a stay-at-home mom."
For the second half of the event, when anyone asked the same question I would reply by saying, "I'm a writer." That description of myself felt like a bit of a stretch, since I spend 90% of my waking hours right now doing anything but writing, but I went ahead and owned that title for the event as part of my experiment.
Sure enough, by the end of the evening, the experience confirmed something I've long suspected about stay-at-home moms and their identities within their communities:
When I identified myself to new people as a stay-at-home mom, the conversations usually didn't go very far from there. There might be a few pleasantries about how that's an important job, maybe an obligatory inquiry about how many kids I have, but the discussions ended awkwardly and quickly.
When I identified myself as a writer, it was a completely different story. That response almost always triggered more conversation, and led to a couple of energetic discussions that ended with exchanging contact info and keeping in touch after the event.
I used to feel insulted by this kind of thing. I felt anonymous and overlooked when I received blank stares in response to saying that I stay home with my kids, and I interpreted people's reactions to mean that they thought I must not be interesting enough to talk to or didn't see the value in my work. But over the years I've come to believe that the problem isn't that people don't respect my answer that I'm a stay-at-home mom; instead, I think the problem is that my answer doesn't give them the information they were actually seeking.
When we encounter new people, we naturally yearn to understand what kind of individuals they are. For most of human history, people tended to be born into small communities and stay there their entire lives. In that kind of environment, it would be rare to encounter a true stranger, and even then it wouldn't be too hard to find out more about the person. For example, I live near the same small town where my family has resided since the 1850s, so I'm pretty familiar with the other old families of that area. If I were to go over there and meet a new person who introduced herself as Ellen MacArthur Parker, I would quickly recall that the MacArthurs are from the north side of town and that many of them are police officers, paramedics, and other public servants. The Parkers are known to be gregarious and friendly people who often organized lavish parties and fundraisers. Ellen and I would immediately have plenty to talk about: I could ask her if she's related to the MacArthur who's the principal of the local elementary school, inquire about whether the Parkers have any big events in the works, and so on.
Most people these days don't live close-knit communities, though. And without the age-old social identifiers like family name or place of residence to help people understand one another quickly, we turn to jobs.
When you find out someone's line of work, it tells you a fair amount about what type of person he or she is. "Crocodile wrestler" conjures up a different image than "kindergarten teacher"; if a person tells you that she's a microbiologist, you would perceive her differently than if she were a Broadway actress. Or, for someone who has never had a career, knowing that he passionately follows politics or that she volunteers at the local animal shelter reveals much about the type of people you're dealing with. It's not foolproof, but it's the best way we have to answer the important question, "What type of person are you?"
I first noticed this when I joined a neighborhood playgroup when I was a new mom. At our first get-together, the conversations were painfully strained. After going over the kids' ages, making a few diaper jokes, and lamenting the woes of teething time, we eventually reached an unspoken agreement to give up and talk about the weather. It wasn't until the third or fourth meeting that things finally got interesting: That's when the topic of jobs came up.
It turned out that one of the women used to be a cancer researcher, another was an accountant, another had managed a local hardware supply store, and another aspired to be a professional chef, even though she hadn't yet held that job. Once that was out on the table, the conversations exploded: "What's your favorite quick weeknight recipe?" we asked the chef. "What is the latest thinking about how to avoid cancer?" we asked the researcher. The store manager regaled us with hilarious stories of crazy customers, and the accountant gave us some tips for doing taxes now that we had kids.
What I saw in that situation is what I see at almost every social event where most people don't know one another: People use "What do you do?" as a social identifier, and answering "I'm a stay-at-home mom" doesn't provide the information they're looking for, since all types of women stay home with kids.
I know that a lot of moms who are out of the workforce feel that their vocations are undervalued by society, and there's certainly plenty of truth to that. But I think that at least some of the time, the negativity that we at-home moms sense surrounding our work is not due to people looking down on us as much as it is due to the fact that we live in a society has come to use people's work as their primary social identifier, and being a stay-at-home mom is a catch-all kind of job in terms of personality types.
There aren't a lot of easy solutions, since the issue is part of the larger problem of the breakdown of cohesive communities in modern society. But I think that understanding the problem, and knowing what people are really asking when they ask what you do, can go a long way toward helping stay-at-home moms feel a little less anonymous.
As someone who has often worked non-traditional hours, I have noticed that off-shift workers are generally not as well regarded as those who work traditional hours. Even with a professional degree and equivalent credentials, people who work traditional hours are more respected.
So I’m a psychotherapist who works evenings, weekends and at times from home. Some weeks I work ten hours other weeks 40. At dinner parties and in interactions with other professionals (ie teachers, physicians) I am perceived as a sahm. I’m hone during their working hours and at work during the hours they are home with their children. I find it curious that people don’t perceive licensed professionals with advanced degrees who work flexible/evening/weekend hours as qualifying as professionals. I’m still perceived as a sahm and I get blank stares. Or condescending remarks that I spend my days chasing kids. I work from home during the day and in a bonafide professionl setting at night but the community relates to me as a nonprofessional. What gives?
Matthew Kelly’s book (and talk) The Seven Levels of Intimacy states these as the beginning levels of intimacy:
1. Clichés. (How’s the weather? Did you see the game last night? Repeating the same one-liners.)
2. Facts. (Did you know…? / I’m a surgeon on the other side of the city, oh your brother is, too? What’s his name? / That convenience store was robbed last night, I just saw it on the news.)
3. Opinions. (It can lead to a great bond OR spell disaster, as we all know!)
4. Hopes & Dreams (You went to Scotland? I’d really love to go there! My husband and I are planning to go for our 15th Anniversary but that’s years away.)
It says something about small talk and how to get your foot in the door when communicating with other people.
An answer I have used is:“I wear several hats .... I am a mom of 4, a passionate reader of theology, and an avid reader and sewer.” That gives them several lines of connection ....
Interesting perspective. May I suggest that the next time you are afforded the opportunity of trying this experiment, try restating your position as “CEO of Fulwiler LLC” versus “Stay at Home Mom”. Everyone loves talking with a CEO. Plus it presents ample opportunities to work in topics like budgeting, personnel management, catering, time and motion studies, etc. etc. ;)
Jennifer, just heard your book is going to be published by Ignatius Press. Congratulations! I guess you can say with all truthfulness now, “I am a writer.” God bless.
Maybe a more helpful answer to that question could be “I’m a stay-at-home mom AND I also enjoy…”
I cross the US border to go shopping since I live right next to the border. At the border, they always ask me what do I do for a living.
I often respond that I am a domestic engineer ( stay home mom.)
I also have my private practice as a marriage therapist, however my priority are my kids. Therefore, I am more proud of being a stay home mom then all the degrees that I attained. Also I feel that people in general need to respect motherhood. I do notice a different response when I say I am a marriage therapist. The treatment tends to be different. Motherhood is not respected, but it is up to us, stay home moms to educate others. I Love my kids and love staying home with them! Let other people now that it becomes contagious.
Great article! I just wanted to add that after volunteering in my son’s Kindergarten room this past year, the occupations of “Crocodile wrestler” and “kindergarten teacher” are more similar than one might surmise:)
I find myself trying to answer the “what do you do” question a bit defensively. “I’m a SAHM, but I promise that it really is fulfilling - doing laundry and cooking kids meals that kids won’t eat and changing diapers and…”
I like the previous post that mentioned people don’t need an explanation of our vocation, or justification on the ways we spend our time. They just want to have a little conversation, and letting people know who we are maybe besides defining ourselves as being a parent of super small children is all they’re looking for. (because, our vocations as mothers are secondary to even our vocation to marriage)
So thanks so much for all the posters! I’ve always had a tough time answering this question - now I’m convinced I don’t have to defend my decision to be a homemaker and I can just appreciate the conversation with someone else for what it is. It can be two people getting to know each other - not centered around me, for goodness sake!
I never understood why the answer to “what do you do” should be one thing, or even whatever job or activity takes the most time, but rather, whatever aspect of our lives is most important to us. My husband, for example, has a very boring job which he performs solely to support our family, but he is involved in a host of other interests and talents and activities. Same with me. I am a stay at home Mom, but that includes a variety of activities such as homeschooling, gardening, crafts, etc., but I do many things outside of the “Mom” role. I could answer the “what do you do” question with something like, “well, my kids and I have been making a study of Medieval history, and we’re planning a garden around medieval herbal medicine and the plants used to illuminate manuscripts. We also do a lot of poetry writing, and are experimenting with recipes from different cultures. And in between I try to find some moments of peace for prayer and meditation. And laundry of course.”
“To be Queen Elizabeth within a definite area, deciding sales, banquets, labours, and holidays; to be Whitely within a certain area, providing toys, boots, cakes and books; to be Aristotle within a certain area, teaching morals, manners, theology, and hygiene; I can imagine how this can exhaust the mind, but I cannot imagine how it could narrow it. How can it be a large career to tell other people about the Rule of Three, and a small career to tell one’s own children about the universe? How can it be broad to be the same thing to everyone and narrow to be everything to someone? No, a woman’s function is laborious, but because it is gigantic, not because it is minute.” G.K. Chesterton
I spent a very interesting 2 weeks in England and Wales. The first week I was on a horseback riding trip, with the same group of people for several days. I am almost never a conversation starter. I noticed after a few days that no one asked me “what do you do?” When they were making an effort to start conversations with me they focused on differences between America and the United Kingdom. My initial “Hello” was enough to tell them where I am from. Two favorite openers were questions about health care and about traffic.
It made me think that those of us who, for many different reasons do not like the “What do you do?” question as a conversation starter need to think of our own conversation starters. On those few occasions when I have started a conversation with strangers one thing that often helps is some variation on “Why are you here?” For instance, if meeting at a party, ask “How do you know our host and hostess?” This usually leads into some history of the person which you can follow up.
I think this article is so ironic. As a stay-at-home mom for 15 years, I have not been to any cocktail parties in that many years so I haven’t had to worry about what to say. On the rare occasions I see adults without their kids, they are simply other homeschooling moms like myself so we just talk about our kids, homeschooling or religious topics. No one in my homeschooling group wants to talk about their previous careers. We are very focused on our current vocation. There are plenty of women, as mentioned by a poster above, that have never had an exciting job or never had a career at all before they got married and had kids. There are plenty of women who don’t have hobbies or big interests outside of raising kids. And that’s okay. It’s okay if being a mom is who you are. You don’t have to stretch to provide fodder for conversation that’s exciting enough for someone else.
Honest to goodness, I rarely hear people talk about their jobs other than in initial introductions. Some people might tell funny stories about their jobs but they’re the same folks who’ll tell you funny stories about other things - their kids’ science projects, the cop who gave them a speeding ticket, etc. I suppose if you’re at a convention of civil engineers or cardiologists, the conversation might lean heavily toward civil engineering and cardiology, respectively, but otherwise the mix of professions at say, a little league game or a fundraiser, is generally too great for there to be much meaningful work convo anyway.
I have to be honest I had quite an interesting career before I became a mom, but now I sometimes get bored hearing all about peoples jobs (that they are often not nearly as passionate about as I am mine)! At my husbands holiday party one of his Middle aged male coworkers spent an hour talking to me about parenting and we had a blast, we were the conversation everyone kept coming over to see what we were talking about.
I do think it would be helpful if SAHMs in general were better about articulating what makes this lifestyle fulfilling and interesting. (Yes, there is also a lot of drudgery involved, but personally I have found that to come with the territory with any job I’ve ever had, and I am a white-collar professional). But purpose in life is not to be entertaining at cocktail parties. I really have a hard time dealing with people who get bored easily. I think because it’s really their job to entertain themselves, not mine.
This kind of hits a raw nerve. Perhaps it’s guilt, perhaps it’s frustration which dulled it’s pain with a kind of laziness. I found it easier to eliminate hobbies that I enjoyed because they became a source of exasperation. Has anybody else ever tried to set up an easel with canvas and (expensive) paints with an infant and marauding toddler on hand? Did I accept defeat when I gave this up for the beach and the movies? Does this prove I’m a type “A”...? Also, it’s so much easier to read other peoples’ interesting thoughts than to actually have the discipline to write something of worth (sigh). I also wonder if I’m being perfectly honest by saying that I enjoy grocery shopping, cooking food and strolling my daughter to go pick up her big brother from school. I think I do…? Should I? It’s pleasantly satisfying…(Does God call us to a pleasantly satisfying life?) What I do is pretty much a full time job, but now that there isn’t a baby, I suddenly have more time (heh, to read blogs which is the perfect introvert sport. My kids think reading blogs is lame, and are quick to tell me so.) My own mother has spent a lifetime just being an elegant Mum to four kids and 25 grandkids; (She wasn’t bored out of her skull, and she didn’t even have the internet!)I always thought I would do the same, but it hasn’t proven itself to be so easy to reproduce! Goodness knows I don’t have her budget. I sometimes fear that SAHMs are becoming an endangered species left over from a golden era. I give my daughter guarded advice, as to how to plan for *her* future. I wonder if God expects me to step up my game because it is somewhat comfortable, and anybody at a cocktail party would truly think that a conversation with a woman crazy enough to dedicate her life to having a house full of kids is about as exciting as roadkill. :(
What popped into my head is that saying “I’m a stay-at-home mom” doesn’t really say so much about “you” per se, because that’s a very self-sacrificial job! To know more about that means asking about the kids - how old are they, what programs they’re involved in, etc. In a lot of ways, the kids hold the reins. I know it’s not true that most careers don’t really give a person full independence, but at least continuing down that road still focuses on the person you are talking to.
I’ve struggled with this when filing taxes & other important paperwork - a one word “homemaker” response in the occupation box feels like it really doesn’t give an accurate description of my life. You really hit the nail on the head in describing WHY this has always bothered me.
I know how you feel, Cathy. I was single till my mid-thirties, and definitely felt invisible in my parish (and continued to feel that way when I was married and childless). Now that I’m a mother, it’s still challenging. In my area the faithful Catholics are usually homeschoolers, but I’m not a homeschooler (although I am keeping an open mind to becoming one in the future), so I don’t exactly fit in with that group. It’s frustrating.
What an interesting point of view from the “other side.” I attend a parish where stay at home moms are the norm. And one of the local home school co-ops is bigger than some of the Catholic grade schools. So to be a single woman in my 30’s…well…no one knew what to say to me! This divide became even more apparent when an acquaintance moved to my parish, started to babysit for one of the homeschooling families, and in six months met more people than I had in five years simply because she could go out during the day and meet moms who were all connected, whereas I was limited to nights and weekends, a time when women my age don’t want/can’t go out. How interesting in how many ways our relationships get defined by “what we do” rather than “who we are.”
Thanks, Jen & commenters—I’ve had the same crash & burn conversations when I mention I am a SAHM. But what do you do when your passions and activities largely run to the boring/esoteric or hit on the third rails of religion & politics? Before staying at home, I studied/taught college-level Spanish lit, wrote on medieval Spanish lit, and my passions run to politics, pro-life work, and liturgical music. I suppose I better play up my love of cooking & running if I want anyone to talk to me!
I had an interesting experience with this once, when I had to go to an ER for what turned out to be blood pressure issues. I had told the doctor that I was a SAHM and a homeschooling mom, and then she got into questions about some back and arm pain I was experiencing, and I said I did a lot of writing. She immediately asked for details, and I told her about my blogging, freelance stuff (a tiny bit—never been paid much) and attempted fiction (which at that point I hadn’t yet published).
I ended up being admitted, and the first nurse who came into my hospital room was thrilled and interested to be taking care of a “writer,” because that’s what the ER doc had written on the paperwork. As I wrote at the time, I didn’t know whether to be flattered or insulted!
This is exactly right! I’ m a stay-at-home mom and even I find myself having trouble striking up a conversation with someone we only responds with “I stay at home with the kids” when I ask about them.
This is great.. but believe me - it goes both ways.
I’m not blessed with a husband OR children. I’ve worked my entire life - and I still hate the “What do you do?” question.
I don’t like talking about my job. I used to have an exciting job, now it’s pretty bland. but I guess it’s interesting enough, because people act fascinated. But it is so boring to me because it’s work. Work. I’ve worked my whole life and I’m seriously over it. I don’t get paid enough to take vacations and I hardly have any vacation time… and all I really want out of life is a husband and children… but If I say that, I sound pathetic.
You know how they always say you should dress for the job you want and not the one you have? I’m going to start wearing yoga pants and t-shirts with spit up on them to work!!!
Eileen, I highly doubt that you’re boring. I think we all need to be careful of dismissing other people as boring.
@Charlotte - I think Jen’s point is that you need a conversation opener. And yes, “I write for my blog” is a conversation starter. Immediately, I wonder, what do you blog about? Did you ever try an ad service? How many regular readers do you have? Generally, people are trying to make small talk at these gatherings and whether or not you actually work for pay doesn’t matter all that much to them.
Most times when I’m out socially, it’s often assumed that I don’t work - my husband is very successful in his career (which means lots of his peers’ spouses don’t have “real jobs”) and it’s widely known that my husband and I have a boatload of kids. I used to find social situations awkward - not because I wasn’t working for money, but because I was inexperienced at cocktail party talk.
These days, I’m much more at ease while mingling. I’ll often add a follow up to the rare question that asks me if I work with “mostly I drive.” Which I do, to different kids’ practices during the week, and our big kids are in activities that could have me driving down to Baltimore on Saturday and up to Boston on Sunday. All in the same weekend That opens up a conversation right there.
I have to say, I am that boring mom Ruby talked about above. I have no hobbies besides crossword puzzles and Sudoku. I’m a plain Irish (read lousy) cook. My house is decorated in kid friendly. I exercise only to avoid a heart attack. I have no special talents and no longer care about politics. I was forced to endure a Broadway show on a class trip last week and promptly fell asleep - so much for my artistic/cultural sensibilities! Yet, hopelessly boring and uninteresting as I am, even I can make small talk in most circles.
Thank you Jennifer - you nailed it! I wish I had read or realized this 30 years ago as it would have made my life a lot easier - and helpful to others thinking about staying home and raising children. Interesting that having children and staying home to raise them used to be the ideal. I’m happy that Our Blessed Mother stayed home to raise Jesus and I wonder what God thinks about how we do things.
I have thought about this very issue A LOT, and I didn’t gain any traction on it until I really read some of those books like “How to Talk to Anyone” where the rules of conversation are really spelled out.
I thought about this esp. after I was the rude one in a conversation where someone said they were a housewife. I essentially just said, “good for you” and moved on. I mean, what was I supposed to do, ask about her cleaning schedule? I’m an extreme introvert, it was too much heavy lifting for me to try to figure out how to get a conversation going.
The number one rule of conversations is to make sure you give your conversation partner something to bounce off of (never ask a yes or no question, never answer with a yes or no answer).
I think I’m a Stay at Home mom, doesn’t have that bounce factor not because people don’t value, or because it doesn’t give any social information, but because any question you could ask to follow up on it is either rude, too personal, or too trivial. (For instance, saying “oh, why’d you decide to do that?” is a perfectly good question to ask about a career choice but could be unimaginably personal or insulting to ask of someone who is staying home with kids. Or worse, the answer could easily become political!
I’ve also realized, like you, that most questions that I used to perceive as rude are really just people trying to make small talk. So I ignore the question and give them the small talk about the thing I really want to talk about. As the commenter says above, when they ask what you do, say what you do but then list a few of your passions that you really want to talk about. “I stay at home with the kids, and right now I’m really trying to perfect my creme brulee recipe, let me tell you a funny story about how I burned them the first time.” “I homeschool, and right now we are reading about the Ancient Greeks” “I’m a housewife, and right now I am planting my garden, boy it’s giving me a hard time.”
Finally I have to say that polite/social conversation is an end, not a means. You may gather information or meet people as a by-product, but the point of social conversation is the conversation itself. It’s a lost art.
Well said Charlotte! There are as many varieties of SAHMs as there are of people in any given profession. Personally, I love hearing about what being a SAHM looks like to different people.
I used to join Mennonite friends for their sewing circles.They made quilts for families who’d been displaced, missions, homeless shelters, etc. Some ladies, like me, worked on clothing for their own families. Children who were homeschooled or too young for school played outside.We’d all stop at noon & share dinner together.
It was such a relief to be with other Christian moms, doing something useful, never once hearing gossip, never hearing bragging on children, or complaints about husbands, never hearing about soap opera plots or TV.And never hearing the word “playgroup” or “What do you do?”
So a friend (Melanie B.) shared this article over on FB and it inspired such an interesting conversation that I thought I would comment over here. My first thought when I read this was…but what about those of us who married fairly young or right out of college. Should I tell people I was a waitress (in high school) or a drama teacher in an elementary arts magnet school (for one school year and I hated it) or an office manager for 6 months until my oldest was born? I know that you led a very interesting life before you had kids but for me, being a mom is truly the most interesting and fascinating and creative thing I’ve ever done. It is “what I do” but it incorporates so many “jobs” that I don’t get paid for. I guess that makes me no fun at parties.
I understand what you are saying about the fact that being a SAHM mom doesn’t give enough description and I agree but I wonder if part of the problem is that in our money-obsessed society, being paid to do something is seen as giving an authority to someone on a particular subject. You are a paid writer, even if you aren’t writing much right now. That is seen by society at large as proof that you are a writer. I have only ever “written” on my blog and in comment boxes. Can I call myself a writer? If I did at your party, the question “what have you written” or “who do you write for” would probably have followed. Would “on my blog” have furthered the conversation or killed it as quickly at saying I’m a SAHM? Because when you say “I’m a writer” it implies “I’ve done paid work as a writer” which then validates you and gives you authority with which to speak on the subject of writing.
I think more conversation about what being a SAHM mom means is going to be of better help than circumventing the problem by coming up with an acceptable “real profession”. And defining people by “what they have been paid to do” is one of the biggest hurdles.
I usually say what I used to do - “I used to write software, but now stay home with my kids”. Everyone kind of knows what it’s like to have kids, the job gives them something to pique their interest.
I think our instinct is to try to figure people out by categorizing them, and the truth is that a profession doesn’t sum up the whole of the person. The only way to really get to know people is to talk with them, spend time with them and listen to them. And that can’t be accomplished in a 5-minute conversation at a cocktail party. People can’t be wrapped up and put into boxes that easily.
I’ve stopped referring to myself as a stay at home mom in favor of the more-accurate description of “homemaker.” But you’re right: many people first identify with what job they have (or had). If you want real fun, add “homeschooler” to the end of “homemaker.” Then there’s not too much question about what you’re doing with yourself.
Glad to see you back writing, and still praying you and your family are doing well.
Well, some stay at home moms are interesting, and some are boring as all get out. Some having nothing to say about anything other than diaper jokes and sleep schedules. It’s hard to quickly figure out whether you’re dealing with a SAHM who has some interests/life experience other than feeding toddlers, or with one who has something to say about culture, politics, travel, books, education, local news, ANYTHING. In eleven years of stay at home motherhood and four kids, I’ve had my share of horrible playdates/game attempts at MOPS/preschooler morning at the library and sometimes I’ve met interesting, engaging people and sometimes I’ve been bored to tears. Part of the issue here is that if you say, “I’m a writer,” people instantly have lots of questions and the conversation is easy. If you say, “I’m a SAHM” and people get through the “Oh? Tell me about your kids” part, then they reach a crossroads where they can say “So what else are you into, besides caring for you family?” and then things either get interesting, or people get MIGHTILY OFFENDED because you have “suggested” that caring for their family is not enough. Been there, done that.
The way I see it is that being a stay at home is not a job or work it’s a lifestyle. Usually people are not interested in learning about others lifestyles. Jobs and hobbies (some anyway) are pretty neutral and keeps the conversation light.
Still… still. What if you are a computer programmer, pianist, and cook—and you’ve been paid for all three? When I hear cook, I think “Anthony Bourdain” (graphic, but accurate, content if you read his books). But I am nothing like Anthony Bourdain, or Bobby Flay for that matter. Anne Burrell is closer to the mark (or at least Anne Burrell’s public persona), but she’s a woman and I am not. Would she come to your mind if I told you I had been a cook who had to make a decision about continuing to work towards sous chef or taking a job as a MIIS and MUMPS programmer? And what are MIIS and MUMPS, you might ask. Good question. Most programmers don’t know. And while today it’s C and C++, at one time, “computer programmer” told people exactly nothing of reality and quite a bit of fantasy, at least about me.
.
And if you are thinking “Johann Sebastian Bach” when you hear pianist, please stop. It’s more like John Back. Yes, I am at least as good as John Back at playing the piano. Never heard of him? Neither have I, and that’s the point. A huge part of the problem is jumping to conclusions, as if any of these avocations said anything accurate about anybody. I am well aware that stereotypes have their factual basis in archetypes (and there is a wee bit of factual basis). And that archetypes have their factual basis in observed reality. But at the moment of conversation, you no longer have to deal in stereotypes or archetypes. There is an actual person right before you.
.
I am not saying that I am any better than the interlocutors in this article. But since I became Catholic in 2003, I have (slowly) learned to attempt an awareness of this limitation in reacting to what I think about what someone said instead of to the actual person in front of me and what she actually said. Just a thought.
I live in Cincinnati Ohio, where for some reason the most important thing about any native is where they went to high school. I think every social conversation I’ve had with anyone in the 20+ years I’ve lived here has started along those lines - if you do it right, it continues by mentioning the people you know from that high school until you find someone in common, and after that point you can launch into a regular conversation about something else. It is the weirdest thing ever, and getting past it to talk about anything else can be extremely difficult. The stay-at-home mom conversation falls under the same category - a lot of times you have to be very creative to get past it.
Yes! I so agree. How about, “I’m a stay-at-home mom, and in my spare time I… (fill in the blank).” Or, “I’m a stay-at-home mom, and I’m also passionate about…(fill in the blank).” We could possibly also use that as a springboard to then go on to ask the other person about their hobbies or passions. Wow, I’m just thinking this up just now. But what I have tried to do in the past is notice what someone else asked them about, like if a friend asks them how their dogs are, I will ask them what kind of dogs they have, or if it’s at someone’s house, you can often find all kinds of things to compliment or ask about. We don’t have to stick to the occupation question. It’s just one of many ice-breakers. But most of all, and why I said “Yes!”, we don’t have to get defensive, when probably no offense was intended. :)
I always answer that question truthfully - an Executive Assistant at a Fortune 100 company - but then add that my avocation is where I really spend my mental energy - nature photography & jewlery design. By adding in what I’d love to do if money was no object, it sparks further conversation beyond the normal hum-drum. And you do make a valid point about the close-knit communities; how much can we really learn about someone in a social setting like a dinner, charity event, fundraiser or even a church social. You have only X minutes to learn enough to make the decision to learn more, or the evening is over.
I loved this, and I never thought of it that way.
I guess that’s why I appreciate when people ask (instead of about occupation), “so what keeps you busy nowadays?” Or, “What are your hobbies?”
Interesting. Truthfully, though, even naming a profession (other than motherhood) doesn’t always give enough information about a person. I’m a nurse, and all kinds of different people can become nurses (and within the nursing profession there is a wide variety of sub-professions). I think a bigger issue is that people don’t always want to take the time to listen and find out who someone really is.
So true! So often, it’s easy to prove our own theories. Good for you for looking beyond the simple answer.